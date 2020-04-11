Premier League move back decision on USM naming rights deal

The Premier League's assessment of Everton's naming rights deal with USM Holdings has reportedly been delayed and a decision won't now be reached until the end of June.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the League have postponed their investigation into the deal struck by Everton whereby USM, the company owned by Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov, paid £30m for first rights on a primary sponsorship of the club's proposed stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The delay is due to “resources being stretched” by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but Everton were said to be confident that the arrangement with USM, who already sponsor the club's Finch Farm training complex, meets the Premier League's requirements and falls in line with other naming rights deals of the same type.

Everton submitted a planning application for a new 52,000+ stadium on Liverpool's derelict north docks and expect a decision from Liverpool City Council by the end of the summer.

All being well, the first spade is anticipated to go into the ground later this year with a target opening of the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium in 2023.

