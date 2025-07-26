Everton close in on exciting double deal

| 26/07/2025



Everton are closing in on the double signing of Bayern Munich left-back Adam Aznou and Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

The Blues have reached an agreement with Bayern over a deal to sign Aznou, for an initial fee of €9m (£7.8m). The deal for the 19-year-old could rise by a further €3m (£2.6m) with add-ons.

Aznou is set to undergo a medical with Everton within the next 48 hours and has given his approval to a move to Merseyside, as reported by The Athletic’s Paddy Boyland. The defender, who has won three senior caps for Morocco, spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Valladolid in La Liga.

Everton are also in talks with Lyon over the transfer of Malick Fofana. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Blues are working on a deal that would represent a significant coup.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have all been linked with Fofana this summer, who scored 11 times and provided five assists for Lyon last season. He averaged a goal or assist every 140 minutes across Ligue 1 and the Europa League in 2024/25. An official bid has been submitted for the winger, while discussions over personal terms are underway.

Fofana enjoyed a breakout season at Lyon last season and ranked in the top 10% of wingers in Ligue 1 for progressive carries and carries into the final third per 90.

