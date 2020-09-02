Seasons2020-21Everton News

Doucouré set to complete Goodison switch

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 127comments  |  Jump to last
BREAKING NEWS

Everton and Watford have come to an agreement over a fee for Abdoulaye Doucouré, paving the way for the Frenchman to join Everton, possibly before the end of the week.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Andy Hunter of The Guardian and Dominic King of the Daily Mail, all three of whom broke the news on Twitter at the same time after being briefed from Goodison Park, the two clubs have hammered out a £20m deal for Doucouré that would entail a further £5m if certain appearance-related clauses are triggered.

A separate report had suggested earlier that the Blues will pay £8m up front, with the rest due in instalments so as to ensure they could bring the midfielder in alongside the imminent transfers of Allan and James Rodriguez.  

Julian Wait
1 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:25:17
Holy Trinity - the Repeat Threepeat?
Mark Dunford
2 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:29:18
Looks like we now have a competitive midfield in place and can expect to lose some of the excess baggage. All three incoming players seem to have cost significantly less than Iwobi which simply shows the importance of acting quickly and decisively.
Tony Hill
3 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:30:38
Good. I think he's going to be important.
Ajay Gopal
4 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:31:09
20 million sounds a lot better than 35 million. I think Brands has done a terrific job in getting in the 3 players at reasonable prices. I would not mind if he now spends the rest of the transfer window trying to get the excess players out - namely, Siggy, Bernard, Delph, Walcott, Besic, Sandro, Bolasie, Tosun. I suspect that is a far more difficult job than the new signings.
Alex Gray
5 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:31:35
Excellent news! Must be some outgoings arranged to balance the books.
Stephen Vincent
6 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:32:13
Surely no one can complain about support for Carlo from Moshiri and Brands now.

What the long term consequences are, is anyone's guess.

Paul Smith
7 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:32:47
Possibly getting aroused a bit now.
Mark Tanton
8 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:32:54
Wow.

Are we really buying a whole new midfield? Pinch me Blues.

And finally a replacement for Gueye.

Daniel A Johnson
9 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:35:44
I think this guys gonna be brilliant for us. A real physical menace and finally some backbone to the midfield.
Graham Coldron
10 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:37:08
Great news all this.Looks like the Carli effect is paying dividends now.Onwards and upwards blues.
Ian Horan
11 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:37:13
So Brands appears to got the new midfield for the price of one top 4 midfielder.

That should stop the undeserved critism he has been getting off our residential fantasy football managers here on TW.

Thank you Marcel Brands, now for your next trick, sandro, Bolaisse, wallcott, Besic, Davies and Delph your taxis are waiting. TBF Walcott, Besic, Bolaisse, Sandro are all out of contract next summer anyway

Tommy Carter
12 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:37:18
8 Mark

Doucoure is absolutely nothing like Idrissa Gueye

Alan Johnson
13 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:37:41
Great news. This is a massive statement of intent from Moshiri that he is up for it. COYB.
Daniel A Johnson
14 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:38:01
Fingers crossed now that the transfer window shuts without the names Phil Jones and Jessie Lindgard being mentioned.
Mark Tanton
15 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:39:00
I was taking about Allan, in the context of three midfield signings.
Nigel Munford
16 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:42:06
Ajay, what’s wrong with Bernard? Agree with the rest on your list though.
Tommy Carter
17 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:42:09
@ 15 Mark. Ok mark thanks for clearing that up. Hope so. Hope he’s even better than Gana
Iakovos Iasonidis
18 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:42:22
I like what I see so far. If dc united buy siggurdson as it is rumoured that would be great too.
John Pendleton
19 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:49:02
Very decent upgrade if all three come off. And at ‘reasonable’ prices - no doubt holding a little cash back to trigger a certain Argentinian’s release clause?
Si Pulford
Unpopular opinion klaxon. Delph may be needed this season as, when fit he shields the back four and has played left back for England so is useful for the squad.

Hugh Jenkins
22 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:51:33
Lakovos ( 18) from what I've heard DC are only interested in Gylfi when he sees out his contract with us - i.e. another two years. I suppose we might offer to let him go now and pay a part of his wages?
Colin Glassar
25 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:55:24
Wow, we finally have a MF of men not boys or crocks.
Mike Gaynes
26 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:56:55
Damn, Carlo and Marcel are really getting their business done. I'm not as high on Doucoure as some here, but give the guys at the top maximum props for identifying some big-name targets and getting them in at reasonable prices. And, most of all, addressing our biggest need first. Well in.

Paul #7, too much information.

Joe Corgan
27 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:59:23
Bloody hell now I’m excited. If these three can gel quickly we’ve got a half decent chance of 7th.

We’re still going to need a right back and centre back at some point. Possibly a striker too. But perhaps with a half decent midfield in place we can get more out of the likes of Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin and even Bernard (whom I still like, even if the end product hasn’t been there.)

If nobody else comes in then, on paper, we’ll still have had a good summer. More will be needed down the line but, please God, let these three work out..

Eddie Dunn
28 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:59:46
Incredible intent from the club - I did suggest that they must have given Ancelotti some assurances or why would he risk his reputation trying to make a silk purse from a sow's ear?
These three bring plenty to the table instead of a plate of mash and boiled hogget we can now find noisettes of saltmarsh lamb, feijoada and bistec encebollado.
I just hope we don't get indigestion.
Justin Harris
29 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:02:33
Im really excited about this guy as have wanted him last couple of seasons. Hes physical,will carry a ball and gets the odd goal too.
Also with these three signings it may enable Delph to provide the cover at left back we need as he did at City.
Colin Glassar
30 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:02:45
Tommy 12, you’re right. Doucouré can actually pass the ball.

Apologies to Marcel Brands btw. I have been quite critical of him lately. Good job Marcel now just get rid of the stiffs!

Hugh Jenkins
32 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:06:26
I see the beginnings of a structured approach.

This midfield will suffice for the next 2 to 3 seasons whilst allowing our DoF to start to put into place the system he developed so successfully as Eindhoven.

Mick Davies
33 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:07:39
Let's party like it's 2013
David Pearl
34 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:08:14
Get in. Talk about putting your finger on the problem
Martin Berry
35 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:08:16
Evertons new midfield ? The dogs of war with a bit of crufts thrown in.
Thou shalt not pass, and for sure it will not be easy now for any opposition to get through.
Richard Duff
36 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:09:52
If you are in the Everton midfield pool today (not tomorrow) you really are now going to be talking to your agent about getting out of Goodison sharpish. At least one new signing in your place, perhaps two, maybe three!!

At least that's what I hope.

Brent Stephens
37 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:09:54
I've got a little stiffy! All the doom and gloom early in the transfer window - what for?
Tony Everan
38 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:10:39
We have officially got a quality midfield *. How long has it been since we could say that.

Pleased with Doucoure, he will be an important signing, just as much as James and Allan.

It is getting interesting, Carlo means business.

*If ,as expected , all three sign .

Would start with Bernard, James and Allan in midfield.
If it doesn't pan out they could set up a ladies hairdressers
Andrew Ellams
41 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:10:58
I don't see anybody going from the current midfield except maybe Delph once Gbamin is fit. Its a squad game and Allan, Doucoure and Gomes will be first choice with Davies, Sigurdsson and Davies/Gbamin the cover.

Outgoings will come from the wide players.

Brian Williams
42 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:12:33
Gareth Bale on loan next!
Joe Corgan
43 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:14:09
Alan 39 and 40 - I’ve been saying for years we should get Malcolm and Fred in aswell. Nevermind a salon, we could have an entire 1950’s market.
Sean Callaghan
44 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:21:09
As someone said on here a few years ago (maybe in Walsh's first window), it's raining men!
Brian Wilkinson
45 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:22:58
This is the one I wanted, well over a year ago, happy as a pig in muck with this signing.
Tommy Carter
46 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:23:25
I’d sell Gomes if we could get rid and get or money back
Patrick McFarlane
47 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:25:32
Let's hope all of the new arrivals add a great deal to the storied history of Goodison before we leave for Bramley Moore in a few years time, I wasn't missing going to the match too much, during the lock-down, but if we sign these three and possibly another one or two, I'll be raring to go when we are welcomed back to our seats. So long as we don't have to sell any of our current better players we should hopefully see signs of a recovery in the coming season

Goodison Anniversary

Richard Duff
48 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:26:25
Allan James Bernard Gordon - looking after all of your solicitor needs. Wills, Tax avoidance, Employment disputes, Medical Malpractice, sticking it to your midfield!
John Graham
49 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:27:03
Quite a few players are going to need to up their game just to get on the subs bench by the look of it.
Delph, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard will all be thinking their time is up.
Hopefully the new players will gel straight away and we can start performing like a proper team.
COYB
Jack Convery
50 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:27:17
It's getting better all the time
I used to get mad at my school (No, I can't complain)
The teachers who taught me weren't cool (No, I can't complain)
You're holding me down
Turning me round
Filling me up with your rules

I've got to admit it's getting better (Better)
A little better all the time (It can't get no worse)
I have to admit it's getting better (Better)
It's getting better
Since you've been mine

Me used to be angry young man
Me hiding me head in the sand
You gave me the word, I finally heard
I'm doing the best that I can
I've got to admit it's getting better (Better)
A little better all the time (It can't get no worse)

I have to admit it's getting better (Better)
It's getting better
Since you've been mine
Getting so much better all the time!

Lets bloody hope so - its not as though we've been waiting for long is it ?

Dan Sanderson
51 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:27:20
I think we should acknowledge here that a lot of flack has been thrown at the management for not coming up with certain players recently yet over the last few years we have signed an awful lot of basically championship players.

Turns out they will sign for us but some players just feel a bit better in West London at a Champions League club in a brand new stadium.

This is incredible work, of course we must hope they settle in and gel but it looks like these are real feats of signings the likes of which I think only Lukaku perm and Kanchelskis can compare in my lifetime.

Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, wow

Tony Everan
52 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:28:35
There will be one or two raised eyebrows tonight from the top 6 clubs. We are going to be a totally different proposition next season.

I think they will turn their attention to right back now. Possibly Emerson or Arias in next and that maybe it . Unless Moise is adamant about returning to Italy , then a more proven goal scorer will be brought in . Carlo will have a shortlist already.

I can see us wheeler dealing from now on in, swaps, loans, player plus deals. They’ll need to move on three or four too through sales or loans.

Tommy Carter
53 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:29:13
For me - Iwobi can go at 50% of what we paid if anyone will take him.

Walcott for free if anyone will take him.

Cenk for free if anyone will take him.

Bernard for any kind of fee. £5m plus

Kieran Kinsella
55 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:30:08
Reminds me of when we signed Dacourt Collins and Materazzi. Hopefully we don’t sell Richarlison to Newcastle in October
Geoff Lambert
56 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:30:56
My Redshite mate has just said to me fuck me you are going to be up there now. Bale next??
Will Mabon
57 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:33:29
Patrick @ 47:

That's a great link. The description of the stadium when new, fantastic!

Geoff Lambert
58 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:36:11
Please don't let this be another false dawn, I am trying not to get to excited but going to have to open a bottle of Casillero del Diablo that's looking at me from the wine rack.

Even the Sky pundits bigging us up!!

John Hammond
59 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:36:58
A whole new midfield in one swoop (if they pass their medicals...). Good work by Brands if we're paying the prices quoted in the media. Ancelotti factor at play here too - If he wasn't manager we'd only realistically be able to get Doucoure. Let's hope James still has some magic left. Big fish in a medium sized pond etc.
Will Mabon
60 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:37:31
Glad to see business being undertaken efficiently.

I hope we see the earlier Doucouré.

James Flynn
61 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:40:24
Myself, I feel James will be perfectly happy to play with Siggy. As will Allan and Doucoure. Siggy himself must be delighted he's no longer a defensive-mid.
Kevin Prytherch
62 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:41:54
What a difference having a respected manager makes. People actually want to come and play for us.

I’ve been critical of Brands, although I think he has underperformed to now and hasn’t found anywhere near the young prospects I was hoping for, it sounds like he’s saved us at least £10m by being patient. He also said that a couple of years ago about Mina.

The only other central midfielders I would now keep are Gomes and Davies - although I would look for a loan for Davies when Gbamin is nearing fitness.

Sean Callaghan
63 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:42:03
Gotta take my hat off to whoever's been doing the negotiations if reports are to be believed. Apparently Watford wanted 35 million but Everton offered 25...then got him for 20! Don Carlo clearly doesn't do haggling
Steve Greir
64 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:43:48
Anyone picked up on a problem with one of the Heritage Societies lodging a protest about BMD? Caught the tail end of something on Talk Sport, but unclear how significant - or not - it might be
Soren Moyer
65 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:47:15
Excellent! Good! Good!! Now lets get a decent GK because the clown guarding our goal is simply not good enough.
Mal van Schaick
66 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:50:42
Good to see three new players who want to play for Everton. Now get rid of a few midfielders who let us down last season and others on the books who don’t play. I would like to see another three players in. Two other midfielders and another forward.
Will Mabon
67 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:51:37
Steve, @64:

Just had a quick dig, can't see anything new. Might be a TalkSport- only rumour, so far.

Sam Hoare
68 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:51:55
Brands getting Rodriguez, Allan and Doucore for around £60m. Walsh paid over £65m for Sigurdsson and Bolasie.

If we could get a dynamic RB on loan (Emerson, Arias, Florenzi) then that would represent a pretty effective window I think.

It's a bit more short term than I'd have gone myself but I guess sometimes if you look after the present the future will get better by itself. Certainly makes for a interesting spectacle!

Tony Everan
69 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:58:57
Sam, bringing in class youngsters into an organised , stable and performing side with a quality core is the new strategy. I think we are getting there with the core bit. Better for us and better for them to adapt and develop. I fully expect us to revert back to the quality, under 24, younger recruits In forthcoming windows. Also I think we will see a much more targeted approach , focusing on one or two signings per window , but real quality ( and probably expensive) young players.
Joe McMahon
70 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:59:50
Sam, how about 100 million for Sigurdsson, Pickford and Keane.
Patrick McFarlane
71 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:02:25
Apparently Watford would like to take Tom Davies on loan with a view to a permanent deal once the loan has ended - not sure if it's tied to the Doucoure transfer or a separate entity. If Tom isn't going to be involved it would be best for him to move, but despite everything, I still think he could become a very good player.
Andrew Keatley
72 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:03:15
Sam (68) - Ancelotti must (presumably) have been sold the job on the back of an immediate rebuild with established names. It makes sense, as he has the status in the game to attract players - especially ones that he has managed elsewhere - that anyone else touted for the role at the time might have struggled to bring in.

Who knows how it will all pan out. Nobody can guarantee translating previous success in other leagues to Premier League excellence, but hopefully this sort of influx of talent, energy and excitement might serve to awaken some of our existing squad to significantly up their own levels. Here's hoping.

Shaun Laycock
73 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:11:37
This could be pretty tasty 1st XI:
4-3-3
Pickford
Coleman Keane Holgate Digne
Allan Gomes Doucoure
James DCL Richie
Kenny Smith
74 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:11:39
Finally a proper box to box midfielder. If we get him for 20 mil it’s a steal. If we off load some tosh on watford then even better.
He’s exactly what we need.
Andy Crooks
75 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:12:42
Good post, Sam @ 68. You get it. Not what you would want in a perfect world but you can feel the buzz on this thread. We Evertonians are not hard to please, a kind word now and again will almost suffice, but this week has made me smile. Our club have that effect now and again.
Shane Duffy to Celtic has also made me smile. It was destined.
Jason Li
76 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:21:58
Better engine and tackler than Bruno at Man U, passing almost as good as Pogba. A top four midfielder on his day.

Trophies here we come!

Are we believers now that good times lie ahead under our blue Mr Ancelotti, or still cautious?

Jay Harris
77 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:25:30
Shows the benefit of a strong manager.

Things werent happening and Carlo put his foot down and we get our problem area sorted in the swish of a pen.

Would it be too much to ask to get a quality RB and a New GK.

Then Christmas will have come early.

does this get exciting

Clowns replacement

Arias Holgate Mina Digne

Rodrigues Allan Doucoure Gomes

Richy DCL

Danny Baily
78 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:29:04
Great signing!
Geoff Lambert
79 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:30:54
In with a shout of winning someting with a line-up like this:

Pickford
Arias Holgate Mina Digne
Rodriguez Allan Doucouré Gomes
Richarlison Costa.

Tasty

Geoff Lambert
80 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:32:12
Tasty, is not a new signing by the way.
Bobby Mallon
82 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:36:29
Rodríguez is not even in Liverpool he’s in London. Just ate at Babba in Mayfair. He was with jockey Rossa Ryan. Let’s not get to excited, they still haven’t been signed
Philip Bunting
83 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:38:49
I'd imagine the media team must be working overdrive on this announcement. Vids, etc etc...thats the holdup. Wonder how our 2019 season midfield is feeling? they had their opportunities and can only look into the mirror and ask themselves how they ended up in the championship hopefully a lesson learned for some of them of course that is if they actually care.
Benn Chambers
84 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:38:52
I don’t know what to do with myself. Is this actually fucking happening? Is our midfield going to be Gomes, Allan, Doucoure and Rodriguez?

No one can accuse Carlo of not addressing the issues (as obvious as they were). No one can accuse Brands of not being good as his job of negotiating. £60m for them three is borderline shop lifting. Lastly, no one can accuse Moshiri of not backing his manger. We don’t get these players without Carlo but Moshiri has put his money where his mouth is. If we get our team
Playing European football in Bramley Moore, he’ll Double His entire investment anyway as the club will be valued at £1.5bn Plus but the fella has ambitions, I’ll give him that.

This new midfield is going to make last season’s look like a Piss take. Them shower last lesson didn’t know if it was fucking Pancake Tuesday or Sheffield Wednesday!!!! Tits!!!

Roll on the new season! COYB!!!!

Benn Chambers
85 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:46:49
😂😂😂😂 if you do one thing this evening, watch this! 😂 I love Evertonian’s! Creased me this has 😭😭😭😭

https://mobile.twitter.com/adamsg1878/status/1301198821335199748

Colin Glassar
86 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:48:53
Tommy 53, I’d give him away for free never mind 50% off. Same as the others. Cut your losses and carry on is my motto!
Stephen Brown
87 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:54:02
I’m checking twitter, ToffeeWeb a record number of times!!
Please don’t be another false dawn!
This is torture!!
Anthony Jones
88 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:56:09
If this comes off we will be a force next season. CM is where we have been poorest for years now. The most important positions to fill.

This lad is an absolute beast and he puts in the km. With Allan fighting alongside him I can see an effective 4-4-2 on the cards.

Great effort by Marcel and Carlo.

Carl Manning
89 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:11:55
The Carlo affect! It was a given he would be given funds this summer, despite the doom mongers on here, it was whether his charm would be enough to entice players to come to a bang average middling prem team. He has proven his point!

A top class right back and gk and this could be a heck of a summer. May take a few weeks to click but once again the owner has shown his mettle and commitment to the club!

Dan Nulty
90 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:12:37
I'm still to be convinced. Never saw him play and thought we have to sign him.
Bill Watson
91 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:19:19
Steve #64
Will #67

I was half listening to Talk Sport, just in case any new signings were announced and caught that BMD mention.

It was just studio chat referring to English Heritage objecting to a derelict dock, with no public access, being opened up to the public and actually being used for something, not to mention the derelict hydraulic pump house being restored.

It was in the news last week so nothing new.

Peter Roberts
92 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:25:24
So with the back 5 fairly solid, the front 6 could be a number of variations

4-3-3

Gomes Doucoure Allan
James DCL Richy

4-4-2
James Doucore Allan Gordon
DCL Richy

4-2-3-1
Doucoure Allan
James Siggy Richy
DCL

With Kean, Walcott, Gordon, Davies, Gbamin, Bernard all in reserve. I'm not going to lie, I'm licking my lips in anticipation

Simon Dalzell
93 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:29:23
Entrer en toi beaute !!!!!!!!! This is one I really wanted.
Rob Dolby
95 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:30:06
I am still none the wiser on expected formation with these signings.

We all knew that we needed a whole new midfield and by the looks of it we have one.

Am I being greedy in wanting a proven goal scorer to help out Richarleson.

Last year a lot of teams kicked Richarleson out of the game knowing that DCL isn't the same threat. A Diego Costa type would do me.

Danny Broderick
96 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:30:07
I live near Watford and know a few Watford fans. The consensus is that he was great the year before last, but when he didn’t get the big move last year that his form deserved, he wasn’t quite the same player last year.

In any case, he’s a clear upgrade on what we’ve got. Hopefully he will be more like the player he was 2 years ago than last year. Having him and Allan at least restores the engine we have been lacking for 3 years

Alex Gray
97 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:31:52
I can see us playing the same formation As the RS if we get another cb in.

Pickford
Keane Holgate Tomori
Coleman Digne
Allan Doucoure
Sigurdsson
Rodriguez Richarlison
Calvert-Lewin

Chris Williams
98 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:35:40
Alex,

That looks like 12 players. No wonder they’re champions!

Richard Mason
99 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:35:40
Alex, we can't play with 12, I don't think the red shite do either
Alex Gray
101 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:36:51
Oops! Thought it looked a bit too good to be true haha!
Alex Gray
102 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:40:25
Tomori alternating with one of the other Cbs should fix it!
Danny Broderick
103 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:41:09
DCL or Richarlison could get 20 goals next year in front of a proper midfield. There was a stat on Twitter recently about all our midfielders. If you put all of them together, they have made over 400 performances, from which they contributed 40 goals and created 26 assists. So basically, from the lot of them, you get one goal in 10, and one assist in 16. It’s remarkable DCL and Richarlison got 15 goals in front of that lot!

I predict we will get more output from a midfield 3 this year than we got from a midfield 4 last year. And at least one of our front 3 (Richarlison, DCL and Rodriguez) will get more than 20 goals.

The attackers feeding on scraps is hopefully a thing of the past. So is nobody tackling in midfield. We are going to be a proper team again next year...

Ian Bennett
104 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:41:18
Should give Gomes a kick up the backside with a new midfield.
Martin Berry
105 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:42:44
Signing as expected after the board had tied down Allan and Rodriquez.
I would not be surprised if Walcott or Sigurdusson move across the pond as for sure some players have played their last game for us. The books have to be balanced ( somewhat) and the wage bill reduced.

Karl Meighan
106 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:45:10
Undeserved stick for Brands? Lets see how they perform for a start, plus these players will arrive for Ancellotti with Brands doing what he is told. The list of blunders he Walsh and Koeman made will take years to undo.

Nice to have players coming in as that squad of last season had relegation battle written all over it.

Kris Boner
107 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:48:56
https://youtu.be/vwl7jbQRacQ

Link to his YouTube compilation. I think the start thing to notice is the sheer amount of interceptions and powerful running with the ball. As deceptive as YouTube videos are, they are the hard things to disguise as they aren’t caused by poor defending or players standing off of him (as you would expect in montages for forwards from substandard leagues).

I for one am genuinely excited by all three signings. Keep them all fit and I feel we will be all good this season.

Craig Walker
108 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:51:36
Today’s been great but I’m keeping my feet on the ground: we’ve been here so many times. If these players live up to their potential then we should see our midfield vastly improved. The only decent midfield recently was with Barry and McCarthy in Roberto’s first season. We still only have Richarlison as a regular goal scorer. I’m not convinced by Kean and I think we should offload whilst there’s reported interest in him. The goalkeeping position definitely needs strengthening because Pickford costs us too many points. We also need a decent right back. We’ll need to ship out as many as we can from Bolasie, Besic, Sandro, Sig, Bernard, Davies, Walcott and Iwobi.

A good day but there’s still a lot to do to even compete with the likes of Wolves. Promising though.

Robert Williams
109 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:52:58
Alex 97 Same formation as the RS? No wonder they won the league playing with 12 men!!
Tom Bowers
110 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:54:31
With these three (if all sign) then we should have a stronger midfield after the initial settling in and avoidance of injuries.

Some players already here will no doubt be more ready to compete or else will want out soon enough.

Not expecting a much changed starting lineup for the first game from the season finale against the Bees but let's see how things pan out over the first month or so.

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
111 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:55:03
Steve @ 64. Oi mano!

You probably missed this story during your hospital stay. Here is the thread covering it here on TW:

Historic England Object to Everton's New Stadium

Given the government - local and national - will be desperate to kick-start the economy post-Brexit and with CV-19 lingering, I would hope it's not a deal breaker.

Saw your reply on the Blackburn game off thread. Double angioplasty! Not a man to do things by half, eh?

I resided in BH about 8-9 years ago where, of course, I adopted Cruzeiro as the only blue-shirted club in Serie A as my Brazilian team. And didn't they do me proud...up until last year's debacle and fall from grace to Serie B for the first time in their history.

Love MG. My type of country. Mountains. Forests. Great trails. Far more benevolent climate than steamy Belem!

Looks like Everton may get the pulse racing this season if these signings come off, so be careful Steve!!!

Keep well, fellah.

Christy Ring
112 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:29:30
Thrilled to have a midfield, of power pace and vision now. Great that Moshiri has backed Ancelotti / Brands, and Carlo like the rest of us could see how poor we were in midfield. I'd still keep Davies in the squad, and hopefully Gbamin will be back to add bite to the bench next month. The biggest problem Brands has now is how to move on players on massive salaries. Siggy, Bolasie, Ramirez, Delph(too injury prone), Besic, Iwobi, a huge task.
Geoff Lambert
113 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:36:09
I hope we don't have to wait till the next window to see that we need a proven goal scorer, or that will be another season lost.
Bren Doyle
114 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:46:39
Could we consider offering palace, Iwobi, Bolasie and a bit of cash for Zaha? That would be the icing on the cake!!
Colin Metcalfe
115 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:59:01
I have gone on record that without new signing we would be looking at relegation however with this revamped midfield we are looking pretty awesome, keep Gomes and Bernard and get shut of Iwobi, Siggy, Davies, Delph as for Gbamin we just don’t know how good he is or whether he will come back from those two devastating injuries.
Hopefully James and Allen will sign tomorrow, my wife is Colombian so she is over the moon although can he keep fit ? that’s my one big worry about James.
Certainly we seem to be going in the right direction now to get that 3rd choice keeper at United who Is still well better that clown we currently have between the sticks!
Philip McKeown
116 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:01:11
I'm devastated that I might not have to watch Tom Davies slithering across the turf anymore
John Kavanagh
117 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:03:16
Robert @109 - You are forgetting the RS ALWAYS have 12 men counting the ref.
Mat Thompson
118 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:04:37
Best news of the three I say, made up with this one
Colin Glassar
119 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:05:56
Bren, Bolasie, Walcott, Iwobi and Iwobi s shadow would do it plus a bit of dosh.
John Raftery
120 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:09:11
The midfield was rightly identified by Ancelotti as the area for priority attention. We badly needed to add pace, power, quality and a few goals. The three signings appear to have addressed those needs.

Doucouré should be able to settle in very quickly as an experienced operator in the Premier League. On the occasions I have seen him play against us, he has always struck me as the sort of player we were missing.

There is greater risk concerning Allan and James who each may take a few weeks to acclimatise to a different country, league and club. How quickly they settle in the team is likely to determine the shape of our season.

Mike Gaynes
121 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:23:30
James #61, I question whether Siggy would be the 4th midfielder with the three new guys. There wouldn't be anybody on the wings at all. Doucoure and Allan work the center of the pitch, and James cuts in from outside when he gets the ball. Interesting alignment either way. We'll need some pace up the touchlines.

Rob #95, yes, you're being greedy. I think Rodriguez turns Rich into a 20-goal scorer with his through passes, and if DCL simply maintains his level from this past season, that's a potent frontline.

Benn #84, Pancake Tuesday?? I love your posts. Colorful.

Karl #106, patience, patience, patience. A whole new midfield, two of whom have never played in England, will take time to jell. Especially with limited preseason training together. Don't get grumpy if it looks a little disjointed for the first month or so.

Jack #50, not a false note in there.

Alan #39, not bad.

Don Alexander
122 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:24:16
Three things concern me. First, none of the three have actually signed a contract; second, two of them have never played in the Premier League; and lastly, and hugely importantly, have they all got what it takes between the ears to deal with the perpetual miasma that seems to engulf USMFF and all who extract a living there?

Sorry to sound sceptical but supporting Everton since the Premier League was created (and decades beforehand, when a mere 14 trophyless seasons was rightly deemed totally unacceptable) has done that to me.

Kenwright (and his clan) out!

Mike Gaynes
123 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:26:02
Don't ya wonder what Siggy, Iwobi, Davies and Delph are thinking tonight?
Ernie Baywood
124 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:30:03
Don 122, I can understand the cynicism... but it's time to enjoy these signings (if and when they sign).

Big names, exciting players, positions that we needed filled.

I mean, enjoy it while you can.

Danny Baily
125 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:35:50
Don, what does Kenwright have to do with this anymore?
Derek Knox
126 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:50:45
Great news, and I think he will gel with the quality players we have (allegedly) brought onboard. Let's be honest, this guy has been linked with us since the mistake of Silva being appointed Manager! ( Sorry Steve F)

I am not being greedy, well maybe a tad, but if we could land Odsonne Edouard and Emerson too, okay (I did say greedy), that would make this Transfer Window the best!

Oops, almost forgot there, Romero from Manure on a 2 year contract!

Steve Ferns
127 Posted 03/09/2020 at 00:07:48
I always thought Doucoure was a smokescreen for Allan. It’ll be interesting to see how the team will line up and who will sit in and hold the midfield. I’ve got a feeling that such a person will actually be André Gomes. I think Allan and Doucoure will flank him and have licence to get forwards, both in the attacking sense and also to hunt the ball and win it back. Gomes then being the easy pass backwards and able to spray the ball about from deep to our much improved forward line.
Mike Gaynes
128 Posted 03/09/2020 at 00:34:15
Steve #127, Gomes can certainly sit deep and spray the ball about, but "hold the midfield"? There are traffic cones that hold better. I think we're much more likely to see him either on the flank or on the bench.

DK #126, sorry, mate, but according to Spotrac, Romero is on £70,000 a week. Unless he's willing to halve his salary (unlikely) or Pickford is about to be sold (also unlikely), I don't think it'll happen.

Laurie Hartley
129 Posted 03/09/2020 at 00:39:27
Steve # 127 - I think you have read Carlo’s mind their.

I always get nervous when Everton are on the cusp of something - then they let you down.

It won’t happen this time.

Graham Lloyd
130 Posted 03/09/2020 at 00:52:53
I'm also unsure how Gomes will fit into the picture now unless we end up with some sort of 4-3-3 which seems unlikely with Carlo. Doesn't strike me as a wide player or a holding player like Mike@128 says. If the default is that Gomes starts on the bench then I wonder how long he will remain a blue. If he does leaves, it will be a real shame as I think he has found his home here after his problems at Barca.
Bob Parrington
131 Posted 03/09/2020 at 01:03:19
Bobby Mallon@82 Inside info from James family is that it's a done deal!
Chris Mason
132 Posted 03/09/2020 at 01:16:24
Gomes could play in the middle of the three man midfield perhaps, shifting to one of a central pair in 4-2-3-1.

He’ll certainly stay, as will Pickford, Siggy, Iwobi, and probably Walcott and Bernard. Bolasie, Sandro, Besic and (unfortunately) Delph will go in one form or another. I think Walcott might go if we get a good offer. Tosun is injured so I don’t see how we can sell him until the next window.

Delph, unless a bad apple in the dressing room, would be a very handy squad player.

Derek Thomas
133 Posted 03/09/2020 at 01:29:54
Mike 123; I hope they are on the phone to their agents saying get me out of here, but I doubt it. They're more likely doing a mental calculation of so many weeks at this many thousands of pounds and then sitting back with a smile of the...Nothing to see here, I'll worry about my future in 18months or so, sort.

As to Gomes, he looks the part, but he's all show and no go and I don't want him in the holding role, your granny on a zimmer frame could ghost past him. In fact I don't want him anywhere near our box...too many rash tackles.
He'll drift into the deadwood, must get rid of, list in 12months...if not sooner.

