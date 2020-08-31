Seasons2020-21Everton News

Everton disability teams third-kit achieve record breaking sales

Monday, 31 August, 2020 7comments  |  Jump to last

Everton and hummel's launch of the new third kit has been well received with record opening-day sales.

The seafoam green and charcoal kit was revealed on Wednesday by Everton in the Community disability footballers James  Ditchfield, James Lang, Daniel Daley, Latif Ali, Mollie and Kelsey Jones, who  modelled the new jersey.

The launch marked  the 20th  anniversary of the Everton in the Community Disability  Programme. To celebrate the occasion, hummel has pledged to invest directly into Everton's disability projects, including leading a year-long education and training scheme that will open up employment opportunities for participants as disability coaches.

The initiative will see 20 Everton in the Community participants join the Stage One Coaching Programme.

Founded in 2000, the Everton in the Community Disability Programme has, in the past year alone, engaged more than 1,200 disabled people in opportunities including sport, education, training and volunteering.

Following best-ever opening-day sales figures for Everton's popular home kit and amber away strip, the new third kit smashed the previous record for opening-day third kit sales set last season, with an increase of 41%.

The black and gold third goalkeeper shirt has also proved exceptionally popular with Evertonians. Statistics from the Club's Official Retail Partner, Fanatics, suggest it is on track to be Everton's highest-selling keeper kit this season.

Visit evertondirect.com to order the 2020/21 hummel Everton kits and training range.

 

Reader Comments (7)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Brian Williams
1 Posted 31/08/2020 at 16:54:11
Cue the fume!
Duncan McDine
2 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:57:35
Whoever is first to make a link between the disability theme and the colour of the third kit (which looks as if a blind person has designed it) shame on you.
Kieran Kinsella
3 Posted 31/08/2020 at 22:43:50
I just think it's weird having a grass coloured kit. Not easy to pick out teammates with peripheral vision but maybe that's the idea as we currently pass to no-one so in future the pass may a human green instead of an empty patch of grass.
Paul Birmingham
4 Posted 31/08/2020 at 23:11:45
I liked, the old green kit and this kit, it's different, but it's not our colours, but raises the questions about commercial sustainable viability... and, if it's the customers choice, why's it not our second kit?

I like the old kits, 70s, 80s, showing my age but, if so good to the Evertonians, why not switch this kit to our 2nd kit?

It would make sense and is one less burden of free and healthy disputes amongst Evertonians,

Onwards Evertonians!

Andy McNabb
5 Posted 01/09/2020 at 02:13:53
I agree with you, Kieran and have always thought green an odd colour to use. Few teams adopt it and this shade of green reminds me of camouflage.

Given our 'passing prowess', I would have thought any factor that actually makes it even minutely harder to find a teammate should be considered.

Alex Kociuba
6 Posted 01/09/2020 at 09:17:46
Unless we play Boca Juniors, I don't think we'll ever need to use it.
Eric Myles
7 Posted 01/09/2020 at 16:44:25
Duncan #2, you won the prize!

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads