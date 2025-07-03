Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton and AS Roma to work on signing Wesley Franca from Brazil Anjishnu Roy | 03/07/2025 5comments | Jump to last Everton are working to sign right-back Wesley Franca from Flamengo before sending him on a year-long loan to AS Roma in Italy, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Blues and the Giallorossi are both owned by The Friedkin Group, which could facilitate the operation. It is believed that the 21-year-old is likely to cost €30m, and Wesley has been linked with a move to Juventus as well as several La Liga clubs recently. He broke into Flamengo’s first team in 2023 and has been a revelation for the Brazilian side. An attack-minded full-back, his ability to make precise crosses and off-the-ball runs is valuable. While he relies on his physicality to defend on the flank, his temperament and timing of tackles suggest room for growth. Everton were previously linked with Kenny Tete for the right-back role. They even had an agreement with the player’s camp before the Dutch international extended his contract with Fulham. Signing a right-back remains a priority for the Blues this summer. Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mark Murphy 1 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:16:39 Why would we sign him for €30m and loan him out to Roma? Colin Glassar 2 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:24:32 Mark, I mentioned it the other day, but are we to be the junior partner in his marriage? Are we to be Roma’s feeder club, or vice versa, or are we to be equals? I’m intrigued to find out. Huw Jenkins 3 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:32:40 Maybe for Visa reasons? Alan J Thompson 4 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:36:14 We need a right back, we sign a right back, we loan him out to somebody else. Makes little sense to me.How are Palace and Lyon doing with Europe and relegation? Ian Bennett 5 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:49:09 Hes 2 Brazil caps. Him going on loan to roma isn't that far fetched if we cant get a work permit.It would be annoying when other clubs do mind... Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb