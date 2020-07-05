Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Monday, 6 July, 2020



Match Preview



André Gomes is expected to face the side against which he suffered a horrible ankle fracture in November André Gomes is expected to face the side against which he suffered a horrible ankle fracture in November

Unbeaten since the post-lockdown resumption, Everton travel to Tottenham for a difficult Monday-evening assignment knowing that they will need to keep winning in order to retain an interest in the European qualification picture.

The Blues will come into the fixture on the back of successive Premier League victories but five points adrift of Arsenal in seventh place with six games left. A first win on Spurs' turf in 12 years would lift them into ninth place and back into the thick of the race for the Europa League, with games against rivals Wolves and Sheffield United to come.

Trips to the Capital and North London, in particular, have yielded precious little for Everton for most of the Premier League era but with Carlo Ancelotti demonstrating his savviness in each of the last three matches, there is hope that the club's fortunes in fixtures like these will soon change.

Tottenham could either be in purposeful mood, bent on rebounding from a poor performance and result at Bramall Lane in midweek or continue to display erratic and vulnerable form under Jose Mourinho. They comfortably despatched West Ham at home on 23rd June and held Manchester United in an entertaining contest before that but they haven't looked entirely convincing since the restart.

Everton, meanwhile, have been improving in parallel with their fitness and match sharpness and, having beaten Leicester last time out, they'll be looking to make it three wins on the spin for the first time this season.

Key to that will likely be a combination of the defensive resilience that has seen them conceded just once in the last three games and Richarlison's ability to hurt teams at the other end of the pitch. The Brazilian scored his 13th goal of the season with the opener against the Foxes and his partnership with Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to be pivotal again provided, as is expected, he overcomes the knock to his ankle that forced him off just shy of the hour mark on Wednesday. (He was pictured training as normal at Finch Farm on Sunday.)

That solidity at the back and the return to fitness of Yerry Mina presents Ancelotti with a conundrum, albeit one that the coming glut of games in short order will afford him some leeway to address. The manager may feel that his starting central-defensive pairing of Michael Keane and Mason Holgate, both of who have been excellent over the past three matches, will have had sufficient rest since Wednesday and will be fine to start again. He may elect to rotate one of them on Thursday but it would not be a surprise to see the back line unchanged.

The same goes for midfield, where André Gomes and Gylfi Sigurdsson were solid if unspectacular against Leicester and both Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi acquitted themselves well.

Spurs are dangerous when they're in the mood and in the likes of Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn they have proven match-winners but they have registered just one victory in six games and are struggling to meet the expectation that they would qualify for the Champions League this season.

The assumption is that the hosts will have most of the ball but if Everton can keep things tight and look to pounce on the break, they could prey on those doubts and frailties that appear to be dogging Mourinho's men and finally come away with three points from this part of the Capital.

Kick-off: 8pm, Monday 6 July 2020

Referee: Graham Scott

VAR: Kevin Friend

Last Time: Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 2 Everton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads