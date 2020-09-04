Premier League eases financial rules in light of pandemic

In a move that will benefit Everton as they try to get £70m worth of transfer deals over the line this week, The Times report that the League has secretly relaxed its profit and sustainability rules.

The finances of England's top-flight clubs will now be assessed over an average of last season and next season together rather than just 2019-20 given that the shutdown earlier this year and continuation of matches played behind closed doors are likely to cost tens of millions of pounds in lost revenue.

Clubs will also be permitted to write off losses or extra spending caused by the pandemic, such as reduced gate receipts or lower television income.

