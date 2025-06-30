30/06/2025





Seems like Everton's search for a new right-back will continue as the Kenny Tete deal has hit a roadblock. According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old is close to an agreement over a new deal with Fulham.

It was Romano who had reported a few days ago that Tete already had an agreement in place with Everton. He was going to join as a free agent.

However, those plans were interrupted by Fulham sending a new contract to the player with better terms than his previous deal. Tete, who spent the last few days deciding over whether to stay at Craven Cottage or begin a new journey elsewhere, has seemingly made a decision.

“Understand Fulham are now closing in on the agreement with Kenny Tete over new contract. Formal steps still needed but Fulham now confident after Everton proposal almost accepted,” Romano tweeted.

It’s a shame because Tete could’ve been a valuable addition at right-back as a free agent. However, it’s not the end of the world. The Dutch international has a concerning injury record, missing 19 matches last season.

The position slot has been a headache for David Moyes since taking over. With Ashley Young leaving, Seamus Coleman mostly on the sidelines and Nathan Patterson unreliable, he has counted on centre-back Jake O’Brien as a makeshift right-back.

The good news for the Blues is that there are still a few interesting market opportunities for this position. As long as they’re not past 35, hopefully.

