Michael Keane signs new 5-year contract

Sunday, 30 August, 2020







Michael Keane has agreed a new 5-year contract with Everton, underlining Carlo Ancelotti's confidence in the England centre-back.

The 27-year-old impressed in his performances under Ancelotti during the season run-in and and played every minute of the last nine games of the Premier League season after it resumed in June following the Covid-19 shutdown.

On Tuesday, Keane was recalled to the England squad by boss Gareth Southgate for the Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark next week and he will be buoyed by his new deal which ties him to the Blues until June 2025.

The centre-back, who had two years left on his previous deal, has scored three goals in 94 Premier League appearances since signing from Burnley in a £25m deal in 2017.

"I have loved my three years at Everton and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds," Keane told the club's website.

"I am learning every day on the training pitch with the manager and all his staff. The manager is one of the best there has been.

"I am not happy just staying where I am at the minute. I want to keep improving and keep learning. My best years are definitely ahead of me.

"It's time we started producing results on the pitch. We want to finish higher in the table than we did last year and get into Europe.

"The Club has been investing in the team and it is time we started producing results on the pitch," he continued.

“We want to finish higher in the table than we did last year and get into Europe. And if we can win a cup that would be brilliant”.

