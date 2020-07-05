Seasons2019-20Everton News
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Match Preview
André Gomes is expected to face the side against which he suffered a horrible ankle fracture in November
Unbeaten since the post-lockdown resumption, Everton travel to Tottenham for a difficult Monday-evening assignment knowing that they will need to keep winning in order to retain an interest in the European qualification picture.
The Blues will come into the fixture on the back of successive Premier League victories but five points adrift of Arsenal in seventh place with six games left. A first win on Spurs' turf in 12 years would lift them into ninth place and back into the thick of the race for the Europa League, with games against rivals Wolves and Sheffield United to come.
Trips to the Capital and North London, in particular, have yielded precious little for Everton for most of the Premier League era but with Carlo Ancelotti demonstrating his savviness in each of the last three matches, there is hope that the club's fortunes in fixtures like these will soon change.
Tottenham could either be in purposeful mood, bent on rebounding from a poor performance and result at Bramall Lane in midweek or continue to display erratic and vulnerable form under Jose Mourinho. They comfortably despatched West Ham at home on 23rd June and held Manchester United in an entertaining contest before that but they haven't looked entirely convincing since the restart.
Everton, meanwhile, have been improving in parallel with their fitness and match sharpness and, having beaten Leicester last time out, they'll be looking to make it three wins on the spin for the first time this season.
Key to that will likely be a combination of the defensive resilience that has seen them conceded just once in the last three games and Richarlison's ability to hurt teams at the other end of the pitch. The Brazilian scored his 13th goal of the season with the opener against the Foxes and his partnership with Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to be pivotal again provided, as is expected, he overcomes the knock to his ankle that forced him off just shy of the hour mark on Wednesday. (He was pictured training as normal at Finch Farm on Sunday.)
That solidity at the back and the return to fitness of Yerry Mina presents Ancelotti with a conundrum, albeit one that the coming glut of games in short order will afford him some leeway to address. The manager may feel that his starting central-defensive pairing of Michael Keane and Mason Holgate, both of who have been excellent over the past three matches, will have had sufficient rest since Wednesday and will be fine to start again. He may elect to rotate one of them on Thursday but it would not be a surprise to see the back line unchanged.
The same goes for midfield, where André Gomes and Gylfi Sigurdsson were solid if unspectacular against Leicester and both Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi acquitted themselves well.
Spurs are dangerous when they're in the mood and in the likes of Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn they have proven match-winners but they have registered just one victory in six games and are struggling to meet the expectation that they would qualify for the Champions League this season.
The assumption is that the hosts will have most of the ball but if Everton can keep things tight and look to pounce on the break, they could prey on those doubts and frailties that appear to be dogging Mourinho's men and finally come away with three points from this part of the Capital.
Kick-off: 8pm, Monday 6 July 2020
Referee: Graham Scott
VAR: Kevin Friend
Last Time: Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 2 Everton
Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Reader Comments (14)
It really does come down to form, confidence and luck.
On form, we could get a result... confidence in the back-line should be high... we have rode our luck at times.
Refs and VAR are always a hindrance to our game.
If the midfield could play to maximum level then we can beat anyone on the day.
It will be tight and I feel, if we get the first goal, we can win it.
Based on his previous roles, he doesn't seem like someone who is great at overcoming problems. He just seems to take the hump. Consequently, we are well-positioned to win here. The only problem is. our team. We lack craft. So I suspect this will be a dour 0-0 that does neither team any good.
But if we get a bit of luck and ruthlessness, one goal could send Mourinho into a tailspin, be it a scuffed Sigurdsson penalty, a rebound off Keane's ass or whatever. Get it in the net and they will fold. You heard it hear first, folks.
We haven't beaten Spurs home or away since the drama of Jelavic's injury-time winner way back under David Moyes (when Moyes's stock was still sky high, so that tells you how long ago it was).
Hand on heart, unless we get the first goal tonight, it's hard to see us winning because our general play has been pretty tepid, even in the games we have held on to win.
The midfield pedestrian nature and the slow, slow attacking build-up concerns me against the better sides, especially away from home, where historically we just never seem to produce a performance.
Maybe we will get a surprise but I've watched Everton long enough to know that surprises don't usually happen all that often.
Despite the result we were overrun at times against Leicester in midfield until Carlo brought on Davies and changed formation. We all know that we need reinforcements in the middle and at some point that is going to cost us.
Also interesting to think we now have 5 games in 14 days so rotation will have to play a point at some point. We’ll see starts for the likes of Sidibe, Mina, Kean etc at some point.
They are not firing on all cylinders. They look an unhappy bunch, as Mourinho's sour personality has infected their core.
Despite that, they hold most of the aces, in Kane, Moura, Alli, and Son and I will be amazed if we can keep out that lot.
It will be the first time Gomes has faced Son(correct me if I'm wrong) since that terrible foul.
We should have won at Goodison with Deli getting away with a clear handball on VAR. Let's hope for some Karma tonight.
Kilbane walked in the first half after two yellows (his last ever act in an Everton shirt, he was sold days later).
Callum Davenport scored an own goal on 53 minutes and our new boy Andy Johnson (remember he started like a house on fire) made it 2-0 on 66 minutes.
I recall that day Leon Osman absolutely schooling Edgar Davids and Spurs fans drooling over Mikel Arteta running the show three years on the spin at the Lane, Arteta was even better there during the 3-1 win in August 2007 (Osman, Lescott and Stubbs with the goals)
I just don't know. I know Arsenal is 1996, and I'm sure it can't be that bad.