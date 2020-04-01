Report: Kenny would favour a further year in Germany

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020







Jonjoe Kenny says that he would prefer to spend another season on loan at Schalke rather than return to Everton at the end of the current campaign.

That's according to a report in German newspaper, Bild which claims that there is a mutual desire on behalf of the fullback and the Bundesliga club to extend his stay by at least another season.

There are no supporting quotes from Kenny himself but Schalke's sporting director, Jochen Schneider, said:

“He's had a great season so far. He … suits Schalke as a player.”

The current COVID-19 crisis means that together with all plans for completing this season, the summer transfer window is on hold so no concrete plans can be made regarding any of Everton's players.

It is not clear what Kenny's prospects would be like at Goodison Park next season. Seamus Coleman will be approaching his 31st birthday but remains a first-team regular and it's possible that Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti will elect to make Djibril Sidibé's season-long loan a permanent transfer.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads