Ancelotti keen to keep Baines for another year

Thursday, 5 March, 2020







Leighton Baines has been given a vote of confidence should he be thinking of extending his playing days with Carlo Ancelotti expressing the desire to offer him a new contract.

The 35-year-old's latest one-year extension expires at the end of this season but, having been forced to play second fiddle to Lucas Digne for long stretches of the season, Baines has been in sparkling form as the Frenchman's deputy in the last two games.

That, combined with his good form in December when he again stepped in for Digne and scored a stunning goal in the League Cup quarter-final against Leicester, has shown the management enough that he is still more than capable of of performing at the top level.

Ancelotti admitted that the decision was up to the player but told evertonfc.com:

"Our idea, the idea of the club, is, ‘Don't stop playing, stay with us for the next year'. We would like to keep him and are going to talk with him.

“It would be good for us if he can stay. Physically, he has no problem.

“It [Baines remaining beyond this season] depends on what he is thinking and whether he wants to continue.

“I think he wants to continue but it is his decision.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads