Everton draw Salford City in the Carabao Cup

Sunday, 6 September, 2020

Everton have been drawn against Salford City at home in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup, with the winners facing Fleetwood Town or Port Vale.

This will be the first time Everton have ever played Salford, who entered League Two after gaining promotion from the National League in the 2018-19 season.

In 2014, Salford were taken over by former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, who each own 10% of the club, with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, the owner of Valencia, owning the rest; David Beckham purchased a 10% share from Lim in January 2019.

They won the Northern Premier League Division One North in 2014-15 and the the Premier Division play-offs in 2016. Salford the won the National League North title in 2017-18 before securing a place in the English Football League after winning the 2019 National League play-off final under the stewardship of Graham Alexander.

Their tie at Everton will be played during the first week of the Premier League season and with the Third Round games also being drawn today, the winners already know that they will travel to Fleetwood Town or Port Vale the following week in what is a compressed schedule based on the delayed start to the season.  

Reader Comments (45)

Rob Halligan
1 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:23:22
Wow, Salford City... Isn't Phil Neville joint owner there?
Steve Greir
2 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:34:14
So it's Salford in the League Cup.
Rob Halligan
3 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:40:11
Phil and Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes all co-owners of Salford, and I'm sure Beckham is involved as well. The 3rd Round draw is also being made in a few minutes.
Jim Bennings
4 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:43:38
The type of game where Calvert-Lewin or Kean will look like world beaters lol

Should be a straightforward passage through... if we don't fuck about in typical Everton fashion.

Jamie Crowley
5 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:46:14
Every year I say the same thing.

I want to win this Cup. It's a very realistic opportunity for silverware. Please, Carlo, take this seriously.

Rob Halligan
6 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:50:25
So Fleetwood Town or Port Vale away in the 3rd round.
Santa Krsh
7 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:51:09
Guess Lewis Gibson will not celebrate if he scores in Round 3 eh!!!
Dave Abrahams
8 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:52:13
Rob (3), when do these games take place, I'm assuming we'll be playing in the 3rd round.
Rob Halligan
9 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:54:12
2nd round is week commencing 14th September, Dave, and the 3rd round is week commencing 21st September. I'm pretty sure the 4th round is week commencing 28th September.
Will Mabon
10 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:55:10
That's it then, we're out.
Patrick McFarlane
11 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:09:32
I can only see fringe players taking part in this cup this season mainly due to it not having a place in Europa League for the winners, although there is a pathway to earn a place in some sort of European competition (Europa Two) or something like that.

Anyway, the League Cup schedule is as follows:

Round One: 5 September 2020
Round Two: 15/16 September 2020
Round Three: 22/23 September 2020
Round Four: 29/30 September 2020
Round Five: 22/23 December 2020
Semi-Finals: 5/6 January 2021
Final: 28 February 2021

Tony Everan
12 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:10:12
Rob, That’s potentially 6 games in 17 days from next Sunday. There will be a bit of rotating going on for the cup games. Looking forward to the season starting now , waiting impatiently for Doucoure to sign though .
Will Mabon
13 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:11:49
Patrick, there'll be a game every night the way it's going! 50-man squads...
Frank Crewe
14 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:12:06
@James 5

I agree. Winning this cup last season has got Arsenal into Europe this season, even though they finished 8th in the Premier League. Everton need European football and every route to it needs to be taken seriously.

David Pearl
15 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:13:37
Wonder what the 10% cost; if they do a Bournmouth and continue to rise...

How the other half live.

Rob Halligan
16 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:14:07
Frank, you're right about Arsenal getting into Europe by winning a cup, but they won the FA Cup. Man City won the League Cup last season.
Danny O’Neill
17 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:26:31
In my lifetime, I've witnessed us win the league. I've witnessed us win the FA Cup. I've witnessed us win a European trophy.

It may be the lesser cup, but to see us lift silverware again and win a trophy that has eluded us would be a great first step in getting back on the footballing map. It would also settle a personal score in being continuously frustrated in our performance in this competition regardless of how little significance many place on it.

Unless we do an Everton, a fantastic opportunity to progress to round 4. There, ive said it!!

Steve Ferns
18 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:27:03
Nice to play a new team, pity we’re not going to be able to be there to see it.
Colin Glassar
19 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:42:45
Danny, we’ll beat Salford then go out against Joey Barton’s Fleetwood side. It’s written in the stars mate.
Rob Halligan
20 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:45:30
Colin, we'll "batter" Fleetwood. Cue all the fish puns!!
Barry Thompson
21 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:00:34
Please no more fish puns Rob Hallibut
Danny O’Neill
22 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:02:18
Sadly we have form Colin. The English champions going out against Grimsby early doors in 85 still pains and fits Rob's fish theme!
Tom Bowers
23 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:13:28
The nothing cup. No good getting excited no matter who they are drawn against. Maybe Kean will play and score. Who really cares.
Andrew Ellams
24 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:15:25
Tom, Man City don't think it's a nothing cup so why should we?
Colin Glassar
25 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:15:32
Scale back your optimism, Rob.
Rob Halligan
26 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:19:34
Colin, I think we'll fin-nish the fish puns!
Colin Glassar
27 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:21:54
Agreed Rob, this is no plaice for codswallop!
Danny O’Neill
28 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:24:54
I was at Wembley in 1984 and didn't think of it as a nothing cup. Give me a day at Wembley and a chance to win a trophy any day over "battling" for 7th or 8th. It makes a statement, gives you the platform to go onto better things (as we did). Sorry, I didn't realise that we are that good or picky that we look down on silverware that Pep Guadiiola held above his head last year.
Rob Sachro
29 Posted 06/09/2020 at 17:32:06
Danny 22! Thanks for the reminder. Forgot about that. I'm actually from Grimsby so if we have to lose please let it be to them again ha ha. Although they were far better then... now in League 2 and complete shite so if we did lose to them... questions should be asked!
John Raftery
30 Posted 06/09/2020 at 17:56:54
Our problems in this competition have usually been when we come up against Premier League opposition. With a few obvious exceptions such as York and Grimsby we have usually beaten lower league opposition. I saw Salford lose at their place in January. They looked a mid table League Two outfit and one we should beat comfortably.
Kieran Kinsella
31 Posted 06/09/2020 at 18:02:24
Kenshite will love this. He will probably unveil a statue of Everton “legend” Phil Neville before the game
Kieran Kinsella
32 Posted 06/09/2020 at 18:17:11
I hope we win 20-0 and it’s so embarrassing that their creditors call in their loans and they go bankrupt. Then the Nevilles can go back to boo hooing about their mum being unemployed after no one invested in Bury while they sunk their cash into a soulless team from a dreary suburb of Manchester
Brian Wilkinson
33 Posted 06/09/2020 at 18:32:26
Might be a few games early doors, but surely that can only be good, to bed the players in, rather than a game, then international break, then another game.

Get the team blended in and settled.

Since the lockdown we have been playing two games a week anyway, granted if same squad as last season, would be asking a lot on the lazy bastards, but now competition for places, with no hiding place like the previous season, where players had no competition for their place, a whole new ball game this season, bring it on.

Tony Everan
34 Posted 06/09/2020 at 19:38:56
Thank Cod the fish puns have fin-ished.
Joe McMahon
35 Posted 06/09/2020 at 19:44:14
If Liverpools (mainly) academy team can beat an Everton 1st team, I'd like to think any Everton line up can beat Salford City, Fleetwood Town or Port Vale.
That said who can forget us being knocked out of the FA cup by Shrewsbury the season they were relegated to the conference.
Will Mabon
36 Posted 06/09/2020 at 19:45:38
Tony, weever way to go yet.
Brian Wilkinson
37 Posted 06/09/2020 at 19:50:14
Like some have said, could get battered by Fleetwood, or the school of erm science returns, either way had enough trawlers on here looking for a bite.

Let’s put the fish puns to bed, and not seabed.

Alan McGuffog
38 Posted 06/09/2020 at 20:13:39
A bit harsh Kieran. I worked in Salford for a number of years. It is certainly not a suburb of Manchester but a city in its own right
Colin Glassar
39 Posted 06/09/2020 at 20:19:08
Holy mackerel, Fleetwood Mac? Who next, Carpiff city?
Danny O’Neill
40 Posted 06/09/2020 at 20:28:18
Often overlooked that Alan. But thats where Manchester has done a better job than Liverpool in the "one City, one region" concept. The Greater Mancheater area associates with the City of Manchester and this has seen them evolve to becoming the nations second city regardless of what Birmingham thinks. We meanwhile dispute Kirkby's right to be included in the Liverpool psyche because of a council boundary and debate whether Halewood or Huyton are scouse because they have different coloured wheely bins!!
Per Stumo
41 Posted 06/09/2020 at 20:29:16
We'll have a reunion of sorts with Darron Gibson then. Still active at 37 or whatever he is now.

We'll win this one but cup is cup and it can't be taken lightly.

Some say it's a silly cup but we have never won it, and I want us to. This is the year!

Alan McGuffog
42 Posted 06/09/2020 at 20:34:05
Danny spot on mate
Justin Doone
43 Posted 06/09/2020 at 23:22:51
I know European football is now gained from winning this cup but in all honesty I've never taken to it.

Little money, little prestige but silverware and European football next season. Sounds good but I just want to use it as a 'play the kids' Cup.

I think avoiding embarrassment early on in the season is always a concern too. But it's good for the lower league teams and will boost Salfords Bank balance.

Although their owners probably put Moshiri's billions in the shade.

Kieran Kinsella
44 Posted 06/09/2020 at 23:41:08
Alan

I’m just bitter from when I lived in Manchester. I had a mate who’d always lure us out to Salford for “amazing” house parties or new clubs that were more a gathering in Last of the Summer Wine. I could never get anyone to go out in Liverpool.

Derek Knox
45 Posted 06/09/2020 at 23:59:36
Rob@20, Awe come on mate there's no plaice for that sort of comment! :-)

Apologies there but I have had a couple of sherbets in a pub run by a committed Blue (manager)!

Being serious though, and agreeing with many other previous comments, we DO NEED to take this Competition seriously for once, none of this fielding the kids as if it doesn't have any significance.

As has been well documented this IS an easy path into Europe, foot on the ladder etc. So come on boys let's get our hands on this Cup of many guises, whatever it's called now. Carrot-by you? :-)

