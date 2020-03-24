Everton CEO joins national steering group to help UK through Covid-19 crisis

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020



Everton CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale has joined a national steering group which aims to harness the collective power of business as a force for good in tackling the Coronavirus pandemic.

Launched by former Cabinet minister, Rt Hon Justine Greening, the C-19 Business Pledge is a national scheme encouraging businesses, that can, to join the Coronavirus effort by pledging to help employees, customers and communities across the country to get through the crisis.

Everton is the first football club to join businesses and other organisations from across the UK in an initiative to help Britain and its most vulnerable citizens, as communities brace themselves for a sharp increase in isolation, loneliness, mental health issues and financial hardship.

“Our country is facing a crisis unlike anything encountered since the Second World War,” Professor Barrett-Baxendale said: “As a football club in the heart of our community, we are acutely aware of the important role we play. Signing up to this pledge and committing to the measures and steps necessary to help our fans, our staff and our wider communities underlines how seriously we are taking the task ahead of us — and how determined we are to ensure we support the most vulnerable now and in the weeks and months to come.”

The steering group is targeting not just the immediate challenges of Coronavirus, but also the challenges of recovery and has received the backing of employers representing more than 250,000 staff and students, with Everton one of the first businesses to sign up.

