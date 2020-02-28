Seasons2019-20Everton News
Ancelotti: Zero chance of Holgate leaving Everton
The Mirror claimed an exclusive in report last night that the current Champions are weighing up a move for the talented defender as they look to strengthen a defence that has been affected by injuries this year and where John Stones, the last player City have plucked from Goodison Park for big money, is no longer a first-choice starter.
The report suggests that City could offer Stones as a makeweight in the deal.
Ancelotti was asked about the story during his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit of Manchester United and he was emphatic about his desire to keep the 23-year-old on Merseyside.
"Mason Holgate is an important part for the future of Everton and there is no possibility he can go in another club," he said. "Zero possibility, like my friend Mourinho would say."
Holgate has had a break-out season for Everton this season and is expected to be offered new terms by the Blues' hierarchy in a bid to keep him at the club.
Quotes sourced from The Mirror
2 Posted 28/02/2020 at 07:09:18
Oooof. As predicted by a few on TW when they first saw Mason play; he is the better boy from Barnsley.
3 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:18:14
If they added Ederson the goalie, De Bruyne, Jesus and Aguero then we should really consider it
4 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:24:06
Either one with koulibaly would do me.
5 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:25:45
I'd pass on this
6 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:26:51
7 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:32:12
Oh yeh it's bullshit!
8 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:32:26
Holgate showing a lot of good quality now after a bit of a so so start. Becoming more reliable. I would be happy with him and Mina as firs choice next season with some quality back up, as long as we can get the defensive mid I place ahead of them
9 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:38:42
10 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:39:38
If City truly want him this will prevent the lad from accepting new terms now and ensure we sell our latest top player for chicken feed as we did last summer.
But hey ho it's better to tie overage cast offs like Scneids and Bolasie and young players like Pennington who have no chance of making it to long term contracts.
11 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:41:02
We need a heart on sleeve defender, this was something that even hit me even more when we tossed away those late goals against Newcastle when they were bombarding us with high balls, our two central defenders Mina and Holgate were missing presumed dead in the face of the onslaught.
I think Holgate next to a Terry Butcher type defender might work, but to sit here and say I’m really convinced about Holgate (or Mina or Keane ) for that matter would be wrong, none are great at what their first job should be.
12 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:42:41
I therefore also think that with Gomes now fit again, in the summer we will try to recruit a new CH and another creative CMF the same interchangeable role.
I think that Michael Keane may well then be sold.
13 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:44:37
I am sure that Ancellotti has no intention of selling Richarlison, Holgate, SCL, Gomes, Davies or any of our future stars.
14 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:52:26
It saddens me to say it because when he first came to light I said he reminded me of Beckenbauer, and with the ball he still can, but Der Kaiser hardly ever made a mistake and was well capable of "looking after himself", and others.
He seems to me to be a lad too much in love with himself but he's still fairly young (25) so he still has time to reach the heights albeit I have way more faith in Mason.
15 Posted 28/02/2020 at 08:55:25
16 Posted 28/02/2020 at 09:03:40
17 Posted 28/02/2020 at 09:04:06
As for City allegedly offering £30m, pathetic reporting.
18 Posted 28/02/2020 at 09:10:27
I meant I'd definitely pass on any deal regarding Holgate.
19 Posted 28/02/2020 at 09:21:57
20 Posted 28/02/2020 at 09:47:20
I would imagine if any are sold without that being the wish of Ancelotti, then I think Moshiri might be looking for another manager. As for Stones coming back I always say whether it be a player or a manager never go back it very rarely works out. Plus what will that say to our young aspiring lads in the Under 23 set up, the chances of making the first team are slim or non existent.
21 Posted 28/02/2020 at 09:48:42
22 Posted 28/02/2020 at 09:59:54
The reason Barca were linked with the astronomical sum for Richarlison was because he had just signed a long term contract and so that reflected in the proposed fee.
We will not be financially recompensed should there be an element of truth in the reports.
23 Posted 28/02/2020 at 10:03:44
Yes exactly, Brian, this wouldn't fit in with the explicit strategy that Carlo and Brands have set out. Unless the lad were top drawer.
Paul #21 I wouldn't go as far as calling him a bag of shite, as you say (I thought he was an exciting signing when we got him), but the fawning over, and predictions about, Stones from some of our fans when he was with us were also OTT and ultimately misplaced. Predictions of certain success or failure can come back to bite you. A pity it hasn't worked out for the lad as he would have wanted.
24 Posted 28/02/2020 at 10:09:35
Papers invent stories to sell papers, nothing more.
I hope!
25 Posted 28/02/2020 at 10:35:41
It could be a ploy from Holgate's camp or it could be fake news but it highlights our vulnerability and it should have been sorted now as Mason is an established first-team regular.
26 Posted 28/02/2020 at 10:40:20
27 Posted 28/02/2020 at 11:06:27
Strong terms mate. You are right though, he was never the player some made him out to be.
28 Posted 28/02/2020 at 11:15:52
29 Posted 28/02/2020 at 11:47:37
Zouma on the other hand is on less than half of that...
30 Posted 28/02/2020 at 11:53:23
On a separate issue, I see Barkley could be offloaded by Chelsea in the summer. He’s 26 now, it says. Has he reached his potential yet do you think? At least they should get more back for him than they paid us.
[BRZ]
31 Posted 28/02/2020 at 11:54:44
But as Conor points out, it would be wise to tie Holgate down to an improved and extended contract now.
Interest in the lad will only grow if he continues in the rich vein of form he is in. It will increase further if he makes the England Euro squad and gets game time.
The most negligent Everton has ever been in this respect was letting 18-year-old Wayne Rooney go off to Euro 2004 where he announced himself to the world, with just one year left on his contract.
When the inevitable interest came, Everton was in no position to retain him or bargain for a better deal. Promises of making him the highest paid footballer in Everton's history and making him captain came too late.
I hope Brands is very much onto this and that we will see the announcement of extended contracts for both Mason and Dom before much longer.
32 Posted 28/02/2020 at 12:01:55
I agree with all the points you make, we must be a bit more savvy and get players tied down sooner.
Jay, I have more confidence in DCL signing an extension than I do Mason. Just a feeling.
33 Posted 28/02/2020 at 12:14:17
34 Posted 28/02/2020 at 12:27:51
Mason Holgate is a player I have enjoyed improve a lot this year, he is getting better and will improve further, keep him. Same goes for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. As for Richarlison he is on his way to be a world class game changing player, keep him in a blue shirt for at least the next 2 or 3 years . JJK and Tom will enter the fray too. Mina is still very young and most of us feel Anthony Gordon is going to make an impact.
This is the nucleus of a blossoming young team that will only get better. It has proper quality that puts us in with a good shout next season to achieve top 4 and win a trophy.
Here's a cunning plan..
Don't sell our best players . buy other teams' best players instead, then we might win something for a change.
35 Posted 28/02/2020 at 12:39:02
sorry missed out Moise Kean too, who is going to be explosive as he grows into the team.
36 Posted 28/02/2020 at 12:46:40
So, if this isn't horse shit, I'm not exactly brimming with confidence in this grand old teams transfer policy.
37 Posted 28/02/2020 at 13:20:12
Everton have a history of decent defenders getting poached by City, Lescott, Stones and Richard Dunne ( who may have had personal problems but was very consistent for City).
Holgate has certainly improved this season and it would be nice for him to stay but City are at the top and have the big bucks to offer him. (if the story is true).
38 Posted 28/02/2020 at 13:33:40
Isn't it amazing how quickly that barrow turned into a bandwaggon.
39 Posted 28/02/2020 at 13:34:43
"predictions about Stones from some of our fans when he was with us were also OTT and ultimately misplaced"
I had to read that twice to make sure it wasn't a typo... Then I saw the poster.
So let me get this straight; Stones didn't get hunted by the two most successful managers in this country since Ferguson retired? He didn't go and play for a top club?... He didn't win league titles and cups? He didn't win all those caps for England?
Stones is in his mid-twenties. If he can shake off the last 18 months of injuries, which have so frustrated Pep. He can go on to win even more. The people who correctly predicted all those things for him (those who can spot the blindingly obvious) may prove to be even righter than they were in the first place.
I can understand the fear some have that predictions may come back and bite them on the arse... Especially the ones who can't even get it right with the benefit of hindsight
40 Posted 28/02/2020 at 13:49:56
He didn't want to stay, and I can't blame him, for the abuse he used to get. So I doubt he would be in a hurry to get back here.
41 Posted 28/02/2020 at 13:51:55
42 Posted 28/02/2020 at 13:53:58
"I think it's a rumour. If it's not a rumour, I can say Mason Holgate is an important part for the future of Everton and there is no possibility of him going to another club."
43 Posted 28/02/2020 at 14:02:18
Talking of Stones, and the disparity in opinions on his ability, I think somewhere in the middle of the very strong-minded various opinions would be about right. Hopefully the lad gets his career back on track with a move.
With broad reference to posts over the course of Stones's career to date. He is not absolute shite, that's obvious. He is also not Bobby Moore reincarnated; that is even more obvious.
45 Posted 28/02/2020 at 14:19:59
46 Posted 28/02/2020 at 14:29:38
Crazy to think that 4 months ago we probably would have sold Holgate for £15-20m in a heartbeat. Have a good run of ten games or so in the Premier League in your early twenties and your value triples.
Still early days for Holgate but I love his composure. Needs to work on his positioning and concentration and then he could be the real deal with a good partner.
47 Posted 28/02/2020 at 14:44:25
Also how about the wonderful erudite 'supporter' who yelled abuse at him pre-season after his transfer request, do you remember the clip? What was Stones? A fucking rat? yelled at him from yards away, for well over a minute. What a class supporter.
I will say again, he's better than Mina or Keane.
48 Posted 28/02/2020 at 14:48:25
49 Posted 28/02/2020 at 14:53:09
51 Posted 28/02/2020 at 15:39:23
He is far too cocky for his own good and has been found out as more teams are adopting a pressing game in the last few years.
52 Posted 28/02/2020 at 15:43:03
Yes Sam, and if Moshiri wasn’t here I’m pretty sure Bill would have sold him as well.
Sam, I’ve binged watched “ Traitors “. Was that you in it? Excellent series, hopefully door left open for another series.
53 Posted 28/02/2020 at 16:06:14
54 Posted 28/02/2020 at 16:07:31
At this point, he's about as useful as a knife at a gunfight. He's barely mobile, mentally broken, probably seriously needs to retire asap for his own health.
55 Posted 28/02/2020 at 16:17:13
56 Posted 28/02/2020 at 16:32:12
Guardiola has clearly lost faith in the player and it may be time for him to look elsewhere. He may not have scaled the heights many predicted but he is still a top Premier League centre-half and has plenty of time to rediscover his form.
He isn't the most physical and has always played his best beside a beast but, since Kompany has left, he hasn't had that.
57 Posted 28/02/2020 at 17:05:51
Liverpool are about to win the title with... some lad anyone could have bought from Celtic, a left-back from Hull, dimwit Henderson from Sunderland, a winger from Southampton and some lad from Hoffenheim who is not quite a winger, not quite an attacking midfielder. Point is, we don't half turn our noses up at quality and potential on this site. Messi – too small, only done it at one club.
58 Posted 28/02/2020 at 17:30:53
59 Posted 28/02/2020 at 17:33:30
You're correct, it seems that some people castigate any player who happens to be in possession of a first-team Everton shirt, but as soon as they are released either temporarily or permanently, their stock rises exponentially.
Worse still those wearing red, regardless of talent or contribution to the other lot's cause are almost worshipped by some Evertonians. It's a funny old game.
60 Posted 28/02/2020 at 17:46:24
62 Posted 28/02/2020 at 18:18:25
Like any footballer, he had his faults, his main failings, in my opinion, were over-confidence on occasion, and not realising that there were times when the best ball was the 'Welly' into Row Z.
I think the game that Paul [44] refers to was against Spurs a few seasons ago, when he dallied with the ball near the goal-line in the final minutes, but I don't think he lost possession.
63 Posted 28/02/2020 at 18:28:13
64 Posted 28/02/2020 at 18:35:30
The unknown is how much Stones' hard-partying ways and tabloid-worthy social adventures have impacted both his health and his play. He certainly hasn't spent all his time conditioning.
I see no chance he'd come back to Goodison with his tail tucked. I think he'd prefer anywhere else, including Europe, for his next employment.
Either way, don't sell Holgate.
65 Posted 28/02/2020 at 18:41:45
I’d be surprised If he’s peaked, because I don’t think he’s got anywhere near to fulfilling his true potential, but I don’t think he can do that at City now, because he’s probably lost to much respect off his teammates, for decisions he’s made that have got nothing to do with football, and he now needs to find the mental strength to overcome this, because his talent has never been in doubt.
66 Posted 28/02/2020 at 19:02:32
67 Posted 28/02/2020 at 19:10:17
On a number of occasions, he has spoken about Stones becoming the very best, but he now seems to be expressing doubts about Stones's desire to get there. He appears to be labeling him a bit of a sick note.
When asked why Stones can barely play back-to-back games, he waved his and and said "injuries, injuries, injuries, injuries". Later, he is tackled by the BBC on the subject, and he was far less sympathetic.
"To reach his full potential, John has to play regularly. In the last 3½ seasons, he could not do it. He has to be fit. After 2-3 games, he fell down and can't play."
Unlike the philistines and the "avit" merchants on here, Pep recognises the sheer quality Stones possess... but he clearly has his doubts about his desire to become the best. He goes on, "He is still young and his future is ahead of him. It's in his hands and head to become one of the best. It depends on him."
There may be legs in this story. The Spanish Maestro is clearly having his patience tested.
Sounds like he doesnt belief Stones is as in love with the game as he should be
68 Posted 28/02/2020 at 19:18:08
69 Posted 28/02/2020 at 19:19:30
Yet when he picked the teenager Garcia ahead of Stones last month against Sheffield, afterwards Pep said of Garcia: "He never misses one game, he never fails. Always was perfect. He's a guy who doesn't make mistakes. He played 5-10 he was perfect, he didn't make a mistake. So so pleased."
That should have hit Stones right in the stones.
70 Posted 28/02/2020 at 20:33:26
1 Posted 28/02/2020 at 07:03:17
Now £60m plus Stones that’s a different matter.