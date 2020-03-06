Calvert-Lewin commits his future to Everton with new deal
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has followed Mason Holgate in putting pen to paper on improved terms and a new five-year contract.
The striker, who turns 23 later this month, has broken out this season as a much-needed goalscorer for the Toffees and has 15 goals to his name in all competitions so far.
He agreed a new deal today that ties him to the club until 2025.
“This is a very proud day," he told evertontv. "It has been enjoyable for me since the start at Everton and I am enjoying every day coming into training and every minute on the football pitch.
“The turnaround we have had since December is fantastic and the belief in ourselves we are back up there and can compete with the best is well and truly there.
“And with a man like Carlo leading the ship it makes it easier for us to believe in the process."
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
Posted
06/03/2020 at
18:35:21
DCL has proved the impatient and the cynics wrong who believed he was not going to be good enough.
He has all the tools to be exceptional, he just needs a little time remember that please.
Posted
06/03/2020 at
18:38:54
Always believed in this lad and Holgate so I’m chuffed he’s proven his critics wrong. Get Lozano on the right, Richarlison down the left and DCL down the middle - Dream Team!
Posted
06/03/2020 at
18:39:36
I'm not going to deny that I was one of the doubters last season, but he's been immense for us this time around. He can only get better really, and I think he's got a massive future here.
He could be an Everton great.
Posted
06/03/2020 at
18:40:58
Personally don’t rate him we need somebody who is going to score 20 goals regularly I can’t see him doing it myself
Posted
06/03/2020 at
18:41:58
My congrats to Dominic. Freely admit I was a doubter but glad to, again, be proved wrong.
Posted
06/03/2020 at
18:44:02
Great news. Him and Holgate have really come good this season, finally. If we think Kean could develop also then ld be looking to a 433 formation and trying to find a couple midfield players that can supplement their styles. That would be mean another new recruit at right back. Looking good.
Posted
06/03/2020 at
18:58:36
Great news for the club first Holgate , now Dominic.
Both class now , still improving and will be influential in getting the club back challenging for everything.
Our future looks brighter than it has for a long time.
Posted
06/03/2020 at
19:00:50
Alan#4. With this formation for a full season and a better midfield behind him, he will get 20 goals. His movement and now showing power in the air the improvement is amazing. I just wish he would put his put through the ball rather than side foot shooting.
Posted
06/03/2020 at
19:04:47
Kudos to him for not mentioning the on- and off-line haters! Sometimes I really worry about the sickos among our own supporters who just hate any young, inexperienced players, even if they never got enough playing time to prove they could develop at all...
Posted
06/03/2020 at
19:07:51
Hi all, I must confess that there were times last season, when I was doubtful of Dominic Calvert-Lewin making the impact that he's made this season. I felt that he spent too much time on the flanks, whether by orders or natural inclination. I'm happy to say that I was completely wrong, and he has proved himself to me.
I may add that my success rate of forecasting the future of talented young men isn't the best, when the Beatles burst on to the scene in 1962, I said "Give them 18 months and nobody will remember them" I still consider that's my claim to fame, in defence I had little interest in music at that time, football in general and Everton FC in particular, dominated my life, my 'Young Lady' says, "What's new"? Best wishes John.
Posted
06/03/2020 at
19:09:58
David@6! I personally think it’s time to start giving Moise Kean, more game-time to play alongside DCL. I know him and Richarlison, are doing well together, but I think Kean, is the more natural front-runner, and also think Richarlison, would really strengthen us in midfield, the area our team needs to improve in the most.
We have now tied three youngsters to long term contracts, and it’s very pleasing to hear Ancelotti say that the spine of the team is okay, and he’s definitely here to begin challenging for the champions lge places next season!
Posted
06/03/2020 at
19:15:51
Always rated him. Always defended him.
Here's a video interview of him about extending his contract.
Very eloquent. Very focussed. Very driven. Very much aware of the history behind the number nine shirt at Everton.
He's a smashing lad.
Link
Posted
06/03/2020 at
19:20:39
Scores a few goals, gets a bumper new deal. Obviously I’m glad we’ve secured his future. I just wish we all got a bug payday every time we put in a couple of months worth of decent performances at work.
Posted
06/03/2020 at
19:25:30
John McFarlane Sr, we must all feel very privileged by the times we live in! The Mop Tops preceded my birth by about 4 years, and all 4 grandparents I had are dead by now. The Mersey Beat is still part of my top list for old-timey music, even if I wasn't even born until just before Obla-Dih... :D
Posted
06/03/2020 at
19:29:24
I think Dominic is more than just a striker, not forgetting that twelve league goals this season with the midfield we have is excellent, he is a good leader of the line,getting better at holding up the play, good % of headers he wins all over the field, including defence, to me he is one of the most important players in the team and still improving, definitely in the running for player of the season and with ten games to play a few more goals might clinch that for him, to go with his first few England caps.
Posted
06/03/2020 at
19:36:13
Giving Holgate and DCL 5 year deals to me sounds like we aren’t going to spend big this summer because they are both average premier league players who aren’t going to get us anywhere near the top four just my opinion
Posted
06/03/2020 at
19:44:05
Joe Corgan (13)
Joe I agree with you about rewards at work. If you are not already a Trade Union member, joining a union would help start the fight back for workers.
Posted
06/03/2020 at
19:44:07
Am not convinced that he is a natural predator but love his energy, aplication and intelligence. Even if "only" scores 15 a season, his attitude alone will take Everton forward. A top bloke and a fantastic signing!
Posted
06/03/2020 at
19:44:59
Great business.
Alan you have to remember it's a team game.
We don't need the best 11 individual players but we need the best 11 team players.
With a bit more creativity hopefully coming in the close season maybe DCL will be that 20 goal, every season, player you allude too.
With FFP we won't be buying big close season and certainly not top price players.
Since December DCL has been up there with the best of them and Holgate has been better than most in his position
