Rising star Gordon handed new contract by Everton

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020



Everton's young attacking midfielder, Anthony Gordon, has underlined his breakthrough season by agreeing a new 5-year contract with Everton.

The 19-year-old only just signed his first professional contract with the Blues in March of last year and that was set to run for the next 4 years, but Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands have now stated their confidence in him with a new deal that runs until June 2025.

Gordon joined Everton aged 11 and made his senior debut in a Europa League tie against Apollon Limassol as a 16-year-old way back in December 2017. After making his Premier League debut away at West Ham this January, he has played a total of 11 senior games, registering four starts under Carlo Ancelotti.

Gordon told evertontv: “I am delighted to sign and it is a big reward for my hard work. The contract shows the club's faith in me and how much confidence they have in me and that is going to come out in my performances on the pitch.

“Everton is looking like it is on the up. We are coming together as players, staff and fans. We have new things to be excited about, such as the new manager, Marcel [Brands] is a great Director [of Football] and we have the new stadium to look forward to.

“Hopefully, we can grow and progress together and get that bit of experience where we can go and do something. Not just push for silverware but get there and win trophies and achieve what we want to achieve.”

And Gordon had a special word of praise for his coach Duncan Ferguson: "Duncan has been massive for me since I have come up to the first team. He is a person I can rely on to bounce things off. I couldn't say enough about him and what he is doing for me. He was the one who really pushed for me to come up with the first team a couple of years back.

"I am thankful to him for that and everything he is doing with me. And Mr Ancelotti has been massive for me. We have a good relationship.

"He tests me every day and doesn't allow me to be comfortable. As a young player, you should never be comfortable. That is making me strive to be better every day and never reach the point where I think, ‘I am here, I am comfortable'.

"His presence around the place is always testing me and keeping me on my toes."

The 19-year-old knows he has shown big signs of improvement over the course of the 2019-20 season, but he still has his sights set on getting even better once the new season gets under way.

“The improvements I've made don't mean I'm perfect at anything. I still need to improve on lots of little things, such as tactical awareness," he added.

“For me, it is efficiency in the final third, making the right decisions. And numbers; goals and assists, ultimately they are what I am judged on as an attacking player.

