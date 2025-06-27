27/06/2025





And breathe! The “where’s Jarrad going?” transfer speculations can be put to rest as Everton are close to finalising a new deal with their star defender.

“Everton are in advanced talks over new deal for Jarrad Branthwaite. Improved salary and longer deal on the table,” transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

The recent development was exclusively reported by Sky Sports News’ Lyall Thomas who believes that the 23-year-old centre-back could sign a new deal with the club as early as next week.

“Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that discussions over a new deal had started, with manager David Moyes keen to tie him down despite still having up to three years left on his current deal,” the report further stated.

Branthwaite has been the subject of interest from several English clubs. Linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur during this window, Everton rejected two speculative bids from Manchester United last summer.

However, Branthwaite is determined to continue with the Blues as they prepare to begin an exciting era following their move to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb