Ancelotti: Europe is the target

Sunday, 9 February, 2020







Carlo Ancelotti says that his Everton side have now elevated themselves to a position where talk of European qualification is realistic.

The Blues won their sixth match in 11 since Marco Silva was dismissed in early December, moving from 18th place to seventh in the Premier League table for the time being where they sit three points off Sheffield United in fifth.

“That (Europe) is the target,” the Italian said after Everton's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. “Since I arrived, the team has done a fantastic job. Now, we have a possibility to think about Europe.”

Ancelotti admitted that his men didn't play as well as they could against Palace in what he described as a “difficult” contest but paid tribute to Richarlison for a match-winning intervention when he raced away to restore the Blues' lead at 2-1.

“The best thing today was the result,” he said. “The performance was not so good. It was a difficult game… a lot of interruptions in the game, a lot of throw-ins [and] we were not able to keep our intensity in the game.

“But at the worst moment for us, Richarlison did a fantastic counter-attack and we won for this reason.

“It was a great victory for the fact that it's before the winter break. I think for us it's important to have a break and to prepare [for] the next games.”

Ancelotti was asked to reflect on the striking partnership between Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin who both scored on the day and are pushing each other each week to finish as Everton's top scorer this season.

“It's working well,” he agreed. “We know they have this kind of quality, that Richarlison is a fantastic player on the counter-attack and he uses that situation really well.

“Dominic flicked the ball [on] and Richarlison's counter-attack was absolutely outstanding.”

The manager also had praise for Theo Walcott, the match-winner at Watford the weekend before last and the provider of the cross from which Bernard volleyed the Toffees in front against Palace in the 18th minute.

Walcott was forced off just six minutes later with an injury but Ancelotti says that he winger has unique qualities among the squad.

“Honestly, in the squad there is no player that can replace the skills and ability of Walcott. At times in that position we have used Sidibé who has done well but he has more defensive qualities compared to Walcott.

“I hope that it will not be a serious injury but we have to see tomorrow.”

Ancelotti laughed off the incident involving Sidibé where the Frenchman failed to realise that he was standing on the touchline ready to come on for Walcott wearing only one sock.

"It's a new experience for me,” he smiled after ruefully shaking his head.”

