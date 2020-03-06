Calvert-Lewin commits his future to Everton with new deal

The striker, who turns 23 later this month, has broken out this season as a much-needed goalscorer for the Toffees and has 15 goals to his name in all competitions so far.

He agreed a new deal today that ties him to the club until 2025.

“This is a very proud day," he told evertontv. "It has been enjoyable for me since the start at Everton and I am enjoying every day coming into training and every minute on the football pitch.

“The turnaround we have had since December is fantastic and the belief in ourselves we are back up there and can compete with the best is well and truly there.

“And with a man like Carlo leading the ship it makes it easier for us to believe in the process."

