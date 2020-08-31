Everton disability teams third-kit achieve record breaking sales

Monday, 31 August, 2020



Everton and hummel's launch of the new third kit has been well received with record opening-day sales.

The seafoam green and charcoal kit was revealed on Wednesday by Everton in the Community disability footballers James Ditchfield, James Lang, Daniel Daley, Latif Ali, Mollie and Kelsey Jones, who modelled the new jersey.

The launch marked the 20th anniversary of the Everton in the Community Disability Programme. To celebrate the occasion, hummel has pledged to invest directly into Everton's disability projects, including leading a year-long education and training scheme that will open up employment opportunities for participants as disability coaches.

The initiative will see 20 Everton in the Community participants join the Stage One Coaching Programme.

Founded in 2000, the Everton in the Community Disability Programme has, in the past year alone, engaged more than 1,200 disabled people in opportunities including sport, education, training and volunteering.

Following best-ever opening-day sales figures for Everton's popular home kit and amber away strip, the new third kit smashed the previous record for opening-day third kit sales set last season, with an increase of 41%.

The black and gold third goalkeeper shirt has also proved exceptionally popular with Evertonians. Statistics from the Club's Official Retail Partner, Fanatics, suggest it is on track to be Everton's highest-selling keeper kit this season.

Visit evertondirect.com to order the 2020/21 hummel Everton kits and training range.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads