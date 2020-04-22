Seasons2019-20Everton News
Gomes wallops Chelsea's Reece James on FIFA 20
André Gomes made comfortable work of his first match in the ePremier League invitational today, hammering Chelsea 8-0 as Everton on FIFA 20.
The Portuguese eased into the quarter-finals with a crushing victory over his opponent, Reece James, to set up a meeting with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.
Gomes scored goals through Dominic Calvert-Lewin (4), Gylfi Sigurdsson (2) and Bernard (2).
Todd Cantwell, Diogo Jota, Dwight McNeill, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Atsu and Phillip Billings are some of the other players in the competition.
You can watch the full game here.
