Planning permission for Bramley-Moore Dock expected in October

Friday, 24 July, 2020







The Liverpool Echo have published details of the LCRBA's post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan of which the Blues' proposed stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is a major component.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has apparently been expounding to Government in Westminster the benefits of the new ground which is anticipated to provide a significant boost to the local ecomomy and create around 15,000 jobs.

Prime minister, Boris Johnson has indicated that his government would “build, build, build” as part of the UK's efforts to recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and, as such, Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock stadium and the Goodison Legacy Project are likely to be viewed favourably in Westminster.

The stadium's completion is expected to kickstart the wider regeneration of the northern "Ten Streets" area across Regent Road from the docks.

Everton submitted a planning application for the 52,888 stadium last December and were told that a decision on both BMD and the proposed redevelopment of the Goodison Park site would be delivered by the Council this year.

The Authority's document states that, “Planning consent is anticipated to be awarded in October 2020.

“Final contractual arrangements will be finalised in Q4 2020 with construction starting shortly thereafter.

“The stadium build is anticipated to be around 3 years.”

The report also makes mention of Everton's plans to fund the stadium's construction which is estimated at around £500m:

“There are significant abnormal costs associated with the complex, brownfield site, including land remediation/restoration and the need to preserve historic dock features.

“The site contains three separate listed structures that will be protected or enhanced through the redevelopment.

“The club will finance the overwhelming majority of development using private finance, raised from commercial sources and existing club investors.

“Final negotiations are underway.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads