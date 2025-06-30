30/06/2025





Everton have restarted contract talks with centre-back Michael Keane who’s out of contract from July 1, according to Paul Joyce of The Times. He has also reported that Idrissa Gana Gueye will stay as well.

“Contract talks have restarted with centre back Michael Keane who is officially a free agent tomorrow,” Joyce wrote in The Times.

“Everton now want to keep Keane, 32, and are hoping to strike an agreement that would keep him at the club.”’

The club believes that instead of buying a replacement for the 32-year-old centre-back, it’s better to save the funds and invest elsewhere.

The report also added that Gana Gueye and Jarrad Branthwaite will sign new deals with the club in the coming days. Like Keane, 35-year-old Gana Gueye is also out of contract from July 1 and has courted interest from several clubs in France.

However, the veteran midfielder, voted Everton Men's Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season after a standout 2024/25 campaign, seems likely to stay.

Star centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite will also commit to a long-term future at the club and sign a new deal in the coming days. Despite having a contract until 2027, Branthwaite has been heavily linked with numerous clubs over the last year.

The Blues even rejected two speculative offers from Manchester United last summer and a new deal for Branthwaite will come as a major relief for David Moyes who is keen on building a formidable backline led by the 23-year-old and his senior partner James Tarkowski.

