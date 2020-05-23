Blues launch new International Academy Affiliate Programme

Saturday, 23 May, 2020



Everton have launched an International Academy Affiliate Programme, expanding the knowledge and expertise of their player development processes to new territories across the world.

The affiliate programme, a key part of the club's international growth strategy, will provide clubs with access not only to the finest coaching knowledge but also sporting and business best practice to improve their sustainability and aid growth – a level of support that sets the Everton international Academy Affiliate Programme (EIAAP) apart from more traditional football camp models.

The first clubs to join the programme are Joondalup City FC (Perth, Australia), Columbus United (Ohio, USA) and Schulz Academy (Florida, USA).

Coaching staff and players of all ages from each club will benefit from year-round assistance and guidance from coaches at Everton's world-renowned Academy – which has produced a host of elite international players including Wayne Rooney, the English national team's record goalscorer.

Everton coaches will travel to Joondalup City FC, Columbus United and Schulz Academy to assist in implementing the Everton Academy curriculum, while players and coaches from each club will make annual visits to the UK to train at Everton's state-of-the-art USM Finch Farm complex.

