Youngsters shine in comfortable friendly win over Preston

Saturday, 5 September, 2020



Everton 2 - 0 Preston North End

With Jordan Pickford, Jonas Lössl and Joao Virginia on international duty, U23s goalkeeper Tyrer was named as the starting goalkeeper in a team that also featured new signing Nkounkou and young defender Lewis Gibson.

While Richarlison and Bernard impressed from the senior players, it was Tyrer and Nkounkou who grabbed particular attention with hugely impressive displays.

The young keeper made a couple of excellent stops while Nkounkou displayed composure and trickery on the ball that suggests he could be more than adequate cover for Lucas Digne this season.

Jonjoe Kenny got the Toffees off to an early start with a goal after 8 minutes when he converted following good work by Richarlison and a touch on by Theo Walcott.

In contrast to their start at Blackpool in their previous friendly, Everton were playing some neat football and they had the ball in the net again midway through the second half at the end of a good passing move.

Bernard threaded it through to Kenny who cut the ball back for Richarlison to sidefoot home but the goal was chalked off for offside against Walcott.

Shortly afterwards, Everton's preparations for Sunday's Premier League kick-off took a potentially significant blow when Mason Holgate suffered what looked like it might be a serious enough injury to rule him out against Tottenham.

The defender appeared to twist his ankle stretching for the ball under a challenge from an opponent and hobbled off to be replaced by Kyle John.

Paul Gallagher swept a free-kick inches wide before Tyrer made an excellent save to tip a shot by Ethan Walker past his far post after the Blues' young defence had been carved open.

Early in the second half, John sent a superb cross to the 6-yard box but Walcott got in ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and could only head narrowly over.

Moments later, Walcott stole in around the back and cut back for Anthony Gordon but the youngster's eventual shot was kicked away by the goalkeeper.

A foul on Gordon a minute later set up a shooting chance for Gylfi Sigurdsson from a direct free-kick but it flicked up off the wall and dropped behind.

Everton doubled their lead in the 65th minute when Bernard beat the offside trap to spring Richarlison and the latter Brazilian's low cross was bundled in by Calvert-Lewin from close range.

Walcott was withdrawn shortly afterwards in favour of Yannick Bolasie who burned the fullback and set up Richarlison who sliced wide.

At the other end, Tyrer pulled off another stunning save, turning a goal-bound header from Stockley just a few yards out onto his crossbar.

Beni Baningime came on for Gordon with 12 minutes to go before Calvert-Lewin missed with a gilt-edged chance from Sigurdsson's corner and was replaced by Ellis Simms in the 82nd minute.

2-0 should have been three in the 87th minute when a nice passing move opened Preston's defence up and Richarlison served the ball up on a platter for Bolasie but the winger somehow contrived to miss with the goal gaping and then stopped Simms's shot from going in when he blocked it in a prone position in front of goal.

Bolasie tried to make amends a minute later but his powerful drive was beaten away by Ripley in the visitors' goal.

Everton: Tyrer (Hansen), Kenny, Holgate (John), Gibson, Nkounkou, Sigurdsson, Gordon (Baningime), Bernard (Adeniran), Walcott (Bolasie), Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin (Simms)

