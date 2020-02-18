Ancelotti expects Gomes to be available to face Gunners

The Portuguese came through a 60-minute, 11-a-side practice match at Finch Farm and Carlo Ancelotti says that he anticipates having him available for selection for this weekend's Premier League clash at the Emirates.

It's a little over 100 days since the stricken Gomes had to be stretchered off the Goodison Park pitch with his leg broken clean at the ankle following a rash challenge by Tottenham's Son Hueng-Min that initially resulted in a sending off for the South Korean but the red card was later rescinded by the Football Association.

At the time, it was feared that, at the very least, Gomes's season was over and there was the possibility that the injury might threaten his career but a successful operation to pin the bones together and then patient work to rehabilitate the ligaments has resulted in the midfielder returning to fitness much earlier than initially expected.

Ancelotti says that not only is Gomes ready to be named in the squad but he suggests it might be better in terms of mental preparation that he start against the Gunners.

“He did well [in the practice match]. He played comfortably and without any problems and he is available, in my opinion, to play,” Ancelotti told evertontv.

“Of course, I have to speak to him about how he feels after playing his first game following a long time out. My personal opinion is he is ready to play.

“When a player has been out for a long period, I think it is better to start the game. He can prepare properly, [rather] than to put him on from the bench.

“But I have to speak to him and together we can find a solution.”

