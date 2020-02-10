Seasons2019-20Everton News
Ancelotti: Europe is the target
Carlo Ancelotti says that his Everton side have now elevated themselves to a position where talk of European qualification is realistic.
The Blues won their sixth match in 11 since Marco Silva was dismissed in early December, moving from 18th place to seventh in the Premier League table for the time being where they sit three points off Sheffield United in fifth.
“That (Europe) is the target,” the Italian said after Everton's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. “Since I arrived, the team has done a fantastic job. Now, we have a possibility to think about Europe.”
Ancelotti admitted that his men didn't play as well as they could against Palace in what he described as a “difficult” contest but paid tribute to Richarlison for a match-winning intervention when he raced away to restore the Blues' lead at 2-1.
“The best thing today was the result,” he said. “The performance was not so good. It was a difficult game… a lot of interruptions in the game, a lot of throw-ins [and] we were not able to keep our intensity in the game.
“But at the worst moment for us, Richarlison did a fantastic counter-attack and we won for this reason.
“It was a great victory for the fact that it's before the winter break. I think for us it's important to have a break and to prepare [for] the next games.”
Ancelotti was asked to reflect on the striking partnership between Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin who both scored on the day and are pushing each other each week to finish as Everton's top scorer this season.
“It's working well,” he agreed. “We know they have this kind of quality, that Richarlison is a fantastic player on the counter-attack and he uses that situation really well.
“Dominic flicked the ball [on] and Richarlison's counter-attack was absolutely outstanding.”
The manager also had praise for Theo Walcott, the match-winner at Watford the weekend before last and the provider of the cross from which Bernard volleyed the Toffees in front against Palace in the 18th minute.
Walcott was forced off just six minutes later with an injury but Ancelotti says that he winger has unique qualities among the squad.
“Honestly, in the squad there is no player that can replace the skills and ability of Walcott. At times in that position we have used Sidibé who has done well but he has more defensive qualities compared to Walcott.
“I hope that it will not be a serious injury but we have to see tomorrow.”
Ancelotti laughed off the incident involving Sidibé where the Frenchman failed to realise that he was standing on the touchline ready to come on for Walcott wearing only one sock.
"It's a new experience for me,” he smiled after ruefully shaking his head.”
Reader Comments (195)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 10/02/2020 at 09:14:19
If we can qualify for Europe, that would be huge. European football with the Don as manager.
Things are lookn' up
3 Posted 10/02/2020 at 09:39:49
European Football with Ancelotti in charge would be a big attraction for some top talent.
4 Posted 10/02/2020 at 10:46:09
The Europa League is great for blooding in some young players and mixed with three or four senior men that should be enough to get past a group.
This football club needs European football to get itself back on the map and with Carlo Ancelotti now at the helm it would be a big selling point to getting better players here.
We all crave the Champions League but I’ll not turn my nose up at the Europa, it’s a clear sign of progression from last season’s 8th place finish also, isn’t that what we all want?
5 Posted 10/02/2020 at 11:06:20
Duncan and Carlo have turned the results around and they deserve all the credit for turning a possible relegation battle into a Europa league place. Carlo has said that some of the performances need to improve but he is delighted with the attitude of the players. I also think he has given Duncan a lot more responsibility than our previous managers, which seems to be having an effect. But the majority of the praise must go to Carlo, and with his track record it should come as no surprise. You never hear him taking any credit for the upturn instead heaping praise on what Duncan did and the players. We hear little snippets from the players which fill you with confidence that at long last we have the right man at the helm. Carlo telling Walcott its OK to score goals which he did at the game after those comments and had a big hand in the opener on Saturday. Walcott said it made him laugh and relaxed him, so some managers may have called him into the office and said I need more goals but Carlo much more subtle than that and got the desired result without a lecture.
I still have to pinch myself that Ancelotti is the Everton manager, and it seems to have upset a lot of non Evertonians, which lets you know we have made the right appointment. I heard one of the pundits on talksport saying Arsenal should have got Ancelotti and Everton should have got Arteta. I know many said after we appointed him he was only here to top up his pension, but first he isn't that desperate for money and if he was there were richer pickings than coming to Everton. He could easily have gone to China and earned 3 times what we are paying him. But he said recently Everton reminds him of the time he went to AC Milan an under performing team and turned them into European Champions. Now it would be a massive ask to expect him to do that here, but you know given the funds I actually think he could have us at least have us in Europe on a consistent basis.
6 Posted 10/02/2020 at 11:40:21
OK, there were only three games played at the weekend. You miserable buggers.
7 Posted 10/02/2020 at 11:49:48
No Coleman in the Guardians team of the week, I thought he was excellent and Zaha hardly had any impact on the game at all which is most unusual. Who did they have a right back in their team.
8 Posted 10/02/2020 at 12:01:12
9 Posted 10/02/2020 at 12:07:37
It will be interesting to see who Carlo picks as his midfield 4 in the next game - Bernard did not have a great game in spite of his fabulous goal, and I think he needs to toughen up and also refs need to give him more protection, like they give David Silva and used to give Coutinho.
Ancellotti needs to pick 4 from:
Bernard, Walcott, Delph, Siggy, Schneiderlin, Gomes, Davies with Gordon and Beni on the periphery and Gbamin still to come in.
10 Posted 10/02/2020 at 12:46:22
11 Posted 10/02/2020 at 12:53:27
For me there was no doubt Carlo would excel with us. I understood the trepidation Of many about him only being known for managing superstars, but this is a man who has always said, and I quote “ give me good players and I will make them world class”. That shows he knows how good he is. His man management looks second to none, and he has come to us and been hands on on the training pitch! Some of us were expecting some top class coaches to be pulled in, but it seems Carlo really wanted to take the reigns fully, which shows to me he is here and fully invested. I think we may well be the project he falls most in love with.
There’s no doubt he will be backed in the summer. He will be calling the shots at our club now, and the start he’s made with no change in playing personnel will only have increased his hand and standing with Moshiri.
Europa league would be an outstanding achievement for he and big Dunc, none of the teams we face in our next four games will be looking forward to it! Some of them have euro games in between also!
12 Posted 10/02/2020 at 13:04:16
14 Posted 10/02/2020 at 13:24:46
I think the issue with Andre may be that he is too desperate to play, the euros are coming and he will want to go as Portugal may have a great tournament. It may be hard to reign him in.
16 Posted 10/02/2020 at 14:22:03
He'll be knackered too.
17 Posted 10/02/2020 at 18:59:23
Arsenal (a): lost 0-2 but given our form and their indifference under Arteta I'd back us to get a point
Utd (h): won 4-0, again I'd fancy us to turn them over on our patch, form is good and they blow hot and cold
Chelsea (a): drew 0-0 but they are also indifferent, I'd probably back another draw
Liverpool (h): drew 0-0 but unfortunately I cant see anything other than a win for them, the football gods appear to be conspiring with them this year, so I'd say a loss with an outside hope for a draw.
So were talking realistically 5-6 points unless Carlo can do something nobody since Joe Royle has done and win at Arsenal.
18 Posted 10/02/2020 at 20:10:37
19 Posted 10/02/2020 at 21:26:19
Tough run of games coming but I back us to get at least 6-7 points to keep in the hunt. Hopefully we can start with 3 points against Arsenal after the players have had a good rest and with Gomes back.
What a truly odd season. Can't remember another like it, especially as so many of the 'big' sides have fallen far short of expectations. Still find myself doing a double take when I see Arsenal sitting 10th and Man Utd 8th 25 games in.
Sheffield Utd 5th??
20 Posted 10/02/2020 at 21:32:27
21 Posted 10/02/2020 at 21:46:48
22 Posted 11/02/2020 at 08:40:00
23 Posted 11/02/2020 at 12:20:00
25 Posted 11/02/2020 at 14:49:29
Also pays tribute to Duncan's impact and the rapport he has with Carlo. Apparently they're spending the winter break together in Verbier!
27 Posted 11/02/2020 at 16:08:11
No, Derek. If Fred Astaire had a wooden leg you might be a better dancer than him, perhaps.
28 Posted 11/02/2020 at 16:14:07
Yes he is very skillful but after that injury I would expect him to be slower and more cautious in his tackling.
29 Posted 11/02/2020 at 16:36:23
Thanks for the update from La Gazzetta, I guess you either speak Italian or got it translated. What made you see this article or is La Gazzetta something you normally look at.
Well great to hear their impressions of how well Carlo is settling into both Everton and the City. I cant think of the last Everton manager who strolled through the City centre, mind when you have won what he has won who could possibly give you any stick. Also great to hear that he and Duncan are spending time together on the winter break. I think they make a formidable duo. Duncans enthusiasm and Carlos footballing brain. I read Stan Collymore today saying he had made a mistake and that Ancelotti was the perfect fit for Everton, I think over the years many more will have to eat humble pie regarding his appointment.
30 Posted 11/02/2020 at 17:15:03
We a breathing right down the necks of those chasing Europa qualification and we are a mere five points off a CL place. This is where we are now.
Qualification for Champions league would undoubtedly be seen as a huge success for Ancelotti, but what about Qualification for the Europa league ?. Would that be deemed a success ? and if qualification is deemed success, would non- qualification be seen as Failure ?
This where the lines always become blared for this club
31 Posted 11/02/2020 at 17:19:16
32 Posted 11/02/2020 at 17:44:35
I love to see Charlie Nicholas eat humble pie and all them sky six pundits. especially the one who said Moyes would be a good fit for us. They must hate us as much as they do Pickford. COYB
33 Posted 11/02/2020 at 18:06:44
I have watched a lot of them under Arteta and although the table doesn't show it, they have improved enormously. He has been stealing as much from the Moyes copybook as of Guardiola as they looked calamitous at the back previously.
They have played four home games under him winning two (1 in the cup), drawing one and losing one. In every game I have watched they have been the better team except for the cup game against Leeds. They will have Aubemayang back which will really help them as Lacazettes poor form this season has cost them points.
As you say we don't do well there historically and they will be a big test to see where we are at in terms of our ambitions for this season.
34 Posted 11/02/2020 at 21:32:05
That being said, we play all of them, making them 6-point swing matches. We beat Arsenal, and then Man Utd, and maybe pull a draw at Chelsea? Well then, it is on!
To answer your question, though, nothing will be considered a failure for me. Making Europe will be gravy. Tasty gravy, but gravy nonetheless. You only need to travel back to December to see just how many times "relegation" was thrown around as if it was going to happen.
35 Posted 12/02/2020 at 01:31:53
If Carlo can get him producing this sort of moment on a more regular basis, add to that the goals that he now knows he's allowed to score, and we may yet find reason to start appreciating him a little more.
And for what it's worth, I'd love to see us in Europe with Carlo at the helm. Win our next three (against three stuttering big boys so why not), and we might just be aiming higher than the Europa League!
37 Posted 12/02/2020 at 04:46:29
38 Posted 12/02/2020 at 05:18:10
We don't know who Carlo might be looking at with regards summer signings. Does anyone know what Carlo's track record is bringing in new players??
It's fair to say he's done a good job since arriving. Let's hope the players don't go into holiday mode in the last six weeks coz they are playing for their futures and a possible stab at Europe.
39 Posted 12/02/2020 at 06:59:34
Ancelotti’s got to expect to be in Europe, of his 25 seasons as a coach 21 carried European qualification. If we don’t what is he exactly here for, certainly not mid table mediocrity. Ancelotti deffo needs it.
As for those who might want to swerve it and build up more gradual like, well, we may never get another chance and you simply cannot timetable such a thing. We deffo need it.
40 Posted 12/02/2020 at 07:36:19
I'm not a believer in waiting until everything is absolutely 'in place' before progression. Sometimes you just have to go for it. I'm not convinced of this 'too many games' Europa League argument. I'd argue that the teams that struggle have stretched themselves to qualify and then found it difficult to follow it up.
At least we now have a manager who knows what he's doing. And, I hope, a manager whose ambition won't be brushed aside by a hesitant board.
41 Posted 12/02/2020 at 08:13:04
But it will be a big ask. We have a very tricky run of games coming up and though the performances have been a little better I’d say we’ve got lucky a few times and we’ll have to raise our game to get more than a handful of points over the next 4.
Our midfield is still very ponderous and slow and I don’t expect Gomes to help that, he’s was very average this season before his injury.
Time to really show your talent Carlo. 7 or 8 points from the next 4 would be lovely please!
42 Posted 12/02/2020 at 08:49:34
I just think we're nowhere near good enough yet and my fear is a poor run in the Europa League could derail the best-laid plans and disrupt rather then help. Personally, I'm prepared to wait and strengthen during the summer. I just don't feel we're ready or indeed good enough, to be honest. Just my opinion.
43 Posted 12/02/2020 at 09:35:40
I realise plenty of Evertonians love Europe and the chance for them to travel to different places to watch the Blues, so I understand why they would want to us to go for the Europa League next season. I'd say to them, save your money next season and wait for the possible big one the season after next.
44 Posted 12/02/2020 at 09:38:17
We have been here before: short off-season break, some internationals back late and maybe half a squad. We lose a game or two, our confidence drops, we lose focus in the league and don't recover. Then we have to start all over again.
We are also likely to be without Richarlison playing for Brazil.
45 Posted 12/02/2020 at 09:47:40
How would you rate the others that we have?
I can't believe we are in this position only a couple of months from being in the bottom 3. Europa League may be a pain but it will help us attract players and is a natural stepping stone if we are to progress.
46 Posted 12/02/2020 at 11:19:42
Who would've believed we would be talking about Europe at all 3 months ago? Who would've thought Carlo Ancellotti would be our manger 3 months ago?
So why can't we get 4th?
[BRZ]
47 Posted 12/02/2020 at 11:39:01
I also agree with those who say you cannot cherry pick your opportunities as to when you qualify for Europe. First claim the spot then prepare accordingly.
Only qualifying for Europe when some imaginary 'perfect scenario' is in place at Everton as some suggest is:
1) no guarantee of striking a happy balance between domestic and European success that season
2) allows time to pass us by, with each season of no European qualification further disadvantaging us against our peers
Very recently in one of his pressers, Carlo clearly indicates he expects Everton to be in Europe every season. When asked about finally having some breathing space to prepare the team after his baptism of the hectic Christmas-New Year congested fixtures, he replied he is used to playing every 3 or 4 days and in fact prefers it.
I would prefer it too. It's one indicator of being a progressively successful football club.
48 Posted 12/02/2020 at 11:51:55
This season was a golden opportunity squandered yet again to get in the top 4.
Silva really fucked up, didn't he???
49 Posted 12/02/2020 at 12:13:01
And we wouldn't have Carlo.
No complaints here.
50 Posted 12/02/2020 at 12:19:58
I think apart from Niasse we don't have any other player who could possibly be in the AFCON but not sure how many will be called up for the Olympics, probably Richarlison for one. So maybe not qualifying for a Europa League spot this year might not be too bad. I think we should always have aspirations of competing for a Champions League place or a Europa spot.
But there seems to be more and more teams competing for those places than I can remember for a long while. Now maybe Sheffield might not have such a good season next year but that still leaves Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester, Wolves and Everton competing for European places.
53 Posted 12/02/2020 at 12:57:29
He gets it!!!!
54 Posted 12/02/2020 at 18:26:00
I think this thread offers a snapshot in the difference between us and the crew across the park. When they "qualified" for the Champions League in 2004, they were shite. You didn't hear many of them saying "Hang on a minute, give us another season to prepare ourselves, we're not quite ready yet."
What they did, was make big fuck-off banners calling for their players to "Make them dream". They overcame their inferiority with little more than desire and a belief that they belonged. They didn't just embrace qualification, they won the fucking thing.
The claim that there are more teams competing for the places is only true because so many of the perennial qualifiers are having desperate seasons and are offering up the gift for anyone strong enough to take it.
Look at the Premier League table now. Most of the teams challenging us for these places either have far more games to play than us, or have a squad which cost a tiny fraction of ours.
We have a spent around £500M building a squad, we have a manger regarded by many as the best in the business, and we are sitting on the tails of a string of struggling clubs.
Of course non-qualification would be failure.
55 Posted 13/02/2020 at 06:53:10
Every word you say is true, Darren. We have to start acting like a proper club and believe we can win every game. Go in with the attitude that we deserve to be in Europe and we will prevail; start all this nonsense about transition and 'not ready' shite and it's a self-fulfilling prophecy. Demand excellence and it's more likely that we will get it; accept mediocrity and that's what we will end up with.
I'm more confident than I have been for years that we finally have the decent manager we have been craving for years to help us finally achieve some success. 4th place is definitely up for grabs this season... why not us?
56 Posted 13/02/2020 at 07:22:11
57 Posted 13/02/2020 at 07:50:21
58 Posted 13/02/2020 at 08:12:36
We have to believe it can be done now!
59 Posted 13/02/2020 at 08:43:42
Fingers crossed with Carlo we have trophies in our grasp.
60 Posted 13/02/2020 at 09:19:05
[I would love to be wrong on this and hope I am.]
61 Posted 13/02/2020 at 09:37:36
I really do have to wonder.
62 Posted 13/02/2020 at 09:45:27
As Darren and Dave infer, we're not as far off the so-called top six as we may think. We had some appalling results under Marco, Sheffield United at home, 0-2, they only had two attempts at goal, Norwich 0-2 – with Ancelotti in charge, that would not have happened. I feel more confident in our future now than I have for years.
63 Posted 13/02/2020 at 09:46:05
Now I'm not bothered about that "at the moment" because it's all about winning games and amassing points, nothing else in my book. But, as Dave Abrahms alludes to, the next run of games is a tough one, and a run that will show just how far, or not, we've come.
I appreciate the points Darren makes but personally still feel we're nowhere near good enough or have the strength in depth to compete in the Europa League. I feel our resurgence is a fragile one and one that could be thrown right off course with a few poor results.
Recruitment this summer is of vital importance, as is a settled preseason (IMHO) but I think we MAY be hamstrung with available funds to go out and buy the players to turn us into a top-four team immediately. So, for me, European qualification this season could actually set us back.
Apologies if that comes across as defeatist to some but I'm taking a more pragmatic view of things this season with an eye on sustainable progress – even if that's not the "instant success" we dream of.
Alan #61,
I think you're being very unfair to Dave if that's where your comment is aimed. I don't think that's what Dave's suggesting at all, and knowing Dave he NEVER would. He may be suggesting that he feels we're not good enough yet to qualify?
64 Posted 13/02/2020 at 09:49:01
65 Posted 13/02/2020 at 10:16:04
When we were down at 14th and Chelsea were 4th... in effect way behind 3rd... it was because they were inconsistent, but they were less inconsistent than 5th and so on down to us at 14th.
That whole block of 4th to 14th were the footballing example of the first section of Newton's 1st Law – "Every object will remain at rest or in uniform motion."
We are now not inconsistent, we're 2nd in the form table.
We are the second section of that law... well, Ancelotti is – "unless compelled to change its state by the action of an external force."
Ancelotti is that 'External Force' – he has changed our state.
Champions League? Why not... just keep Collina the fuck away.
66 Posted 13/02/2020 at 10:20:34
But the most disgraceful thing is allowing the so-called bigger (and richer) clubs to parachute in once they've fucked up their chances in the Champions League. That stinks of corruption to me. They had their chance in the Champions League, failed, so why allow them another shot at glory with that stunt? Especially now that the winners get entry into the Champions League. No, it's wrong.
I can see, in years to come, some exceptional investigative journalist uncovering a web of conspiracy and corruption which has been going on for years. Don't agree? Just input ''Corruption in Italian Football'' in Google. Try the Wikipedia page for a start.
I'm sure there will be more that has remained hidden and, with the amount of money swilling around football now, and the number of ''agents'' with their nose in the trough it seems unlikely that there is NO corruption in some part of the game.
[Sorry, bit of a rant there.]
67 Posted 13/02/2020 at 10:21:39
It wasn't aimed at anyone in particular; if we had to play in that competition next week, then I'd agree that we might not be best prepared... but it's not, it's about 5 months away.
So what might we be looking at: an understudy keeper; if Kenny returns, we could have 3 right-backs; 3 senior centre-backs; and possibly a junior coming through.
Left-back could be a problem if we have only Baines and Digne; midfield, we have Bernard, Davies, Delph, Gomes & Gbamin returning... Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson and I agree that we probably need 2 more of quality and do we count Walcott in this group or do we class him as a striker? Which leaves Calvert-Lewin, Kean and Richarlison with maybe a junior up-front.
Some may have other opinions on the quality of those players but I don't see that we might be that far away at the start of next season. However, having said all of that, we do have to qualify and we should only do that by winning the majority of our remaining games which should always be the aim.
70 Posted 13/02/2020 at 10:41:43
I find it a lazy argument to say we need more time. Wolves are only in their second season in the Premier League and are holding their own in both comps. It would be just our luck to finish 4th. The Champions League place for the winner has really made teams take the Europa League seriously.
Finishing 4th doesn't guarantee Champions League if Wolves, Arsenal or Man Utd win the Europa League and don't finish top 4. You can bet your life they're going all-in to win it.
71 Posted 13/02/2020 at 10:49:35
My error has been miraculously amended by the Grammar Fairy.;-)
72 Posted 13/02/2020 at 10:51:55
73 Posted 13/02/2020 at 11:26:54
Ancelotti is a genius in European competition, he knows what he is doing in European competition. 3 times champions league winner & this season he had qualified Napoli into the last 16 of the champions league before he was dismissed.
I for one will be excited, hopeful & optimistic if we qualify for one of the European competitions with Don Carlo at the helm.
74 Posted 13/02/2020 at 11:55:45
75 Posted 13/02/2020 at 12:11:12
[BRZ]
76 Posted 13/02/2020 at 12:42:41
Personally, I think they both look the dog's bollocks. Give me individualism and the courage to not give a toss what the rest of the world thinks to dress as stylishly and with as much flair as they evidently do.
I like them both all the more for it, not less. Two big personalities, the pair of them.
More like them, please.
[BRZ]
77 Posted 13/02/2020 at 12:59:42
78 Posted 13/02/2020 at 13:04:51
On the academy, I wish, but don't think a PL club can get away with it unfortunately. The struggles for a player like Gordon to get on the pitch shows as such.
79 Posted 13/02/2020 at 13:45:57
[BRZ]
80 Posted 13/02/2020 at 13:58:20
I'm sure you'll draw many an admiring glance and complimentary comment!
81 Posted 13/02/2020 at 14:08:55
Edit; ...oh he's a dedicated follower of fashion.
82 Posted 13/02/2020 at 14:23:33
We all know what usually happens next...however we don't usually have a manager that the players know will keep them winning if they believe and an assertive scot on our side.
The next few matches mean real signs of progress or...not.
It's the hope that pulls you in.
83 Posted 13/02/2020 at 14:23:56
84 Posted 13/02/2020 at 14:50:38
85 Posted 13/02/2020 at 14:54:24
What a mate, I owe you a bottle of Desperado!!!
86 Posted 13/02/2020 at 15:01:45
87 Posted 13/02/2020 at 15:12:03
We just don't have enough good players in midfield to make a successful run in Europe right now, and I don't wanna participate for the sake of participating. I wanna win.
If we do finish that high and Gomes and Gbamin come back full speed by summer, I'll be cheering as loud as anybody when Carlo leads us back onto the Continent, but at the moment I'm simply not convinced we're ready. As Brian points out, our recent results have been way better than our quality of play.
However, it's February. May is a long way away. I could change my mind quickly if things continue to improve and the injured do come back strong.
88 Posted 13/02/2020 at 15:21:40
I've wanted that guy for years. Advocated signing him from Ajax instead of Klaassen. Would have cost the same and he was twice the player even then.
Argh.
89 Posted 13/02/2020 at 15:40:36
You know I was saying you wouldn't suggest throwing games to not qualify for the Europa.
Not that the comment was aimed at you I've since been told by the poster, which is good enough for me mate!
90 Posted 13/02/2020 at 15:43:54
91 Posted 13/02/2020 at 16:01:52
We want Europe. It should be the goal, without question.
92 Posted 13/02/2020 at 16:02:43
Your underlying reason for not wanting to play in the Europa League is that you only want us in competitions we could win. But we're never going to win the PL in the foreseeable future, so surely it's incumbent upon the Club to go for all other, more winnable, trophies?
There's also the longer term requirement to be more visible in the European football world. That picture is evolving quickly and however much we might disagree with it if we want a real future we've got to strive for it, and plan to be a part of it. Moshiri was doubtless alluding to this when he first took over the Club, when he stated that there was only a short amount of time left for Everton to resurrect itself. We're three years down the line now and they have been wasted years.
93 Posted 13/02/2020 at 16:07:13
94 Posted 13/02/2020 at 16:24:57
95 Posted 13/02/2020 at 16:35:39
Actually, my underlying reason for my Europa League concern is the impact it could have on our league season, which will be Ancelotti's first full season at the helm. With a summer of Carlo training and good transfer business, we could easily do a Leicester and take the Prem by storm next fall -- and yes, qualify for the CL. But with our current roster (emphasis on current), we don't have the legs for it if we're touring Turkey, Rumania and Ukraine this summer.
But as I said before, I stand ready to have my mind changed if we keep climbing, Gomes comes back better than before (I'm not as much of a fan as some here), and we can add some midfield quality in the next window.
96 Posted 13/02/2020 at 16:51:26
I think we need to play in Europe to grow as a team and as a club, and waiting for the champions lge is a great thought, but all the best teams are conditioned to play at the weekend- then mid-week, whilst the rest struggle, every time they are faced with more fixtures?
Also, we have a manager now that is full of European pedigree, and maybe he’s already thought that if he can get Everton into Europe, then Goodison might just come alive...Which is surely what we all want? Even the minges amongst us!
97 Posted 13/02/2020 at 16:59:26
98 Posted 13/02/2020 at 17:00:09
99 Posted 13/02/2020 at 17:01:09
100 Posted 13/02/2020 at 17:01:11
101 Posted 13/02/2020 at 17:07:55
102 Posted 13/02/2020 at 17:34:08
104 Posted 13/02/2020 at 17:40:59
Your family dinners back in the day must have been something to see. 🤣
105 Posted 13/02/2020 at 18:08:28
Great chance for brilliant away days and for Everton’s players to gain experience and develop their game.
Beat the Arsenal..and then the next game.
106 Posted 13/02/2020 at 18:09:10
107 Posted 13/02/2020 at 18:09:10
108 Posted 13/02/2020 at 18:26:32
Of course we are weak and would struggle against better teams in the Thursday cup with this team, But
you are over estimating the quality of the opposition in both the premier league and in the Europa league. There are some very poor teams in the europa league. A favorable group and a couple of decent acquisitions in the summer, could see us go deep into the competition.
Martin Nichols.
What a lily livered post.
First of all I didnt say Ancelotti would be the failure. You made that up. I was talking about about a collective failure.
However now that you mention it I will remember you as the guy who wants a world class manager earning 11.5m who shouldnt be expected to earn his huge salary by delivering from this point - Nice little bit of apologetic, no lose, fence sitting. if he we do qualify The manager is a success, but he cant be deemed as failing if we don't.
At least I nail my colours. I want tangible success now. This a golden opportunity for an extremely experienced manager. You can spout manana and put up as many lame excuses as you want.
If you are not going to place any expectations on a world renowned manager on a sixty million pound contract . . . Why in Gods name did you want him here ?
109 Posted 13/02/2020 at 18:30:48
110 Posted 13/02/2020 at 18:48:51
I’m sure a second XI of Stek, Kenny, Baines, Keane, Gibson, Sidibe (assuming we sign him) Gordon, Davies, Sigurdsson, Walcott and Kean could more than hold their own against the majority of teams.
111 Posted 13/02/2020 at 19:30:40
112 Posted 13/02/2020 at 19:44:47
113 Posted 13/02/2020 at 19:47:36
114 Posted 13/02/2020 at 19:53:28
Not sure why you feel my post is "lily livered" - if because I wouldn't regard failure to qualify for Europe this season as a failure by Ancelloti, then I'm guilty as charged.
As for your claim that I have somehow imagined that you predicted that Ancelloti would be a failure, your exact words were "him failing at Goodison is not simply a possibility; I believe it to be a certainty... a foregone conclusion" - if that's not a prediction of failure, then I'm not sure what is.
For the avoidance of doubt, I expect Ancelloti's tenure at Goodison to ultimately be judged as a success - I don't expect instant success, neither would I say that my expectation of ultimate success is a foregone conclusion.
115 Posted 13/02/2020 at 20:22:09
116 Posted 13/02/2020 at 20:37:34
117 Posted 13/02/2020 at 20:57:17
I'm glad we now have a manager who talks up our ambitions. Had Moyes returned, the soundbites put out to supporters would have been to consolidate survival this season. Imagine the malaise of having to experience more years of that shit.
On the question of whether the squad is good enough to go through to the latter stages of the competition. Well currently, it isn't, but next season will be a completely different proposition. We will have Gbamin and Gomes back. Ancellotti will also sign his own midfielder. I think it will be the position where we spend the most money. If I picked a player to sign, it would be Lille's, Boubakary Soumare. He's only 20 but a 6ft 4in colossus and a lot of big clubs will want him. If we sign a player of that calibre, we'll have the aforementioned beside Fabian Delph and Tom Davies.
Those players (excluding Davies) will give us a strong midfield quartet playing a 4-4-2. Tom Davies needs a season-long loan playing week-in, week-out next season. If we play other formations like a 4-3-3 or Silva's 4-2-3-1, we can have more creativity in the centre of the park and then we'll have Alex Iwobi or Anthony Gordon to play further up the field.
I'm not sure where they'll end up going but I find it very hard to see Sigurdsson or Schneiderlin being with us next season. However, with whoever the central midfielder Ancelotti brings in, I think we'll have plenty of options in the centre of the park.
118 Posted 13/02/2020 at 21:22:53
I seriously cannot believe there are still people out there who doubt him or are waiting for him to fail. He is the biggest signing this club has made, including players, for a long long time.
On a lighter note. Lovely video on Facebook of Andre surprising some young fans and picking them up in his car and driving them to the game. The guy is ambassador material! An absolute credit to his family. You can see the sincerity all over his face!
119 Posted 13/02/2020 at 21:45:05
He stated that 4-4-2 was the best formation for defending and 4-3-3 was the best for attacking. He also stated a week or two ago that the easiest way to score a goal was on the counter attack.
I think we are beginning to see the green shoots of that philosophy already. I reckon we will see Everton playing more and more like Leicester did the season they won the Title.
Richarlison's goal against Watford was a great example of that football. Ancelloti certainly has the forwards to play that system but he might have to find a replacement for Walcott in the summer. A right-footed winger with pace.
If I had my pick, it would be that lad from Wolves but I don't think they would part with him – Wolves are on their way back to the top also.
One last thing: Marco Silva – thank you for bringing Richarlison to Everton. What a footballer.
120 Posted 13/02/2020 at 21:45:46
[BRZ]
121 Posted 13/02/2020 at 21:59:21
Thanks for the heads up on the Andre Gomes video. Looked it up - well worth watching:
The older brother's reaction on first getting in the car and realising the driver is Andre is brilliant! I bet he had a cracking day at school on Monday telling all his mates.
The modern day footballer is much-maligned by many, but we've got some good types at Everton.
122 Posted 13/02/2020 at 22:11:33
123 Posted 13/02/2020 at 22:12:41
124 Posted 13/02/2020 at 22:23:09
Great video. Love the older kid's expression and the younger one saying, "See what I got on the back o' me shirt?"
125 Posted 13/02/2020 at 22:31:09
I remember hearing last season at some point he was in the Everton club shop and paid for all the things kids were buying pre game, From shirts to scalfs. A fantastic role model!
126 Posted 13/02/2020 at 23:28:01
127 Posted 13/02/2020 at 00:04:00
128 Posted 14/02/2020 at 05:00:39
I don't need you to tell me what I wrote months ago. Guess why? it was me who wrote it.
I do not want to change a word or back-track on anything I said in an article months ago... I hope that clears that one up for you?
You were thinking about penning your own piece and I told you at the time that you may need to be prepared for people referring back to it for months – the reason I told you that is because that is exactly what you were doing... You're doing it again.
We will not find out if Ancelotti is an overall success or failure this season. (You do understand that?) What I posted on this current thread is solely about the next few weeks... but then you know that, don't you?
Feel free to carry on your little campaign of referring back to the article which was written before he even got the job. But know this: I will not ever come back here and say "I told you so". I wouldn't have had to. You and the hard of thinking would have referred back to that article so often... Guess what? You will already know. You've etched it into your own minds.
Try to understand. It was an article... It was/is my honest opinion, but it was only something I put up there in a quiet period to stimulate debate. I don't give a flying flamingo if I'm wrong. In fact, I'll be delighted.
Back to the thread you have tried to sidetrack. I will ditch the collective and speak – as you seem to want me to – only of Ancelotti and what I expect from Ancelotti, this season.
I look at the situation as it is now. We are right on the heels of struggling clubs who have a busier schedule than us and who will most definitely drop points. I would consider qualification as the very minimum requirement. Not success. I don't buy the claim that non-qualification for Europe from this position can't be deemed failure. In my opinion, it most definitely would be.
I wont have the claim that Mr Ancelotti rescued us from a fate worse than death either. That nightmare had already been averted before he got here.
We were not qualifying for Europe long before Mr Ancelotti came aboard. We didn't need to pay him £60M to squander a golden opportunity and not qualify again.
He got a 4½-year contract, not a 4-year one. He doesn't get the first 6 months off.
For me, your post epitomises every thing wrong with this club. You're happy to set a low bar whilst paying top dollar.
129 Posted 14/02/2020 at 07:33:26
The kids have just started a team and “little Sam” always makes me smile because he's a genuine little scouse-kid, which definitely shines through on that little clip, and the excitement on Ben's face is just priceless!
These little things are absolutely massive for the people involved and I think Everton and Gomes deserve great credit for this.
130 Posted 14/02/2020 at 08:27:38
Let’s see where we are after those 4 games. Looking at the league table now, there’s only 8 points separating 5th place and 13th. There’ll be many twists and turns yet.
131 Posted 14/02/2020 at 09:33:12
My post epitomizes all that is wrong with the Club? If that is so, then clearly you see very little wrong – all I said was that whilst qualifying for Europe would strengthen Carlo's hand in the transfer market, I would not judge him a failure if we did not do so this season. I suspect many others feel as I do.
Your very angry response to my posts and some of the things you attribute to me (ie, "you were thinking of penning your own piece", a suggestion that I am conducting some sort of campaign etc) suggest to me that you might well be confusing me with another poster. I don't think I've ever said I was thinking of penning an article, neither am I on any sort of campaign (I post relatively rarely!)
132 Posted 14/02/2020 at 09:40:16
I hate it when I get up in the morning and see somebody having a go at "Martin". I always wonder wtf I've written maybe after a couple of glasses of wine. Anyway, glad that it wasn't me this time.
133 Posted 14/02/2020 at 09:44:26
134 Posted 14/02/2020 at 10:41:47
135 Posted 14/02/2020 at 10:58:11
136 Posted 14/02/2020 at 12:16:20
He's not been here for two months yet but what a difference he and Dunc have made. Lets's see what the next two months bring. Our midfield is not what it could be but let's see what can be done.
I hope Marcel and our scouts are out scouring the lower leagues both here and abroad as there are many good players who aren't high profile who could do a good job for us and blossom under our boss.
Brian #29. Torta humille.
137 Posted 14/02/2020 at 13:43:22
138 Posted 14/02/2020 at 14:26:07
Don't you just love to hear these stories, especially when it's one of our players involved? I heard a player on the radio say he always felt that Everton was a very family-oriented club.
139 Posted 14/02/2020 at 14:41:15
I think he meant it as a compliment!!!
140 Posted 14/02/2020 at 14:45:17
That said, I do accept that the accusations of being lily-livered, a liar ("you made it up") and being the epitome of all that's wrong with our Club were clearly directed at me in response to (what I thought was) a fairly innocuous post @100!
God help me if I ever post anything slightly controversial!
141 Posted 14/02/2020 at 14:45:27
I can see a midfield 4 of Walcott (if he is fit after his injury), Schneiderlin, Gomes and Bernard. Carlo will probably leave out Delph, Siggy, Iwobi and Davies.
Come to think of it, when fully fit and in form, we have a pretty decent midfield, probably just lacking a midfield ‘enforcer' – is Gbamin that player?
142 Posted 14/02/2020 at 14:51:02
143 Posted 14/02/2020 at 15:10:25
144 Posted 14/02/2020 at 15:11:27
I think the Club should be moving forward based upon the assumption that Gbamin will feature sporadically next season, and they shouldn't count on his return.
If he does come back fit as a fiddle, super! If not, we've planned for the worst case scenario and brought in another cog in the midfield gear.
Also, as an aside, I posted on another thread the video of Andre. What a nice fella. Just class. Those two kids were over the moon happy.
145 Posted 14/02/2020 at 15:15:08
Who's the cunt?
Martin (N)?
Martin (M)?
Darren or Brent??
I guess pub lunch Friday has dimmed my usually sharp perception of such matters?
UTFT!!!
146 Posted 14/02/2020 at 15:33:25
147 Posted 14/02/2020 at 15:34:12
Obviously there are on paper some tough games coming up and Everton are still not a finished article but Europe would be a bonus, especially after the first half of the season under Silva.
Quite honestly, I don't give a hoot about Europe as it tends to affect Premier League results and I would rather see Everton next season as a force to be reckoned with, the midfield being strengthened with a fit Gomes and Gbamin.
On a different note, it was nice to see Slippy G gobsmacked by Killie.
148 Posted 14/02/2020 at 15:44:49
Perhaps if you either commented or merely gave an opinion in post 100 instead of the unprovoked attack, your lies wouldn't have been exposed.
I would have been happy to have passed off your posts as mere error, but you have persisted so I know you are telling deliberate porkies, trying to weedle out of it.
Firstly; I did not, as you falsely claim, even mention qualifying for Europe this season in the article I wrote. Ancelotti wasn't even the bleedin' manager.
The article is still up there and you, my friend, and it proves you and the midnight are telling porkies... You only referred back to the article because the bit you had made up in post 100 about post 54 could be easily refuted and it was.
These were posts from me made two months apart about two different subjects. One about Ancelotti's reign, the other about the club, as a whole, qualifying for Europe this season, and by trying to amalgamate them to justify your little dig, you have told blatant porkies.
Oh, and by the way, you may want to stop digging by claiming you didn't say you were thinking of putting up a piece once you have plucked up the nerve... because that's still up there too.
You're not the only one who can trawl back. Give an opinion by all means but, when you come on to have a go about another poster without even addressing him, you can't really complain when he responds.
149 Posted 14/02/2020 at 16:09:10
My English lessons continue.
150 Posted 14/02/2020 at 16:09:35
Why don't you both just forget it and get on with life? The club is at an amazing place at the moment and we could go either way from here. Arguing among ourselves doesn't help anybody.
151 Posted 14/02/2020 at 16:14:31
What the December article said was "I dread getting up to the news that Ancelotti has been confirmed as the new Everton boss. Him failing at Goodison is not simply a possibility; I believe it to be a certainty... a forgone conclusion."
152 Posted 14/02/2020 at 16:15:48
Mine at 100 linked this to your prediction in December that Ancelloti WOULD (my emphasis) fail. I am not a liar and, as others have agreed, have made nothing up. If you think otherwise, no doubt you will specify exactly what "porkies" you are referring to?
In particular, I invite you to "trawl back" and point out when and where I said I was "thinking of putting up a piece"? If you can do so, I will obviously accept that I did; if not, I will treat your insults (which incidentally I think probably contravene TW guidelines) as the ramblings of an angry and verbally aggressive man.
153 Posted 14/02/2020 at 16:18:24
154 Posted 14/02/2020 at 16:19:36
More than happy to draw a line under this should Darren agree to do so.
155 Posted 14/02/2020 at 16:29:08
156 Posted 14/02/2020 at 16:46:57
157 Posted 14/02/2020 at 16:48:30
I'm not angry at all.
I just don't appreciate somebody coming on here and making false statements and attributing them to me. I will respond.
For the record, I don't even mention Ancelotti in my last sentence of 54. I was referring to the failure as being a collective one. I cannot legislate for people claiming I said something when it is patently obvious I didn't.
You then go on to claim you were referring to an article I wrote two months ago which had nothing to do with the current situation.
I'm more than happy to leave it there, but then I didn't address you or mention you in the first place. You need to remember who started the accusations.
[BRZ]
158 Posted 14/02/2020 at 16:48:40
If so, you know that in every episode the character Kenny, who wears an orange parka coat with the hood up, ALWAYS get killed, with the other characters saying: 'Oh my God! They killed Kenny!'
Schalke has produced a beaut of a video with our Jonjoe Kenny similarly dressed against a typical South Park background under the title: 'Oh my God! They interviewed Kenny!'
Scroll down this link in the Echo to view it. It's worth it.
Something to lighten the mood of this thread.
159 Posted 14/02/2020 at 16:51:34
160 Posted 14/02/2020 at 16:56:35
[BRZ]
161 Posted 14/02/2020 at 17:17:40
Moise Kean is in Miami during this break. The following may get mixed reviews, especially the opening.
People who didn't care for DCL and Tom's New York look may want to look away now at Moise's dress sense and the bling on display.
But what interested me more was him working out in the gym, really going at it.
There have been charges by some that he looks overweight. In this video he is absolutely ripped, all muscle, no fat. Impressive.
162 Posted 14/02/2020 at 17:23:01
163 Posted 14/02/2020 at 17:40:15
Surely, Mild has to be the ultimate marketing challenge. To make Mild trendy & popular with the youths of today!
164 Posted 14/02/2020 at 17:58:41
Haha Jay! Have to say I didn't much care for the boys' look in NYC but what we have to remember is that these lads inhabit a different world from us mere mortals.
I used to take some stick for some of the things I used to wear and when I look back at old photos of the clothes I wore I looked as ridiculous (almost) as Tom and Dom look, to me, now.
Good on them!
165 Posted 14/02/2020 at 18:01:02
166 Posted 14/02/2020 at 18:17:05
Jay, Brian. Just think back to loons and then go back a bit further to the Drapes and crepe sole shoes... Moise looks positively smart.
Of course, us Mods had it bang on!
167 Posted 14/02/2020 at 18:21:57
168 Posted 14/02/2020 at 18:27:19
I have to be on the very younger end of mild drinkers. But when I went the footy with me Dad and his mates, you got what you were given!
169 Posted 14/02/2020 at 18:28:34
I have obviously just ordered a couple of them
170 Posted 14/02/2020 at 18:33:03
171 Posted 14/02/2020 at 18:37:51
As for Tom and Dom, I think it’s brilliant to see what they’re up to. They’ve been to fashion shows, classical musical events, museums and soaked up the local culture. Far removed from what you’d expect from your stereotypical footballer. Fair play to them. I don’t care what they’re wearing but they are clearly behaving themselves and aren’t off drinking and whoring like footballers of yesteryear.
172 Posted 14/02/2020 at 18:43:32
In my early teens in the late 60s, I had still to appreciate bitter. The relatively 'mellow' alternative provided by mild was my preference (cheaper by a copper or two too). Best of all was a Brown Mixed; peculiarly, and not understood widely outside of Liverpool, there was no need to state that it was mild you wanted to accompany the bottle of brown. The added attraction of ordering a Brown Mixed (or a Brown Bitter) was that you were getting more than a pint in total.
The younger generations will no doubt laugh but of course in those days beer drinkers were very sensitive to pricing and value - customers would frequently for instance buy their beer in the Bar before taking a seat in the smarter Lounge because bar prices would be a penny cheaper in the former. It was also a period when Budget increases that put another penny on prices would be the front page headline in the following day's newspapers.
Of course, should any marketing guys come up with the idea to resurrect mild it would doubtless be aimed at a totally different audience and, as part of the marketing strategy, sell at premium prices.
173 Posted 14/02/2020 at 18:51:04
I'm have nothing to forget. I addressed what I thought I needed to address.
I would never be bothered responding to any of the idiots who think they can settle scores from years ago. I get too much fun from ignoring them.
The posts are all still up there. Intelligent people and idiots alike can draw their own conclusions.
174 Posted 14/02/2020 at 19:09:06
175 Posted 14/02/2020 at 19:09:35
That would be a remarkable recovery and with Leicester in the top 4 would mean finishing above 2 of Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs and Arsenal. I wouldn't consider that failure.
176 Posted 14/02/2020 at 19:11:04
I'll get me coat.
177 Posted 14/02/2020 at 19:11:56
178 Posted 14/02/2020 at 19:19:11
I have looked at the table and looked at the fixtures and my answer is yes.
We can't go on making insurmountable mountains out of straight forward tasks.
If we look this particular gift horse in the mouth, there is no hope for us. Its either do or die under the glass ceiling.
179 Posted 14/02/2020 at 19:22:34
I'm not that bothered about where we finish this season unless we make the Champions League. I just want to see an upward trajectory towards regular trophies and title challenges. Liverpool didn't make incremental jumps, we don't need to either. We just need to get back up there and as long as we do, well I don't care about the Premier League placing this season.
180 Posted 14/02/2020 at 19:33:09
Carpe Diem.
We cannot go on swallowing the Moyes mantra. There is no glass ceiling. We as a club need to (for once in our excuse-ridden lives) seize the fucking moment!!!
181 Posted 14/02/2020 at 19:40:57
If Everton can avoid our own FFP issues, then we could find Man City in a tailspin. (Will their players and manager really stay with no Champions League football for two years?)
Arsenal and Man Utd have long term issues. Spurs aren't improving any, Mourinho is turning into the man who got sacked at Man Utd and Chelsea again. Leicester, I think are not all that. So, there's a moment next season. Why not top 4 then?
183 Posted 14/02/2020 at 19:54:45
184 Posted 14/02/2020 at 21:43:51
Unsworth went on to say, "I have to say he has been brilliant from day 1, it's probably the first time I have been in awe of someone and couldn't wait to meet him, he is brilliant."
Unsworth went on to say, "His open arms and open door policy, and to us as Under-23 coaches and staff was great and he also said we can watch training everyday. I am with them 1 day a week seeing their preparation and analysis.
"He is absolutely top draw, and a top class, outstanding man first and foremost. And I am delighted as an Evertonian that he is the manager of our football club.
So Carlo has brought Duncan into the fold more than the other managers have done and now he is including Unsworth in the work he is doing. How can you possibly question the best man-manager we have had for many a decade? This is only the beginning in the journey, the players love him the coaches love him, and the fans are right behind him.
185 Posted 15/02/2020 at 09:57:54
You're right. You very clearly don't hang Failure on Ancelotti in post 54, but p given your article (which I've just read and its shite) you surely can see it was an easy mistake for Martin to make.
I know you feel Martin's post was unwarranted and spoke more about you than the subject, but your article, like others I've seen from you was deliberately controversial. Good stuff if you want to stimulate debate but you have to accept people can and will refer to it weeks, months, or even years later.
I think Martin was looking to play the man rather than the ball, but I see mischief rather than malice. I see an error rather than a lie
Post 142 was different. It has a nasty edge to it. He wasn't even part of the argument and has had time to weigh up your post 54 and is still prepared (to use his own word) to brazenly lie in order to score a point. Not sure why. But you do well not to get involved with that one.
186 Posted 15/02/2020 at 11:11:21
By the time Silva was sacked, we were like a Grand National horse that had hit every fence on the first circuit. Ancelotti has put some confidence back and got us jumping in a rhythm. Now it's about what we have left.
What I'm curious about is when it gets down to the wire, as I'm sure it will. Will these players have the will to get over the line, or will they bottle it like in Martinez's first season?
The talent's there in this squad. Can Carlo give them the extra mental strength?
187 Posted 15/02/2020 at 11:48:26
It's all in our hands now, we have momentum, we are starting to score goals and we play all the teams around us. As I've said before, with the exception of Liverpool, there are no daunting fixtures and we all know that a win over them is long overdue. As Paul T alludes to, it's all about the mental strength that Ancelotti can give to the team.
I agree with Darren: if not now, then when? It's all being handed to us on a plate at the moment; we, as fans just need to help the players over the line. I'm expecting Goodison Park to be a bear pit over the next few weeks.
188 Posted 15/02/2020 at 13:35:57
I offer Darren a metaphorical shake of the hand (and maybe a pint should we ever bump into each other!)
ps: Thanks to all you guys who have no doubt been bored by our "exchanges" for not reporting either one of us to the moderators!!
189 Posted 15/02/2020 at 14:00:18
Ancelotti won't have failed if we don't make the Europa League this season.
[BRZ]
190 Posted 15/02/2020 at 14:17:11
All your posts in this thread are extremely mild. Nothing to apologize for.
If you've never heard of it before, look up NPD - Narcissistic Personality Disorder. It explains a lot.
191 Posted 15/02/2020 at 15:15:09
We are of similar vintage and match-going experience. I felt your post @100 was both personal and unnecessary. You could have simply given your opinion like everyone else but, for whatever reason, you chose another path. I'm afraid my response was also unnecessary and OTT.
I have known Casho for a long time and when I read his post @185, It rang true. I knew I had been too hasty to label you a liar. I do think you got things a little wrong, but I can also see why. Casho is a smart man and, having read his post, I have to agree with every word of it.
I would like to retract and apologise for saying you deliberately twisted and distorted the truth. It was an accusation which was meant to strike back, but I can see it has clearly offended you.
On a lighter note. The thread did throw up post 190. That one produced a very loud belly laugh and has made my day.
192 Posted 15/02/2020 at 16:36:20
193 Posted 15/02/2020 at 17:18:01
To even think we have a very good chance of Europe next season, given the position we were in back in December, is nothing short of sensational. We hit the bottom of the barrel in early December with defeats at Leicester and the humiliation at Anfield. The reason a club sacks its manager is because results and performances are shit. We could have been really deep in the brown stuff if Silva had seen December out, but thankfully the board saw sense and got rid.
None of us could have imagined for one minute that we could appoint Ancelotti, but appoint him we did. The man is a winner, he very rarely sees failure (2005 springs to mind 😱😱😱), and if he thinks we have a very good chance of Europe next season, then I believe him.
I honestly believe he will be relishing the next four games, the kind of games he thrives on and looks forward too. Anything less than eight points from these four games will be a disappointment for Carlo, so bring them on, and let's finally do the FUCKING RED SHITE!!
194 Posted 15/02/2020 at 17:32:33
195 Posted 15/02/2020 at 18:18:35
As an alternative, one of John Mac's TW get-togethers would be good although I usually struggle to make those as I have my grandson with me. Whatever, all forgotten now!
196 Posted 15/02/2020 at 18:24:40
197 Posted 15/02/2020 at 19:43:18
Under Carlo, our points tally has been nothing short of exceptional but I really feel we have benefitted from a number of factors which will be tested in these matches. The team is united since Silva's sacking, Carlo's in-game management has been a big improvement, we have been clinical while our opponents have been wasteful, and confidence is high because we are winning matches. These fixtures will be a different ball game.
The team is definitely being set up to get the best out of our current squad but I don't see the individual improvements many speak of. Our defenders and goalkeeper are still making numerous mistakes and our forwards are carrying on from being reinvigorated under Big Dunc.
It's the midfielders which show the biggest difference but I worry this is a change in attitude from the usual suspects who will soon revert to type. Hopefully, Carlo can maintain their levels until the summer so we can find them a new home.
Many Twebbers have been angry at the performances against Man City and the neighbours but have spoken about others much more favourably. From my perspective, we have been consistently average; it's just the quality of the opposition that has been different.
This is why I would be loathe to suggest we have a chance which should be grabbed as I feel that, if we play as we have done recently against this quality of player we face, we will struggle to replicate our upwards momentum. If we give Aubemayang, Abraham and Martial the chances we have given the likes of Murray and Benteke, there will be a different outcome.
I think 6 points would be a great tally from these four games (beat Utd and 3 draws) and give us an unexpected chance to qualify for the Europa League. We have made great strides in terms of mentality and unity; now we need to increase our performance levels to trouble these teams.
198 Posted 15/02/2020 at 20:43:28
Your contributions and many others help us all shrug off posts like #190.
199 Posted 15/02/2020 at 20:54:43
We're an average team amongst a large pack of average teams, and if we raise our game a little, we can finish 5th/6th.
It's in our hands, we don't have to be wonderful. Decent will do for now. We can strengthen in the summer and progress properly next season.
200 Posted 15/02/2020 at 21:14:26
201 Posted 16/02/2020 at 02:49:51
Rob @ 193, I am definitely excited about pushing for a Europa League spot and I am totally behind Carlo’s (and Duncan’s efforts. I still wake up sometimes and think how the hell did we manage to get him. It is definitely small-minded of me, but if I had to choose between Europa League this season or beating the shite, well
202 Posted 15/02/2020 at 09:35:56
203 Posted 16/02/2020 at 09:39:20
Time constraints mean I only pop in here a couple of times a month. But I've seen enough to believe a lot of people would have found post 190 as amusing as you did. I suspect the poster will be the only one the irony is lost on.
Anyway. Fair play with your apology to Martin. I think It was the right thing to do.
Give the Mrs and the kids a big hugs from all of us. Have a look and see if we can squeeze the Saddle into the schedule When I'm home for the Leicester game.
And stop talking shite about Ancelotti
204 Posted 16/02/2020 at 10:03:11
205 Posted 16/02/2020 at 10:35:21
206 Posted 16/02/2020 at 10:43:28
Me and ma8, do the Old Fellas mile every couple of months.
It’s an Odyssey, every time.
Any TW Beer Fest, after the end of season, I’ll be up for it.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 10/02/2020 at 07:46:28