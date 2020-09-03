Seasons2020-21Everton News
Sigurdsson heads list of players Everton would sell this summer
With three new signings expected through the door this week totalling a reported £60m-plus, Director of Football, Marcel Brands, will be under pressure to recoup transfer funds before the transfer deadline.
According to Paul Joyce of The Times, one of three go-to journalists for Everton's communications team, Brands would consider bids for any or all of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Fabian Delph and Bernard.
Muhamed Besic, Sandro Ramirez and Yannick Bolasie, who have been available for the past couple of seasons but have been sent out on loan, are also on the "transfer list" at Goodison Park.
Should Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucouré all arrive before the start of the season, the Blues will be overloaded in midfield, making the likes of Sigurdsson, Delph or even Tom Davies potentially surplus to requirements.
Davies has been mentioned in terms of a season-long loan move of his own, perhaps to the Championship. Meanwhile Sigurdsson, Everton's record signing who has generally failed to live up to his billing since joining in 2017, has been the subject of talk linking him with a move DC United in America at the end of his contract in two years' time.
Reader Comments (37)
2 Posted 03/09/2020 at 03:04:19
3 Posted 03/09/2020 at 03:33:21
I also think he would at least listen to reasonable offers for Gomes if Carlo is willing.
Iwobi, Davies and Gordon are perfectly adequate reserves and their combined salaries are less than £100,000/week.
4 Posted 03/09/2020 at 03:52:29
5 Posted 03/09/2020 at 04:45:43
6 Posted 03/09/2020 at 05:15:11
7 Posted 03/09/2020 at 05:23:04
As yet, it is all wishful thinking without approaches from interested buyers or (is loanees a word?) others.
8 Posted 03/09/2020 at 05:24:37
Everton have a new youth development policy, but they will still have to offload those that are not making it, such is their finances. .
I would put Pickford (hopefully the rumours are true regarding a targeted goalkeeper) and Mina in the list as well.
Good luck, Michel Brands.
9 Posted 03/09/2020 at 05:26:28
But look at this from Marcel's perspective. Gomes is on a whopping £112,212/week, for which he has produced one goal and three assists in 49 games.
He has also produced approximately 187 stupid fouls around his own penalty area, at least three of which have cost us points.
None of this is new -- I watched the guy play probably 40 or 50 times for Barca. All he's got is great first touches and elegant crossfield passes, both of which James does much, much better. Don't get me wrong, I think Gomes is a wonderful guy, but if you think he can't be sold, I think you're dreaming.
Iwobi is three years younger, costs less than half as much per week, and has about the same dismal level of production -- 2 goals, one assist in 29 games -- while also being played out of position.
Obviously it's ultimately Carlo's call, and again I think probably both will stay, but if it comes down to shipping one and keeping one, it'll be no contest.
10 Posted 03/09/2020 at 05:29:48
11 Posted 03/09/2020 at 05:56:46
Definitely put Gomes on the list. Mina changed his agent in June.
12 Posted 03/09/2020 at 06:08:41
Good luck, Mr Brands. Keep up the good work!
13 Posted 03/09/2020 at 07:13:25
14 Posted 03/09/2020 at 07:20:45
It could be that they are loaned out with us still picking up 30-50% of their wages which is what happened to Sandro and Bolasie last year.
Much easier to buy than sell in this window so Brands will have to be creative.
15 Posted 03/09/2020 at 07:22:15
16 Posted 03/09/2020 at 07:27:43
17 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:06:50
18 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:11:30
I'm not convinced that DCL is up to the task, nor Iwobi or Kean. However, it would be really interesting to see how they play now. Also these new signings (barring last minute upfucks) should hopefully settle our defence & Pickford.
Unless there is a really great opportunity to sign a top-class striker or centre back, I wouldn't be surprised if our incoming business is pretty much done now. It would make sense to bed these 3 in and then re-evaluate who is going to step up with a better midfield and who is still not up to the task.
19 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:14:39
20 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:19:46
Because Bernard was brought in on a free transfer his sale would help the bottom line. Everton have to sell players.
21 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:31:10
If we sell Bernard for 10m or Kean for 10m, apart from wages, the net result is the same - 10m in and ongoing payments out for Kean to Juventus.
22 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:39:55
I still have a doubts about the goalscoring aspect of our game unless Carlo has a new striker up his sleeve, I think huge pressure will fall on Gomes now to become more productive in terms of goals and assists. I can see Sigurdsson, Bernard and Walcott getting some game time, it's up to them to shine if picked.
Getting rid of players on long contracts will and has become a nightmare, signing these new players has only added to the problem, let's see if Brands can earn his corn and shift the deadwood.
23 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:51:53
24 Posted 03/09/2020 at 08:56:34
In terms of who is surplus to requirements the below are all shoe-ins:
Sandro
Besic
Tosun
Bolasie
Which leaves us with a number of players who could be useful squad players but whose wages are too exorbitant to justify keeping as just squad players:
Bernard - I don't think he ever has adapted to the Premier League, a shame because I think there is a decent player in there. He can go for me and shed his wages
Walcott - occasional flash of what he can do still and a hard worker. A victim of being bought by Allardyce and a panic buy. Contract expires next year, could we try and offer him an extension on reduced wages, or offload him to a lower Prem club?
Iwobi - see Walcott, but replace Allardyce with Silva. A useful option on the right hand side but I wouldn't be averse to one of him or Walcott leaving.
Sigurdsson - the enigma that is Sigurdsson. Last year was a strange year (does he fit Ancelottis system?) but useful as an option in midfield, a number 10 or the left wing.
Gomes - again, had a down year last year (not helped by his horror injury), I still think we have a player there and would keep him as an option backing up Doucoure and Allan
That leaves us with the kids - Davies, Kean and Gordon who I would keep for the fact they are still developing, talented though they are.
25 Posted 03/09/2020 at 09:02:20
If Ancelotti was unhappy with Gylfi, he would have left him out... which he never did (except games when Gylfi had minor injuries as Ancelotti stated him self). Buying three midfielders means Ancelotti will use Gylfi out left and probably James out right with the two strikers.
It is also seems very obvious from team selection last season that Ancelotti seems to trust Walcott (and even Gordon) better than Bernard and Iwobi? I would like to see some proper analysis of this as we can learn lot from how a manager acts in a real situation and we happen to know already a lot about that here?
26 Posted 03/09/2020 at 09:18:32
That player, strong as an ox, driving us forward, cutting out opposition players with passes between the lines, has a prominent role to play at Everton. Surely if he can be left largely without defensive responsibilities (Doucoure and Allan's jobs) he can rediscover that verve...?!
27 Posted 03/09/2020 at 09:25:19
28 Posted 03/09/2020 at 09:43:29
29 Posted 03/09/2020 at 09:52:24
30 Posted 03/09/2020 at 09:57:39
In the case of Bernard nothing is owed, so the transfer fee is a bonus and there is a saving in wages.
I would not agree the selling of Kean is a good idea. , but amortIsation cost and wages costs deductions would have a positive affect on the bottom line, if he were sold.
31 Posted 03/09/2020 at 10:01:52
32 Posted 03/09/2020 at 10:14:31
Bernard has proven to be just too lightweight, too ineffectual. Not quick enough, not enough vision. He'll be back to Russia, Brazil, or off to China.
Siggy, while not the worst, but he'll want first team football I'd assume and won't be happy at being benched, despite being deserved. As well as his huge wage. I'd imagine a few PL teams would be interested, if he reduces his wages.
Delph I feel would be decent backup to Allen, but again will want to play, is probably on big wages, and hasn't really fit in here and won't be missed.
Gomes could well flourish alongside Allan and Doucoure (with Rodriguez more of an attacker than midfielder). If he can regain his form.
Iwobi again, in the middle, could flourish in this new look midfield. He's still young so worth persisting with for another season and see if he improves.
Davies could do well with a loan, maybe to Watford. First team football, week.in week out in his position. Either he flourishes and comes back a top player, or we know he never will.
G'Bamin we just need to wait. We really have no idea.
Walcott - no place in the team if we do play 3 in midfield. His days as a forward are well behind him, his only use is as a winger. He's on a big wage. Problem is who will take him.
33 Posted 03/09/2020 at 10:28:46
34 Posted 03/09/2020 at 10:39:36
35 Posted 03/09/2020 at 10:41:47
Ancelotti was having to pick the best of a bad bunch and make do. If he will now have some new players to chose from – players he actually wants, no less – I think there will be a different approach to selections with (I very much hope) less of Sigurdsson, Walcott, Bernard and Iwobi – who were astoundingly ineffective last season – and more of these new names (if they ever actually sign).
But unfortunately, there's no guarantee that any of them are going to be any good. I think that's what watching Everton under Ancelotti so far has taught me, sadly.
Watch this space...
36 Posted 03/09/2020 at 10:55:12
The problem is for the most part the wages they are on. Some of them will have to be sold without a fee as long as the buying club pays the remainder of their wages.
Delph - sell - Leeds 5m
Sigurdsson- sell- Newcastle, or similar, 10m+
Walcott- sell- Crystal Palace, or similar, 5m
Tosun-sell- Fernabace or similar 5m-10m
Bernard- keep for squad unless acceptable fee
Gomes-keep for this season see how he gets on
Iwobi - sell- mid-table club 10- 15m
Davies - keep for squad unless acceptable fee
Kean - definitely keep unless Juve/Roma pay acceptable fee
Bolaise - sell- Free to anyone who will pay his wages
Besic- sell- Ditto
Sandro-sell- Ditto
Jonjoe- overlooked by Carlo -Shalke 8m
Gbamin n/a
Maybe one or two could be used for player swap or plus cash deals that favour both clubs . I would like Brands to investigate getting one or two younger dynamic players in to supplement the squad and really push the senior boys for starting places . There is still a month to go in this window and now we are in a much stronger position now to explore one or two creative deals without conducting them under duress.
37 Posted 03/09/2020 at 11:22:22
