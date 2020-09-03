Seasons2020-21Everton News

Sigurdsson heads list of players Everton would sell this summer

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 3 September, 2020 37comments  |  Jump to last

Everton will listen to offers for a few first-team regulars as well as fringe players who spent last season on loan as the club continues its preparations for the new campaign.

With three new signings expected through the door this week totalling a reported £60m-plus, Director of Football, Marcel Brands, will be under pressure to recoup transfer funds before the transfer deadline.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, one of three go-to journalists for Everton's communications team, Brands would consider bids for any or all of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Fabian Delph and Bernard.

Muhamed Besic, Sandro Ramirez and Yannick Bolasie, who have been available for the past couple of seasons but have been sent out on loan, are also on the "transfer list" at Goodison Park.

Should Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucouré all arrive before the start of the season, the Blues will be overloaded in midfield, making the likes of Sigurdsson, Delph or even Tom Davies potentially surplus to requirements.

Davies has been mentioned in terms of a season-long loan move of his own, perhaps to the Championship. Meanwhile Sigurdsson, Everton's record signing who has generally failed to live up to his billing since joining in 2017, has been the subject of talk linking him with a move DC United in America at the end of his contract in two years' time.  

Bill Gienapp
1 Posted 03/09/2020 at 03:01:40
I think we can all agree who's on the list. The question is how to get them *off* the list (and out the door).
Kieran Kinsella
2 Posted 03/09/2020 at 03:04:19
It's a long list. About 35 on it with the Under-23s.
Mike Gaynes
3 Posted 03/09/2020 at 03:33:21
Not surprised at any of these names, and while the transfer fees are important, I'd bet Marcel is even more motivated by the fact that getting all four out the door would save £400,000/week in salaries.

I also think he would at least listen to reasonable offers for Gomes if Carlo is willing.

Iwobi, Davies and Gordon are perfectly adequate reserves and their combined salaries are less than £100,000/week.

Chris Mason
4 Posted 03/09/2020 at 03:52:29
I think Bernard would be a great squad player at No 10, but his wages are just too high to sustain. If we can shed at least five of seven, it would be a good window.
Adam Oakensworth
5 Posted 03/09/2020 at 04:45:43
Mike #3 - I disagree about Iwobi. He's one of the worst players to ever pull on the blue jersey. I‘d take any offer for him in a heartbeat. Gomes has been mostly played out of position and has a level of class and ability that Iwobi could only dream of.
Paul Kernot
6 Posted 03/09/2020 at 05:15:11
Money apart, I personally think Bernard offers more than Iwobi. I was surprised we bought him in the first place but now he's just added to a long list of average players who offer very little.
Alan J Thompson
7 Posted 03/09/2020 at 05:23:04
Even though we've near enough signed three midfield players, I think we need at least six in the first-team squad which I think would be Gomes, Gordon and Davies. I wouldn't include Gbamin until his recovery is complete and quite possibly retain Delph as possible cover for several positions.

As yet, it is all wishful thinking without approaches from interested buyers or (is loanees a word?) others.

Jerome Shields
8 Posted 03/09/2020 at 05:24:37
Everton need to move out the players on the list and more to reduce loses in net profit at the end of this financial year. Getting rid of the players on the list would result in a profit, even at greatly reduced transfer fees.

Everton have a new youth development policy, but they will still have to offload those that are not making it, such is their finances. .

I would put Pickford (hopefully the rumours are true regarding a targeted goalkeeper) and Mina in the list as well.

Good luck, Michel Brands.

Mike Gaynes
9 Posted 03/09/2020 at 05:26:28
Adam #5, I actually expect both to stay, since Carlo likes 'em both.

But look at this from Marcel's perspective. Gomes is on a whopping £112,212/week, for which he has produced one goal and three assists in 49 games.

He has also produced approximately 187 stupid fouls around his own penalty area, at least three of which have cost us points.

None of this is new -- I watched the guy play probably 40 or 50 times for Barca. All he's got is great first touches and elegant crossfield passes, both of which James does much, much better. Don't get me wrong, I think Gomes is a wonderful guy, but if you think he can't be sold, I think you're dreaming.

Iwobi is three years younger, costs less than half as much per week, and has about the same dismal level of production -- 2 goals, one assist in 29 games -- while also being played out of position.

Obviously it's ultimately Carlo's call, and again I think probably both will stay, but if it comes down to shipping one and keeping one, it'll be no contest.

Mike Gaynes
10 Posted 03/09/2020 at 05:29:48
Paul #6, we didn't buy Bernard, he was a free transfer. I agree with you that he's the better player than Iwobi. But at £120,000 a week he's our highest-paid player, and Marcel's gotta want to get him off the books given his limited goal production.
Jerome Shields
11 Posted 03/09/2020 at 05:56:46
Mike, I agree also regarding Gomes and think Iowbi will be kept. I think Iowbi will improve with better players around him and will benefit from Ancelotti's coaching.

Definitely put Gomes on the list. Mina changed his agent in June.

Benjamin Dyke
12 Posted 03/09/2020 at 06:08:41
I think it's going to take a miracle to shift these players as they're mostly on silly money and they're not young and not producing on the pitch... why did we end up in this position, overpaying for average players?

Good luck, Mr Brands. Keep up the good work!

Chris Fidler
13 Posted 03/09/2020 at 07:13:25
Davies, Tosun and Iwobi need to be offloaded too.
Sam Hoare
14 Posted 03/09/2020 at 07:20:45
So much deadwood! Their high wages mean it will be hard to find homes for the likes of Sigurdsson, Bernard, Bolasie, Delph and Sandro.

It could be that they are loaned out with us still picking up 30-50% of their wages which is what happened to Sandro and Bolasie last year.

Much easier to buy than sell in this window so Brands will have to be creative.

Adam Oakensworth
15 Posted 03/09/2020 at 07:22:15
Mike, I respect your opinion but I just feel that a fully fit Gomes with quality players around him could play at a higher level. I just don't see anything like that potential with Iwobi. As you say, Carlo will ultimately decide and I trust his judgement, whichever way he goes.
Ken Kneale
16 Posted 03/09/2020 at 07:27:43
Mike G said this about Gomes when we signed him and has been, sadly for Everton, correct – for that reason, he can go too. His really stupid and often costly fouls are a very negative part of his game and very detrimental to his overall contribution to a game and he is easily nullified by the opposition. The fact he often looks elegant is irrelevant – he is flattering to deceive most times he is on the pitch.
Neil Cremin
17 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:06:50
Be careful of what we wish for. The last time we bought in a large number of players from outside leagues, there was the same excitement – only to realise that many of them couldn't gel as a team or adapt to the demands of Premier League football. Hopefully Carlo can manage this transition – unlike Koeman.
Richard Parker
18 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:11:30
I'd keep hold of Bernard, with a better midfield around him I'd be keen to see what he can produce now. The black hole in the middle of our team killed us going forwards and gave no protection to the defence.

I'm not convinced that DCL is up to the task, nor Iwobi or Kean. However, it would be really interesting to see how they play now. Also these new signings (barring last minute upfucks) should hopefully settle our defence & Pickford.

Unless there is a really great opportunity to sign a top-class striker or centre back, I wouldn't be surprised if our incoming business is pretty much done now. It would make sense to bed these 3 in and then re-evaluate who is going to step up with a better midfield and who is still not up to the task.

Christy Ring
19 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:14:39
Brands is going to find it tough to get rid of Siggy because of his massive contract, Delph for the same reason, and because he's constantly injured, and Bernard because he's on £120k, but they have to go, as well as Ramirez, Besic, Tosun, Wallcott and Iwobi was a panic buy. I wouldn't sell Gomes, back in his proper position, he would fit in with our new signing. But the deadwood have to go.
Jerome Shields
20 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:19:46
Richard#18

Because Bernard was brought in on a free transfer his sale would help the bottom line. Everton have to sell players.

Richard Parker
21 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:31:10
Jerome - 20 - it doesn't matter who we sell, in terms of bottom line. We have a set of assets, some of which are more valuable than others and each of those assets has a cost - wages and any ongoing transfer payments.

If we sell Bernard for 10m or Kean for 10m, apart from wages, the net result is the same - 10m in and ongoing payments out for Kean to Juventus.

Trevor Peers
22 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:39:55
It's going to be a fascinating start to the season watching these new guys bed in and seeing if it adds to the entertainment value of the team that's been badly missing. For so long now watching the blues had become a chore, a bit like shopping with the missus.

I still have a doubts about the goalscoring aspect of our game unless Carlo has a new striker up his sleeve, I think huge pressure will fall on Gomes now to become more productive in terms of goals and assists. I can see Sigurdsson, Bernard and Walcott getting some game time, it's up to them to shine if picked.

Getting rid of players on long contracts will and has become a nightmare, signing these new players has only added to the problem, let's see if Brands can earn his corn and shift the deadwood.

Mal van Schaick
23 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:51:53
Great news that Ancelotti has seen what we have all seen, under performing players who are happy to pick up the cash with little effort or commitment. I agree with the list the sooner they are gone the better and also good news that we are rebuilding with Ancelotti's targets, aside from the three we know about I would like to see two more in midfield and a striker.
Peter Roberts
24 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:56:34
One of the things we moaned at last season was the lack of options and quality in the squad. We appear to have addressed the latter but need to be careful of a fire sale, as we wont address the former otherwise.

In terms of who is surplus to requirements the below are all shoe-ins:

Sandro
Besic
Tosun
Bolasie

Which leaves us with a number of players who could be useful squad players but whose wages are too exorbitant to justify keeping as just squad players:

Bernard - I don't think he ever has adapted to the Premier League, a shame because I think there is a decent player in there. He can go for me and shed his wages

Walcott - occasional flash of what he can do still and a hard worker. A victim of being bought by Allardyce and a panic buy. Contract expires next year, could we try and offer him an extension on reduced wages, or offload him to a lower Prem club?

Iwobi - see Walcott, but replace Allardyce with Silva. A useful option on the right hand side but I wouldn't be averse to one of him or Walcott leaving.

Sigurdsson - the enigma that is Sigurdsson. Last year was a strange year (does he fit Ancelottis system?) but useful as an option in midfield, a number 10 or the left wing.

Gomes - again, had a down year last year (not helped by his horror injury), I still think we have a player there and would keep him as an option backing up Doucoure and Allan

That leaves us with the kids - Davies, Kean and Gordon who I would keep for the fact they are still developing, talented though they are.

Petur Leifsson
25 Posted 03/09/2020 at 09:02:20
I don't think it is as easy as most of you are predicting here. If you consider how Ancelotti selected his team last season, Gylfi Sigurdsson was always on the starting team sheet, so Ancelotti must still consider him very important for the team?

If Ancelotti was unhappy with Gylfi, he would have left him out... which he never did (except games when Gylfi had minor injuries as Ancelotti stated him self). Buying three midfielders means Ancelotti will use Gylfi out left and probably James out right with the two strikers.

It is also seems very obvious from team selection last season that Ancelotti seems to trust Walcott (and even Gordon) better than Bernard and Iwobi? I would like to see some proper analysis of this as we can learn lot from how a manager acts in a real situation and we happen to know already a lot about that here?

Mark Boullé
26 Posted 03/09/2020 at 09:18:32
I don't have it to hand right now, but who else was in our midfield on the day that Gomes ruled Anal-field for most of the match (yes, the day of that cursed Origi goal in the 96th minute)?

That player, strong as an ox, driving us forward, cutting out opposition players with passes between the lines, has a prominent role to play at Everton. Surely if he can be left largely without defensive responsibilities (Doucoure and Allan's jobs) he can rediscover that verve...?!

Tommy Clarke
27 Posted 03/09/2020 at 09:25:19
Looking forward to the new season. Carlo is getting things done.
Pat Kelly
28 Posted 03/09/2020 at 09:43:29
To the 7 listed above I'd add Iwobi and Davies. Of the 9 we'll be lucky to offload 2 or 3.
Ray Jacques
29 Posted 03/09/2020 at 09:52:24
The signs are promising, but it will take Carlo 3 years to sort out the mess.
Jerome Shields
30 Posted 03/09/2020 at 09:57:39
Richard#21

In the case of Bernard nothing is owed, so the transfer fee is a bonus and there is a saving in wages.

I would not agree the selling of Kean is a good idea. , but amortIsation cost and wages costs deductions would have a positive affect on the bottom line, if he were sold.

Clive Rogers
31 Posted 03/09/2020 at 10:01:52
Iwobi has been tried in various positions and didn’t seem a fit in any. I don’t really know what he is supposed to be but he is certainly not a winger. Bernard has struggled with the physicality of the game especially away from home. Siggy’s legs have gone.
Fran Mitchell
32 Posted 03/09/2020 at 10:14:31
I would assume the Ancelotti is preparing for a 3 man midfield.

Bernard has proven to be just too lightweight, too ineffectual. Not quick enough, not enough vision. He'll be back to Russia, Brazil, or off to China.

Siggy, while not the worst, but he'll want first team football I'd assume and won't be happy at being benched, despite being deserved. As well as his huge wage. I'd imagine a few PL teams would be interested, if he reduces his wages.

Delph I feel would be decent backup to Allen, but again will want to play, is probably on big wages, and hasn't really fit in here and won't be missed.

Gomes could well flourish alongside Allan and Doucoure (with Rodriguez more of an attacker than midfielder). If he can regain his form.

Iwobi again, in the middle, could flourish in this new look midfield. He's still young so worth persisting with for another season and see if he improves.

Davies could do well with a loan, maybe to Watford. First team football, week.in week out in his position. Either he flourishes and comes back a top player, or we know he never will.

G'Bamin we just need to wait. We really have no idea.

Walcott - no place in the team if we do play 3 in midfield. His days as a forward are well behind him, his only use is as a winger. He's on a big wage. Problem is who will take him.

Graham Hammond
33 Posted 03/09/2020 at 10:28:46
There are so many players that need to be offloaded which Marcel Brands has failed to do thus far, Sigurdsson being just one. I do have some sympathy for the player in that he has frequently been played in positions and asked to play roles which he is clearly not suited to do and which do not use his relative strengths. Where I lose sympathy for Gylfi is the hiding during open play, he isn't alone here but it does my head in!
Richard Parker
34 Posted 03/09/2020 at 10:39:36
Midfield 3 of Allan, Doucouré and Gomes (with Delph, Davies and Gbamin as back-up) and a front 3 of James, Richarlison and one of DCL, Iwobi, Kean or Bernard... that's some improvement over our last line-ups.

Michael Kenrick
35 Posted 03/09/2020 at 10:41:47
I struggle a little with your logic there, Petur (#25).

Ancelotti was having to pick the best of a bad bunch and make do. If he will now have some new players to chose from – players he actually wants, no less – I think there will be a different approach to selections with (I very much hope) less of Sigurdsson, Walcott, Bernard and Iwobi – who were astoundingly ineffective last season – and more of these new names (if they ever actually sign).

But unfortunately, there's no guarantee that any of them are going to be any good. I think that's what watching Everton under Ancelotti so far has taught me, sadly.

Watch this space...

Tony Everan
36 Posted 03/09/2020 at 10:55:12
Most of these players could do a job for a lower/mid table PL team. They have a bit of quality that could make the difference between relegation and staying up.

The problem is for the most part the wages they are on. Some of them will have to be sold without a fee as long as the buying club pays the remainder of their wages.

Delph - sell - Leeds 5m
Sigurdsson- sell- Newcastle, or similar, 10m+
Walcott- sell- Crystal Palace, or similar, 5m
Tosun-sell- Fernabace or similar 5m-10m
Bernard- keep for squad unless acceptable fee
Gomes-keep for this season see how he gets on
Iwobi - sell- mid-table club 10- 15m
Davies - keep for squad unless acceptable fee
Kean - definitely keep unless Juve/Roma pay acceptable fee
Bolaise - sell- Free to anyone who will pay his wages
Besic- sell- Ditto
Sandro-sell- Ditto
Jonjoe- overlooked by Carlo -Shalke 8m
Gbamin n/a

Maybe one or two could be used for player swap or plus cash deals that favour both clubs . I would like Brands to investigate getting one or two younger dynamic players in to supplement the squad and really push the senior boys for starting places . There is still a month to go in this window and now we are in a much stronger position now to explore one or two creative deals without conducting them under duress.

Benjamin Dyke
37 Posted 03/09/2020 at 11:22:22
Did anyone check Fat Sams bank account when the Tosun deal went through...I guarantee you that he either bought a house a car or both on the back of that deal

