Everton and AS Roma to work on signing Wesley Franca from Brazil

| 03/07/2025



Everton are working to sign right-back Wesley Franca from Flamengo before sending him on a year-long loan to AS Roma in Italy, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Blues and the Giallorossi are both owned by The Friedkin Group, which could facilitate the operation. It is believed that the 21-year-old is likely to cost €30m, and Wesley has been linked with a move to Juventus as well as several La Liga clubs recently.

He broke into Flamengo’s first team in 2023 and has been a revelation for the Brazilian side. An attack-minded full-back, his ability to make precise crosses and off-the-ball runs is valuable. While he relies on his physicality to defend on the flank, his temperament and timing of tackles suggest room for growth.

Everton were previously linked with Kenny Tete for the right-back role. They even had an agreement with the player’s camp before the Dutch international extended his contract with Fulham.

Signing a right-back remains a priority for the Blues this summer.

