Everton draw Salford City in the Carabao Cup

Sunday, 6 September, 2020



Everton have been drawn against Salford City at home in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup, with the winners facing Fleetwood Town or Port Vale.

This will be the first time Everton have ever played Salford, who entered League Two after gaining promotion from the National League in the 2018-19 season.

In 2014, Salford were taken over by former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, who each own 10% of the club, with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, the owner of Valencia, owning the rest; David Beckham purchased a 10% share from Lim in January 2019.

They won the Northern Premier League Division One North in 2014-15 and the the Premier Division play-offs in 2016. Salford the won the National League North title in 2017-18 before securing a place in the English Football League after winning the 2019 National League play-off final under the stewardship of Graham Alexander.

Their tie at Everton will be played during the first week of the Premier League season and with the Third Round games also being drawn today, the winners already know that they will travel to Fleetwood Town or Port Vale the following week in what is a compressed schedule based on the delayed start to the season.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads