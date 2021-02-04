Report

Life on the road continues to suit erratic Everton

At the halfway point of this mostly entertaining, sometimes nerve-wracking match, Evertonians could have been forgiven for scratching their heads and wondering where this team was four days ago when they embarrassed themselves against Newcastle for the second time this season.

Perhaps it was the nature of the opposition, Marcelo Bielsa’s expansive, fleet-footed and often irrepressible outfit, or an expression of the “bounce-back-ability” of Carlo Ancelotti’s men who have not, that dismal run of three defeats in October aside, lost consecutive Premier League matches since the wily Italian took over in December 2019, but this was “night and day” from the fare served up against the Barcodes at the weekend.

2-0 up and flying at half-time, they managed to shoot themselves in the foot somewhat less than three minutes into the second half but then gutted it out to the final whistle behind some impressive individual performances to move back into the top six. Even accounting for the two games in hand they have over some of the teams above them, Blues fans will be much more circumspect about talk of a renewed tilt at the top four with performances like Saturday’s still in mind, but they will have a good deal more pride in their team this evening following what was Everton’s fourth successive away win.

It was to Ancelotti’s credit that the Toffees were set up well for the kind of contest that unfolded, one for which James Rodriguez wasn’t even needed. After three games in less than seven days, the Colombian was given a break by being named on the bench this evening and though new signing Josh King was thrown on to provide some attacking legs in the last few minutes, James was afforded the night off.

The line-up named in his absence proved well-suited to the kind of intense pressing and hard-running that was required against Leeds and it has to be said that the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and André Gomes, so often lightning rods for criticism, shone in what was a very good team performance overall and gave their best displays for a long while.

Both were involved in the opening goal, the Portuguese starting the simple but beautiful move and the Icelander finishing it, but they also stood out for their industry, intelligent use of the ball and their accomplished play. That they were eclipsed to a degree by Abdoulaye Doucouré merely underscores how good the Frenchman was covering every blade of grass in the midfield and, had not been for Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s profligacy late on, he would have had an assist to go with an outstanding personal performance.

Doucouré was run very close for man of the match by Ben Godfrey who excelled on what was, remarkably, his first League outing in his favoured centre-half role since joining Everton last October. Selected ahead of Michael Keane, no doubt because Ancelotti saw his mobility and electric pace as important attributes against the likes of Rodrigo and Raphinha, the 23-year-old underlined what a superb piece of business Marcel Brands pulled off when he signed him from Norwich City.

Played at a frenetic pace on a newly relaid pitch that was reminiscent of an ice rink at times and where a critical mistake seemed only a moment away, the first half began with Leeds having the first the first chance of the game before a minute had elapsed. Godfrey blocked Raphinha's effort from the angle but it was Everton who scored first seven minutes later.

Jack Harrison’s slip as he attempted an ambitious ball to the flank was intercepted by Richarlison and Gomes arced an excellent ball down the left that was collected by Lucas Digne. Despite being shepherded towards the touchline by Raphinha, the Frenchman cut a dangerous cross into the centre of the area where Sigurdsson arrived to side-foot coolly past Illan Meslier.

It was the perfect start that promised to get better a couple of minutes later when the ball ricocheted back to Calvert-Lewin but his left-foot shot from 20 yards out was tame and easily saved.

Ever dangerous, Leeds began testing Robin Olsen at the other end when Mateusz Klich tried to curl one in and the Swede comfortably pushed the ball behind but it was from another corner in the 19th minute that the home side came as close as they would to scoring in the first half. Ezgjan Alioski rattled a volley off the post from a corner. Raphinha drifted his delivery to the top of the box which Ezgjan Alioski connected with sweetly and rattled a volley off bottom of the post.

Six minutes after that Pascal Struijk met Calvin Phillips’s free-kick and Olsen turned it over the crossbar with a one-handed save while at the other end, Calvert-Lewin raced away on the counter-attack with Richarlison bursting up-field alongside him but the Englishman ignored the Brazilian and went for glory, scuffing a terrible shot well wide to Ancelotti’s visible annoyance.

Calvert-Lewin got his first goal in seven Premier League games four minutes before half-time, though, after winning Everton's first corner of the match. Sigurdsson swung in the set-piece, Godfrey helped it on with his head and Calvert-Lewin was there at the back post to head into the empty side of the goal to make it 2-0.

The Blues' advantage was cut in half early in the second half, though, and it was a lapse that changed the complexion of the contest. Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate hesitated over who should claim an awkward ball into the box, the latter failed to clear and Patrick Bamford knocked it aside for Raphinha to stroke the ball into the far corner.

Long spells of anticipated Leeds pressure followed and after the match officials missed a handball by Ayling in the Leeds box, Bielsa's side thought they had made the breakthrough just past the hour mark but were kept out by a treble save from Olsen, whose assured presence made a very strong case for keeping the first-choice goalkeeper spot with him going forward.

Although the situation was of his own making when he played Doucouré into trouble with an ill-advised pass, he got down well to make a strong one-handed stop to deny Klich’s deflected shot, parried a follow-up from Harrison and then saved crucially from Raphinha with his feet before the ball was smuggled away. Leeds kept it when Gomes lost his footing trying to play his way up the touchline and when Raphinha crossed and Harrison half-volleyed goal-wards, Olsen beat his effort away as well.

Richarlison, playing with a good deal more confidence and effectiveness than he has shown in a while, had one trademark run and shot but his finish was a bit wild before Bamford had Everton hearts in mouths when he looped a header back across goal but the ball dropped onto the top of the crossbar rather than under the bar.

Now signalling that he wanted to close the game out, Ancelotti replaced the rather sullen Richarlison with Keane with 10 minutes to go but then introduced Josh King for Alex Iwobi and then Tom Davies for Sigurdsson with a minute to go.

Meanwhile, Leeds continued to pile on the pressure and Mina seemed determined to gift them a number of set-piece opportunities with clumsy and needless fouls in the closing stages just so that he could almost single-handedly mop them up by making more headed clearances in his own box as any Everton players has managed for three seasons.

The result was just two chances for Bielsa’s team in stoppage time, one Luke Ayling shot that was blocked behind by Keane and Bamford’s inviting ball across the Everton area for Tyler Roberts that the substitute lashed high over Olsen’s crossbar.

Just before that, Calvert-Lewin had had a great opportunity to kill the contest when Doucouré stepped forward to intercept a pass and powered forward as Everton broke three-on-two and then played the striker in but he made it easy for the on-rushing Meslier and shot weakly at his feet.

In the final reckoning, it wasn’t a costly miss and Everton held on to claim what is, even in the context of a strange season with no fans in stadia, a remarkable fourth successive win away from home and a result and performance and bode well for the next game which is also on the road, this time at Old Trafford.

Victory there against a team chasing their neighbours for the Premier League title really would change the dynamic of Everton’s season once more, just when it looked as though those five points dropped against Leicester and Newcastle had condemned them to a fight for sixth or seventh place.

That may still end up being their lot but with results continuing to be unpredictable, if Ancelotti can coax some consistency out of his team at Goodison Park and spring some surprises at United and Liverpool this month, the Blues could well be in the conversation for the Champions League slots come the end of the season, despite their current erraticism.

