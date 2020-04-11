Seasons2019-20Everton News
Premier League move back decision on USM naming rights deal
The Premier League's assessment of Everton's naming rights deal with USM Holdings has reportedly been delayed and a decision won't now be reached until the end of June.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, the League have postponed their investigation into the deal struck by Everton whereby USM, the company owned by Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov, paid £30m for first rights on a primary sponsorship of the club's proposed stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.
The delay is due to “resources being stretched” by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but Everton were said to be confident that the arrangement with USM, who already sponsor the club's Finch Farm training complex, meets the Premier League's requirements and falls in line with other naming rights deals of the same type.
Everton submitted a planning application for a new 52,000+ stadium on Liverpool's derelict north docks and expect a decision from Liverpool City Council by the end of the summer.
All being well, the first spade is anticipated to go into the ground later this year with a target opening of the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium in 2023.
Sportsmail revealed in January that the Premier League were investigating the extraordinary deal in which Usmanov's holding company, USM, will pay £30million for the option to buy naming rights for a ground that will not open until 2023 at the earliest on a site where building work has yet to begin.
The Premier League are seeking to establish if Everton's sale of a future naming-rights option for an unbuilt stadium, which would represent a first in UK sport, for £30m represents fair market value.
Executives at rival clubs raised eyebrows at the deal when it was announced in January, questioning its value and whether Usmanov could be considered independent, leading to private claims that the cash injection was an attempt to help Everton comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.
Premier League Rule E.54 states that any commercial deal 'arising from a related party transaction' must be 'recorded in the club's annual accounts at a fair market value'.