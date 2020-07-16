Report

Limited Blues come from behind to avoid serious embarrassment



After missing the last two games with a shin complaint, Mason Holgate is fit enough to play but had to come off after just 16 minutes After missing the last two games with a shin complaint, Mason Holgate is fit enough to play but had to come off after just 16 minutes

Everton's penultimate home fixture of this disrupted 2019-20 season sees them take on Aston Villa in a game that will have significance for both sides but for different reasons.

Holgate returns with Bernard starting at home, where he is slightly more effective. Iwobi starts again despite rarely showing anything close to the value of his transfer fee. Five changes since the Wolves debacle. No fresh blood from the U23s with Virginia, Barnthwaite, Gordon and Kean the only youngsters named for the bench.

In a nice early break, Iwobi centred for Calvert-Lewin who decided it was time for a marvellous acrobatic wondergoal that ended up on the roof of the Park End stand. E for effort, lad.

Davies launched an incredible ball to Richarlison but the Villa defender was watching the flight of the ball and the Brazilian wasn't. A first corner was played short and wasted. Mings kindly headed the ball on to Calvert-Lewin but it flew behind off him.

Villa had a spell of possession but seemingly had no way through. A great interchange of fast accurate passing saw Gomes play in Bernard whose overhit curling cross glanced off the face of the bar, ad the rework also came close.

At the other end, El Mohammadi delivered a fine cross to Samata who headed well over, as Holgate went down injured, and then walked off disconsolately, young Jarred Branthwaite taking his place on 16 minutes. The lad got another nice welcome to the game, Mings sitting on his head!

Richarlison hurt himself in a challenge from behind but recovered quickly. Some good forward play from Keane to Bernard and then Richarlison should have ended with at least a chance but Douglas Luiz was all over the Everton man and took the ball without fouling him.

Davies was lucky to avoid fouling Grealish as he ran forward, while Ricarlison could do nothing with an inviting ball down the right wing. He had another chance but stalled then danced around somehow keeping possession of the ball, eventually feeding it short to Iwobi who surprisingly went for the hospital ball, crumpling into the challenge.

Everton structured something approaching an attack, Iwobi sensing glory, shooting over the bar. Both sides were doing a pretty good job moving the ball upfield and into the opposing areas, but failing to them find the target. Grealish was the latest exponent, lashing his shot over, thanks in small part to a slight deflection. Three Villa corners followed, all defended.

Digne was finally tripped, Gomes swinging the free-kick in but Luiz headed behind, with nothing coming from the corner. Some half-decent football from Everton, saw Branthwaite pick out Digne with a fine ball from dep, and a sharp cross reaches Iwobi who fires in low but no chance created.

Everton do their ridiculous play out from the back from Pickford, with four outfield players in or around the Everton area, the ball forced back to Pickford not once but twice. Completely nonsense football.

Bernard caught Hourihane, giving up a free-kick for Villa, that was well cleared but it almost came back to Trezeguet, Pickford alert enough to snuff out the danger. Iwobi lost the ball, allowing Grealsisjh to run in, which could have been dangerous.

Everton marginally better than recent games in a marginally better competition, but the professionalism, skill, quality and intensity all down around 40 or 50% of where they really should be as the Blues fail to even threaten a goal.

After the break, from a throw-in, Grealish had a better chance but screed his shot wide. Villa had all of the play, as if they had Speed in their half-time tea, Grealsh curling another shot wide of the other post.

everton responded, winning a free-kick that Calvert-Lewin cleverly let it bounce off the top of his head and way over the bar, rather than doing anything with his kneck muscles to actually direct it at goal.

Good work from Iwobi created space and lashed in a really tasty cross for Calvert-Lewin to launch himself at... except that he didn't really want to, thank you very much. Iwoi was getting, more space down the right but the next move stalled with Richarlison. Iwobi then finding Davies who decided to shoot over the bar.

Digne, who had committed a number of fouls, was finally booked for pulling a shirt. letting Villa play in a dangerous ball that needed to be defended, with the football now actually worthy of watching... until Digne launched a fierce cross straight at Reina.

Iwobi got more chances to cross but messed up. Richarlison mowed into ___ and earned a rather daft yellow card. Time for changes: Iwoboi and Bernard off in place of Walcott and Gordon. Would there be any marked improvement?

Davis won a strange free-kick as he handed off Branthwaite who did nothing wrong. Hourihane banged it off the wall and out of play. After some frenetic play Gordon tries to break down the left but Elmouhamady has other ideas, like a forearm smash to knock him down. Yellow card.

Gomes next to commit a foul, Hourihane swung it in and Konsa got his foot on it to beat Pickford, who was going to the other side. A disgusted Carlo Ancelotti acted again, Sigurdsson and Kean on for Davies and Richarlison, who had not played well.

Moise Kean fought for the ball and shot wildly from 30 yards. But the impetus was now with Villa a brilliant cross from Grealish beats everyone for El Ghazi coming in at the far post, surely the second goal... but no, he contrives to clip the ball off his foot and over the bar.

Everton won a rare corner that Gordon drove through everyone. Then great play from Gomes, a great run, plays it perfectly for Calvert-Lewin who lazily sticks out a leg more out of hope than desire, and directs the ball inches wide when it looked easier to score. The goals have really totally dried up for the Blues.

But score they did, a looped header by Walcott off a fantastic deep cross from Gomes that seemed to have been cleared off the line but it had in fact crossed the line and was given by Anthony Taylor. Somehow, the Blues had saved some serious embarrassment here, but Grealsh was still trying with a couple of tricky corners at the other end.

An Everton corner came as 4 mins of added time saw the ball go from end to end. Walcott got wide and put in one of those really inviting crosses that say Score! But Calvert-Lewin had other ideas and avoided any contact with the ball entirely. Sigurdsson was next to shoot wide, deflected, as the game ended.

Kick-off: 6pm, Thursday 16 July 2020

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate (16' Branthwaite), Digne [Y:63'], Gomes, Davies, Bernard (60' Gordon), Iwobi (60' Walcott), Richarlison [Y:61'], Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Stekelenburg, Virginia, Baines, Sigurdsson, Sidibe, Kean.

Aston Villa: Reina, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Trezeguet (64' El Ghazi), Samatta (64' Davis), Grealish.

Subs: Lansbury, Nakamba, Jota, Guilbert, Nyland, Vassilev, Hayden.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer