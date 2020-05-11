Clubs pressing to play matches at their own grounds

Monday, 11 May, 2020



The League and its member teams have been meeting today to discuss the latest paths forward to resuming the season under the "Project Restart" initiative following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement that his administration is considering allowing “cultural and sporting events” to resume in England, starting 1st June, provided certain safety conditions are in place.

That has boosted the Premier League's hopes that it could start playing matches from the suspended 2019-20 season next month, with 12th June a much-mooted date on which the first fixtures could take place, albeit behind closed doors.

However, the proposal that a selection of 10 neutral venues be chosen to host the matches, designed to avoid supporters from congregating outside, has met stiff opposition from at least seven clubs while all 20 are said to prefer to play at their own stadiums.

The current bottom six teams, who fear that the loss of home advantage would be unfair, are said to be against plans to play on neutral grounds, with Newcastle United also reportedly voicing opposition.

“I think everybody would prefer to play home and away if at all possible”, Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters, was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “And I think it's clear to see that some clubs feel more strongly about that than others.

"We've been talking to the authorities about the conditions in which we could get the Premier League back up and running and taking all that advice on board. But it is an ongoing dialogue.

“I think some of our clubs would argue that, in relation to policing their own fans, they have a good relationship with them and they're in a better position to control that. But this has to be a decision that's come to mutually.”

Another obstacle to restarting the campaign could be reluctance on the part of some players. There have been reports that dozens of players could revolt if they feel they are being forced to play when they don't feel it is safe to do so.

Many of the Premier League's clubs have reopened their training facilities to allow players to return on an individual basis and begin what is being described as a "mini pre-season" to get ready for the resumption of play but the conditions by which entire squads can reconvene have not yet been hammered out.

“Clubs are determined as part of the consultation process that [players'] concerns and questions are heard. They will be later this week”, Masters explained. “We're really just talking about return to training protocols. In isolation, it's a big decision. But the players have to be consulted properly.

“We are not anticipating [players to veto 'Project Restart'] and obviously, what we are trying to do is create the safest possible environment for a return to training for players, for managers, for their coaches and the other staff that need to be involved. We think we are going to be able to create that safe environment.”

Additionally, as plans to resume the season in countries like Germany, Spain and Portugal have been affected by new coronavirus infections among players and, in England, Brighton & Hove Albion have reported three new positive tests among their squad, the League has admitted that the possibility that the Premier League season may need to be voided altogether was discussed openly for the first time.

“It was discussed for the first time but the contents of that discussion have to remain confidential," Masters said. "What I can say is that all of the talk was about finishing the season. No conclusions were reached on any other models. Those are future conversations we may need to have.”

