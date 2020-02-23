Seasons2019-20Everton News
Ancelotti blames defensive lapses for defeat to Arsenal
Carlo Ancelotti expressed his dismay at how Everton's defending prevented them from getting something out of today's entertaining but ultimately painful game at The Emirates Stadium.
The Blues leapt into a first-minute lead when Dominic Calvert-Lewin acrobatically put them ahead following a free-kick but porousness at the back allowed Arsenal to turn the game on its head with goals from Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Richarlison prodded home an equaliser in first-half stoppage time but a goal for the hosts within 60 seconds of the start of the second half eventually proved enough.
“Offensively [the performance] was really good,” Ancelotti said afterwards. “We had a lot of opportunities but defensively it was really poor because it's not acceptable to concede three goals. If you concede three goals like this, normally you will lose the game.
“The key point was [that first minute after half-time] because we had been able to equalise at the end of the first half.
“We knew that because they played Thursday they could lose a little bit of energy towards the end. They lost their energy but we were 3-2 down.
“We had opportunities to score but the key point was that we conceded three goals too easily — that is the reason.
“Going forward, we played really well. We had two fantastic strikers and the fullbacks pushed [on] in the second half. There was more space and when André came on, we improved a lot but, again, offensively we were good; defensively, no.
“We are going in the right direction. These are the mistakes you have to learn because even though we had a good performance, the fact that we were not so good defensively means we go home without points.”
The fact is we concede far too many sloppy goals and we never seem to learn.
We blew the Newcastle game with two mental goals in the last 40 seconds, we were 2-0 down to Watford and then against Palace we nearly let our heads fall off after they equalised at 1-1.
My biggest concern is that we never have to be under any real pressure to concede goals.
At no stage did Arsenal ever really pin us back and pepper our goal yet we concede three schoolboy goals, it’s happening far far too often with this team and sooner or later the manager needs to look at the personnel that he’s selecting and decide if they are really good enough to move this club forward.
I’d just love to see us pinch a goal away from home and defend like our lives depended on it, throwing bodies in the way and closing down every blade of grass.
I don’t feel we work hard enough to keep teams out, we have too many players who shrug their shoulders (Pickford one of the biggest perpetrators of that).
Even when we got it back to 2-2 you looked at our players and thought
“do they really believe they can go on and win this match”
I just didn’t see that belief, they are still so mentally flakey.
It’s really hard to see much different from the next three games while we continue to hand so many goals away on a plate to our opponents.