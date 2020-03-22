Everton 'open talks' with Santos over Soteldo

Everton are looking at signing Venezuelan attacking midfielder Yeferson Soteldo according to reports from Italy.

Journalist Nicolò Schira claims that the Blues have opened talks with Santos over the 22-year-old, with Football Italia reporting that the Brazilian club's president has confirmed that negotiations have been held with Everton and Inter.

“I will confirm Inter asked me for Soteldo, specifically (director of sport Piero) Ausilio in person, but he stopped when I requested €35m," Jose Carlos Peres said, but he did not specifically say that negotiations were underway with Everton, just that the Toffees had expressed an interest.

“Soteldo is a young player with sensational skills, a player who can decide games. I've received requests from all the big clubs in Brazil, he is wanted by Premier League sides like Everton, as well as many offers from Spain.

“Despite the disappointment we had with Gabigol, we still wanted to give Ausilio and Inter preferential treatment. We were ready to sit down at the table and negotiate for €20-25m, but Ausilio never got back to us."

Described as mainly a left-winger but capable of playing as a central attacking midfielder, Soteldo would, assuming there is any truth to this story, provide more competition for Bernard. The two players are similar in stature – while Bernard stands at 5' 5", Soteldo is just 5' 3".

