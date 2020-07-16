Report

Limited Blues come from behind to avoid serious embarrassment

By Michael Kenrick 16/07/2020 93comments  |  Jump to last
After missing the last two games with a shin complaint, Mason Holgate is fit enough to play but had to come off after just 16 minutes
Everton's penultimate home fixture of this disrupted 2019-20 season sees them take on Aston Villa in a game that will have significance for both sides but for different reasons.

Holgate returns with Bernard starting at home, where he is slightly more effective. Iwobi starts again despite rarely showing anything close to the value of his transfer fee. Five changes since the Wolves debacle. No fresh blood from the U23s with Virginia, Barnthwaite, Gordon and Kean the only youngsters named for the bench.

In a nice early break, Iwobi centred for Calvert-Lewin who decided it was time for a marvellous acrobatic wondergoal that ended up on the roof of the Park End stand. E for effort, lad.

Davies launched an incredible ball to Richarlison but the Villa defender was watching the flight of the ball and the Brazilian wasn't. A first corner was played short and wasted. Mings kindly headed the ball on to Calvert-Lewin but it flew behind off him.

Villa had a spell of possession but seemingly had no way through. A great interchange of fast accurate passing saw Gomes play in Bernard whose overhit curling cross glanced off the face of the bar, ad the rework also came close.

At the other end, El Mohammadi delivered a fine cross to Samata who headed well over, as Holgate went down injured, and then walked off disconsolately, young Jarred Branthwaite taking his place on 16 minutes. The lad got another nice welcome to the game, Mings sitting on his head!

Richarlison hurt himself in a challenge from behind but recovered quickly. Some good forward play from Keane to Bernard and then Richarlison should have ended with at least a chance but Douglas Luiz was all over the Everton man and took the ball without fouling him.

Davies was lucky to avoid fouling Grealish as he ran forward, while Ricarlison could do nothing with an inviting ball down the right wing. He had another chance but stalled then danced around somehow keeping possession of the ball, eventually feeding it short to Iwobi who surprisingly went for the hospital ball, crumpling into the challenge.

Everton structured something approaching an attack, Iwobi sensing glory, shooting over the bar. Both sides were doing a pretty good job moving the ball upfield and into the opposing areas, but failing to them find the target. Grealish was the latest exponent, lashing his shot over, thanks in small part to a slight deflection. Three Villa corners followed, all defended.

Digne was finally tripped, Gomes swinging the free-kick in but Luiz headed behind, with nothing coming from the corner. Some half-decent football from Everton, saw Branthwaite pick out Digne with a fine ball from dep, and a sharp cross reaches Iwobi who fires in low but no chance created.

Everton do their ridiculous play out from the back from Pickford, with four outfield players in or around the Everton area, the ball forced back to Pickford not once but twice. Completely nonsense football.

Bernard caught Hourihane, giving up a free-kick for Villa, that was well cleared but it almost came back to Trezeguet, Pickford alert enough to snuff out the danger. Iwobi lost the ball, allowing Grealsisjh to run in, which could have been dangerous.

Everton marginally better than recent games in a marginally better competition, but the professionalism, skill, quality and intensity all down around 40 or 50% of where they really should be as the Blues fail to even threaten a goal.

After the break, from a throw-in, Grealish had a better chance but screed his shot wide. Villa had all of the play, as if they had Speed in their half-time tea, Grealsh curling another shot wide of the other post.

everton responded, winning a free-kick that Calvert-Lewin cleverly let it bounce off the top of his head and way over the bar, rather than doing anything with his kneck muscles to actually direct it at goal.

Good work from Iwobi created space and lashed in a really tasty cross for Calvert-Lewin to launch himself at... except that he didn't really want to, thank you very much. Iwoi was getting, more space down the right but the next move stalled with Richarlison. Iwobi then finding Davies who decided to shoot over the bar.

Digne, who had committed a number of fouls, was finally booked for pulling a shirt. letting Villa play in a dangerous ball that needed to be defended, with the football now actually worthy of watching... until Digne launched a fierce cross straight at Reina.

Iwobi got more chances to cross but messed up. Richarlison mowed into ___ and earned a rather daft yellow card. Time for changes: Iwoboi and Bernard off in place of Walcott and Gordon. Would there be any marked improvement?

Davis won a strange free-kick as he handed off Branthwaite who did nothing wrong. Hourihane banged it off the wall and out of play. After some frenetic play Gordon tries to break down the left but Elmouhamady has other ideas, like a forearm smash to knock him down. Yellow card.

Gomes next to commit a foul, Hourihane swung it in and Konsa got his foot on it to beat Pickford, who was going to the other side. A disgusted Carlo Ancelotti acted again, Sigurdsson and Kean on for Davies and Richarlison, who had not played well.

Moise Kean fought for the ball and shot wildly from 30 yards. But the impetus was now with Villa a brilliant cross from Grealish beats everyone for El Ghazi coming in at the far post, surely the second goal... but no, he contrives to clip the ball off his foot and over the bar.

Everton won a rare corner that Gordon drove through everyone. Then great play from Gomes, a great run, plays it perfectly for Calvert-Lewin who lazily sticks out a leg more out of hope than desire, and directs the ball inches wide when it looked easier to score. The goals have really totally dried up for the Blues.

But score they did, a looped header by Walcott off a fantastic deep cross from Gomes that seemed to have been cleared off the line but it had in fact crossed the line and was given by Anthony Taylor. Somehow, the Blues had saved some serious embarrassment here, but Grealsh was still trying with a couple of tricky corners at the other end.

An Everton corner came as 4 mins of added time saw the ball go from end to end. Walcott got wide and put in one of those really inviting crosses that say Score! But Calvert-Lewin had other ideas and avoided any contact with the ball entirely. Sigurdsson was next to shoot wide, deflected, as the game ended.

Kick-off: 6pm, Thursday 16 July 2020

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate (16' Branthwaite), Digne [Y:63'], Gomes, Davies, Bernard (60' Gordon), Iwobi (60' Walcott), Richarlison [Y:61'], Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Stekelenburg, Virginia, Baines, Sigurdsson, Sidibe, Kean.

Aston Villa: Reina, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Trezeguet (64' El Ghazi), Samatta (64' Davis), Grealish.
Subs: Lansbury, Nakamba, Jota, Guilbert, Nyland, Vassilev, Hayden.

Referee: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Brent Stephens
1 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:02:05
No surprises: Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Iwobi, Davies, Gomes, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Brian Murray
2 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:02:48
Sign of madness is repeating the same mistakes expecting a different outcome. Our world-class manager has done it again with this team selection. Clock is ticking on The Don...
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
3 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:03:25
A few changes, but nothing too radical because there isn't much in the way of alternatives.

Baningime not even on the bench. If he can't even get minutes in this injury-depleted and under-performing midfield since the re-start, you have to conclude this signals the end of his Everton career.

Robert Tressell
4 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:04:33
4-4-2, non-experimental line-up. Bernard in for Gordon means bit more experience.

Time to show some pride. And move about a bit.

Ray Roche
5 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:06:52
Disappointing. Same old, same old.He couldn’t get a tune out of that shower in the past so don’t expect anything other than an away win.
Joe McMahon
6 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:09:17
FFS... awful team. Same old underperforming slow pedestrian players. God, Villa are laughing!
Neil Lawson
7 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:16:59
I suggest you close this forum. No one is going to disagree with the comments above. Let's not even waste our time trying to justify the selection.
Dave Abrahams
8 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:18:13
Is this game being televised?
Simon Dalzell
9 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:21:59
Sky Sports 401 Dave.
Liam Reilly
10 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:22:04
V surprised at that line up. Surely he should be given the younger lads a chance now. How are we ever going to know if Kean is good enough if he's only ever given cameos?

Disappointed.

Joe McMahon
11 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:22:30
Yes Dave, at the local chapel of rest.
Philip Bunting
12 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:27:06
If Davies plays like he has done this last few games I'm gonna lose the plot
Dave Williams
14 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:34:45
Ridiculous!!
We can’t qualify for Europe so why the same failed players?
No Gordon??? What absolute nonsense Carlo!
Fran Mitchell
15 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:36:05
Pretty standard line-up. Let's be honest, no-one really expected radical changes.

I'm curious about this 2 keeper on the bench malarky. Why 2 keepers when clearly won't be used? Is it to introduce Virginia to the first team set-up while respecting Stek? Is it to send a message about lack of options? Are the youngsters really so not up to scratch to even be on the bench?

Quite clearly Gordon and Braithwait are the only youngster to have made an impression if they can't even get on the bench.

Bill Gienapp
16 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:41:16
Joe (6) - laughing straight to the Championship, more like.

Only so much Carlo can do with the team selection. I would have liked to see Holgate given a go in midfield, but with Mina out, that's off the table. Calling for the kids is all well and good, until you see what happened to Branthwaite in all of 60 seconds last match.

Tony Everan
17 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:41:55
Expecting a good reaction today and much more aggression [not the red card type].

There will be a few of these today playing to show they have a future at Everton. Its time for those players to put it on the line and show what they can do. Some of them will not get many more chances.

Scrappy but , Everton 3 Aston Villa 1

Mike Keating
18 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:43:54
I thought this was supposed to be one of the games we could watch on Nowtv using the vouchers sent out by the club - this is the second time I’ve tried to use the codes sent out on the 29th June and no go - AGAIN!!
Craig Walker
19 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:46:39
Not Tom Davies starting, again? When will we learn?
Len Hawkins
20 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:49:49
Jesus H Christ is there no sewing or baking shows on tonight, that same again team bar the best midfielder is enough to tip you over the edge. I'd rather watch my grandsons Thomas the Tank dvd.
John Hammond
21 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:51:01
A bit disappointed with that lineup but I guess Carlo's looking for a reaction from the senior players. If he doesn't get one then maybe we'll see the kids in the last couple of games.
Jeff Armstrong
22 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:53:35
Does Ancelloti have a single, imaginative, fuck it I’ll try this instead, thought in his entire head ?
£10 million a year for this style of management is ridiculous, maybe he wants out.
I know he hasn’t got much to permutate with, but Gordon and Moise Kean should be starting,Branthwaite at left centre back, Holgate holding midfield,
Sidibé right back even,
FFS experiment, you might hit on something for the future.
Steven Astley
23 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:55:44
Fully expecting another Pickford clanger this evening and the interview after the game to follow it up to say "these things happen, but I don't let it affect my game". You heard it here first.
Barry Rathbone
24 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:56:21
His selection options range from mediocre to another shade of mediocre presumably he's just seeing out the season
George Cumiskey
25 Posted 16/07/2020 at 17:57:41
Liam@ 10 spot on mate, we'll never know if Kean is good enough with 10 minutes a match.
Mark Andersson
26 Posted 16/07/2020 at 18:28:25
Has any of the board members been in the stands or is that too much of a risk.. After all we wouldn't want them to be bored to death..
Christy Ring
28 Posted 16/07/2020 at 18:45:22
Should have started Richarlison on the left, and give Kean a chance with Calvert-Lewin, from the start. No Baningime on the bench, I'm guessing he must be injured, dropping him from the squad, and putting two keeper's on the bench, would be a total insult, even if he has no future at the club.
Steven Astley
29 Posted 16/07/2020 at 18:52:28
What is the fucking point in having 2 keepers on the bench?
Makes my blood boil.
Even if Banningime is injured, we have Adeniran that is more than worth a look and worthy of a place
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
30 Posted 16/07/2020 at 18:58:33
Started well, Villa improved, but neither side really threatening.

Yet another game lacking the intensity of a PL game.

Branthwaite again impressing since his introduction. He and Keane mopping everything up that is played into the penalty area.

He is very composed, can pick out and play a pass and I liked how in the last minute before half-time he tracked the runner rather than try and play for offside.

Davies the best of the midfield. Little of note from the forwards.

The side with the greater intensity in the second half will win this.

Karl Meighan
32 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:37:32
Have we had a shot on target? Awfull again your words mean fuckall Coleman
Simon Dalzell
33 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:39:57
Lamentable. I don't think I've ever seen worse passing. Absolute disgrace, embarrassment, joke, laughing stock etc...etc. etc. Complete shower of .
Mal van Schaick
34 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:44:53
Dreadful embarrassment.
Jim Bennings
35 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:56:55
Stole a point in yet another abject display.

So much for a positive reaction eh?

I honestly can’t see where this team is going next season unless we put out virtually a new starting eleven and Ancelotti realises that you actually need to start going forward to score goals, or even look like scoring goals.

Phil Rodgers
36 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:57:22
Utterly pathetic again
Jim Bennings
37 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:58:45
Looks like we’ll finish at least 12th now anyway, justifiably so because Southampton are a better team than us, even Newcastle might yet end up pipping us.
George Carroll
38 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:59:01
Thank God its over
Joe McMahon
39 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:59:23
Harsh on Villa, so want West Ham to go down. As for Everton, I won't change my opinion on DCL (he's just not the standard most premier league teams want) and the Seamus rallying cry really made a difference (pathetic), 14th place it is then. Forget Liverpool as we will never compete with them again, we are even are light years behind Leicester City.
George Cumiskey
40 Posted 16/07/2020 at 19:59:34
Not one iota better than the wolves match !
Stephen Brown
41 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:02:04
I can’t even be bothered to criticise them. We all know!
I now worry about who we could attract?
We really have some dreadful players! Who’d buy any of these?

Not very constructive I’m afraid!

Graham Hammond
42 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:04:34
Me, I Disconnect From You
Christy Ring
43 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:04:39
No improvement, tough on Villa who should have been out of sight, would have preferred to see Sullivan/Gold relegated.
Paul Swan
44 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:05:06
I just pray Ancelotti walks away from this because we can’t afford to sack him. If all the Ancelotti happy clappers can’t see how bad he is setting everything up here then something is seriously wrong. We don’t need face masks around this team and manager we need gas masks because the lot of them stink of shite.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
45 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:05:11
Well, that was edge of the seat stuff.

A truly determined side after the no-show at Wolves would have got at Villa like terriers. As it was, neither side showed any great intensity.

They scored one. We scored one. The end.

There are players who have got something about them going through a bad spell.

There are other players that had it, but longer possess it.

There are players who promise a lot, but seldom deliver.

Sifting through that lot, moving on those Carlo cannot trust and recruiting players that will make a difference is going to be an interesting watch this summer/autumn.

Ben Attwood
46 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:05:54
Another absolute shocking performance!!

Villa could and should have won.

I think we all know that Gomes and Sigurdsson cannot play together yet that appears to be Ancellotti's go to. Davies is weak but other than Sigurdsson, who else can play CM at the moment? Where was Benni today? We desperately need someone who can put their foot in. Awful!!

What does Kean have to do to start?

2 keepers on the bench??

Can't see this improving for Sheff Utd.

Bournemouth will probably be down by next weekend, the pressure will be off them and they will give us a spanking like so many other relegated sides have over the years... Forest, Sunderland, etc

Frustrating to say the least

Steve Ferns
47 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:07:03
I logged on with one word in mind and I see Michael has used it in the title. Yes the word is “embarrassed”. I just want this season over and to hope we can spend what little we are allowed to on some top quality players and Carlo can do something with them over the break. It’s going to take something to make us all optimistic for the new season.
Clive Rogers
48 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:09:04
Forget centre halves, two midfielders and a striker needed.
Paul Birmingham
49 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:09:31
A points a point, but very sterile football bar a reaction in the last 10 minutes.
The young lads done well all considered, let’s hope Holgate injury is not too serious.

More spirit, but that’s the minimum but not enough class and brain and initiative.

May be some of the players know their days are numbered.

Looking forward to the Sheffield game and let’s see what happens.

Disappointing but it’s reality and the squad is not good enough by light years.

Veterans football and no desrespect to veterans, show more effort and focus than these players. Sideways and back., won’t EFC many games.

Offensively the style must change, and belief must be shown soon. The basics must be shown and then they must deliver or be dropped.

Tony Everan
50 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:09:55
Poor, yawn, this is just going through the motions until the transfer window and next season. Why am I watching it? Please make me stop.
John Davies
51 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:15:24
He is either giving the so called senior players a last chance, or has no idea either. If we are not going to get regulated please give some of the younger players a chance. Not keen on Kean but he has to be given a chance.
Clive Rogers
52 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:16:27
We are going to struggle to get decent players to come here the way we are performing. Not one shot on target.
Stuart Sharp
53 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:21:32
I can't remember the last time there wasn't a single first team player I'd be upset to see leave. I guess Richarlison is our best player, and I don't want him to leave, but he's a hard player to love. Maybe Holgate is the exception.
Kieran Kinsella
54 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:23:14
Loans offer our best best for a happier season next year. I’m weighing up a loan deal to support Brentford a year
Andy Riley
55 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:25:30
It can look like we need a whole new team. Highlight for me was Chelsea at home. Perhaps we should have left Big Dunc in charge? This is a really big window coming up.
Ciarán McGlone
56 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:28:23
Our entire midfield is non existent.. only Gomes has potential but he appears to have fallen off a cliff after his injury.

Iwobi, Davies, Sigurdsson and the rest of them are just plain average.

We need a quadruple by pass.

Trevor Peers
57 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:31:59
Team selection was an abomination ! Iwobi and Bernard down the flanks both useless and neither of them wingers with pace, at least Walcott is a winger and he proved to be our saviour. Anceolliti not very impressive since the restart very worrying indeed.
Brent Stephens
58 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:33:43
Only a handful of our players I would want to keep. I suspect Carlo thinks the same. That says it all about the task Carlo has in front of him.

Of those who played today, who could you just NOT afford to let go? Who you would say "hang on, too good to go! difficult to replace"? Who could you say "no great loss"?

If you can't name more than 5 or 6, then it maybe speaks volumes about the poor quality of squad we have?

Pickford (?!), Digne, Holgate, Gordon, Richie (even though he was poor today), DCL (?!). If we can't list more than that, it just shows the task Carlo is facing (and that doesn't mean to say he hasn't made any mistakes in the (relatively few) games he's had with us.

Joe McMahon
59 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:34:05
Andy @56, I ve just put this on another thread but he's still on the coaching team like he has been for the last few managers. The Chelsea game was great, but in Duncs 4 games - he won 1 (the Chelsea game of course, the one we all remember). There is no easy solution for this awful team, but a new keeper, at least 2 midfield players and a striker that scores.

We are so slow it's painful, and I'm still struggling (I so want to) see DCL as a finisher, poacher, striker, scorer. He's had plenty of games but he's no Marcus Rashford. At age 21 Harry Kane scored over 20 Premier League Goals. I know Kane is on a different level, but we need to stop bigging DCL up.

Brent Stephens
61 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:37:02
* and Branthwaite!!

Excellent game, lad.

Mike Oates
62 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:37:26
Started well with some good moves especially down the left, with little input by Bernard, who when he got involved inevitably lost the ball. Once Villa rode the opening they gradually took control so easily, with Gomes looking like a stationary statue. At least Davies won tackles but again the front two were completely starved of service.

Our crossing is so poor, we did get into a few good positions but Iwobi, Coleman, Bernard and even Gordon couldn’t put a cross in all night.

Walcott changed things with his energy and of course his goal, but I’m beginning to feel that Richarlison has had enough of this crap. He made so many good runs but only once got a decent ball to run onto but Mings just beat him to it. DCL looks like the player 12 months ago not the goal scoring machine from earlier this season.

I’m getting edgy with Ancelotti teams, formations, tactics but he is trying to do something with a basket full of bad eggs. Anyone and idea why Ferguson doesn’t seem to get asked his views when Ancelotti turns to his coaching staff for advice on how to get out of the mess we find ourselves in most matches.

Danny O’Neill
63 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:37:34
I usually try to stay quite reasonable. But, I did suggest after the Wolves game that Carlos' outburst is perhaps his first public outing of what he has been telling these players for weeks. Not good enough.

Given we are safe and have nothing to play for, is he hanging them out to show them as the "dead men walking" they are? Have many already been told they have no future?

Mike Powell
64 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:39:13
Well what can I say about that, not much really, it's all been said. Don't think I can put myself though it anymore,it's no good for my blood pressure. Besides their by arsed do why should I
Roman Sidey
65 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:41:10
Calvert-Lewin's miss (misses if you count him not getting onto Walcott's low ball in) near the end sums him up. Doesn't know how to move his feet properly. A complete donkey of a footballer.

Colin Glassar
66 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:43:51
Will this season ever end? It’s like getting a tooth pulled, millimetre by millimetre.
Barry Rathbone
67 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:43:57
Fully expected I really don't understand why people are so miffed our M.O has been to get enough points to avoid relegation scraps as per "blueprint Moyes". We win a few we shouldn't and lose/draw others we should win. It is the finger print of mid table fodder and has been here so long I don't get the surprised angst.

Every aspect of the club suggests an unofficial target of finishing just outside the elite contingent on "lower" clubs behaving as they should. Unfortunately clubs like sheff utd, wolves etc don't always play ball and we finish 7th to 12th.

Until a strong leader appears somewhere at the club we will continue this ludicrous delusion of believing we are in any way relevant

Danny Broderick
68 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:45:49
A blind man can spot our problem - midfield. We just don’t have the quality. It doesn’t matter who plays - Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, Walcott. I won’t say Gordon because he is a baby who has at least shown some promise. But our midfield isn’t good enough. Villa’s midfield were on top in the second half, and they are in the bottom 3.

You can’t polish a turd, and you can’t make an omelette without eggs. We need new blood in there. We started at a decent tempo for once, but we soon ran out of ideas. Ancelotti’s hands are tied until he can get at least 2 midfielders in...

Ian Riley
69 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:46:08
Carlo knew what he was taking on. The team were on the slide. It's the challenge or top up the pension he came to Everton? Sadly, certain fans believe sam, david or sean not good enough for our club but the team may have suited their style.

Unless big money is spent one of those managers may be here by November. If 3 to 4 of the first team players are not moved on this summer then mid table here we come. I'm bored season after season being in the same position. I feel having Carlo is like owning a mansion but can't afford to furnish it. I hope Carlo can do it but I do fear the worse.

Darren Hind
70 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:46:23
Unless a player is out of contract nobody can move him on.

Carlo has to get the best out of them. This is the hand he will be playing with next season.

He looks like he doesnt know whats hit him

Danny O’Neill
71 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:51:36
Possibly Darren, but let's see what our individual crystal balls tell us. As you said on your own thread, hopefully you'll be proven wrong. Let's see. I don't think the answer is to sack Carlo and put Duncan & "Unsy" in just yet, but that's a personal opinion.
Tony Twist
72 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:55:32
Second rate, the lot of them, including the manager. The manager is just someone who tinkers, a tweaker, not what we need. What is Big Dunk doing, he should be firing these players up, where is the passion? In days past when there was a bad performance, Moyes would get a reaction in the next game, nothing but words from manager and captain. There is talk of us making a bid for Allen and Southamptons Danish midfielder, christ, doesn't this club ever learn. Too old and too slow, we need players on the up not ones just boosting their pension.
Danny O’Neill
73 Posted 16/07/2020 at 20:59:58
Moyes may have got a reaction Tony, but he bottled it in big games and never won anything.
Anthony Murphy
74 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:00:27
Mike #62 The point re conferring with Fergusion is one of those little insights that could be nothing or could be something. Hard to be sure but I picked up on that the other day and wondered if it’s relevant. Likewise the lack of communication/coaching during water breaks (compared to others) - something/nothing who knows. We have no real idea what Carlo is thinking, but maybe he has by now thought the whole set up is a pile of shite and he has already lost interest. The performances of the team would suggest something isn’t right that’s for sure
Stephen Brown
75 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:01:28
I’m also worried about DCL. Since lockdown he hasn’t looked like scoring!

Also Richarlison should be wide left as that solves one midfield problem. Buy 2 quality midfielders and a centre forward and we’d be getting somewhere. Easier said than done but could make a significant difference.

Who’d want to come here though? Can CA use his connections in Real Madrid or Bayern Munich ?

Depressed!!

Stephen Brown
76 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:03:29
Sorry on another note who would we get a fee for ?
Danny O’Neill
77 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:06:18
You'd be surprised Stephen. Arsenal got £35 for Iwobi!!
Paul Tran
78 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:09:19
Darren, I mentioned in another thread, I'd say there would be takers outside the UK for Tosun, Mina, Bernard, Gomez, Iwobi. We'd get fees for all of them, maybe not what we paid, but it's about getting rid of the peripheral players who we frankly won't miss. Some of them will be sold and let's hope the replacements are effective.
Peter Mills
79 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:11:06
I was pleased that we came back to equalise after conceding a late-ish goal. And I thought Branthwaite did well.
Joe McMahon
80 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:13:15
Paul@78 the trouble is non of them will want to move because their current salaries won't be matched.
Brent Stephens
81 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:18:21
Paul #78 yes I wouldn't be surprised if we got a few offers and got rid of a few more - we don't have to wait until contracts expire.

What to do with Moise Kean?

Dave Abrahams
82 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:18:36
I thought it was another putrid performance until I read the report of the game on Everton’s official site, we were not as bad as I thought, in fact, according to their report we were pretty good and Michael Keane was outstanding, producing a game which showed why he come on since football was started again, showing his leadership, ordering and barking out orders to his team mates, well you certainly live and learn, especially if you believe the official shite, sorry site.

Me, I was just happy with another undeserved point, although to be honest Villa never bust a gut, considering they should be fighting their hearts out to stay up.

I think we might beat Bournemouth in the last game, if they already relegated!!

Jay Woods
83 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:23:32
Too much safety first passing, even when chasing the game, and the de rigueur powder puff midfield.

I noticed Pickford at the end, when it was 1-1 and we had a chance to push for a winner. He was in no rush to get the ball rolling again, his body language saying he felt a draw was okay, let's not take any risks here.

What we have at Everton is institutionalised mediocrity, an acceptable level of blandness. But on the plus side, we're number one at doing stuff in the community because it's all just one big family...

John Boon
84 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:28:26
Calvert Lewin is NOT a natural striker but I wonder if he could play on the right wing. He is fast enough. I would also like to se Kean start a game. Other than that I thought Branthwaite showed great promise for an eighteen year old.

On a general level I would like to see Eveton put in a performance against Sheff U, beat Bournemouth and bring an end to this never ending season of woe. I STILL think Ancelotti should be given money and time to develop his own team. Playing to an empty stadium is for the birds, although I do understand why it is necessary.

Raymond Fox
85 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:31:14
Things could be worse I suppose, it can always be worse, but performances are embarrarassing.

Ancelotti must wonder a what the hell have I got myself into here, yes he is being well paid but he would not want failure.
Whats the point of continually changing managers if the playing staff don't measure up to our ambitions!

As Danny said earlier, you cant polish turds.

Kevin Prytherch
86 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:31:32
On the plus side, I’m glad to see Gordon, Branthwaite and Kean getting some game time. I just wish he’d give them game time from the start.

Them 3, along with Holgate, Davies, Richarlison and DCL makes for a very young, promising team. Possibly add in Kenny next season and we could realistically start with 8 players 23/24 or younger.

I reckon we could all take 1-1 if we were giving all the young players as much time as possible to make mistakes, but 1-1 with the likes of Iwobi and Sigurdsson on the pitch is slightly more difficult to take.

Glad Branthwaite have a good account of himself, it means we can concentrate on other areas of the pitch in the transfer window - hopefully 2 wide midfielders and a central midfielder.

Mark Boullé
87 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:40:22
It's agonising watching game after game of our midfield getting passed through and around like it's not there. Gomes and Davies are so immobile and unable to anticipate anything, win second balls or cut out a pass it's criminal. Iwobi put in one decent cross all game, Bernard was abysmal.

Dare I say it but, grasping at the very few positive straws, Sigurdsson looks slightly better and more positive when he comes on as a sub doesn't he? I mean it's all relative, he's still underwhelming, but he seems to get on the ball a bit more and try a few more incentive passes when he's only got to play for 30 minutes...

What has happened to Seamus Coleman? Why does he not run forwards anymore?!

Defence is ok and we clearly have a good prospect in Branthwaite. Pretty much everywhere else on the pitch needs major surgery. Good luck Carlo...

Andy Crooks
88 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:41:31
Darren @ 70. I know exactly what Carlo's expression means. It is exactly the expression my late father in law had on his face when he met me for the first time 45 years ago.
Jerome Shields
89 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:50:05
This Everton side was no better than the side that played Wolves. Very lucky to get a draw. Everton just do not have the players with the fur but attitude and mentality. Ancelotti has did well to get the points he has got since the break out of this lot.
Jamie Crowley
90 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:51:08
Len Hawkins way back @ 20 -

I believe it's "Thomas the Train" and not "Thomas the Tank".

Personally, I'd love Thomas the Tank. But nowadays that's a bit too violent for the kiddies. Not PC.

I had to watch out of the corner of my eye this afternoon, but the commentators summed it all up. They were not complimentary of Everton in the least.

This season can't finish quick enough.

Andy Crooks
91 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:53:08
Good post, Jay @45. Come on, Jay, though. " like terriers.. ". There is not one player in our squad who will get at anyone like a terrier. Can you imagine :

Sigurdsson put in a terrier like performance. Our midfield went at them like terriers. Bernard, fuck me, Jesus wept, was like a terrier. Here's the thing, though,being a fucking terrier should be the default position of any man who has the honour to wear our shirt. They do not get it, Jay.

Colin Glassar
92 Posted 16/07/2020 at 21:56:45
Sounds like we have started negotiations with Southampton for Hojbjerg. We’ve offered £18m but the saints want cash and players. I can think of 10 who can go tomorrow!
Peter Mills
93 Posted 16/07/2020 at 22:02:03
Andy #88, your father-in-law was clearly a shrewd judge of character!
Anthony A Hughes
94 Posted 16/07/2020 at 22:06:30
I think when Carlo took the job on he had his proverbial beer goggles on.

Now he's sobered up and he's thinking "i didn't fuck that did i?

Simon Harrison
95 Posted 16/07/2020 at 22:14:25
Fantastic news for Jarrad Branthwaite, the BBC have him as their MotM. He did have a very good game. In fact, he and Keane both played well, against something of a lacklustre Villa attack.

Honourable mentions to Digne, Gordon and Gomes(..?) tonight too.

Last question, why was JP trying to do cartwheels on their free-kick when they scored? If he'd watched the ball,it would have come straight to him, or at least had a chance to save the attempt on goal. As per, it has to be Hollywood or bust!

Paul Birmingham
96 Posted 16/07/2020 at 22:15:31
Cracker, Andy @88, yep it’s the biggest challenge he’s ever faced but I do believe he will win, granted funds, time and luck.

The players if they are professional must take a proper look at this season and their efforts.

They’ve let themselves down, the club and supporters. The break will be short and I hope that for next season the battle to take EFC back, it will be a long campaign, is taken up with vigour, and passion.

As ever the time honoured cliche, “ this window” is the biggest and most important ever, for EFC.

I think it is. Hope eternal.

Paul Birmingham
97 Posted 16/07/2020 at 22:19:43
Colin@92, spot on.

