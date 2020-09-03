Sigurdsson heads list of players Everton would sell this summer

With three new signings expected through the door this week totalling a reported £60m-plus, Director of Football, Marcel Brands, will be under pressure to recoup transfer funds before the transfer deadline.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, one of three go-to journalists for Everton's communications team, Brands would consider bids for any or all of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Fabian Delph and Bernard.

Muhamed Besic, Sandro Ramirez and Yannick Bolasie, who have been available for the past couple of seasons but have been sent out on loan, are also on the "transfer list" at Goodison Park.

Should Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucouré all arrive before the start of the season, the Blues will be overloaded in midfield, making the likes of Sigurdsson, Delph or even Tom Davies potentially surplus to requirements.

Davies has been mentioned in terms of a season-long loan move of his own, perhaps to the Championship. Meanwhile Sigurdsson, Everton's record signing who has generally failed to live up to his billing since joining in 2017, has been the subject of talk linking him with a move DC United in America at the end of his contract in two years' time.

