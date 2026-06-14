14/06/2026



(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly set to sign Dundee United teenager Kai Hutchison after he rejected the offer of a professional contract with the club.

Various outlets north of the border have confirmed that Hutchinson is set to sign a three-year deal at Hill Dickinson Stadium, having informed Dundee United of his intention to take the next step of his development at Everton.

The 16-year-old has trained with the Scottish Premiership side's first team this season, but Dundee United have been unable to convince him to sign a new contract.

The Tangerines are in talks with Everton over a fee, though are powerless to prevent his exit given he is yet to sign a professional deal. However, Dundee United will be entitled to a training compensation fee, decided via a tribunal, if the two clubs cannot agree a figure. Dundee United have previously rejected seven-figure offers from English sides for Hutchinson.

A powerful forward, Hutchinson caught the eye of suitors after scoring twice for Scotland's u-16 side, including a stunning left-footed strike from distance, in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain in late 2025.

Read more - Everton's Fan Advisory Board issue statement on Burnley case

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb