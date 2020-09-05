Holgate an injury doubt ahead of Spurs clash

Saturday, 5 September, 2020







The defender missed the final few games of 2019-20 with a shin problem but he was named in the starting XI of the Blues' second warm-up match of the summer.

He had to be withdrawn during the first-half, however, after what looked to be a potentially serious ankle strain and he left Goodison Park on crutches after the 2-0 win.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti indicated that it looked as though Holgate had injured his toe and that the club's medical staff would assess the full extent of the issue at Finch Farm tomorrow before any assessment can be made over whether he will make the Premier League season-opener against Tottenham next Sunday.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads