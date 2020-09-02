Doucouré set to complete Goodison switch

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020



BREAKING NEWS





According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Andy Hunter of The Guardian and Dominic King of the Daily Mail, all three of whom broke the news on Twitter at the same time after being briefed from Goodison Park, the two clubs have hammered out a £20m deal for Doucouré that would entail a further £5m if certain appearance-related clauses are triggered.

A separate report had suggested earlier that the Blues will pay £8m up front, with the rest due in instalments so as to ensure they could bring the midfielder in alongside the imminent transfers of Allan and James Rodriguez.

