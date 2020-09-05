Seasons2020-21Everton News
Youngsters shine in comfortable friendly win over Preston
Everton 2 - 0 Preston North EndGoalkeeper Harry Tyrer and left-back Niels Nkounkou stood out as the Blues coasted to a 2-0 win thanks to goals by Jonjoe Kenny and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Everton's second and last friendly before the delayed 2021-20 season kicks off.
With Jordan Pickford, Jonas Lössl and Joao Virginia on international duty, U23s goalkeeper Tyrer was named as the starting goalkeeper in a team that also featured new signing Nkounkou and young defender Lewis Gibson.
While Richarlison and Bernard impressed from the senior players, it was Tyrer and Nkounkou who grabbed particular attention with hugely impressive displays.
The young keeper made a couple of excellent stops while Nkounkou displayed composure and trickery on the ball that suggests he could be more than adequate cover for Lucas Digne this season.
Jonjoe Kenny got the Toffees off to an early start with a goal after 8 minutes when he converted following good work by Richarlison and a touch on by Theo Walcott.
In contrast to their start at Blackpool in their previous friendly, Everton were playing some neat football and they had the ball in the net again midway through the second half at the end of a good passing move.
Bernard threaded it through to Kenny who cut the ball back for Richarlison to sidefoot home but the goal was chalked off for offside against Walcott.
Shortly afterwards, Everton's preparations for Sunday's Premier League kick-off took a potentially significant blow when Mason Holgate suffered what looked like it might be a serious enough injury to rule him out against Tottenham.
The defender appeared to twist his ankle stretching for the ball under a challenge from an opponent and hobbled off to be replaced by Kyle John.
Paul Gallagher swept a free-kick inches wide before Tyrer made an excellent save to tip a shot by Ethan Walker past his far post after the Blues' young defence had been carved open.
Early in the second half, John sent a superb cross to the 6-yard box but Walcott got in ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and could only head narrowly over.
Moments later, Walcott stole in around the back and cut back for Anthony Gordon but the youngster's eventual shot was kicked away by the goalkeeper.
A foul on Gordon a minute later set up a shooting chance for Gylfi Sigurdsson from a direct free-kick but it flicked up off the wall and dropped behind.
Everton doubled their lead in the 65th minute when Bernard beat the offside trap to spring Richarlison and the latter Brazilian's low cross was bundled in by Calvert-Lewin from close range.
Walcott was withdrawn shortly afterwards in favour of Yannick Bolasie who burned the fullback and set up Richarlison who sliced wide.
At the other end, Tyrer pulled off another stunning save, turning a goal-bound header from Stockley just a few yards out onto his crossbar.
Beni Baningime came on for Gordon with 12 minutes to go before Calvert-Lewin missed with a gilt-edged chance from Sigurdsson's corner and was replaced by Ellis Simms in the 82nd minute.
2-0 should have been three in the 87th minute when a nice passing move opened Preston's defence up and Richarlison served the ball up on a platter for Bolasie but the winger somehow contrived to miss with the goal gaping and then stopped Simms's shot from going in when he blocked it in a prone position in front of goal.
Bolasie tried to make amends a minute later but his powerful drive was beaten away by Ripley in the visitors' goal.
Everton: Tyrer (Hansen), Kenny, Holgate (John), Gibson, Nkounkou, Sigurdsson, Gordon (Baningime), Bernard (Adeniran), Walcott (Bolasie), Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin (Simms)
Reader Comments
Subs: Hansen, Baningime, Bolasie, Adeniran, John, Simms
Gibson did well in training and is no.4 CB now?
Or Gibson in shop window for scouts for a loan?
The last time both Everton and Liverpool played competitive home games on the same day - courtesy of stats guru and regular guest on the Royal Blue podcast Gavin Buckland - was on 3rd January 1981 in the third round of the FA Cup. Everton defeated Arsenal 2-0 at Goodison in front of 34,000 while a gate of 37,000 saw Liverpool beat non-league Altrincham 4-1 at Anfield. The two teams were then drawn together in the fourth round with Everton winning 2-1. As for Everton and Liverpool both playing a home league game at the same time, David Prentice reveals you have to go back to 1894 for that!
Everton defeated Arsenal 2-0 at Goodison in front of 34,000 while a gate of 37,000 saw Liverpool beat non-league Altrincham 4-1 at Anfield.
The two teams were then drawn together in the fourth round with Everton winning 2-1.
As for Everton and Liverpool both playing a home league game at the same time, David Prentice reveals you have to go back to 1894 for that!
[BRZ]
I seem to be having better luck with the live match day stream today on the club site today Dave, unlike the Blackpool game.
Nice pitch view of the sprinklers at work and the electronic advertising boards going through the motions.
Here's hoping it doesn't freeze on me when the action starts.
Ive got the same with 5 minutes to go to KO you would expect the players to be out there on the pitch.
Had his injuries and doubters, but still think this lad has a bright future, Emergance of Branthswaite has made it harder for Gibson, but no doubting this lad has a calming influence in defence.
Big fan of Gibson, and hope he shows the quality he is capable of.
[BRZ]
When you've got time, check out this article.
Could be very informative for you.
Whine stopped now
No it’s all gone now
25 Posted 05/09/2020 at 15:08:06
I’m going out to be honest but trying to get it on for my great grandson, I’ll have to leave it with him, I hope his patience doesn’t run out, because he goes off on one, now and again!!!
28 Posted 05/09/2020 at 15:10:30
Oh we’re 1 0 up Kenny the scorer the clubs told me
Try Hesgoal website
Hope Rodrigues is not trying to watch this from his hotel bedroom - he might just fuck off back to Madrid!
Looks promising at the moment.
[BRZ]
Holgate off with a nasty twisted ankle, of his own making. Kyle John on.
35 Posted 05/09/2020 at 15:39:31
Sorry! Just switched on.
37 Posted 05/09/2020 at 15:51:00
Finally got connected after about 10 attempts and an email
38 Posted 05/09/2020 at 15:53:32
Just type in Everton v Preston and look for the 4th box down, been alright for me first half.
39 Posted 05/09/2020 at 15:53:38
Will the club refund the poor buggers who paid for this ‘’Service’?
This is just embarrassing.
41 Posted 05/09/2020 at 15:59:18
[BRZ]
Steve G. That is bizarre!
As for the game, Harry Tyer looks good. I like the calm manner he receives a back pass and with one touch, two at most, he plays an unpressured ball out to put us on the offensive again.
Pity about the injury to Holgate which means JJK has moved inside to centre back with Kyle John going to right back. Before that, both full backs Nkounkou and JJK were bombing up the line - as evidenced by JJK's goal. Nkounkou in particular was putting in some delicious crosses.
Holgate not 100% on it, but Gibson looks good, both defending and on the ball. Siggy done OK. Gordon and Bernard less so. Richy the best of our forwards, Walcott and DCL again just 'OK'.
Most of these are going to have to play the full 90 minutes, looking at the bare bones bench.
Thanks for that much appreciated.
I am starting to feel better now.
Sorry I didn't respond sooner been trying to get this damn match on.
Eventually came on with no sound, then the players shouting to each other, then a short burst of commentary then the players again and eventually half time which is showing no problem. I missed the first 30 minutes. I don't know why Everton cant get this right!!
Now enjoying 1st half highlights. Can’t help myself getting excited by Nkounkou.
56 Posted 05/09/2020 at 17:01:36
Just hope he keeps his head, cause he could/should be massive for us.
Enjoyed that one.
It looks like Holgate’s injury was not too bad by the fact he walked off without much of a limp. Kenny did well at both right and centre back. He’s doing enough, for me to stake a claim for a spot in the squad. Gibson looks good, and I hope he’s still in the squad for the season, although I’d prefer to sign a quality pacy centre half (and sell Michael Keane).
The midfield was curious. All attacking players: Bernard, Sigurdsson, Gordon and Walcott. Not a good indictment for Baningime or Adeniran. Gordon was hit and miss. Gylfi refused to play for Iceland to fight for his spot in the side. Walcott was very involved, but lacked the finishing touch. Bernard was quiet first half and our best player in the second
Richarlison was a clear man of the match and dangerous throughout. He scored a goal that was ruled out because of Walcott titting about, but it was a good goal in my book and should give him confidence. Calvert-Lewin scored a scrappy one, had another ruled out and missed a great header. He also could have scored another great header but Walcott got in his way.
Bolasie came on and was all action. Same as last time, the guy is giving it his all to win his spot back. He is back to being Bolasie. No lingering injury issues. Is he good enough? Probably not. But if we can’t sell him, and we can’t afford to get a top class winger in, then he’s an option off the bench at least.
His miss needs to be seen to be believed. But he had some great touches and showed he’s got his pace back and the tricks are still there.
A decent run out, considering a lot of the team are unlikely to feature next weekend.
A final word on Harry Tyrer. He didn’t put a glove wrong. His distribution was great and when we needed him, just before half time and midway in the second half, he pulled off saves Pickford would have been proud of.
I hope his sister comes on here and tells us all about it. Top man. He’ll remember this and he’ll grow from it.
I would not be surprised to see a starting XI like:
Pickford
Kenny Keane Mina (Holgate injured?) Digne
Davies Gomes Delph Bernard
Richarlison DCL
Subs: Lössl, Gibson, Nkounkou, Bolasie, Gordon, Allan, Doucoure, Kean
[BRZ]
Harry Tyer certainly enhanced his reputation. He has always impressed playing for the junior teams. He looked very much at home with the first team today.
Nice touch to sub him at the death. He sat down with a huge smile on his face. He knows he played well.
Nkounkou looks good. When he gets on the ball he has one thought on his mind. Forward. It reminds me of the Steve McManaman story when he first played for Real Madrid with the flying full back Michael Salgado behind him.
Stevie Mc recalls how Salgado's first words to him on the pitch as he flew past him were 'Cover me!'. Nkounkou looks like he is cut from the same cloth.
I thought PNE might put more pressure on the centre of our defence when JJK moved inside to cover for the injured Holgate, but we dealt with them comfortably. Gibson also had a game to be proud of. Resolute. Clean in his tackling. Quick recovery. Excellent distribution. Not shy to tell players where he wants them to move to when on the ball. Kyle John also came into his own in the 2nd half.
The midfield showed why we can't start the new season with the same as last. Siggy was OK. Gordon looked off it, playing possibly unusually deep for him. Bernard got better in the second half. But we clearly need more thrust, energy and speed in the engine room of the team.
Richarlison's return was impressive. DCL more mixed. Walcott similar. Bolasie actually did quite well on his return, albeit proving to be PNE's best defender in his goal line miss then blocking Simms' follow up shot! He also seems to have bulked up a fair bit.
Most of the positives then come from the younger players who are going to be helped - either in-game if they play, or to buy them time - by the more experienced players coming in.
We'll be fine.
I think you might be right - Bolasie could be a useful impact player and we ain’t going to get any decent fee for him.
The miss was a joke and I’m sure he then blocked Ellis Simms’ shot on the line as he rolled over but he did look like a bundle of energy and is clearly keen to impress.
He reminds me a bit of Amokachi.
[BRZ]
Did he really tell Iceland he wasn't available?
If we land all our claimed targets, no-one's place in midfield is guaranteed. Such competition has got to be good for us.
Loans are best for players who have learnt all they need to, but are unlikely to get into the first team. It should be the realm of players 21 and over.
Just read cadamateri’s comments about how he got into the first team and was playing too much football to finish his development.
The opting out of the Iceland games I think tells us something about Siggy. He wouldn’t have taken that decision lightly. I think he has had a bit of burnout last season mental or physical, maybe a bit of both.
The decision seems like he is trying to manage himself better to try to get back to his best.
Considering he is contracted for another 5 years, a loan for Gordon could be an option
Nkounkou has stood out at left back in both friendly matches. Great pace, good athleticism and can pass and cross. That's what I heard about him previously. It's just his positional sense and defending to work on.
Holgate injured himself because I don't think he was properly concentrating. He needs to to regain fitness and focus for the entire match. Hope he's back soon.
With more and better chances created I think Ric and DCL can improve on last seasons goal returns. Neither are natural finishers / strikers but both are improving. I'd love a top class striker but I don't think we will get one this season.
Lastly Bolasie.. He is still the enigma. One minute great strength, pace, cross or shot. The next missing an excellent chance from 2 yards out or playing a dreadful back pass to the opposition 30 yards from goal.
He excites me and unless a decent fee comes in for him I'd be more than happy for him to use his talent and aggression ahead of Walcott.
Ideally we will get a top class skilful, pacey winger but until then he improves the team IMO.
Assuming we want to challenge the Top 6 after revamping our midfield, we need to grab points early as the games are entirely winnable.
With Allan, Doucoure, and James, we really should be putting the bar high again? Only the best?
With out and out wingers, we have Walcott and Bolasie only. Iwobi, Bernard, and Gordon fancy themselves as a number 10. As does the imminent signing of Hames Rodriguez.
With signing a load of central midfielders to add to what we already have, it seems more likely to me that we’ll play a more centrally focused lineup. Be that 442 diamond (41212), 433 or 4231.
If we play one of these formations, Gordon is more likely to be in the number 10 role (as back up) or wide in a 4231. If 433 then he could play in either 3. In a 41212 then number 10 really.
If James is going to be playing as a number 10, then it’s more likely to me that Anthony Gordon is his backup from the bench than Sigurdsson. The latter I expect to be sold or to play deeper as he has been for most of the last 12 months.
Digne Holgate Keane Coleman
Allan Doucoure (Gomes)
Richarlison James Gordon (Kean)
Calvert-Lewin
I think that formation fits our players best. But Carlo knows best, so over to him.
I agree 100%. From what I've seen, Gordon should start in my opinion. No way we loan that kid out. Oodles of talent, and when he gains confidence he will frighten defenders.
Love the kid.
injured eh? hope not