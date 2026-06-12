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How valuable is Iliman Ndiaye to Everton?
The summer transfer window officially opens on Monday. Off-field disputes and the World Cup have distracted some of the gaze from the silly season rumour mill, but transfer gossip continues to simmer in the background.
One unwanted story revolves around the future of Iliman Ndiaye. The Senegalese forward is understood to be stalling on a new contract at Everton amid a reported desire for a rather modest release clause, in an ever-inflating world of transfer fees.
The numbers circling suggest Ndiaye’s camp wants a get-out clause of around €50m (£43m), a figure that falls far below Everton’s internal valuation. Amid interest from Premier League rivals, the Toffees quite rightly believe Ndiaye is worth a significant sum more.
Ndiaye, at surface level, is Everton’s best talent. A wonderfully smooth dribbler, he’s one of the few in the David Moyes regime who brings genuine excitement. Ndiaye gets supporters on the edge of their seats, a rarity in a notoriously pragmatic team.
It’s the 26-year-old’s work ethic that perhaps grants him greater licence under Moyes. He is tigerish without the ball, ranking seventh among Premier League wingers for possession won per 90 last season, bringing graft alongside his guile.
But as Everton faltered down the run-in, Ndiaye’s impact waned. A packed schedule that included a mid-season run to the Afcon final caught up with him across the season’s latter weeks, fatigue seen in both his output and decision-making.
The latter is perhaps what is holding Ndiaye back from performing at a truly top level. Across two seasons at Everton, he’s managed just three league assists. For a player of such obvious talent and individualistic brilliance, that is a meagre total.
So, should Everton receive an offer upwards of £60m this summer, would there be a temptation to sell?
The dream world would be that Everton add players to complement Ndiaye, signings that raise the level around him, and extract more from his maverick gifts. But the Premier League’s financial rules have the club’s hands tied when it comes to net investment.
Jack Grealish’s future could be decisive. Everton are eager to re-sign last season’s loanee, following a positive impact prior to his season-ending injury. Both favour a role drifting from the left, and Grealish’s numbers far outperformed those of his club teammate.
He ranked in the top 20% of wingers in Europe for progressive carries, completed dribbles, assists, and key passes per 90 minutes. Ndiaye, in comparison, did not rank in the top 20% for any of those metrics. Their numbers for non-penalty goals per 90 were also similar, despite often being used as a criticism of Grealish’s game.
There are elephants in the room. Almost five years Ndiaye’s senior, Grealish will turn 31 in September, while the size of the financial package poses a challenge.
Another loan, or a reasonable deal for a player that is unwanted at the Etihad, could fill the Ndiaye-shaped hole, while raising funds for priority positions, including the recruitment of a specialised right-sided forward and a long, long, overdue right-back.
The risk, of course, is sanctioning the sale to free funds for a recruitment team whose record has been patchy at best. A sale can have its merit, but the fanbase needs to trust the succession plan. Right now, few have that confidence.
Read more - When will it ever end?
Reader Comments (8)
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2 Posted 12/06/2026 at 15:17:28
I think he's the most exciting Everton player I've seen in an Everton shirt since Kanchelskis, but unlike the Russian, he doesn't have the same final product, often making a spectacular runs before skewering his shot or pass.
Ndiaye to me is like a better version of Bolasie, and the player we hoped Bolasie would be when we signed him from Palace.
I look at it in these terms. We could probably get £60m-70m if he has a decent WC, and we could potentially get a less flashy player in Harry Wilson on a free who would probably get as many, if not more goals and assists.
3 Posted 12/06/2026 at 15:18:20
4 Posted 12/06/2026 at 15:30:46
5 Posted 12/06/2026 at 15:35:51
It leaves whatever there is in the kitty for the full backs, central striker etc.
Keeping him on improved terms whilst being vulnerable to a low bid is poor business.
However, this is assuming that the much vaunted recruitment team have got players lined up. It's no use having money in the bank only to be skanked on transfer window closure day. We need to get some good business done early on.
6 Posted 12/06/2026 at 15:37:28
We need a maverick type of player but if we get Grealish or his ilk back for next season I would say 60m for Ndiaye would get us a decent replacement in fact if we could get that and get Richy beck for 30 to 40m I would say we will be better off.
7 Posted 12/06/2026 at 15:44:17
I gather he was bought for about £17m. If you sold him for £70m, with 2 years amortisation on the original transfer cost, you're looking at a player trading profit of near £60m. That buys a lot of new players.
8 Posted 12/06/2026 at 15:51:09
Tyrique George won't sign for Moyes.
Why would he?
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1 Posted 12/06/2026 at 14:43:07
Cant say I like that, but that would then make a £60m offer a lot more likely to succeed, so is the players camp putting him out there?
I'd sit tight anyway, not sure how TFG would choose to play it though.