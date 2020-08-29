Seasons2020-21Everton News

Everton close in on Allan

Lyndon Lloyd Saturday, 29 August, 2020 6comments  |  Jump to last
Everton could have at least one, possibly two, players in the door within the next week if reports suggesting a deal is close to completion for Allan Marques are true.

Fabrizio Romano of Sky Italia has tweeted that a "total agreement" has been reached with Napoli for Allan over a €25m deal that includes €3m in appearance-related add-ons that paves the way for the Brazilian to make his much-vaunted transfer from Serie A to the Premier League. He has been backed up by Paul Joyce of The Times who confirms that a £25m all-inclusive deal has been agreed

Romano echoes other sources in saying that Allan has already agreed personal terms which, if true, means that he could undergo a medical in the next few days.

Meanwhile, against a backdrop of mounting speculation that he is also nearing a deal to move to Everton, TalkSport report that the Toffees have struck an agreement with Real Madrid to take Rodriguez on a £5m season-long loan with a view to signing him permanently next summer when his contract at the Bernabeu expires.

They claim that James has also agreed personal terms and that he will have a medical exam "next week".

Unconfirmed reports also have it that talks are ongoing regarding with Watford over the transfer of Abdoulaye Doucouré.  

Reader Comments (6)

Reader Comments (6)


Jamie Crowley
1 Posted 29/08/2020 at 18:58:45
Please God let this be true. Please.
Alex Gray
2 Posted 29/08/2020 at 19:00:33
Great news if true. Another CM and a loan and that’d be incomings sorted I'm guessing!
Si Pulford
3 Posted 29/08/2020 at 19:01:23
Happy days
Tony Everan
4 Posted 29/08/2020 at 19:03:04
Sounds like Brands has done the business. 22m plus 3m add ons for Allan is better than was reported. Getting James in on loan appears a master stroke. I was expecting some sort of fee, wonder if there is more to it ?...Real have first option on Richarlison next summer ?

NB ; Evetonians know by now that until you see the player in a royal blue shirt with an Everton scarf round his neck, no chickens can be counted.

Si Pulford
5 Posted 29/08/2020 at 19:03:14
I reckon they’re still in for Dacoure. Will be a different animal next season will if we get all three.
Soren Moyer
6 Posted 29/08/2020 at 19:05:17
Hopefully 2 down and 4 more to go at least!

