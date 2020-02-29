Everton vs Manchester United

Lucas Digne will be assessed on Saturday to see if he can start after training individually this week Lucas Digne will be assessed on Saturday to see if he can start after training individually this week

Everton play the second of four successive games against so-called “big six” clubs as Manchester United come to Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Blues will be hoping for a result more befitting their performance than last weekend where they scored very early against Arsenal, conceded three times, then dominated the Gunners over the final third of the match but couldn't find an equaliser.

This time they will be on home turf against a United side that has been unpredictable and erratic at times this season but who nevertheless start the weekend in fifth place having won their last two Premier League games against Chelsea and Watford without conceding a goal.

That followed defeats to Liverpool and Burnley and a goalless home draw with Wolves but with new signing Bruno Fernandes having made a good start to life in England and a 5-0 thrashing of 10-man Club Bruges in the Europa League, there is a feeling that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again appears to have a handle on the task at Old Trafford.

As such, United would seem to be a more difficult proposition than the last time the two sides met in Manchester in December and this fixture is a little trickier than it looked only a couple of weeks ago.

While Solskjaer will likely be without the injured Anthony Martial, he will be able to hand Odeon Ighalo his first League start since his arrival on loan from China — thankfully, the Nigerian has already got off the mark for them — and Mason Greenwood, the young striker who netted in the reverse fixture against the Blues — is also available after being rested against Bruges on Thursday.

Everton, of course, will have the advantage of Goodison Park where they haven't lost in the League since Marco Silva's side went down to Norwich in November. Carlo Ancelotti will also have André Gomes as a likely starter following his return as a substitute against Arsenal last weekend and if that cameo was any indication, he will add a an entirely new dimension to a midfield that has held together under the Italian but has felt like the weak link since the Portuguese suffered his injury in November.

With Morgan Schneiderlin out for two months following surgery on his knee, the question becomes who between Fabian Delph and Gylfi Sigurdsson partners Gomes if he does start? Both were in the starting XI at the Emirates but with Theo Walcott available again after missing the defeat at Arsenal with a knee injury, it's possible that Ancelotti will revert to a more conventional formation with two central midfielders.

Then there is Bernard who has been a strong performer at home under Ancelotti but who also made a strong case for inclusion with his own display off the bench last Sunday. He could once again replace Alex Iwobi wide on the left.

A late decision will be made over Lucas Digne who was also sidelined last week with a minor injury while it remains to be seen if the manager feels that Seamus Coleman should come back for Djibril Sidibé at right back.

While United have found some form in February, this is the sort of game that can bring the best out of Everton and it should also prompt a raucous atmosphere from the crowd who will remember the 4-0 thumping the Blues meted out to the same opposition last season.

If, as Ancelotti says, they have worked sufficiently on tightening up at the back, they should have the platform from which to carve out the opportunities to win the match and close the gap to United in the table to just two points. That would put the Toffees right back in the hunt for Europe.

Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday 1 March, 2019

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Last Time: Everton 4 - 0 Manchester United

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Baines, Delph, Gomes, Walcott, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

