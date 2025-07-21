Season › 2024-25 › News Star signing Thierno Barry joins the squad at Finch Farm Anjishnu Roy 21/07/2025 1comment | Jump to last Everton’s new striker Thierno Barry joined the first-team training session at Finch Farm on Monday. Signed from Villarreal for £27m on a four-year contract, Barry didn't feature in the recent pre-season friendlies against Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers. He was given an extended vacation by manager David Moyes. Barry took part in the U21 European Championships with the French national team and finished runners-up. Players who featured for their countries after the end of the season were given a longer break. The 22-year-old will travel with the rest of the team to the United States later this week, where the Blues will face Bournemouth, West Ham Utd and Manchester Utd in the Premier League Summer Series. Fans excited to watch Barry in action will be able to catch a glimpse of him in the flesh when Everton host AS Roma for a friendly at the Hill Dickinson Stadium following the US tour. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mike Allison 1 Posted 21/07/2025 at 13:59:05 Moyes talked about wanting new signings before the trip to USA. That’s looking increasingly unlikely. Although still only pre-season games, and in many ways a marketing exercise, these are the games where tactics and partnerships should start to be developed in readiness for the new season. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb