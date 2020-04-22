Gomes wallops Chelsea's Reece James on FIFA 20

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020



André Gomes made comfortable work of his first match in the ePremier League invitational today, hammering Chelsea 8-0 as Everton on FIFA 20.

The Portuguese eased into the quarter-finals with a crushing victory over his opponent, Reece James, to set up a meeting with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

Gomes scored goals through Dominic Calvert-Lewin (4), Gylfi Sigurdsson (2) and Bernard (2).

Todd Cantwell, Diogo Jota, Dwight McNeill, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Atsu and Phillip Billings are some of the other players in the competition.

You can watch the full game here.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads