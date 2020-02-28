Ancelotti: Zero chance of Holgate leaving Everton

Friday, 28 February, 2020







Updated

The Mirror claimed an exclusive in report last night that the current Champions are weighing up a move for the talented defender as they look to strengthen a defence that has been affected by injuries this year and where John Stones, the last player City have plucked from Goodison Park for big money, is no longer a first-choice starter.

The report suggests that City could offer Stones as a makeweight in the deal.

Ancelotti was asked about the story during his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit of Manchester United and he was emphatic about his desire to keep the 23-year-old on Merseyside.

"Mason Holgate is an important part for the future of Everton and there is no possibility he can go in another club," he said. "Zero possibility, like my friend Mourinho would say."

Holgate has had a break-out season for Everton this season and is expected to be offered new terms by the Blues' hierarchy in a bid to keep him at the club.

Quotes sourced from The Mirror

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads