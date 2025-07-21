21/07/2025





Everton’s new striker Thierno Barry joined the first-team training session at Finch Farm on Monday.

Signed from Villarreal for £27m on a four-year contract, Barry didn't feature in the recent pre-season friendlies against Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers.

He was given an extended vacation by manager David Moyes. Barry took part in the U21 European Championships with the French national team and finished runners-up.

Players who featured for their countries after the end of the season were given a longer break.

The 22-year-old will travel with the rest of the team to the United States later this week, where the Blues will face Bournemouth, West Ham Utd and Manchester Utd in the Premier League Summer Series.

Fans excited to watch Barry in action will be able to catch a glimpse of him in the flesh when Everton host AS Roma for a friendly at the Hill Dickinson Stadium following the US tour.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb