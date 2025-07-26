Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton close in on exciting double deal Harry Diamond | 26/07/2025 14comments | Jump to last Everton are closing in on the double signing of Bayern Munich left-back Adam Aznou and Lyon winger Malick Fofana. The Blues have reached an agreement with Bayern over a deal to sign Aznou, for an initial fee of €9m (£7.8m). The deal for the 19-year-old could rise by a further €3m (£2.6m) with add-ons. Aznou is set to undergo a medical with Everton within the next 48 hours and has given his approval to a move to Merseyside, as reported by The Athletic’s Paddy Boyland. The defender, who has won three senior caps for Morocco, spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Valladolid in La Liga. Everton are also in talks with Lyon over the transfer of Malick Fofana. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Blues are working on a deal that would represent a significant coup. Article continues below video content Chelsea, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have all been linked with Fofana this summer, who scored 11 times and provided five assists for Lyon last season. He averaged a goal or assist every 140 minutes across Ligue 1 and the Europa League in 2024/25. An official bid has been submitted for the winger, while discussions over personal terms are underway. Fofana enjoyed a breakout season at Lyon last season and ranked in the top 10% of wingers in Ligue 1 for progressive carries and carries into the final third per 90. Reader Comments (14) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:02:14 I will wait till I see them in the shirt before I get excited. Sam Hoare 2 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:06:12 Fofana will be harder to land as apparently he wants CL football. Really good player though so fingers crossed.Aznou sounds like it’s almost done and could be a massive bargain at £8m. Excellent prospect who is a brilliant dribbler but also decent defensively. Unlikely to push Mykolenko for his position straight away but could develop into a really top class LB in a few years. More like this please! Christy Ring 3 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:07:49 Agree with Paul, I’ll wait for the medical especially for Fofana, but encouraged to be linked with younger stars. Jamie Clancy 4 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:09:05 OMG if we get these two this will be a HUGE statement of intent. Both have very high ceilings. This is the kind of recruitment I was hoping to see - buying wonderkids but ready to make an impact and could go on to become world beaters. More like this Everton! Liam Mogan 5 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:09:23 Aznou plays for Morocco so probably another one we'd lose to the African Nations in January for a month or so. Paul Tran 6 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:13:47 Better to wait till the signing email from the club hits your inbox. Can't be good for your health, getting wound up because some random guesswork Internet site is 'linking' us with players. Mike Gaynes 7 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:17:14 Agreed, this is exciting stuff.PT, I understand your hesitancy, but the New York Times isn't exactly a random clickbait site. It's okay to smile just a bit, my friend!Liam #5, Aznou hasn't really broken through into Morocco's side yet -- only started two games, both against minnows Lesotho -- and there isn't another AFCON until 2027, so let's not worry about that just yet. Rob Halligan 8 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:22:49 Mike, I think the next AFCON is 21st December this year until 18th January next year. However, the AFCON in 2027 is to be held during June and July, so no club should be affected by that. Danny O'Neill 9 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:24:33 Yes Liam,Born in Barcelona to Moroccan parents. He did represent Spain at youth level, but switched to Morocco and has now represented the senior team, but not very often.I think Sunderland have signed 5 African players this season!! Paul Tran 10 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:26:03 Mike, I regard Paddy Boyland as a reliable source. It's all the other nonsense, and the toy-throwing that follows it on here, that bemuses me.There's plenty of smiling in this house! Ben King 11 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:30:53 It’s not done until it’s done Fofana looks exciting but a) slightly raw and b) seems to do his best work from the leftWould LOVE him and Kubo (which is very unlikely I know) Mike Gaynes 12 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:43:07 Me too, PT. Big grin. Even Boyland has been occasionally sneered at here, but to the best of my recollection he hasn't been wrong yet. Rob #8, thanks for the correction. As always! Lee Courtliff 13 Posted 26/07/2025 at 17:53:40 Sometimes even seeing them on the pitch at Goodison with the manager and chairman isn't even a guarantee that the transfer has gone through...remember Kanchelskis back in '95? Although that transfer did eventually go through, it was a nervy couple of weeks for my then 14 yr old self! A truly great player, and the last time we signed a top class player in the Peak of his career.Back on topic, these lads are exactly what we need to be signing, for the reasons others have already mentioned. I was starting to worry but now I'm excited again, if we get these two done by early next week that means we've brought in 5 players this window with still a month of the transfer window remaining. Aznou is a left back and Fofana sees himself as a left winger, where he has played most of his football.Both look like exciting additions, but have they found a way to give Hill- Dicko 2 left sides to the pitch, instead of a left and right one?