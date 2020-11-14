Everton History

William Wilson – The Last of the Originals

Local man Billy Wilson became the 36th and final player to be used by Everton during their first chaotic season as members of the Football League. Born on the 4th of January, 1868, in the Islington area of Liverpool, he was the first child of James, a bricklayer, and his wife Sarah. William first saw the light of day while the couple were living at 134 Constance Street as did his Brother John who was born two years later. The family later moved to what was then the most notorious street in Liverpool.

According to the 1881 census they are now, along with several other families, living at 66 Blandford Street (pictured here) that stood not far from their birthplace. This long thoroughfare, which ran parallel with London Road, had a fearful reputation because of its many shebeens and houses of ill repute. Indeed, it was so bad that in 1891 the City Council changed its name to Kempston Street.

Number 66, however, stood next to the parish church of St Mary Magdalene so some spiritual guidance would have been present in the home of the family while the two boys were growing up. It was while living on Blandford Street that the Wilson brothers came to notice playing for the Stanley Club on the opening of their new home at Walton Stiles against Darwen on the 30th of March, 1885. Both brothers then played for Stanley on a regular basis and William captained the side that were defeated by Bootle in the 1889 Liverpool Cup final.

Billy Wilson had now developed into an excellent left back and it was at this position that he played his only Football League game for Everton. The club executive first invited him to play at centre-forward in a home game against the South Shore team from Blackpool where he scored in a 3-0 victory. The next Saturday, he was back in the team for the final Football League game of the season against Blackburn Rovers at Anfield.

The two clubs had originally met on the 5th of January when the Anfield ground was hardened by frost and shrouded in a deep mist. The two sides agreed that the game should go head and, regardless of the result, it would be declared a draw. The gates were then opened and around 6,000 people paid for admission to watch Everton win the game by a single goal that was scored by Bob Watson. However, the game’s governing body would not accept the pre-match arrangement and ordered a replay on the 30th of March.

It was not reported as to whether the gates were thrown open or if the 6,000 people who attended the game had to once again “dig into their pockets”. Nick Ross, it was claimed, was indisposed so Billy Wilson took his place at full back.

The following two newspaper reports confirm, however, that the Everton captain was in fact watching his brother play in the FA Cup final at the Oval Cricket Ground in London…

Ross was away (up in London) with a sprained ankle and his place was taken by Wilson of Stanley. This individual is a “Jack of all Trades” for last week he took the centre forward position and his play at full back left nothing to be desired. (Athletic News)

Everton had to do without of services of Ross who was at The Oval. Wilson took his place and it is correct to say that the great full back was not missed at all in the effect in which Wilson played. (Liverpool Mercury.)

Billy Wilson represented Everton, in friendly fixtures, on another several occasions before returning to Stanley where he ended his career. He lived for a while in Everton but by 1911, he is back lodging in a house off London Road. He lived in this area for the rest of his days until his death in 1957 while lodging on Anson Street. At the time of his death, William Wilson was the last surviving member of the Everton team that had taken part in the first season of the Football League.

