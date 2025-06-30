Season › 2024-25 › News Kenny Tete deal hits a roadblock Anjishnu Roy 30/06/2025 2comments | Jump to last Seems like Everton's search for a new right-back will continue as the Kenny Tete deal has hit a roadblock. According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old is close to an agreement over a new deal with Fulham. It was Romano who had reported a few days ago that Tete already had an agreement in place with Everton. He was going to join as a free agent. However, those plans were interrupted by Fulham sending a new contract to the player with better terms than his previous deal. Tete, who spent the last few days deciding over whether to stay at Craven Cottage or begin a new journey elsewhere, has seemingly made a decision. “Understand Fulham are now closing in on the agreement with Kenny Tete over new contract. Formal steps still needed but Fulham now confident after Everton proposal almost accepted,” Romano tweeted. It’s a shame because Tete could’ve been a valuable addition at right-back as a free agent. However, it’s not the end of the world. The Dutch international has a concerning injury record, missing 19 matches last season. The position slot has been a headache for David Moyes since taking over. With Ashley Young leaving, Seamus Coleman mostly on the sidelines and Nathan Patterson unreliable, he has counted on centre-back Jake O’Brien as a makeshift right-back. The good news for the Blues is that there are still a few interesting market opportunities for this position. As long as they’re not past 35, hopefully. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Colin Glassar 1 Posted 30/06/2025 at 18:14:45 I honestly was unaware of his existence prior to the rumours. I’m almost certain we’ll never hear of him again. Pass. Tony Abrahams 2 Posted 30/06/2025 at 18:22:30 I’ve made my feelings known on the people from Holland, who have represented Everton, so this is very good news imo!When do the players report back for Pre-Season training, and how many first team players do we currently have in our squad? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb