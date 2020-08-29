Everton close in on Allan

Saturday, 29 August, 2020



Fabrizio Romano of Sky Italia has tweeted that a "total agreement" has been reached with Napoli for Allan over a €25m deal that includes €3m in appearance-related add-ons that paves the way for the Brazilian to make his much-vaunted transfer from Serie A to the Premier League. He has been backed up by Paul Joyce of The Times who confirms that a £25m all-inclusive deal has been agreed

Romano echoes other sources in saying that Allan has already agreed personal terms which, if true, means that he could undergo a medical in the next few days.

Meanwhile, against a backdrop of mounting speculation that he is also nearing a deal to move to Everton, TalkSport report that the Toffees have struck an agreement with Real Madrid to take Rodriguez on a £5m season-long loan with a view to signing him permanently next summer when his contract at the Bernabeu expires.

They claim that James has also agreed personal terms and that he will have a medical exam "next week".

Unconfirmed reports also have it that talks are ongoing regarding with Watford over the transfer of Abdoulaye Doucouré.

