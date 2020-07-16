Limited Blues come from behind to avoid serious embarrassment
After missing the last two games with a shin complaint, Mason Holgate is fit enough to play but had to come off after just 16 minutes
Everton's penultimate home fixture of this disrupted 2019-20 season sees them take on Aston Villa in a game that will have significance for both sides but for different reasons.
Holgate returns with Bernard starting at home, where he is slightly more effective. Iwobi starts again despite rarely showing anything close to the value of his transfer fee. Five changes since the Wolves debacle. No fresh blood from the U23s with Virginia, Barnthwaite, Gordon and Kean the only youngsters named for the bench.
In a nice early break, Iwobi centred for Calvert-Lewin who decided it was time for a marvellous acrobatic wondergoal that ended up on the roof of the Park End stand. E for effort, lad.
Davies launched an incredible ball to Richarlison but the Villa defender was watching the flight of the ball and the Brazilian wasn't. A first corner was played short and wasted. Mings kindly headed the ball on to Calvert-Lewin but it flew behind off him.
Villa had a spell of possession but seemingly had no way through. A great interchange of fast accurate passing saw Gomes play in Bernard whose overhit curling cross glanced off the face of the bar, ad the rework also came close.
At the other end, El Mohammadi delivered a fine cross to Samata who headed well over, as Holgate went down injured, and then walked off disconsolately, young Jarred Branthwaite taking his place on 16 minutes. The lad got another nice welcome to the game, Mings sitting on his head!
Richarlison hurt himself in a challenge from behind but recovered quickly. Some good forward play from Keane to Bernard and then Richarlison should have ended with at least a chance but Douglas Luiz was all over the Everton man and took the ball without fouling him.
Davies was lucky to avoid fouling Grealish as he ran forward, while Ricarlison could do nothing with an inviting ball down the right wing. He had another chance but stalled then danced around somehow keeping possession of the ball, eventually feeding it short to Iwobi who surprisingly went for the hospital ball, crumpling into the challenge.
Everton structured something approaching an attack, Iwobi sensing glory, shooting over the bar. Both sides were doing a pretty good job moving the ball upfield and into the opposing areas, but failing to them find the target. Grealish was the latest exponent, lashing his shot over, thanks in small part to a slight deflection. Three Villa corners followed, all defended.
Digne was finally tripped, Gomes swinging the free-kick in but Luiz headed behind, with nothing coming from the corner. Some half-decent football from Everton, saw Branthwaite pick out Digne with a fine ball from dep, and a sharp cross reaches Iwobi who fires in low but no chance created.
Everton do their ridiculous play out from the back from Pickford, with four outfield players in or around the Everton area, the ball forced back to Pickford not once but twice. Completely nonsense football.
Bernard caught Hourihane, giving up a free-kick for Villa, that was well cleared but it almost came back to Trezeguet, Pickford alert enough to snuff out the danger. Iwobi lost the ball, allowing Grealsisjh to run in, which could have been dangerous.
Everton marginally better than recent games in a marginally better competition, but the professionalism, skill, quality and intensity all down around 40 or 50% of where they really should be as the Blues fail to even threaten a goal.
After the break, from a throw-in, Grealish had a better chance but screed his shot wide. Villa had all of the play, as if they had Speed in their half-time tea, Grealsh curling another shot wide of the other post.
everton responded, winning a free-kick that Calvert-Lewin cleverly let it bounce off the top of his head and way over the bar, rather than doing anything with his kneck muscles to actually direct it at goal.
Good work from Iwobi created space and lashed in a really tasty cross for Calvert-Lewin to launch himself at... except that he didn't really want to, thank you very much. Iwoi was getting, more space down the right but the next move stalled with Richarlison. Iwobi then finding Davies who decided to shoot over the bar.
Digne, who had committed a number of fouls, was finally booked for pulling a shirt. letting Villa play in a dangerous ball that needed to be defended, with the football now actually worthy of watching... until Digne launched a fierce cross straight at Reina.
Iwobi got more chances to cross but messed up. Richarlison mowed into ___ and earned a rather daft yellow card. Time for changes: Iwoboi and Bernard off in place of Walcott and Gordon. Would there be any marked improvement?
Davis won a strange free-kick as he handed off Branthwaite who did nothing wrong. Hourihane banged it off the wall and out of play. After some frenetic play Gordon tries to break down the left but Elmouhamady has other ideas, like a forearm smash to knock him down. Yellow card.
Gomes next to commit a foul, Hourihane swung it in and Konsa got his foot on it to beat Pickford, who was going to the other side. A disgusted Carlo Ancelotti acted again, Sigurdsson and Kean on for Davies and Richarlison, who had not played well.
Moise Kean fought for the ball and shot wildly from 30 yards. But the impetus was now with Villa a brilliant cross from Grealish beats everyone for El Ghazi coming in at the far post, surely the second goal... but no, he contrives to clip the ball off his foot and over the bar.
Everton won a rare corner that Gordon drove through everyone. Then great play from Gomes, a great run, plays it perfectly for Calvert-Lewin who lazily sticks out a leg more out of hope than desire, and directs the ball inches wide when it looked easier to score. The goals have really totally dried up for the Blues.
But score they did, a looped header by Walcott off a fantastic deep cross from Gomes that seemed to have been cleared off the line but it had in fact crossed the line and was given by Anthony Taylor. Somehow, the Blues had saved some serious embarrassment here, but Grealsh was still trying with a couple of tricky corners at the other end.
An Everton corner came as 4 mins of added time saw the ball go from end to end. Walcott got wide and put in one of those really inviting crosses that say Score! But Calvert-Lewin had other ideas and avoided any contact with the ball entirely. Sigurdsson was next to shoot wide, deflected, as the game ended.
Kick-off: 6pm, Thursday 16 July 2020
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate (16' Branthwaite), Digne [Y:63'], Gomes, Davies, Bernard (60' Gordon), Iwobi (60' Walcott), Richarlison [Y:61'], Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Stekelenburg, Virginia, Baines, Sigurdsson, Sidibe, Kean.
Aston Villa: Reina, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Trezeguet (64' El Ghazi), Samatta (64' Davis), Grealish.
Subs: Lansbury, Nakamba, Jota, Guilbert, Nyland, Vassilev, Hayden.
Referee: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Reader Comments (93)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:02:48
[BRZ]
3 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:03:25
Baningime not even on the bench. If he can't even get minutes in this injury-depleted and under-performing midfield since the re-start, you have to conclude this signals the end of his Everton career.
4 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:04:33
Time to show some pride. And move about a bit.
5 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:06:52
6 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:09:17
7 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:16:59
8 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:18:13
9 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:21:59
10 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:22:04
Disappointed.
11 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:22:30
12 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:27:06
14 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:34:45
We can’t qualify for Europe so why the same failed players?
No Gordon??? What absolute nonsense Carlo!
15 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:36:05
I'm curious about this 2 keeper on the bench malarky. Why 2 keepers when clearly won't be used? Is it to introduce Virginia to the first team set-up while respecting Stek? Is it to send a message about lack of options? Are the youngsters really so not up to scratch to even be on the bench?
Quite clearly Gordon and Braithwait are the only youngster to have made an impression if they can't even get on the bench.
16 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:41:16
Only so much Carlo can do with the team selection. I would have liked to see Holgate given a go in midfield, but with Mina out, that's off the table. Calling for the kids is all well and good, until you see what happened to Branthwaite in all of 60 seconds last match.
17 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:41:55
There will be a few of these today playing to show they have a future at Everton. Its time for those players to put it on the line and show what they can do. Some of them will not get many more chances.
Scrappy but , Everton 3 Aston Villa 1
18 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:43:54
19 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:46:39
20 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:49:49
21 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:51:01
22 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:53:35
£10 million a year for this style of management is ridiculous, maybe he wants out.
I know he hasn’t got much to permutate with, but Gordon and Moise Kean should be starting,Branthwaite at left centre back, Holgate holding midfield,
Sidibé right back even,
FFS experiment, you might hit on something for the future.
23 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:55:44
24 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:56:21
25 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:57:41
26 Posted 16/07/2020 at 18:28:25
28 Posted 16/07/2020 at 18:45:22
29 Posted 16/07/2020 at 18:52:28
Makes my blood boil.
Even if Banningime is injured, we have Adeniran that is more than worth a look and worthy of a place
[BRZ]
30 Posted 16/07/2020 at 18:58:33
Yet another game lacking the intensity of a PL game.
Branthwaite again impressing since his introduction. He and Keane mopping everything up that is played into the penalty area.
He is very composed, can pick out and play a pass and I liked how in the last minute before half-time he tracked the runner rather than try and play for offside.
Davies the best of the midfield. Little of note from the forwards.
The side with the greater intensity in the second half will win this.
32 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:37:32
33 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:39:57
34 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:44:53
35 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:56:55
So much for a positive reaction eh?
I honestly can’t see where this team is going next season unless we put out virtually a new starting eleven and Ancelotti realises that you actually need to start going forward to score goals, or even look like scoring goals.
36 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:57:22
37 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:58:45
38 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:59:01
39 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:59:23
40 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:59:34
41 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:02:04
I now worry about who we could attract?
We really have some dreadful players! Who’d buy any of these?
Not very constructive I’m afraid!
42 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:04:34
43 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:04:39
44 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:05:06
[BRZ]
45 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:05:11
A truly determined side after the no-show at Wolves would have got at Villa like terriers. As it was, neither side showed any great intensity.
They scored one. We scored one. The end.
There are players who have got something about them going through a bad spell.
There are other players that had it, but longer possess it.
There are players who promise a lot, but seldom deliver.
Sifting through that lot, moving on those Carlo cannot trust and recruiting players that will make a difference is going to be an interesting watch this summer/autumn.
46 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:05:54
Villa could and should have won.
I think we all know that Gomes and Sigurdsson cannot play together yet that appears to be Ancellotti's go to. Davies is weak but other than Sigurdsson, who else can play CM at the moment? Where was Benni today? We desperately need someone who can put their foot in. Awful!!
What does Kean have to do to start?
2 keepers on the bench??
Can't see this improving for Sheff Utd.
Bournemouth will probably be down by next weekend, the pressure will be off them and they will give us a spanking like so many other relegated sides have over the years... Forest, Sunderland, etc
Frustrating to say the least
47 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:07:03
48 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:09:04
49 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:09:31
The young lads done well all considered, let’s hope Holgate injury is not too serious.
More spirit, but that’s the minimum but not enough class and brain and initiative.
May be some of the players know their days are numbered.
Looking forward to the Sheffield game and let’s see what happens.
Disappointing but it’s reality and the squad is not good enough by light years.
Veterans football and no desrespect to veterans, show more effort and focus than these players. Sideways and back., won’t EFC many games.
Offensively the style must change, and belief must be shown soon. The basics must be shown and then they must deliver or be dropped.
50 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:09:55
51 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:15:24
52 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:16:27
53 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:21:32
54 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:23:14
55 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:25:30
56 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:28:23
Iwobi, Davies, Sigurdsson and the rest of them are just plain average.
We need a quadruple by pass.
57 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:31:59
58 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:33:43
Of those who played today, who could you just NOT afford to let go? Who you would say "hang on, too good to go! difficult to replace"? Who could you say "no great loss"?
If you can't name more than 5 or 6, then it maybe speaks volumes about the poor quality of squad we have?
Pickford (?!), Digne, Holgate, Gordon, Richie (even though he was poor today), DCL (?!). If we can't list more than that, it just shows the task Carlo is facing (and that doesn't mean to say he hasn't made any mistakes in the (relatively few) games he's had with us.
59 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:34:05
We are so slow it's painful, and I'm still struggling (I so want to) see DCL as a finisher, poacher, striker, scorer. He's had plenty of games but he's no Marcus Rashford. At age 21 Harry Kane scored over 20 Premier League Goals. I know Kane is on a different level, but we need to stop bigging DCL up.
61 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:37:02
Excellent game, lad.
62 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:37:26
Our crossing is so poor, we did get into a few good positions but Iwobi, Coleman, Bernard and even Gordon couldn’t put a cross in all night.
Walcott changed things with his energy and of course his goal, but I’m beginning to feel that Richarlison has had enough of this crap. He made so many good runs but only once got a decent ball to run onto but Mings just beat him to it. DCL looks like the player 12 months ago not the goal scoring machine from earlier this season.
I’m getting edgy with Ancelotti teams, formations, tactics but he is trying to do something with a basket full of bad eggs. Anyone and idea why Ferguson doesn’t seem to get asked his views when Ancelotti turns to his coaching staff for advice on how to get out of the mess we find ourselves in most matches.
63 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:37:34
Given we are safe and have nothing to play for, is he hanging them out to show them as the "dead men walking" they are? Have many already been told they have no future?
64 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:39:13
65 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:41:10
66 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:43:51
67 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:43:57
Every aspect of the club suggests an unofficial target of finishing just outside the elite contingent on "lower" clubs behaving as they should. Unfortunately clubs like sheff utd, wolves etc don't always play ball and we finish 7th to 12th.
Until a strong leader appears somewhere at the club we will continue this ludicrous delusion of believing we are in any way relevant
68 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:45:49
You can’t polish a turd, and you can’t make an omelette without eggs. We need new blood in there. We started at a decent tempo for once, but we soon ran out of ideas. Ancelotti’s hands are tied until he can get at least 2 midfielders in...
69 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:46:08
Unless big money is spent one of those managers may be here by November. If 3 to 4 of the first team players are not moved on this summer then mid table here we come. I'm bored season after season being in the same position. I feel having Carlo is like owning a mansion but can't afford to furnish it. I hope Carlo can do it but I do fear the worse.
70 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:46:23
Carlo has to get the best out of them. This is the hand he will be playing with next season.
He looks like he doesnt know whats hit him
71 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:51:36
72 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:55:32
73 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:59:58
74 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:00:27
75 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:01:28
Also Richarlison should be wide left as that solves one midfield problem. Buy 2 quality midfielders and a centre forward and we’d be getting somewhere. Easier said than done but could make a significant difference.
Who’d want to come here though? Can CA use his connections in Real Madrid or Bayern Munich ?
Depressed!!
76 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:03:29
77 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:06:18
78 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:09:19
79 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:11:06
80 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:13:15
81 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:18:21
What to do with Moise Kean?
82 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:18:36
Me, I was just happy with another undeserved point, although to be honest Villa never bust a gut, considering they should be fighting their hearts out to stay up.
I think we might beat Bournemouth in the last game, if they already relegated!!
83 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:23:32
I noticed Pickford at the end, when it was 1-1 and we had a chance to push for a winner. He was in no rush to get the ball rolling again, his body language saying he felt a draw was okay, let's not take any risks here.
What we have at Everton is institutionalised mediocrity, an acceptable level of blandness. But on the plus side, we're number one at doing stuff in the community because it's all just one big family...
84 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:28:26
On a general level I would like to see Eveton put in a performance against Sheff U, beat Bournemouth and bring an end to this never ending season of woe. I STILL think Ancelotti should be given money and time to develop his own team. Playing to an empty stadium is for the birds, although I do understand why it is necessary.
85 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:31:14
Ancelotti must wonder a what the hell have I got myself into here, yes he is being well paid but he would not want failure.
Whats the point of continually changing managers if the playing staff don't measure up to our ambitions!
As Danny said earlier, you cant polish turds.
86 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:31:32
Them 3, along with Holgate, Davies, Richarlison and DCL makes for a very young, promising team. Possibly add in Kenny next season and we could realistically start with 8 players 23/24 or younger.
I reckon we could all take 1-1 if we were giving all the young players as much time as possible to make mistakes, but 1-1 with the likes of Iwobi and Sigurdsson on the pitch is slightly more difficult to take.
Glad Branthwaite have a good account of himself, it means we can concentrate on other areas of the pitch in the transfer window - hopefully 2 wide midfielders and a central midfielder.
87 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:40:22
Dare I say it but, grasping at the very few positive straws, Sigurdsson looks slightly better and more positive when he comes on as a sub doesn't he? I mean it's all relative, he's still underwhelming, but he seems to get on the ball a bit more and try a few more incentive passes when he's only got to play for 30 minutes...
What has happened to Seamus Coleman? Why does he not run forwards anymore?!
Defence is ok and we clearly have a good prospect in Branthwaite. Pretty much everywhere else on the pitch needs major surgery. Good luck Carlo...
88 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:41:31
89 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:50:05
90 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:51:08
I believe it's "Thomas the Train" and not "Thomas the Tank".
Personally, I'd love Thomas the Tank. But nowadays that's a bit too violent for the kiddies. Not PC.
I had to watch out of the corner of my eye this afternoon, but the commentators summed it all up. They were not complimentary of Everton in the least.
This season can't finish quick enough.
91 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:53:08
Sigurdsson put in a terrier like performance. Our midfield went at them like terriers. Bernard, fuck me, Jesus wept, was like a terrier. Here's the thing, though,being a fucking terrier should be the default position of any man who has the honour to wear our shirt. They do not get it, Jay.
92 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:56:45
93 Posted 16/07/2020 at 22:02:03
94 Posted 16/07/2020 at 22:06:30
Now he's sobered up and he's thinking "i didn't fuck that did i?
95 Posted 16/07/2020 at 22:14:25
Honourable mentions to Digne, Gordon and Gomes(..?) tonight too.
Last question, why was JP trying to do cartwheels on their free-kick when they scored? If he'd watched the ball,it would have come straight to him, or at least had a chance to save the attempt on goal. As per, it has to be Hollywood or bust!
96 Posted 16/07/2020 at 22:15:31
The players if they are professional must take a proper look at this season and their efforts.
They’ve let themselves down, the club and supporters. The break will be short and I hope that for next season the battle to take EFC back, it will be a long campaign, is taken up with vigour, and passion.
As ever the time honoured cliche, “ this window” is the biggest and most important ever, for EFC.
I think it is. Hope eternal.
97 Posted 16/07/2020 at 22:19:43
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:02:05