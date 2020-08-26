Seasons2020-21Everton News

Everton launch new third kit

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 5comments  |  Jump to last
Everton have unveiled the third and final strip for the new season, a “seafoam” green number with charcoal grey shorts.

The kit, unveiled by players from Everton's disability football teams,  features  hummel's chevrons in charcoal across the shoulders and sleeves, charcoal piping on the sleeves and an “1878” detail on the back-of- neck.

The design complements the style of the record-selling 2020-21 home and away strips.

The charcoal shorts feature the  hummel  chevrons in seafoam contrast on the outer leg. The kit is completed with seafoam socks  featuring  charcoal chevrons on the front. 

Both the shirt and shorts are finished with a tonal badge detail.  According to the press release, the seafoam colour is a nod to Liverpool's waterfront, while the charcoal creates a  contemporary  contrast.  

The goalkeeper's  third  kit  is black and gold, continuing the “soundwave” design from the home and away kits and only available in short sleeves.  

The goalkeeper's third kit is black with gold detailing

The  2020/21 Everton  humml  third kit available to order vi a evertondirect.com  from 8am on Wednesday 26 August or to buy in store at Everton One and Everton Two from 10am on the same day.

 

Reader Comments (5)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster.


Grant Rorrison
1 Posted 26/08/2020 at 14:34:38
Prefer the GK's one to the outfield one. Should swap them around.
Brian Wilkinson
2 Posted 26/08/2020 at 14:37:56
Great home and away shirt, not too stuck on the third one though.
Michael Lynch
3 Posted 26/08/2020 at 14:38:45
That is a new level of vile. Seafoam? More like frog puke. Goalie's kit is okay though, apart from the soundwave crap.
Dave Evans
4 Posted 26/08/2020 at 14:42:00
Seafoam green for the styrofoam midfielder...
A shirt to stroll around and look languid in, if ever I saw one.
Steve Ferns
5 Posted 26/08/2020 at 14:45:05
I thought the home kit looked great in action. You can’t be sure on a kit until you see the whole team in it, during a game. Maybe this one will look better once we see it on the pitch. Anyway, it’s only the 3rd kit so we’ll barely wear it.

