Report

Everton press on with another goal glut

Everton 4 - 2 Brighton

Prior to this season, the last time Everton won their first three league games of the season, they came within a hair’s breadth of going down. The last time they had won four straight, in 1969, they went on to lift the title. Early season form often isn’t a barometer of anything, particularly in these strange times of protracted pre-seasons and congested fixtures and when you take into account just how poor the Blues were at times last term, it should be enough to keep even the most unbridled of optimist’s feet fairly close to the ground.

The increasingly loud refrain among Evertonians, however, is that this feels different and it very clearly is. How could it not be with a player of James Rodriguez’s world-class quality? If anyone doubted the Colombian’s appetite for a game against an, at-best, mid-table side in classically autumnal Merseyside weather, he swept those concerns away with a match-winning display before, bedraggled but beaming, he made way for Theo Walcott with 12 minutes to go.

Everton were 4-1 up by that stage and had largely taken their foot off the accelerator — which, given their hectic schedule over the past three weeks and the mounting tally of injuries in their ranks, was probably understandable — but what preceded it was another impressive exhibition of drive, tenacity, guile and lethality in front of goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored his ninth in goal all competitions in only his sixth game, and James will have grabbed the headlines but this was another game that featured strong performances in almost every part of the team. That was important, because two of the starters would likely have been on the bench had Carlo Ancelotti’s squad been fully fit but, in what is becoming a feature of this wonderful start to the season, the rising tide of quality in the ranks has lifted all boats.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, derided and written off for his lackadaisical offerings last season but now playing with the fire under his backside that stiff competition gives you, is getting better by the week. Tom Davies, asked to fill the opposition-pestering boots of excellent new signing Allan, had his best game in a long while and even performed admirably at full-back after another rejuvenated Blue, Seamus Coleman had been forced off with a hamstring twinge. And Alex Iwobi, who played three quarters of the game after Richarlison limped out of his second match of the week, has started demonstrating what he is capable off with a wonderful “pre-assist” for the third goal before directly serving up the fourth for Rodriguez.

An assist and two goals were enough for James to snag the official man-of-the-match award but he was run close and perhaps edged in many supporters’ minds by Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucouré. Much was heaped on the Frenchman’s shoulders when Allan was ruled out and he responded with a display full of energy and running that took him seemingly over every blade of grass with some really intelligent use of the ball as well.

Mina, meanwhile, scored the importantly-timed second goal and was generally a rock at the back, particularly in the last half hour when Brighton were mostly on top despite the scoreline, making brilliant blocks and dominating in the air.

In Ancelotti’s estimation, Everton played a “complete game” but, unfortunately, there was Jordan Pickford. His manager refused to throw him under the bus after the game but privately England’s No.1 — how much longer that will be the case remains to be seen — must be causing him serious concern. Brighton had failed to lay a glove on their hosts for 40 first-half minutes and were trailing 1-0 when Pickford dropped another unforgivable clanger to gift Neil Maupay and equaliser; thankfully, such is the belief in this Toffees side, parity only lasted four minutes. The debate over the goalkeeper situation at Goodison Park, however, will rumble on for some time if no urgent moves are made before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Of course, Ancelotti could afford to be sanguine about the situation because that one negative hadn’t affected the outcome of the game and his free-scoring team were comfortable winners on the day. Again, the foundations were laid by a strong start and a goal inside the first 20 minutes, scored, somewhat predictably by the on-fire Calvert-Lewin. Both the striker and Coleman had warmed the hands of goalkeeper Matt Ryan with shots in the first three minutes but it was via his head and in very Duncan Ferguson-esque fashion that the striker gave Everton the lead.

Rodriguez took a short corner with Sigurdsson who turned back towards the byline to loft an inviting ball to the back post where Calvert-Lewin leapt high over Adam Webster and despatched his header into the net. It was his sixth in the Premier League, putting him almost halfway to last season’s tally with only four games played.

The work that Ancelotti has done at Finch Farm in recent weeks is plainly evident in the speed with which Everton move the ball now in contrast to the ponderous manner with which they played for much of last season. The soaking rain added zip to their passing and while their control of the contest from an attacking perspective, that was tempered somewhat when Richarlison was forced off following a heavy tackle by Tariq Lamptey, didn’t immediately translate to more goals, there was always a sense that more could follow.

Graham Potter’s side, meanwhile, are committed to a similar ball-playing style, sometimes to the exclusion of more rudimentary tactics that might have tested Pickford more in the wet conditions. When they weren’t trying to kick lumps out of James (a transparent directive that they eventually abandoned once it was clear it was pointless) Brighton occasionally threatened through Lamptey, their exciting young wingback, and Solly March on the opposite flank but hadn’t managed a shot on target until Pickford served up the equaliser on a platter.

Leandro Trossard’s mis-hit volley at the end of an admittedly well-worked and persistent Brighton move kicked up off the turf but at a comfortable height for Pickford to pluck it out of the air but, instead, the ball bounced off his open gloves and dropped to the feet of Maupay who swivelled onto it and fired through Michael Keane’s legs on the goal line.

Briefly, with Richarlison and Allan now sidelined, a number of last season’s “culprits” on the field and the Seagulls coming forward looking to capitalise on any uncertainty in the Everton ranks, the mind wandered to the collapses of last season under both Ancelotti and Marco Silva and you wondered if this might be a moment when the bubble burst. Old habits die hard!

But, again, it appears to be different now. Just as they did against West Brom, they responded to the set-back by simply scoring themselves in fairly short order, this time with a goal brewed up by the resident Cafeteros. Coleman was tripped by March wide on the right and James took charge of the free-kick and pitching-wedged it perfectly onto his compatriot Mina’s head who just had to guide it unerringly past the goalkeeper in first-half stoppage time.

If there is more purpose in how Everton move the ball, they can be relentless in the press, hunting the ball down in packs and closing down passing lanes and though Rodriguez saw one chance get snuffed out following Doucouré’s smart interception, it was from the former Galactico’s own cut-out of Trossard’s attempted ball out to the flank that the Blues scored their third goal.

Calvert-Lewin collected the rebound and fed Iwobi in the box, he took it towards the byline before cutting it back behind three yellow shirts where James arrived to steer it home from seven yards out.

As they would do after conceding the fourth, Brighton responded to adversity by playing better, more uninhibited football and after Coleman had departed for Delph and Davies had moved to fullback, March attacked that side of Everton’s defence and sent a low cross skidding across the face of Pickford’s goal that Sigurdsson very nearly diverted into his own net.

From the resulting corner, a high ball was deposited right onto the Blues’ goal line where Mina was on hand to head it over, getting clattered by Pickford in the process. Seven minutes later, the Everton keeper escaped further inquest when he could only push a cross from the Brighton right straight to Maupay but Davies threw in a crucial block to stop the striker bagging a second goal.

Three minutes after that, Everton made things safe. Doucouré and Calvert-Lewin exchanged passes in the centre-circle following a mis-placed pass by Brighton and the former found Iwobi who held things up nicely for Doucouré to continue his run before finding him with a slide-rule pass.

Doucouré clipped it back across goal where James was lurking again unmarked and once again he found the empty net with a controlled finish to make it 4-1.

As impressive as the first 70 minutes were, Everton were perhaps a little sloppy over the final 20 but Mina stepped up to ensure that any dent to the lead wouldn’t come until it was too late for the Seagulls to affect the result. Davies and Delph were both guilty of giving the ball away in dangerous areas but the shots that resulted were deflected behind by Mina and the Colombian was there again in the 90th minute after Doucouré had uncharacteristically lost possession to deny Maupay.

He could do nothing about Yves Bissouma’s injury-time consolation, although Walcott’s rather disinterested demeanour as the young Malian chested the ball down and smashed a volley into the corner of Pickford’s goal wasn’t in keeping with the defensive diligence shown by his team-mates. It gave the scoreline a more respectable look where Brighton were concerned, one perhaps supported by the possession stats that favoured Potter’s men but there’s no telling if Everton might have added to their tally had they not eased up.

What was so encouraging about this latest win was that this wasn’t Ancelotti’s strongest team and despite the manager’s post-match praise, you get the sense that this still wasn’t Everton firing on all the cylinders they now possess.

They go into a break where many of their stars will be dragged far and wide for internationals but they will return knowing that they have the ability and the potency to take on all comers this season, including Liverpool, their next opponents at Goodison Park in a fortnight’s time.

Follow @Everton1an

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer