Muddled and Unconvincing
If the headline theme of last week’s match review might have been “what a difference Richarlison makes” (I’ve been travelling so didn’t write a report on the win over Fulham, even though I watched the stream), one of the main feelings after this deflating loss to Leeds United was “what a difference an on song Richarlison makes", not to mention “how important are our two first-choice full-backs?”, especially Lucas Digne.
Given the way the match panned out, it’s possible that it may have yielded a very different result had Digne been playing but what is very clear — and the point has been made on these pages before — is that beyond Carlo Ancelotti’s first-choice XI, this isn’t a very convincing Everton team. That goes for the personnel and the manager himself, whose team selections seem to get more perplexing the more players he loses from that preferred line-up and who was bested by a coach of similar international repute to himself this weekend, even if Marcelo Bielsa’s silverware haul pales in comparison.
Individually, Leeds United aren't any great shakes but as a collective, coached to move quickly in transition, accurately find team-mates and peel off their markers in expert fashion, they are a dangerous team built to punish mistakes in midfield. And their hosts at Goodison Park made plenty of them and had to be thankful to Jordan Pickford for ensuring that the Blues only conceded the one goal on the day.
Everton, for their part, are a team of individuals with questionable fitness, playing on this occasion in a dubious lineup who lacked conviction and that clinical edge in the final third. Richarlison underlined his importance to the side last week with that display at Fulham and was conspicuous again this evening by being well below his best.
As he demonstrated at Newcastle at the start of the month, Ancelotti takes his maxim of “I don’t have a set way of playing” to extremes sometimes. That day he compensated for Richarlison and Digne’s absences by stringing four centre midfielders across the middle of the park. Here, with Digne out again, Seamus Coleman sidelined again through injury and the Italian clearly having made his mind up about Jonjoe Kenny, it was another case of square pegs in round holes
After having one of his best outings in Blue since arriving from Arsenal last week playing at right wingback, Alex Iwobi was shunted out to the opposite flank where — entirely predictably — he failed to influence the game going forward or provide much width. On the right side, Tom Davies did well but without genuine pace, he, too, was never going to be able to support Calvert-Lewin to the degree that the increasingly frustrated striker needed. Everton just lacked balance and shape, particularly without the ball… which became an issue every time they gave it away, sometimes in unforgivable fashion.
And yet, after Everton had survived a very early scare and a portent of the threats Raphinha would consistently pose when the Brazilian raced onto Patrick Bamford’s chest-off but failed to get enough purchase on an attempted prod past Pickford, things had started well enough for the home side. Davies and Calvert-Lewin combined at the end of a smart move for the former to arrive on the overlap and pick Abdoulaye Doucouré out in front of goal but, on the stretch, the Frenchman steered his shot too close to Illan Meslier and the goalkeeper made a good one-handed save near his goal line to keep the ball out.
Leeds’s threat in transition was underscored in the 10th minute when a dreadful pass by Mason Holgate, skipper for the day, was picked off outside the visitors’ box and within seconds Raphinha was away behind Iwobi and he slid a pass inside the back-tracking Michael Keane towards the back post where Jack Harrison seemed certain to score until he fired narrowly wide.
And the pattern of tit-for-tat would continue over the course of a first half that somehow ended goalless. An impressive driving run and dummied shot by Allan, Everton’s outstanding outfield player on the day, deserved better than Richarlison’s powder-puff finish before Pickford denied Bamford with an out-stretched leg. The England ‘keeper then dived at full stretch to claw a Raphinha header away while Ben Godfrey, again playing as one of three centre-halves, helped preserve parity when he stretched to clear Harrison’s shot off the line following Luke Ayling’s cut-back.
In between, Everton had had the ball in the net when James Rodriguez had cleverly kept the ball in in the byline, wriggled back in front of goal and knocked it in but his effort was chalked off for offside. And after Holgate had see a close-range volley off a James free-kicked pushed away by Meslier and the French keeper had turned an excellent Richarlison effort around the post, the Toffees again thought they had scored three minutes before half-time.
Richarlison appeared to connect with Rodriguez’s corner to head it home but his celebrations were cut short by the linesman’s flag which presumably was raised against Godfrey who had been standing in Meslier’s line of sight.
Then, after another weak finish from Richarlison’s right boot, Harrison really should have put the Yorkshire side ahead but planted a header off the post and Ezjgan Alioski side-footed another decent chance just wide as the first half came to a close.
If it felt to Evertonian eyes that Ancelotti’s side was struggling with its existing shape and two ill-suited wingbacks to contain Bielsa’s enterprising charges, the Italian didn’t see fit to make any changes during the interval. He was nearly vindicated when Calvert-Lewin forced a save from Meslier in the first minute of the second half before clipping another shot across the goalie but disappointingly wide of the far post a couple of minutes later. However, the pattern established in the first period, one which would see Everton finish with their worst defensive xGA for three years as Leeds racked up 21 attempts on goal, would continue.
Mateusz Klich fired over, an Everton free-kick in Leeds territory inexplicably went backwards before the Blues lost possession and Bamford blazed off target and Harrison tested Pickford with a low drive after the increasingly ragged Doucouré had lost out weakly in midfield.
A rare error from Meslier had earlier gifted the ball to Rodriguez but the keeper managed to scramble back in time to prevent the Colombian from chipping the ball over him from outside the box while Allan, more and more the most potent offensive weapon in the Blues’ arsenal, embarked on another brilliant driving run and was unfortunate to see his shot deflect agonisingly past the post.
Ancelotti’s first tactical move was to withdraw Davies, throw Fabian Delph on and move Iwobi to right wing-back but the Nigerian would last only a few more minutes before going off in favour of André Gomes. Neither player did their continued selection any harm but they weren’t substitutions that carried any guarantee of greater attacking productivity; that would come later when Bernard was introduced in place of Holgate and Doucouré ended up at right-back and by that stage Everton were a goal down.
That’s because after Meslier had spilled a decent drive from James and Richarlison had sliced wildly off target after good work from the Colombian, Raphinha produced the moment of clinical finishing that would elude the hosts. Leeds worked the ball down their right flank, Klich easing it inside past four blue shirts to Harrison who in turn found Raphinha 25 yards out from goal. He shaped to feed the ball out wide but instead took advantage of the space in front of him by drilling a shot through Godfrey’s legs and inside the far post.
Damningly, Everton failed to produce a shot on target after falling behind. Whether that’s because of a comparative lack of fitness, particularly in contrast to Bielsa’s players, a lack of sufficient quality or a suspect collective mentality is something for Ancelotti to ponder but the feeling was that the game was up once the visitors made the breakthrough.
Just like against Southampton, Everton came up against a quick, well-drilled outfit and were found wanting. Depressingly so. The inquest by supporters in the aftermath has raised inevitable calls for patience as Ancelotti and Marcel Brands plot their next moves in the market but at some point you have to stop searching for answers in upcoming transfer windows and start fashioning winning teams from what you already have at your disposal.
Ancelotti’s insistence on playing players out of position while an exciting young natural left full/wingback in Niels Nkounkou wasn’t even in the matchday squad was not justified either by fielding an awkward Iwobi in that role or by the final result. The same was said about the glaring omission of Anthony Gordon at Newcastle. So while Godfrey, a player not yet fully ready to play week in, week out at centre-half, is allowed to grow into the side, the manager’s baffling inconsistency where the other promising youth players are concerned is starting to grate.
This weekend presented Everton with the chance to go third with a win; instead, they’re left looking over their shoulders as the familiar environs of mid-table obscurity beckon once again. There is now significant pressure on the team to beat Burnley before four very difficult fixtures loom but as the defeats mount up and the goals against keep flowing, the onus is also growing heavier on the shoulders of Ancelotti to prove his worth as a coach by making the best of what he has while his first-choice stars are unavailable.
Even when we had a good run at the beginning of the season, I felt the defence in particular was very fragile. After four losses in five games I am beginning to think that he is not the man for the job.
His team selection is baffling and he does not appear to get the best out of the players at his disposal. Whereas Bielsa's team has a plan, a system and real character. This is going to be another long, hard and disappointing season.
Leeds played well and deserved their win.
We're the easy street retirement home for ‘past it' players and managers plus the mediocre. The recruitment and management of this club must be up there with the worst on the planet.
It's easy to blame injuries but other clubs lose key players and find ways to perform, look at Wolves' response last night.
We never seem prepared for injuries, what was going to be our plan if Digne got injured? Richarlison? Calvert-Lewin? We know Coleman spends lots of time out injured now but we don't have a right back at the club we trust?
I'm slightly disappointed in our manager at times, if I must be honest, and that doesn't mean I want him sacked because that's insane at the moment.
I'm still waiting for evidence that he's going to change our mentality, style of play, or show me that he's not just another Everton boss that makes the same old errors of previous incumbents; there have been many signs going right back to January when his team selection and subs have left me baffled.
Our style of play still seems too reliant on crossing the ball to Calvert-Lewin's head, isolating the lone striker and we still don't want to shoot around the box, we look afraid of taking responsibility on the ball and have no runners off the ball.
The biggest concern for me is that we still look like the slowest unfit team out there, the training methods clearly aren't getting them any physically fitter.
I said before we went to Fulham last week that it was a huge month for us and probably Ancelotti too: we have Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal and Manchester United in the Cup before Boxing Day, I feel that many more performance levels like recent weeks and we will be facing a very tough second half of the season yet again.
If we finish in the bottom half again, then you will begin to question whether it's working with the manager here at this particular club.
Godfrey (young and raw) plays because he cost £25M. Iowbi, Sigurdsson etc play because they cost a lot of money. Gordon and the others don't play if they cost nothing, therefore they must be worthless!
We are fit. but not anywhere near as fit as the likes of Leeds or Southampton.
They and other teams are far fitter , even Fulham outdid us for fitness in the second half. We faded very badly even against the Premier League whipping boys.
Bayern Munich’s players complained of sub standard training, Napoli too. Bayern players were arranging supplemental training.
The performances recently suggest it’s happening here too.
It would be wrong though to point it all at Ancelotti and his team, it’s been an issue for years.
When Moyes inherited an average team he had the players the fittest in the league, or very near too it. Not many teams all his side for want of fitness. With our array of talent coupled with a proper advanced fitness, diet, lifestyle regime we can move up a level.
I think this issue has go beyond conjecture and is there is enough damning evidence to call it a fact.
It needs addressing. Getting proper hardcore training coaches in with real power is peanuts compared to hiring and firing managers. It needs doing now.
Another issue is round pegs in round holes. Iwobi is a right sided player, was improving and looking dangerous. Playing him on the left was a bad mistake. Nkounkou is back up left back. It’s what he has been bought for !, play him there and tell him to show what he can do. Upsetting the system and balance by playing players out of position is a recipe for misunderstandings and a disjointed performance.
All eyes will be on the line up for Burnley.
Carlo is not giving youth a chance and he has to because we can’t afford to buy a team of established stars.
As for the fitness we have had issues since Moyes left. Why do we look so slow,weak and lacking in energy whilst RS to name but one can run sides ragged?
It’s ridiculous to call for Carlos head at this early stage but there are some very worrying signs there that we have all seen before and it reeks of Marco Silva.
People will say where's the plan B when Digne and Coleman are injured, Carlo/Brands brought in 4 players, all regular starters. What do you want him to do, sign a new player for every position? We'd have a squad of 40 players. But as said, the issue with this game wasn't with any of the back 3 or wing-backs.
12 Posted 30/11/2020 at 10:12:28
14 Posted 30/11/2020 at 10:17:47
Ok he can't compensate for Digne getting injured but you have got to replace him with the like for like left back which is Nkounkou, it's a specialist position and you can't shoehorn a right footed centre half there.
If Nkounkou is not ready to step up straight away and be an able deputy then why sign him?
At right back clearly Jonjoe Kenny is awful, fair enough but when then why do we not see this and sign a capable right back?
Was Ben Godfrey really a priority signing over other parts of the pitch?
He may become great but at the moment our only two senior centre backs are Mina and Keane which doesn't bring confidence at all so that told me we probably needed a more vocal older head in defence.
The club always seems to find itself in the same boat every single season, it beggars belief why we never learn from the previous year.
Sean Dyche; "Right Lads we got regally stuffed but don't get too down about it we have Everton coming up and we can get back to winning ways.
16 Posted 30/11/2020 at 10:37:40
You forgot Two Ton Tosun.
When we fix this problem and add a third midfielder to Allan and Doucoure we will instantly improve.
18 Posted 30/11/2020 at 10:52:47
I agree, on Saturday he should have left Gomes or Delph on the bench and in that last 10 minutes put Tosun next to Calvert-Lewin and just thrown everything in the box in a late bid to save a draw.
Tosun, clearly yet another squad player that can't be trusted to come on and do a job, which is embarrassing when you are one goal down at home and a striker is overlooked while two midfielder's and Fabian Delph are brought on.
Clive@13 also spot-on, but January is notoriously difficult to pick-up a decent buy, we may have to wait until the summer.
Still people are concentrating on the defence, I'm not saying there aren't things that need to be fixed, of course there is, buy they are not the reason we lost this game.
Regarding the changes in tactics I wonder how much influence Davide Ancelotti is having in this discussion. Davide is at 30 the youngest assistant manager in the Premier league. He first started working with his father as a fitness coach at PSG and at Real Madrid, but when his father took over at Bayern in 2017 he made Davide his assistant manager. He also made him assistant manager when he moved to Napoli and then to Everton. Now all parents want to help their children and we will all do whatever we can that helps our children, but I just wonder if Carlo should have let Davide find his feet away from his father to gain experience and then at some point to join his father.
Look for all I know he may be a fantastic coach, I read a piece in the Echo a couple of weeks back were they interviewed Davide on his and Duncan Fergusons role at Everton. He said that Duncan does a lot of 1 to 1 training were Davide works with the whole group, but he said his father was there to oversee every training session. I am not trying to deflect any responsibility for the results away from Carlo, he picks the team and decides on the tactics so the good and the bad results are totally his responsibility. But I just ask the question is Davide the best person to have as assistant, although according to Davide he quite often disagrees with his father and he says when he does disagree with Carlo he isn't shy to tell him that. I also just wonder if Fergusons input has been reduced to just doing work with presumably the forwards. Which if true would be disappointing, but this is all guesswork and supposition and probably well wide of the mark at what actually happens at Finch Farm.
23 Posted 30/11/2020 at 11:47:23
Perhaps some acknowledgement of that from him rather than emollient words about first goal might not go amiss - his comment about first goal strikes a cord through this whole team which has a nasty habit of never recovering if they go a goal down in recent seasons. Could you honestly imagine such a mindset with Collins, Kay, Ball, Reid, Gray etc.
A few trips up and down the Southport sands might not do some of the team too much harm either - we are getting turned over by teams after 70 minutes of play.
Funny old game isn't it?
As Jim said, we are very a bit of a Plan A side which is to ge tthe ball wide and cross it for Dom/Richie. There seems to be little evidence of a plan B or C. Any side in the premier league will see this and alter their shape to negate our scoring chances.
I think the most alarming thing fom the Leeds game was the amount of effort and fitness they had compare to us. I recall towards the end of the game seeing Allan bent over gasping for breath whilst they seemed to pressing on regardless.
We could and should have scored at least a couple and on another day we could have won. But they deservered it more IMO on the balance of play. The worry for me is that we could easily slip into a bad run from now till our full backs are back and the pressure will be on Carlo.
The next window or two are taking on huge significance. I think we need to be patient and accept Carlo needs time to clear the deadwood and bring in more of the squad he thingks will succeed. But jeesh I wonder what Gordon and Niels needs to do to get a game.
If he doesn’t rate Kenny Iwobi could have played as right wing back again where he actually had a decent game last week or played Holgate as a right back as he’s not done to bad in the past.
I do like Ancelotti and think he will do a decent job for us but like many others I find it so frustrating these weird decisions Everton managers always seem to make were they just try and force the players they want playing into the squad no matter what position it is – last few games have definitely shown us we have no strength in depth
Persepective, at the moment (and I know it may not last), we are:
- 7th in the table, 5 points off the top
- sitting above City, Utd, Arsenal
Ken, you say Carlo was found out good and proper. Was he? Did we get absolutely battered? Doucouré's chance goes in first thing and Leeds confidence crumples and we wouldn't be having the conversation today. All if's and but's I agree, but I just don't see any balanced perspective in these aruguments.
With 4 points from the last 18 combined with a squad struggling with injuries and the busy Christmas period coming up I suspect it won't be Chelsea we're closer to in 6 weeks time.
30 Posted 30/11/2020 at 13:12:25
On the plus side, this team is only 3 points behind Roberto's first season(19) after ten matches - but it's hard to judge if that is a good comparison because the bottom sides have so few points this season.
If Everton is still truly in the mix for European football come the new year - Ancelotti will be vindicated, if we are well off the pace by that time, questions will be raised. Hopefully, the club will also be in the last four of the League cup too, but many of us who might have been confident of that happening are less so following the last half-dozen matches.
K
32 Posted 30/11/2020 at 13:36:47
33 Posted 30/11/2020 at 13:44:24
FFS people get a grip, it was never gonna be a quick fix after years of mediocre and shite management.
The likes of DCL are only starting to actually learn how to play the game after years of inept coaching.
I don't honestly know why some on here aren't coaching at the highest level, they seem to have the answers to Carlos perceived failings.
34 Posted 30/11/2020 at 13:46:05
Allan needs to stick to the role of disruptor in chief, and play essentially in his own half, providing cover in front of the central defenders. On Saturday his ability was frequently shown in a more creative role, but at a cost to the team.
Gordon must wonder, as Davies and Barkley did before him, why local lads rarely get the breaks at Goodison, no matter who the manager is.
Doucoure has energy, Allan has nous, Rodriguez has talent and I'd play Gordon as the wide man. That leaves the two indisputables, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin. It's not going to be challenging for the title, but it may be a little less fragile than we have been of late.
36 Posted 30/11/2020 at 14:09:31
How a professional football club cannot rectify such a core responsibility has long since disappointed me. We're easy meat to anyone with real fitness and attitude and have been for years.
But as George McKane says - share the vision. Give us a clue, a hint as to the direction... I hope 'The Men in Blazers' in the US ask the hard questions!
38 Posted 30/11/2020 at 14:35:17
Leeds are illustrating perfectly to everyone how it should be done, Wolves are another good example and Leicester too.
Get the right manager and give him plenty of time to get his philosophy across to the players. Make sure all of the players at the club know exactly what is required and drill it into them week in week out. Turn them into an ultra fit unit with a winning mentality and watch them go.
Leeds didn't come to Goodison worried about us, they came here to score goals and to win.
We look far too nervous about the opposition in every game we play. Fulham was a prime example of our weak mentality. In the first half, we played some great football and went 3-1 up. In the second half, instead of continuing the good work, our weak mentality crept in and we were lucky in the end to get the 3 points.
Surely Ancelotti and the coaching staff can see what the problem is?
39 Posted 30/11/2020 at 14:40:31
We're stuck with a host of one-paced players (Sigurdsson, Gomes, Davies, Bernard, Tosun, Delph), none of whom have the necessary turn of pace to be part of a successful Premier League team. I'd even include Rodriguez in that group but obviously a team can always carry a player with his sublime skill – not too many, mind you.
When compared with say Leicester, Chelsea, Wolves, Liverpool, Southampton, Leeds midfield, they all look pedestrian – but it doesn't necessarily make them unfit. You can't turn a tortoise into a hare.
We need to be recruiting more dynamic players such as the above teams possess. This is surely Brand's responsibility? I'm assuming that Ancelotti only looks as far as tried and trusted players that he already knows who may not necessarily be the most dynamic.
Meanwhile, two players that fit the bill seemingly have no part to play – Nkounkou and Gordon. Puzzling!
40 Posted 30/11/2020 at 14:44:33
We, as mere spectators, have always longed to know who does what previously at Bellefield, now Finch Farm but, apart from the illustrious Sammy Lee – who did it all – the coaching staff have always been men of mystery and very much in the background on matchdays.
Big Duncan seems somewhat more proactive than most first team coaches we've had in the past although whether he sits front bench because the Chairman likes to see him there, we know not. However, we are assured that he is 'a skills coach' rather than a true 'right-hand man' to Ancelotti.
All that is certain is that Big Dunc is fireproof, having survived the ever-banging door behind at least four other No 1s. But whatever his role, he should take no blame for his bosses' crazy team selections and equally confusing tactics and substitutions.
But, as ever, what do we know? Bossman Ancelotti has done it all so we need have no fear. Our time has arrived. Or has it?
41 Posted 30/11/2020 at 14:46:10
Calvert-Lewin, yes... but it's all too easy to mark one striker when you know he's the only target. We must become braver and get more in and around the penalty area. I don't think that is coaching, it's belief.
42 Posted 30/11/2020 at 15:32:32
Allan desperately needs a proper defensive midfielder behind him so he cam press the opposition further up the pitch and I do wonder if a younger, hungrier version of Walcott would have been a better option than Rodrigues.
43 Posted 30/11/2020 at 15:41:26
44 Posted 30/11/2020 at 15:45:37
Personally I thought our defensive set up gave us little chance of stopping Leeds flow. They play with one up front and 4 in midfield with a holder in Phillips. Allen and Doucoure looked as swamped as they were. For a back 5, there were big, big spaces between our wing backs and CB's which their runners frequently found. I don't think we have the personnel to play that system, and certainly not with current injuries. We need to go back to 4-3-3 and give the two midfielders a bit of help. That might in turn offer a bit more protection to our CB's, even if there's only two of them. And I think we need to persevere with a system. Most of these players just aren't good enough to adapt. Bielsa in contrast sticks to a 4-1-4-1 formation his team understand and play every week and can clearly handle the transition to the more offensive version of that, 3-3-1-3. It can and does leave them a bit open as we saw on Saturday, especially given the greater reliance on man to man marking, rather than blocking channels, but the players look like they have a purpose.
45 Posted 30/11/2020 at 15:50:35
I hope it is Tadic who's 'recently' had his nose in the trough down Finch Farm way.
Coz the only other comment I've heard of this ilk is now stale by more than 3 years. and was made by our very own Vlasic.
Or maybe they are related, and both have delicate constitutions?
46 Posted 30/11/2020 at 16:00:13
We got lucky in some of them and went away with the points but we came down earth with a bang when we played that infamous RS match and all of a sudden we are team without confidence despite the 3 points at woeful Fulham.
At this point in time I am hoping we don't get Marine in the Cup.
47 Posted 30/11/2020 at 16:01:17
It’s incredible mismanagement that no one can get a grip of this club; we just keep digging a deeper and more expensive hole.
48 Posted 30/11/2020 at 16:16:21
Essentially Keane is a penalty box rather than a halfway line defender. If we had a speed merchant, a modern day Kevin Ratcliffe, to mop up behind him we could play a higher defensive line and enable the midfielders to operate further forward without having to worry about gaps behind them.
Poor teams often look unfit, no matter how hard they train.
49 Posted 30/11/2020 at 16:22:06
50 Posted 30/11/2020 at 16:37:33
Thats a very good point.
I have thought for a long time that something is wrong within the club and it seems to have taken root when Moyes left and Martinez wanted to get rid of everything Moyes had built over 11 years.
THEY CANT ALL BE BAD PLAYERS AND POOR MANAGERS, especially Ancelloti who has done well no mater which club he went to.
I often finger Kenwright as the culprit by insinuation of the cliques that he continues to insist on having at the club and Moshiri seemed to realise that but is either too timid or powerless to stop that.
However that may be unfair on Kenwright because from what I hear Moshiri seems to also want to have a say in which players we get and who to play
Clubs like Wolves and Leicester are united from top to bottom and show that in their consistency.
Questions, questions, questions.
One thing is clear though. Until we have unity, common purpose and a clear plan with motivated, fearless players we will not be back at the top anytime soon.
If Moshiri and Kenwright had anything about them they would be having an inquest right now at the club to straighten things out and stop this rot.
Having said all that we are still only 3 points off 3rd place and Arsenal, City and United are all still below us so if we do get a reaction we may be back on the positives.
51 Posted 30/11/2020 at 16:45:03
Why is that? Who's in charge at the club? We are they settling for unfit mediocrity yet again?
52 Posted 30/11/2020 at 16:55:24
53 Posted 30/11/2020 at 16:57:07
How many crack pot excuses are we going to try to make up in order to apologize for the shite we are being served up
Now it appears, The reason we are losing to the ordinary teams every week is because "we are not fit". Really ?...I Didnt hear ANYBODY mention it when we were catching other sides still sleep walking their way into the season a few weeks ago. Our players don't look unfit when they are on international duty.
The reason other sides are now looking fitter than us is that they are playing with a drive and a purpose which we simply don't have...and before the usual suspects dive in and point the finger at the players, just stop and take a long hard look at the utter buffoonery They are having to put up with.
Two natural Full backs left out while two other youngsters are asked to play out of position - An act of total fuckwittery which will do nothing for any of those four youngsters.
Youngsters inexplicably dropped when playing well.
Young strikers scoring for fun elsewhere, While carlo (who allowed him to go out) overburdens Europe's hottest striker by making him play the Marcus Bent role.
Goalie having a Weston of a season finally gets dropped, but the we hear he is told "don't worry, whatever happens, you're back next week.
Midfield getting outnumbered with increasing regularity- But Thats ok..our tacking stats are very imprssive.
This latest lame arsed excuse claiming "Our first eleven is a match for anybody" makes me want to throw up. Its the most ridiculous argument I have ever heard. A ready made excuse for every injury we get. We had two full backs missing. Two fucking full backs !!!. Since when did that become an excuse for the eleven regular first teamers who were available for selection ?
For three weeks we had to listen to people claim we cant win without Richarlison ? WHAT ? Talk about self fulfilling prophecy.
People telling us to put this season into perspective should take their own advice. In the last six games we have been gifted a draw which we should never have been given and narrowly beat relegation certainties..We have been comfortably beaten by ordinary opponents in the other four games.
Week after week we are seeing managers without as much talent at their disposal, take Carlo to school. I wont say the dreaded R word, but we are currently showing the form that will get us well and truly lodged in the bottom half of a very poor league.
The only thing working at our club is the excuse department. They have been world class for years. Unfortunately they are showing very definite signs of burn out. Their excuses are beginning to look as tired as they claim the players are.
54 Posted 30/11/2020 at 16:59:10
And the same goes for Ken@43, I've already conceded Carlo doesn't get a free pass and is there to be challenged. But challenge him when he's had a fair crack at the job at least.
One bit of good news, at least thee rabid Pickford haters have been silent this week!
55 Posted 30/11/2020 at 17:02:15
56 Posted 30/11/2020 at 17:02:34
Given our lack of holding midfielder Ancelotti played a very attacking set up, and so it proved. We created a bucket load of chances. We did the same at Fulham and were lethal, yes it will result in odd score lines but he was prepared to go toe to toe because we simply don’t have the defensive pieces to sit in and counter. It makes sense and I’m for it until we find a holding player.
I have no problem with that because we didn’t play side to side nor ponder, and under the many previous iterations of manager we’ve always struggled to create chances. It’s clear this season we are creating tones of chances, mainly through the boot of James, this thread seems to lack the balance to recognize the step forward.
Of course we have an issue defensively but for me it’s not the system, it’s the lack of holding midfielder, a drum which has long been beaten on this forum. The next best thing is a back three, expecting a centre back to step up and distribute when we have possession. I’d argue it didn’t work because of the ping pong nature of the game. Let’s see how it works next week against Burnley. Three at the back is on its infancy. We already know that our current midfield roster can’t sit. The games at Southampton and Newcastle showed that.
Allan had his best game for some time showing the type of midfielder he is, was anyone doubting his fitness? Doucoure suffers hugely from covering for James and again the lack holding player makes this worse. The fitness issue perhaps is exacerbated by the fact we barely had the ball for sustained periods, chasing the ball really is a killer. Again if we retained the ball better we’d conserve our fitness.
I’m expecting the same next week, I’m expecting Holgate to improve and step up into that space and win some ball and squeeze the play, reduce the area Doucoure has to cover so he can be a better version of himself.
57 Posted 30/11/2020 at 17:05:18
58 Posted 30/11/2020 at 17:27:37
59 Posted 30/11/2020 at 17:39:34
60 Posted 30/11/2020 at 18:20:24
Ancelotti needs to start showing he is a top coach. If results go against us over the next week or so, we could find ourselves in the bottom half. Little or not improvement upon last year's performance would be criminal bearing in mind the £s he had to spend. It is not as though we have been turned over by Liverpool, City or Chelsea...
Strange selections on Saturday. Reminds me of the Walter Smith days. Square pegs in round holes. Iwobi played well as RWB so why change him to LWB? If your first choice RB is out, put your reserve in. Similarly with your LB. Why Nkounkou did not play I 'll never know. Davies as RWB? Come on.
Ancelotti's subs never appear to work out. I can't remember a game where his subs improve the team. Bringing on Delph at LB? Bringing on Gomes who just wanted to kick people? Where was a second striker? Where was some pace?
Very poor.
61 Posted 30/11/2020 at 18:20:36
I thought he got it badly wrong with our formation on Saturday, but honestly don’t understand the bottom line without some examples mate.
62 Posted 30/11/2020 at 18:26:35
A case of our players lacking a true football brain? Or an indication that perhaps our manager pays too little attention to how the opposition generally plays?
63 Posted 30/11/2020 at 18:34:23
Bielsa has had 3 years at Leeds and his first season was left with Z Leeds supporters asking the same questions were are now asking about Carlo.
There is no instant on/off switch in football. Just look at HK 1 when the majority of supporters were calling for his head. The rest as they say is history. Likewise Ferguson has United relegated before he found the formula that made them the most successful in any clubs history.
There are decisions that Carlo is making that may induce criticism but let’s give the man time.
10 games in we are only 3 points off 3rd so it’s not the end of the world even though it feels like it lately.
64 Posted 30/11/2020 at 18:46:34
I enjoyed Leeds, it’s the first time I’ve watched them properly, and it’s the first time I was genuinely gutted that I wasn’t at the ground to watch the game. The reason being, is that I couldn’t believe how much both the players and the play got stretched at times, and it’s impossible to get the whole picture watching on the telly sometimes?
Leeds looked like they play football like it’s basketball, and if this is the case they love a fast pace, so Everton never really tried to break their rhythm. We were sloppy in possession, and we never tried to keep the ball for long enough, and maybe it was possibly because of the personnel that was used in that system?
65 Posted 30/11/2020 at 18:46:45
Re your quote on giving time to managers using Leeds, Wolves and Leicester as examples. Leeds Bielsa signed 2018, Wolves Espirito Santo signed 2017 and Rogers with Leicester signed in March 2019.. Rogers has only been with Leicester about 9 months longer than Ancelotti. And as a side note Leicester 0 v Fulham 2 at half time. So in the first 2 they had lots of time to form their squads,
more than than Ancelotti has had at Everton and most probably got rid of their deadwood before reaching the premier.
As you say get the right manager in and give him time to get his philosophy across to your players.
66 Posted 30/11/2020 at 18:52:29
67 Posted 30/11/2020 at 18:59:49
68 Posted 30/11/2020 at 19:01:43
You need two substitutes there to change games and the rest for back up
Our substitutions just create confusion and we end up playing worse. I’ve always thought that you need a sub with blinding pace and or a sub with great aerial ability Gironde/Llorente. The objective being to create some mayhem and panic for the last twenty, resulting in a goal, or two.
Gomes, Delph, Tosun don’t offer either of those absolutely necessary attributes and they don’t change games. That’s why when we go a goal behind in the second half we are all almost completely resigned to defeat.
69 Posted 30/11/2020 at 19:06:02
The fact is, however, that we are still not a very good side from the perspective of overall talent, and in particular one aspect: SPEED. Our newest transfers have added little to what we lack the most, and that's pace. We have some quick players, but nobody to terrorize a defense with sheer speed from the wings or through the middle. I believe we remain one of the slowest teams in the Prem, and I think that's what Carlo will address in the next window.
Off-topic, I'd like to echo the calls of multiple experts and former players that the sport, the FA and the Prem get its collective head out of its ass (so to speak) with regards to head injuries. The sickening incident yesterday in which Raul suffered a fractured skull was made horribly worse by the fact that David Luiz, the other party in the collision, was allowed to come back on the pitch to wander around for another 30 minutes with blood leaking through his head bandage before finally being subbed out at halftime -- an absolute disgrace that could have endangered his health. And then today we get word of the tragic passing of the brilliant Papa Bouba Diop at only 42 from ALS, a disease widely linked to recurrent concussions. When will world football begin addressing this issue in a sensible way?
70 Posted 30/11/2020 at 19:11:59
Iwobi found his position for us against Fulham by playing somewhere that simplified his game; limited to just playing on a straight tram track down the right touch-line, he was able to concentrate on trying to beat men, play one-two's, and cross the ball in.
Every now and again he could vary it by dribbling inside, and make something happen, like he did for the goal but, other than that, he just tracked back diligently, put a shift in and stuck to his position.
First time I've had real sympathy for Iwobi. Imagine playing like that and then being told to play left-wingback, with no real left foot to speak of.
71 Posted 30/11/2020 at 19:54:52
1) Our 'questionable fitness';
2) Repeat the tales of Bayern Munich players arranging their own fitness sessions under Carlo to compensate for a lack of intensity in training under him;
3) Throw into the mix a totally new invention, that Napoli players did likewise.
1) I don't see evidence of this. I don't see any or multiple players blowing for tugs in the last 10-15 minutes of games, as implied.
Yes, away to Southampton, Carlo risked the injured James and then foolishly used up all 3 subs without switching out the Colombian and he was completely out on his feet in the final 10-15 minutes. A decision, compounded all the more by Digne's sending off in that game, exposing 10-man Everton even more.
That was not evidence of general lack of match fitness by all players. Just mis-management of his resources by the manager on the day which prejudiced one single player. A decision that resulted in James missing the next match away to Newcastle completely.
IMO, it's not fitness, or even guile we lack. At our best, we play some damn fine football. What we most lack throughout the team, barring a couple of players, is pace.
2) The Bayern Munich story was totally debunked by the very player the media quoted as claiming Carlo's training sessions are less intense than those of his 11-year-old son's, Arjen Robben.
Robben told a Dutch newspaper it was 'bullshit, nonsense, totally fabricated'.
Robben Denies 'Nonsense' Criticism of Ancelotti
Furthermore, Bayern's own club President, the legendary Uli Hoeness, said it wasn't even Carlo's fault he was sacked by the club.
"Ancelotti's assistants did not fit in at this club. With Carlo it wasn't a problem, everything was OK with him, but every day there was a fight between the physios, the doctors and Ancelotti's fitness coaches. In an environment like that, you can't work."
Another Bayern legend, the club chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, was the man charged with telling Carlo he was sacked. And he was reduced to tears for doing so, admiring how the Italian 'has the ability to always stay calm, even during difficult moments.'
Bayern Chairman Cried When Sacking Ancelotti
Now I've no idea how many of Carlo's backroom staff at Bayern remain with him at Everton, other than his son David, but there has been no complaints – only praise – from the players about training under Carlo.
3) Those claiming that Napoli players rebelled in the same way to Carlo's 'alleged' poor training methods, show me the evidence.
Or are you simply getting things mixed up with the true events, that an angry club owner ordered the players to stay in 'ritiro', a week-long boot camp, removed from their families, due to what he considered poor results?
Carlo didn't think such measures would be effective, but he and his training staff joined the players in boot camp at the club training complex. After a few days, the players rebelled and returned home. Carlo and his staff remained.
The club owner felt humiliated and soon took his revenge, sacking Carlo within an hour of the Italian securing the club's progress to the knock-out stage of the Chmpions League in a group that included the reigning champions Liverpool, from whom Napoli took 4 points with a win at home and draw at Anfield.
Napoli players cried and expressed their gratitude for the public support Carlo gave them in the club civil war with the owner.
Injuries and suspensions have directly impacted on our performances. What they have shown us is what most already knew: for all the bloated squad we have (a squad Carlo himself said he wanted reducing), there is simply not the same quality of player beyond the best 13 or 14 players.
When everyone was fit and we were winning, Lyndon was among those that acknowledged the improved performance by the starting XI was also lifting the performances of those they had displaced who disappointed so much last season. Unfortunately, that scenario has stalled and too many being asked to step up in absence of those who played in our good start have reverted to the inert and sterile we have grown accustomed to.
Losing both Coleman and Digne as we have, seriously undermines our primary game plan. Those saying categorically that Carlo 'doesn't fancy' possible alternatives for their positions might want to watch and listen to Carlo's pre-Leeds presser on Friday. He speaks of Jonjoe Kenny being a possibility, but in the same breath implies he is still short of match fitness. Nkounkou has been exciting, but his only first-team experience ever has been the League Cup games and a single Premier League game away to Newcastle, which he didn't complete.
In that Friday presser, Carlo both laughs and compliments a journo who asks him if, due to injuries, he may continue with 3 centre-backs as he played against Fulham.
'It's a good question,' the Italian replied. 'And it is something we are considering'.
The run of 4 defeats in 5 is poor. I don't agree with those defending Carlo by saying 'This is not his squad. Judge him when he has his players in'.
He is manager of Everton FC. It very much is his squad. He has to work with what he has. He needs to get more out of them than he has in recent weeks. Saturday's substitutions were bewildering, with each one making us progressively worse and Leeds's task easier.
Carlo's and the club's ambition is to attain European football this season. Because of the pandemic, because of a compacted and congested fixture list, there is a real opening to achieve just that this season. And we are currently undermining our own efforts to do just that.
72 Posted 30/11/2020 at 20:12:04
To highlight my point, I feel only Richarlison and Doucouré radically underperformed while Allan radically overperformed. Everyone else was roughly as expected.
On the other end of the spectrum, after the Spurs game, which I thought we played excellently, the two fixtures I most feared, and we could to assess if Carlo has evolved the team, were Southampton and Leeds, as these are managed by coaches who I fear playing against with Ancelotti as manager.
The first game, I gave Carlo the benefit of the doubt as too many were off-key on the day but, in the back of my mind, it was similar to the abject displays of last campaign.
The Leeds game only confirmed to me that Carlo will never bring success to this club as so far in his Everton career I have only seen one display on a par with Leeds's level on Saturday despite them having grossly inferior players.
I think this game was one of a reality check for many of our fan base who have drastically inflated Carlo's impact. Those who continually give stupid arguments that we are 3 points of top and are having the best start in numerous years won't fool those of us who do more than look at a table.
We are in a false position knowing that we have played all the poorest teams except Burnley and Sheffield Utd and have now a nightmare run until the end of January. Of the teams likely to challenge mid-table or top-end we have played five and taken four points so this doesn't bode well with the fixtures we face and the coaches in charge.
In my opinion, there is no evidence that Carlo is even operating at the level Silva had us in his first season with an inferior squad to what Ancelotti has. Indeed, I will be pleasantly surprised if we could finish 8th this term.
73 Posted 30/11/2020 at 20:24:57
Rumours are rumours, who knows what the objective truth is? Certainly you don't, and neither do I.
People are bringing up these rumours to use as an argumentative tool, but it's mainly about what we've seen with our own eyes, on the pitch, for the past year. The Covid break happened for everyone, not just Ancelotti.
What we're seeing on the pitch is confusion, no plan, patching it up from week to week, and not enough effort – whether that's tactical or a lack of fitness, or both, doesn't matter. Or rather, it does matter. The evidence after a year in charge doesn't look good, and people are pointing it out.
"Five points off the top, and be sensible, and hope he's going to turn it round," is what people are clinging to now.
I don't think it's all doom and gloom with this manager, it's just mediocrity again. Maybe he can bring in the quality players so the next manager we get can build a more energetic, attacking team with a clear identity on the pitch.
This manager is too calm and nice to knock our current lot into shape. He's not a bad guy, he's just the wrong fit, another expensive mistake from Moshiri. But a mistake that can hopefully bring the influx of decent players we need, that can be molded into a more hungry, hard-working side with a more progressive manager after Carlo's been sacked for being too nice – in about two seasons time, I reckon.
74 Posted 30/11/2020 at 20:26:57
Everton were sloppy in possession throughout the game; this helped Leeds a lot.
75 Posted 30/11/2020 at 20:34:24
Playing Tom Davies at right wing-back was stupid.
Not having natural full-backs on the bench to mitigate the risk was unforgivable.
Bye bye, Carlo. Enjoy your retirement.
76 Posted 30/11/2020 at 20:47:16
77 Posted 30/11/2020 at 20:48:39
78 Posted 30/11/2020 at 20:49:04
Burnley is winnable; they are a poor side imo.
Chelsea will be tough as they have been in great form; they're not unbeatable though.
Man Utd in the cup will be nothing like the Premier League game.
Arsenal have not found any consistency.
Sheffield Utd; another poor team this season. They fell away badly at the end of last season.
Man City; this will be by far and away our hardest test in December.
If we could get 9 or 10 points from these fixtures, it would keep us in the top half and in contention for a top 7 finish imo.
The big one is: Do we have the desire to beat Man Utd and go for the League Cup?
Anyone who believes Carlo needs to be replaced – Keep taking the tablets your nurse gives you.
79 Posted 30/11/2020 at 21:03:44
Perhaps, somebody friendly on TW and well-in at Finch Farm could invite you to spend the day there, then you can investigate the truth of the player's menu in their canteen.
If it is as you think it is, direct all of the staff to the website linked below. Enjoy your day out and don't forget to report back to TW with the facts.
80 Posted 30/11/2020 at 21:04:43
It's not that he needs to be replaced, that won't happen. It's that he's not good enough to break into the top four, and we can mostly all see it.
It'll take about another two seasons of mediocrity before Moshiri pulls the plug, and he'll be in tears when he does it, because sacking Carlo is like shooting a loyal hound, it seems.
You'll never hear anything bad from the players or the owner about Ancelotti because he's such a great bloke and they all love him. But, eventually he will be sacked for basically being too nice, and ineffectual.
81 Posted 30/11/2020 at 21:06:45
'Jay, wow, what a list of irrelevant excuses.'
And you, Andrew, display very poor reading and comprehension skills if that is your take away from my post.
Each to their own.
82 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:01:19
And let's remember the conduct of our Wayne when unable to play for a week or two. Caught bladdered in Cheshire with a floozy at 3 am. Others have breached the Covid guidelines too from what I recall. To me, it tells a story close to what Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane have very recently alluded to in terms of players needing to take a look at themselves.
Weakness and lack of leadership at the top has stunk the club out since the Premier League began. Until it changes significantly, the club's like a fat teary hamster floundering round on an ever more pointless wheel.
83 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:01:50
Me, I'd give Nkounkou a go but I remember Paul Power coming to Goodison when he was "finished" and he had a wonderful couple of seasons with us.
I still want Lamptey and Ward-Prowse in the summer.
84 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:04:04
85 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:09:44
We are very much in touch with our target. Keep going, winnable matches ahead. Stay in touch until the home run and then hit real form. Too much obsession with being on top of your game in October / November.
Don't get me wrong: if we were bottom on 2 points, I'd be concerned, but we're not in too bad a place.
86 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:10:03
Ancelotti isn't good enough to get us into the top 4?
He was good enough at every other club he has managed.
Go on then. Who is his successor?
87 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:17:36
Bang on the money, my friend.
Unfortunately, we now have to go through a long drawn-out process. Those who have supported Carlo with such zest will continue to apologize for him... to the death. They will not be able to come to terms with the fact that they have nailed their colours to a rotten mast.
They will continue to apologize. They will continue to make excuses... and unfortunately, they will continue to accept the decline of the world's greatest football institution in the name of positivity.
These self-proclaimed positives will be the death of this club...
88 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:28:59
He's been sacked everywhere he's ever been – and much quicker recently than when he could just throw out a load of Galacticos in a two-team league and let them get on with it!
He's a likeable uncle, just not fit for purpose anymore. But on £11 million a year, and with his son on a lovely fat nepotism contract... only Everton would do this.
Does anyone really thinks he's here for the project, the challenge, or for the Crosby lifestyle?! Is there any other club stupid and naive enough to perpetuate this nightmare?
89 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:33:35
90 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:38:15
Carlo Ancelotti has had his success at well established successful European Clubs who win league titles and Champions League, with some of the best players Europe has seen in the past 20 odd years.
This is light-years away (sadly) to a team that has win sod all since 1995, and that has never even qualified for group stages of the Champions League, and plays in a clapped-out old stadium.
With the current squad of many below par on crazy high salaries, the task of top 4 is impossible. There are too many well run and more attractive clubs to overtake.
91 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:38:53
He is respected by his peers. Players say good things about his management and he is one of the most successful current managers in Europe.
Who do you want?
93 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:39:45
94 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:41:39
Deservedly where they belong.
95 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:44:07
Just like I did in the winter of Goodison discontent in 1983 (when Kendall must go).
I support Everton, not Howard Kendall or Carlo Ancelotti.
Whoever is the manager is, I want them to succeed, not fail. But I support Everton no matter what.
96 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:49:39
You say Moshiri will only put up with two more seasons of mediocrity before pulling the plug on Carlo. By then though, the squad could be totally different. There will have been about four transfer windows, and hopefully, most of the deadwood will be gone, either sold or contract expired, and Ancelotti will have pretty much the squad he wants.
Of course, none of us can see into the future, but I think we will see a completely different squad to what we have now. To say Carlo is not good enough to break into the top four is just ridiculous. He's won the league in Italy, Germany, France and England, so he clearly is good enough, albeit the English Premier League is by far the toughest league in the world. You only have to see Fulham beating Leicester tonight to see anyone can beat anyone in this league.
Ancelotti needs time to get it right because, if we get rid of him in the next couple of years, then I think it will be inevitable we will all just have to settle for premier league survival year in year out.
As Jason #86 asks, who do we replace him with?
97 Posted 30/11/2020 at 22:57:47
You ask a question to which none of the critics will have a realistic answer. We simply have to stick with the current manager. It would be insane to do otherwise.
I fear for the mental health of some on here – especially if they study the Premier League table and check who is managing the club in 5th place.
98 Posted 30/11/2020 at 23:10:11
We could have Stevie Wonder in the dugout. It wouldn't bother me if the performances were better. Since Moyes, we have been too quick to judge imho.
Martinez has taken Belgium to No 1 in the world rankings. Koeman is at Barca. We're still paying Allardyce & Silva. Ancelotti, for me, is the best opportunity to break the cycle of mediocrity.
We have a player with world class ability in James Rodriguez. Probably the most exciting player we have had since Rooney Mk 1. Allan looks like he will be a great signing. Calvert-Lewin has been transformed since Carlo arrived.
A piss-poor run of results with both full-backs missing, along with a player who has been instrumental in our style of play (Richarlison). If we are as poor next month, then I will eat my words... but I think we will improve over the next month.
We have to give a manager more than 18 months to prove himself. The only managers in my time watching the Blues that needed sacking were Bingham, Walker and Smith. Some should never have got the job. I include Kendall Mk 3 in that too.
99 Posted 30/11/2020 at 23:20:55
I suppose my point is that us mortals can never predict and sometimes it's just not the right individual who is the right fit. Even if they are, they don't always turn out to be.
Maybe that will be Carlo, maybe that won't... but judging him now is judging him earlier that we were calling for our most successful manager of all time to be sacked in December 1983. Look what happened next.
Allan. I love him. The Brazilian Peter Reid!
100 Posted 30/11/2020 at 23:23:48
I just don't think it's all down to the players and manager. The pattern has seen four managers depart since Moshiri took over. My guess would be the culture of the club and the tone infiltrated downstream from the top has some bearing on affecting managers/players.
Moshiri has invested heavily over the years but has he really spoken out of what his plans are or where he wants Everton to be each season? Very little communication comes out of this club.
101 Posted 30/11/2020 at 23:50:46
I remember it well. Kendall had been there for nearly two years and we were looking poor. He had brought some journeymen in and they hadn't worked. Thank god the board weren't as hasty as the fans.
We should have won the league in '79 under Gordon Lee. Unfortunately we fell away that season. The title in '85 came out of the blue (forgive the pun).
We have now suffered the longest drought in our history. I understand totally the frustration but we have, for the first time since Kendall Mk 1, the right climate to get back where we belong. A billionaire owner with a richer mate. A top manager. Some real quality players and hopefully more to come.
James is the new McKenzie; Calvert-Lewin the new Bob Latchford; Allan the new Peter Reid. We just need the new Ratters and a Tricky on the right-hand side. 😁👍
102 Posted 30/11/2020 at 23:59:57
Christ, who brings in a director of football but at the same time brings in a manager (Silva) that hasn't been chosen by him.
I honestly think we would have been better off with Moyes than Ancelotti. Better off as in not paying so much for players and then having players that would mature and keep the club improving, albeit ever so slowly.
I think we would have had Moyes as our next manager but then Ancelotti appeared on the market and Moshiri couldn't resist. Ancelotti is a very good man, an okay manager now but with the right environment a very good manager. Unfortunately, Everton is not the right environment.
His easy-going approach though not as blatant as Koeman, with his love of golf, is still just as damaging. Rumours of lack of intensity in training at his last two clubs and Everton unable to cut the mustard against the speed merchants, no surprise there.
Unfortunately, like the team, the club is like a group of individuals all brought together with no chemistry to make it more than that. We need an army fighting as one for one cause, Everton, but I don't see that happening, unless someone in power wisens up.
103 Posted 01/12/2020 at 00:13:22
As for today's set-up, it's still all fine margins and we have a strong set-up but Carlo has to start helping himself by not acting like Silva and leave well alone when he stumbles on something. Case in point: Iwobi's position.
We need a run going before we play the Mancs late December in the Carabao Cup. Glory awaits.
104 Posted 30/11/2020 at 00:18:32
He does not have a powerful shot so most of his goals came from in or around the 6-yard box. Against Leeds, he spent too much time on the wings.
That could have been due to missing Coleman and Digne but that begs the question of how to get the Premier League's current best striker to concentrate in areas where he has proved to be lethal.
105 Posted 01/12/2020 at 00:24:48
There's a guy out there who is unemployed at the moment called Mauricio Pochettino. Would he want more money than £11M a year? I doubt it. Would he consider being our manager? Absolutely not.
We should desperately try and make him our man because he fits the exact profile of the Coach we're looking for. But, you have to ask the question: Why is it that he has no interest in coming to us?
Doesn't everyone who's switched on in the football world kind of know that Everton is not the place to come to if you're looking for success on the pitch?
It's not the main priority and obsessive drive of the Club – the whole culture needs to be changed.
I don't blame or hate Ancelotti at all, he's been sucked into this mess and he's doing the best he can. I hope and believe that maybe we can win a Cup during his tenure, it's something he's thrived at during his career.
No-one here hates Ancelotti, it's not a polarising issue; we all want Everton to succeed. And unfortunately, we all care far more than anyone involved in the running of the Club.
106 Posted 01/12/2020 at 00:28:33
107 Posted 01/12/2020 at 00:41:09
Wow, it sure is nice to have an insider on the TW board who knows Pochettino. And knows "that he has no interest in coming to us" -- as if he was asked or desired, and as if anybody misses him at Spurs. 14th-place Spurs when he left. Top-of-the-table Spurs as we speak.
Oy vey.
108 Posted 01/12/2020 at 00:57:08
This will go on a while but, for now, just consider how damaged Everton's reputation would be to send him packing before he's had his chance in the transfer market.
I'm sure he did not commit to the roster already in place when he signed the contract. Forget all the gentlemanly, "Oh he's too nice to layoff" stuff. We would be raising the premium on every following candidate going forward.
109 Posted 01/12/2020 at 00:57:32
Although there are only a few advocating the removal of Ancelotti right now, there is an undertone that is coming from far more people than I thought there would be at this stage.
I have criticised Carlo for messing around with the line-up and changing the shape of the team too often in the last six or so games, as this is what the previous incumbents tried to do and sadly failed miserably.
There has to be a reason for this constant shape-shifting by a variety of managers and it can only be that the players we have within the club, in general, are unable or unwilling to carry out any manager's instructions.
If Carlo, with all of his experience, can't get a regular baseline performance from this squad, I can't see who can, short of the Messiah himself and he's probably too pre-occupied to be worried about the fortunes of a football club that has seen better days.
I acknowledge if the next 10 games continue in the same vein as the last half-dozen, then Carlo will be under severe pressure and the board and Moshiri will have a judgement call to make. But, for the sake of the club and the fans, I hope it doesn't come to that – else Tosun, Pickford, Sigurdsson et all will have yet another new master to impress come January.
110 Posted 01/12/2020 at 01:08:08
Ancelotti is a very successful manager but he is also human and we all make mistakes. I am sure he would do things differently if given the chance.
I love people's opinions on here but, not even 12 months into his reign as manager, people are digging up some right rubbish, poor fitness, poor training sessions, bad food, too nice, too old. The man can't win.
Let's put things into perspective. Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City and Liverpool have broken world transfer records to get where they are. Whilst we managed to get Rodriguez on a free.
We spent £20M on an England U21. Man City spend £65M on a Portuguese centre back.
The reality is we are competing with Leicester, Wolves and Southampton this year for a possible 8th place.
Leeds are having a similar start to what Sheffield Utd had last year. They will surprise teams and, in Phillips, they have exactly what we need.
We gave Moyes 11 years but some are jumping all over Ancelotti not even 12 months in.
The Special One at Chelsea, with all the money at his disposal, took a few seasons to get it right. Fergie took 5 years at Man Utd, Wenger similar, and Klopp at Liverpool.
We are making progress but obviously not as quickly as some would like.
111 Posted 01/12/2020 at 01:31:36
112 Posted 01/12/2020 at 03:47:26
I agree. Although on the day I was annoyed, in hindsight it could've gone either way, and it was an absolutely cracking game to watch.
The manager did get it wrong this time. And ultimately it didn't work. But, unlike in previous seasons, we are creating chances. It was our turn to get a close call on VAR: fine margins.
And we are truly having a shit time with injuries. Digne being out is as bad as losing Richarlison in my book. He is our most consistent performer and a real danger down the left. James's favourite outlet to spread the play.
113 Posted 01/12/2020 at 04:00:42
I thought people got carried away when we won our first four (as fun as that was), just as, having now hit a rough patch, I think people are overreacting in effectively writing the entire season off.
Obviously there are some worrying trends on display – particularly on the defensive side – that need to be rectified ASAP. But we also haven't had a full-strength squad since the Liverpool match. The closest we came was against Fulham, and guess what? We won that one.
Of course, injuries and squad depth are a part of the game, but it's simply the reality of the situation, and how the squad is currently constituted.
114 Posted 01/12/2020 at 04:14:07
Similarly, and it has improved marginally in the last week or two, our passing with the exception of James reminded me of when Women's football was first broadcast. Their passes seemed to slow and stop at its stationary target and made the game seem so slow.
We need to pass more crisply and move a lot quicker and it doesn't seem to have been seen more obviously than the way the opposition approached it in the last game.
I still support Mr Ancelotti but that won't stop me voicing my disagreement with some of his actions as they arise; some simple things need urgently sorting out, with or without any new signings.
115 Posted 01/12/2020 at 05:32:32
But it strains credibility to say that we should replace him after less than 12 months in charge and look for our seventh manager since 2013 (caretaker spells included). There lies the road to even greater disruption and dysfunctionality in strategy and decision making.
Hate to reference our neighbours, but they have a clear strategy executed over 5 years with a good manager. He won his first trophy after 4 years in a period of rebuilding that took place over 7 transfer windows.
Let's also avoid recency in making judgements – things aren't as binary as they are often expressed on here. Ancelotti could do no wrong and now can do no right. Arteta was the bright young manager we should have hired but now is on the cusp on a crisis. Solsjkaer has been a success – failure – success – one game from the sack; the jury is out on his short managerial spell at Man Utd. Hasenhüttl is a good manager who made his team competitive and respectable again after the nadir of a 9-0 home defeat to Leicester last season.
Generally, I think this is a really poor quality Premier League season which as proved entertaining due to the inconsistency of most seasons and really terrible defending across all sides. We'll know more by 12 league games and my hope is we'll be top 6.
116 Posted 01/12/2020 at 06:19:49
Carlo Ancelotti is a charming man. His very presence raises the profile of our club. He has vast experience. He has won just about everything the game has to offer. He is always worth listening to. He says very nice things about our city. Some (those with fairies at the bottom of their garden) even think he has mysterious pulling power.
Hate him? How could you hate Carlo Ancelotti? The man oozes class.
It's not Ancelotti people hate... it is having their spirit crushed weekend after weekend.
It's the never-ending cycle of bringing in managers who can't work with existing players.
It's listening to intelligence-insulting excuses from people who would apologise for the club cat if he was given the gig.
It's "Mañana", "Patience", "Jam tomorrow".
It's seeing a manager who was great in his time being outwitted on a regular basis by people who couldn't have laced his boots 5, 10, 15 years ago.
It's knowing we will probably finish lower than a team managed by possibly our most reviled manager.
It's loving a club whose sole purpose for existing seems to be to repeatedly kick its fans in the bollocks.
117 Posted 01/12/2020 at 06:49:29
There is an immensely entertaining weekly footy show on NBCSN called "Men in Blazers" (presumably refugees from Men Without Hats), and one of the hosts is a true Blue. Monday's guest was Carlo, and it was an enjoyable and informative interview that included a lovely callout for Crosby.
Several clips here: https://meninblazers.com/2020/11/30/mib-carloancelotti/
And a there's a link to the full interview on Peacock if you're in the US.
120 Posted 01/12/2020 at 07:10:41
I like your point about how our players didn't slow the game down and allowed themselves to be drawn in to Leeds's 100 mph pattern. It needed leadership on the pitch (I can't even recall who had the armband) or intervention from the bench.
In hindsight, we should have closed the space between midfield and defence, kept better possession, and generally slowed the game down (taking longer at goal-kicks, throws, free-kicks and being happy to knock it about in little triangles.) Things to simply slow it all down.
Instead, we saw panic-passing and Pickford booming it right back to them, to begin another Leeds attack. It was a cracking game for the neutral but as close to park football as you're ever likely to see from the Premier League.
In snooker, the other guy can have the frame won, but you can go back on and play some snookers, even get a few pots to break his rhythm and get yours going.
A good leader on the pitch is what we needed – we haven't got one.
121 Posted 01/12/2020 at 07:15:29
122 Posted 01/12/2020 at 07:20:45
Carlo: "To be patient. A manager must be patient, because every day there is something that you can lose your mind. So be patient and take your time."
Not likely here on TW.
Rog Bennett in closing: "We should just be thankful that we have a gem like Carlo at the helm. Someone who values our city, who treats our players as more than commodities, and who recognizes Everton's true commitment to the community, and its family ethos, which is what really makes us unique at Blues."
123 Posted 01/12/2020 at 07:24:39
As it happens, Transfermarkt rates our squad as 7th most valuable in the Premier League. The next most valuable is a good hundred million or so ahead. Man City and Liverpool are about double our squad value.
Money isn't everything, but it's a big deal. Over the course of a season, it's a big ask to break the strangehold of richer clubs because their players are markedly better. It's not our manager who needs upgrading, it's our players.
124 Posted 01/12/2020 at 08:41:43
Spurs have sneaked to the top of the pile playing percentage football. They are defensively secure and have the weapons to hurt. Crazy teams like Leeds will entertain and may have a cup run but, despite exuberance and workrate, it is the teams with quality who will finish in the top places.
If we pick up injuries in key areas, then top six will be impossible; the same can be said for Leicester, Aston Villa and West Ham. Wolves have now lost one of the best centre-forwards in the league and will struggle without him.
Man Utd have strength in depth, as do Liverpool and Chelsea. It is this that makes the difference and, whoever was managing us, he would have difficulties.
A bit of patience and a couple more windows and players and we might be in with a chance.
125 Posted 01/12/2020 at 09:03:51
Rog Bennett's 'Men in Blazers' comments "We should just be thankful that we have a gem like Carlo at the helm. Someone who values our city, who treats our players as more than commodities, and who recognizes Everton's true commitment to the community, and its family ethos, which is what really makes us unique at Blues."at the end of Carlo's interview.
This philosophy is not a recipe for a successful football club IMO. Quite the opposite it explains where we are going wrong, having a family ethos and treating players as more than commodities is what has led us to our present predicament. The club is run like a charity.
This is not a blueprint for for success it's a weakness that leads to complacency and failure and goes a long way to explaining why we always have half a dozen players on our books who are on massive salaries but who rarely play for the team for most of the season, this systemic failure dates back to Kenwrights disastrous vision of Everton's Identity.
If you look back to our last period of sustained success in the 1980's the club was run in a completely different way, for those years we where a ruthless, mean winning machine. Until we get back to that vision, of how a football club should be run, we will continue to struggle I fear.
126 Posted 01/12/2020 at 09:07:43
Played 10 games
Won. 5 games (against teams who we would expect to beat in any normal season)
Drew. 1 game (Thank you VAR)
Lost. 4 games [Some of these we would normally expect to win Newcastle
Conceded 17 goals (Worst is Fulham at 19)
Therefore based on results to date this season looks like being the usual frustrating journey for Blues fans.
Why this depressing post, when watching Saturdays game it was the contrast in styles that I found depressing Leeds reminded me of the Tommy Doherty Man U team who came up from lower division in the 70’s full of energy and innovation
We reminded me of a team devoid of ideas.
Two examples illustrate this
How often do we end up in an attacking position inside the oppositions half and retreating back to passing the ball back to Pickford.
The second one is our attempts to play out from the back. We pass the ball to a full back who passes to a Centre back who passes to a full back who eventually hoofs the ball up the field.
As I said Nothing has changed
I despair and now find myself dreading the next game instead of looking forward to it
NSNO
COYB
127 Posted 01/12/2020 at 09:18:38
Everton’s true commitment to the community, and its family ethos, which is what really makes us unique at the Blues.
Or, in my case, scream the fucken roof off! Cos the only shit that should matter is the fucking football!!!
When will we ever learn this? Not while we prattle on about fucken 'family' and 'community'. That is absolutely not what a professional football club should be wasting its time and effort focussing on.
128 Posted 01/12/2020 at 09:54:59
129 Posted 01/12/2020 at 10:00:05
130 Posted 01/12/2020 at 10:25:35
Mind you, the way we've been playing, it's enough to make anyone an atheist.
131 Posted 01/12/2020 at 11:45:06
Bizarre. Warped. False.
132 Posted 01/12/2020 at 14:48:18
133 Posted 01/12/2020 at 15:05:17
134 Posted 01/12/2020 at 15:36:32
There are several links to that in post 71 on this very thread.
Have a read
135 Posted 01/12/2020 at 17:04:09
When Carlo was asked what was the one thing that attributed to his success he said there are many things but you have not to forget that players are people and you treat them as people not as footballers.
He definitely does not come across as a soft touch or past his sellby date as some have insinuated.
He had a number of philosophies and I would recommend a look for all those who havent seen it.
136 Posted 01/12/2020 at 17:04:09
When Carlo was asked what was the one thing that attributed to his success he said there are many things but you have not to forget that players are people and you treat them as people not as footballers.
He definitely does not come across as a soft touch or past his sellby date as some have insinuated.
137 Posted 01/12/2020 at 17:38:17
I still think that Ancelotti will achieve a top six finish this season. Those that are injured are definitely injured, gone are the days of swinging the lead. I think the fitness of the squad has improved, but it has exposed that some players have a lack of pace.
By Xmas we will have a squad that have all had playing time. In the case of the youngsters it may be the League Cup or the FA Cup. Ancelotti will be now well aware of the squad weaknesses and working hard to address them.
Both Davies and Iowbi have improved with coaching. Though Godfrey is getting a baptism of fire, he is a good prospect and Holgate will get match fit. Calvert Lewin is playing better that he ever played.
Every season Teams go through difficult periods. Everton have had a good start. Even in the games they have got beaten a early taken chance could have made a difference to the outcome. There first half performances have been good.
I don't expect any new arrivals in the January transfer window. I think that the emphasis will be to work with the present squad and individuals coached– to improve performance. Players are finding there is competition for their positions even with the present amount of injury crisis.
138 Posted 01/12/2020 at 18:35:50
Michael #127 and Dave #128, any thoughts on how many games we have lost because the club as a whole is too focused on the community rather than the team? How exactly do EiTC and similar efforts serve to distract club management and thus damage the actual product on the pitch?
I think you missed the point of Rog's comment. He was expressing his pride in his city, his beloved club's commitment to making it a better place, and having a manager who has fully embraced that ethos. It's totally unrelated to his opinions about whether Carlo should be playing Davies at right wingback. That wasn't his point.
