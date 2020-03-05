Seasons2019-20Everton News

Ancelotti keen to keep Baines for another year

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 5 March, 2020 6comments  |  Jump to last

Leighton Baines has been given a vote of confidence should he be thinking of extending his playing days with Carlo Ancelotti expressing the desire to offer him a new contract.

The 35-year-old's latest one-year extension expires at the end of this season but, having been forced to play second fiddle to Lucas Digne for long stretches of the season, Baines has been in sparkling form as the Frenchman's deputy in the last two games.

That, combined with his good form in December when he again stepped in for Digne and scored a stunning goal in the League Cup quarter-final against Leicester, has shown the management enough that he is still more than capable of of performing at the top level.

Ancelotti admitted that the decision was up to the player but told evertonfc.com:

"Our idea, the idea of the club, is, ‘Don't stop playing, stay with us for the next year'. We would like to keep him and are going to talk with him.

“It would be good for us if he can stay. Physically, he has no problem.

“It [Baines remaining beyond this season] depends on what he is thinking and whether he wants to continue.

“I think he wants to continue but it is his decision.”

 

Reader Comments (6)

Jim Harrison
1 Posted 05/03/2020 at 20:02:51
Not completely convinced on this one. But I suppose we would be looking to sign an understudy for Digne rather than a replacement and maybe hard to find a candidate good enough willing to play second fiddle. I don’t know enough about the youth players, is the a decent candidate coming through?
Duncan Adams
2 Posted 05/03/2020 at 20:08:55
Hasn’t let anyone down this season. Still seems fit. Worth another year. Offers cover and continuity and would allow us to focus in recruiting more urgent areas - Centre Mid and Right Wing.
Martin Berry
3 Posted 05/03/2020 at 20:09:48
Whats the problem with another year, providing Leighton can keep up his fitness and stay injury free then he would be ideal cover.
Tony Everan
4 Posted 05/03/2020 at 20:20:34
Leighton looks after himself and has performed well for us this season when called upon. Next season we may have a busier schedule with the Europa league a possibility. He’s fit enough and capable so It makes sense to keep him in the squad for another year ready to step in when required.
Ken Kneale
6 Posted 05/03/2020 at 20:52:19
This is justified on ability and character unlike some previous extensions handed out. I have no problem retaining our classiest left back since Ray Wilson for one year as cover
