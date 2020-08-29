Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton close in on Allan
Fabrizio Romano of Sky Italia has tweeted that a "total agreement" has been reached with Napoli for Allan over a €25m deal that includes €3m in appearance-related add-ons that paves the way for the Brazilian to make his much-vaunted transfer from Serie A to the Premier League. He has been backed up by Paul Joyce of The Times who confirms that a £25m all-inclusive deal has been agreed
Romano echoes other sources in saying that Allan has already agreed personal terms which, if true, means that he could undergo a medical in the next few days.
Meanwhile, against a backdrop of mounting speculation that he is also nearing a deal to move to Everton, TalkSport report that the Toffees have struck an agreement with Real Madrid to take Rodriguez on a £5m season-long loan with a view to signing him permanently next summer when his contract at the Bernabeu expires.
They claim that James has also agreed personal terms and that he will have a medical exam "next week".
Unconfirmed reports also have it that talks are ongoing regarding with Watford over the transfer of Abdoulaye Doucouré.
NB ; Evetonians know by now that until you see the player in a royal blue shirt with an Everton scarf round his neck, no chickens can be counted.
