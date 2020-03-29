Skip to Main Content
Chelsea to steal Gabriel from under Everton's noses

Lyndon Lloyd | Sunday, 29 March 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last
Chelsea have emerged as the new favourites to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille just days after reports suggesting it was just a matter of time before he joined Everton.

According to Eurosport's Manu Lonjon, the Londoners have jumped ahead of the Toffees in the race to land the 22-year-old Brazilian.

On Thursday, there were reports in Italy that Everton had an agreement in place with Gabriel to sign whenever the transfer window reopens following the coronavirus crisis.

In the interim, the player himself had played down speculation he was about to leave Lille, saying that he was happy there having just signed a new contract with the French club.

