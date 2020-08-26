Everton launch new third kit

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020



The kit, unveiled by players from Everton's disability football teams, features hummel's chevrons in charcoal across the shoulders and sleeves, charcoal piping on the sleeves and an “1878” detail on the back-of- neck.

The design complements the style of the record-selling 2020-21 home and away strips.

The charcoal shorts feature the hummel chevrons in seafoam contrast on the outer leg. The kit is completed with seafoam socks featuring charcoal chevrons on the front.

Both the shirt and shorts are finished with a tonal badge detail. According to the press release, the seafoam colour is a nod to Liverpool's waterfront, while the charcoal creates a contemporary contrast.

The goalkeeper's third kit is black and gold, continuing the “soundwave” design from the home and away kits and only available in short sleeves.

The goalkeeper's third kit is black with gold detailing

The 2020/21 Everton humml third kit available to order vi a evertondirect.com from 8am on Wednesday 26 August or to buy in store at Everton One and Everton Two from 10am on the same day.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads