Seasons2020-21Everton News
Doucouré set to complete Goodison switch
BREAKING NEWS
According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Andy Hunter of The Guardian and Dominic King of the Daily Mail, all three of whom broke the news on Twitter at the same time after being briefed from Goodison Park, the two clubs have hammered out a £20m deal for Doucouré that would entail a further £5m if certain appearance-related clauses are triggered.
A separate report had suggested earlier that the Blues will pay £8m up front, with the rest due in instalments so as to ensure they could bring the midfielder in alongside the imminent transfers of Allan and James Rodriguez.
Reader Comments (127)
2 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:29:18
3 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:30:38
4 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:31:09
5 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:31:35
6 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:32:13
What the long term consequences are, is anyone's guess.
7 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:32:47
8 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:32:54
Are we really buying a whole new midfield? Pinch me Blues.
And finally a replacement for Gueye.
9 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:35:44
10 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:37:08
11 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:37:13
That should stop the undeserved critism he has been getting off our residential fantasy football managers here on TW.
Thank you Marcel Brands, now for your next trick, sandro, Bolaisse, wallcott, Besic, Davies and Delph your taxis are waiting. TBF Walcott, Besic, Bolaisse, Sandro are all out of contract next summer anyway
12 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:37:18
Doucoure is absolutely nothing like Idrissa Gueye
13 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:37:41
14 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:38:01
15 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:39:00
16 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:42:06
17 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:42:09
18 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:42:22
19 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:49:02
21 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:51:23
Unpopular opinion klaxon. Delph may be needed this season as, when fit he shields the back four and has played left back for England so is useful for the squad.
22 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:51:33
23 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:51:38
24 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:51:40
25 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:55:24
26 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:56:55
Paul #7, too much information.
27 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:59:23
We’re still going to need a right back and centre back at some point. Possibly a striker too. But perhaps with a half decent midfield in place we can get more out of the likes of Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin and even Bernard (whom I still like, even if the end product hasn’t been there.)
If nobody else comes in then, on paper, we’ll still have had a good summer. More will be needed down the line but, please God, let these three work out..
28 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:59:46
These three bring plenty to the table instead of a plate of mash and boiled hogget we can now find noisettes of saltmarsh lamb, feijoada and bistec encebollado.
I just hope we don't get indigestion.
29 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:02:33
Also with these three signings it may enable Delph to provide the cover at left back we need as he did at City.
30 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:02:45
Apologies to Marcel Brands btw. I have been quite critical of him lately. Good job Marcel now just get rid of the stiffs!
32 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:06:26
This midfield will suffice for the next 2 to 3 seasons whilst allowing our DoF to start to put into place the system he developed so successfully as Eindhoven.
33 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:07:39
34 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:08:14
35 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:08:16
Thou shalt not pass, and for sure it will not be easy now for any opposition to get through.
36 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:09:52
At least that's what I hope.
37 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:09:54
38 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:10:39
Pleased with Doucoure, he will be an important signing, just as much as James and Allan.
It is getting interesting, Carlo means business.
*If ,as expected , all three sign .
39 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:10:44
If it doesn't pan out they could set up a ladies hairdressers
40 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:10:44
41 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:10:58
Outgoings will come from the wide players.
42 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:12:33
43 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:14:09
44 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:21:09
45 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:22:58
46 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:23:25
47 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:25:32
48 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:26:25
49 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:27:03
Delph, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard will all be thinking their time is up.
Hopefully the new players will gel straight away and we can start performing like a proper team.
COYB
50 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:27:17
I used to get mad at my school (No, I can't complain)
The teachers who taught me weren't cool (No, I can't complain)
You're holding me down
Turning me round
Filling me up with your rules
I've got to admit it's getting better (Better)
A little better all the time (It can't get no worse)
I have to admit it's getting better (Better)
It's getting better
Since you've been mine
Me used to be angry young man
Me hiding me head in the sand
You gave me the word, I finally heard
I'm doing the best that I can
I've got to admit it's getting better (Better)
A little better all the time (It can't get no worse)
I have to admit it's getting better (Better)
It's getting better
Since you've been mine
Getting so much better all the time!
Lets bloody hope so - its not as though we've been waiting for long is it ?
51 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:27:20
Turns out they will sign for us but some players just feel a bit better in West London at a Champions League club in a brand new stadium.
This is incredible work, of course we must hope they settle in and gel but it looks like these are real feats of signings the likes of which I think only Lukaku perm and Kanchelskis can compare in my lifetime.
Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, wow
52 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:28:35
I think they will turn their attention to right back now. Possibly Emerson or Arias in next and that maybe it . Unless Moise is adamant about returning to Italy , then a more proven goal scorer will be brought in . Carlo will have a shortlist already.
I can see us wheeler dealing from now on in, swaps, loans, player plus deals. They’ll need to move on three or four too through sales or loans.
53 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:29:13
Walcott for free if anyone will take him.
Cenk for free if anyone will take him.
Bernard for any kind of fee. £5m plus
55 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:30:08
56 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:30:56
57 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:33:29
That's a great link. The description of the stadium when new, fantastic!
58 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:36:11
Even the Sky pundits bigging us up!!
59 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:36:58
60 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:37:31
I hope we see the earlier Doucouré.
61 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:40:24
62 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:41:54
I’ve been critical of Brands, although I think he has underperformed to now and hasn’t found anywhere near the young prospects I was hoping for, it sounds like he’s saved us at least £10m by being patient. He also said that a couple of years ago about Mina.
The only other central midfielders I would now keep are Gomes and Davies - although I would look for a loan for Davies when Gbamin is nearing fitness.
63 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:42:03
64 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:43:48
65 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:47:15
66 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:50:42
67 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:51:37
Just had a quick dig, can't see anything new. Might be a TalkSport- only rumour, so far.
68 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:51:55
If we could get a dynamic RB on loan (Emerson, Arias, Florenzi) then that would represent a pretty effective window I think.
It's a bit more short term than I'd have gone myself but I guess sometimes if you look after the present the future will get better by itself. Certainly makes for a interesting spectacle!
69 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:58:57
70 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:59:50
71 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:02:25
72 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:03:15
Who knows how it will all pan out. Nobody can guarantee translating previous success in other leagues to Premier League excellence, but hopefully this sort of influx of talent, energy and excitement might serve to awaken some of our existing squad to significantly up their own levels. Here's hoping.
73 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:11:37
4-3-3
Pickford
Coleman Keane Holgate Digne
Allan Gomes Doucoure
James DCL Richie
74 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:11:39
He’s exactly what we need.
75 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:12:42
Shane Duffy to Celtic has also made me smile. It was destined.
76 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:21:58
Trophies here we come!
Are we believers now that good times lie ahead under our blue Mr Ancelotti, or still cautious?
77 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:25:30
Things werent happening and Carlo put his foot down and we get our problem area sorted in the swish of a pen.
Would it be too much to ask to get a quality RB and a New GK.
Then Christmas will have come early.
does this get exciting
Clowns replacement
Arias Holgate Mina Digne
Rodrigues Allan Doucoure Gomes
Richy DCL
78 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:29:04
79 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:30:54
Pickford
Arias Holgate Mina Digne
Rodriguez Allan Doucouré Gomes
Richarlison Costa.
Tasty
80 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:32:12
82 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:36:29
83 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:38:49
84 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:38:52
No one can accuse Carlo of not addressing the issues (as obvious as they were). No one can accuse Brands of not being good as his job of negotiating. £60m for them three is borderline shop lifting. Lastly, no one can accuse Moshiri of not backing his manger. We don’t get these players without Carlo but Moshiri has put his money where his mouth is. If we get our team
Playing European football in Bramley Moore, he’ll Double His entire investment anyway as the club will be valued at £1.5bn Plus but the fella has ambitions, I’ll give him that.
This new midfield is going to make last season’s look like a Piss take. Them shower last lesson didn’t know if it was fucking Pancake Tuesday or Sheffield Wednesday!!!! Tits!!!
Roll on the new season! COYB!!!!
85 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:46:49
https://mobile.twitter.com/adamsg1878/status/1301198821335199748
86 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:48:53
87 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:54:02
Please don’t be another false dawn!
This is torture!!
88 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:56:09
This lad is an absolute beast and he puts in the km. With Allan fighting alongside him I can see an effective 4-4-2 on the cards.
Great effort by Marcel and Carlo.
89 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:11:55
A top class right back and gk and this could be a heck of a summer. May take a few weeks to click but once again the owner has shown his mettle and commitment to the club!
90 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:12:37
91 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:19:19
Will #67
I was half listening to Talk Sport, just in case any new signings were announced and caught that BMD mention.
It was just studio chat referring to English Heritage objecting to a derelict dock, with no public access, being opened up to the public and actually being used for something, not to mention the derelict hydraulic pump house being restored.
It was in the news last week so nothing new.
92 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:25:24
4-3-3
Gomes Doucoure Allan
James DCL Richy
4-4-2
James Doucore Allan Gordon
DCL Richy
4-2-3-1
Doucoure Allan
James Siggy Richy
DCL
With Kean, Walcott, Gordon, Davies, Gbamin, Bernard all in reserve. I'm not going to lie, I'm licking my lips in anticipation
93 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:29:23
95 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:30:06
We all knew that we needed a whole new midfield and by the looks of it we have one.
Am I being greedy in wanting a proven goal scorer to help out Richarleson.
Last year a lot of teams kicked Richarleson out of the game knowing that DCL isn't the same threat. A Diego Costa type would do me.
96 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:30:07
In any case, he’s a clear upgrade on what we’ve got. Hopefully he will be more like the player he was 2 years ago than last year. Having him and Allan at least restores the engine we have been lacking for 3 years
97 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:31:52
Pickford
Keane Holgate Tomori
Coleman Digne
Allan Doucoure
Sigurdsson
Rodriguez Richarlison
Calvert-Lewin
98 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:35:40
That looks like 12 players. No wonder they’re champions!
99 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:35:40
101 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:36:51
102 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:40:25
103 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:41:09
I predict we will get more output from a midfield 3 this year than we got from a midfield 4 last year. And at least one of our front 3 (Richarlison, DCL and Rodriguez) will get more than 20 goals.
The attackers feeding on scraps is hopefully a thing of the past. So is nobody tackling in midfield. We are going to be a proper team again next year...
104 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:41:18
105 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:42:44
I would not be surprised if Walcott or Sigurdusson move across the pond as for sure some players have played their last game for us. The books have to be balanced ( somewhat) and the wage bill reduced.
106 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:45:10
Nice to have players coming in as that squad of last season had relegation battle written all over it.
107 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:48:56
Link to his YouTube compilation. I think the start thing to notice is the sheer amount of interceptions and powerful running with the ball. As deceptive as YouTube videos are, they are the hard things to disguise as they aren’t caused by poor defending or players standing off of him (as you would expect in montages for forwards from substandard leagues).
I for one am genuinely excited by all three signings. Keep them all fit and I feel we will be all good this season.
108 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:51:36
A good day but there’s still a lot to do to even compete with the likes of Wolves. Promising though.
109 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:52:58
110 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:54:31
Some players already here will no doubt be more ready to compete or else will want out soon enough.
Not expecting a much changed starting lineup for the first game from the season finale against the Bees but let's see how things pan out over the first month or so.
[BRZ]
111 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:55:03
You probably missed this story during your hospital stay. Here is the thread covering it here on TW:
Historic England Object to Everton's New Stadium
Given the government - local and national - will be desperate to kick-start the economy post-Brexit and with CV-19 lingering, I would hope it's not a deal breaker.
Saw your reply on the Blackburn game off thread. Double angioplasty! Not a man to do things by half, eh?
I resided in BH about 8-9 years ago where, of course, I adopted Cruzeiro as the only blue-shirted club in Serie A as my Brazilian team. And didn't they do me proud...up until last year's debacle and fall from grace to Serie B for the first time in their history.
Love MG. My type of country. Mountains. Forests. Great trails. Far more benevolent climate than steamy Belem!
Looks like Everton may get the pulse racing this season if these signings come off, so be careful Steve!!!
Keep well, fellah.
112 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:29:30
113 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:36:09
114 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:46:39
115 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:59:01
Hopefully James and Allen will sign tomorrow, my wife is Colombian so she is over the moon although can he keep fit ? that’s my one big worry about James.
Certainly we seem to be going in the right direction now to get that 3rd choice keeper at United who Is still well better that clown we currently have between the sticks!
116 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:01:11
117 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:03:16
118 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:04:37
119 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:05:56
120 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:09:11
Doucouré should be able to settle in very quickly as an experienced operator in the Premier League. On the occasions I have seen him play against us, he has always struck me as the sort of player we were missing.
There is greater risk concerning Allan and James who each may take a few weeks to acclimatise to a different country, league and club. How quickly they settle in the team is likely to determine the shape of our season.
121 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:23:30
Rob #95, yes, you're being greedy. I think Rodriguez turns Rich into a 20-goal scorer with his through passes, and if DCL simply maintains his level from this past season, that's a potent frontline.
Benn #84, Pancake Tuesday?? I love your posts. Colorful.
Karl #106, patience, patience, patience. A whole new midfield, two of whom have never played in England, will take time to jell. Especially with limited preseason training together. Don't get grumpy if it looks a little disjointed for the first month or so.
Jack #50, not a false note in there.
Alan #39, not bad.
122 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:24:16
Sorry to sound sceptical but supporting Everton since the Premier League was created (and decades beforehand, when a mere 14 trophyless seasons was rightly deemed totally unacceptable) has done that to me.
Kenwright (and his clan) out!
123 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:26:02
124 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:30:03
Big names, exciting players, positions that we needed filled.
I mean, enjoy it while you can.
125 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:35:50
126 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:50:45
I am not being greedy, well maybe a tad, but if we could land Odsonne Edouard and Emerson too, okay (I did say greedy), that would make this Transfer Window the best!
Oops, almost forgot there, Romero from Manure on a 2 year contract!
127 Posted 03/09/2020 at 00:07:48
128 Posted 03/09/2020 at 00:34:15
DK #126, sorry, mate, but according to Spotrac, Romero is on £70,000 a week. Unless he's willing to halve his salary (unlikely) or Pickford is about to be sold (also unlikely), I don't think it'll happen.
129 Posted 03/09/2020 at 00:39:27
I always get nervous when Everton are on the cusp of something - then they let you down.
It won’t happen this time.
130 Posted 03/09/2020 at 00:52:53
131 Posted 03/09/2020 at 01:03:19
132 Posted 03/09/2020 at 01:16:24
He’ll certainly stay, as will Pickford, Siggy, Iwobi, and probably Walcott and Bernard. Bolasie, Sandro, Besic and (unfortunately) Delph will go in one form or another. I think Walcott might go if we get a good offer. Tosun is injured so I don’t see how we can sell him until the next window.
Delph, unless a bad apple in the dressing room, would be a very handy squad player.
133 Posted 03/09/2020 at 01:29:54
As to Gomes, he looks the part, but he's all show and no go and I don't want him in the holding role, your granny on a zimmer frame could ghost past him. In fact I don't want him anywhere near our box...too many rash tackles.
He'll drift into the deadwood, must get rid of, list in 12months...if not sooner.
1 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:25:17