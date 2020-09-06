Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton draw Salford City in the Carabao Cup
Everton have been drawn against Salford City at home in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup, with the winners facing Fleetwood Town or Port Vale.
This will be the first time Everton have ever played Salford, who entered League Two after gaining promotion from the National League in the 2018-19 season.
In 2014, Salford were taken over by former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, who each own 10% of the club, with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, the owner of Valencia, owning the rest; David Beckham purchased a 10% share from Lim in January 2019.
They won the Northern Premier League Division One North in 2014-15 and the the Premier Division play-offs in 2016. Salford the won the National League North title in 2017-18 before securing a place in the English Football League after winning the 2019 National League play-off final under the stewardship of Graham Alexander.
Their tie at Everton will be played during the first week of the Premier League season and with the Third Round games also being drawn today, the winners already know that they will travel to Fleetwood Town or Port Vale the following week in what is a compressed schedule based on the delayed start to the season.
Reader Comments (45)
2 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:34:14
3 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:40:11
4 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:43:38
Should be a straightforward passage through... if we don't fuck about in typical Everton fashion.
5 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:46:14
I want to win this Cup. It's a very realistic opportunity for silverware. Please, Carlo, take this seriously.
6 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:50:25
7 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:51:09
8 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:52:13
9 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:54:12
10 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:55:10
11 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:09:32
Anyway, the League Cup schedule is as follows:
Round One: 5 September 2020
Round Two: 15/16 September 2020
Round Three: 22/23 September 2020
Round Four: 29/30 September 2020
Round Five: 22/23 December 2020
Semi-Finals: 5/6 January 2021
Final: 28 February 2021
12 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:10:12
13 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:11:49
14 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:12:06
I agree. Winning this cup last season has got Arsenal into Europe this season, even though they finished 8th in the Premier League. Everton need European football and every route to it needs to be taken seriously.
15 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:13:37
How the other half live.
16 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:14:07
17 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:26:31
It may be the lesser cup, but to see us lift silverware again and win a trophy that has eluded us would be a great first step in getting back on the footballing map. It would also settle a personal score in being continuously frustrated in our performance in this competition regardless of how little significance many place on it.
Unless we do an Everton, a fantastic opportunity to progress to round 4. There, ive said it!!
18 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:27:03
19 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:42:45
20 Posted 06/09/2020 at 15:45:30
21 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:00:34
22 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:02:18
23 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:13:28
24 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:15:25
25 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:15:32
26 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:19:34
27 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:21:54
28 Posted 06/09/2020 at 16:24:54
29 Posted 06/09/2020 at 17:32:06
30 Posted 06/09/2020 at 17:56:54
31 Posted 06/09/2020 at 18:02:24
32 Posted 06/09/2020 at 18:17:11
33 Posted 06/09/2020 at 18:32:26
Get the team blended in and settled.
Since the lockdown we have been playing two games a week anyway, granted if same squad as last season, would be asking a lot on the lazy bastards, but now competition for places, with no hiding place like the previous season, where players had no competition for their place, a whole new ball game this season, bring it on.
34 Posted 06/09/2020 at 19:38:56
35 Posted 06/09/2020 at 19:44:14
That said who can forget us being knocked out of the FA cup by Shrewsbury the season they were relegated to the conference.
36 Posted 06/09/2020 at 19:45:38
37 Posted 06/09/2020 at 19:50:14
Let’s put the fish puns to bed, and not seabed.
38 Posted 06/09/2020 at 20:13:39
39 Posted 06/09/2020 at 20:19:08
40 Posted 06/09/2020 at 20:28:18
41 Posted 06/09/2020 at 20:29:16
We'll win this one but cup is cup and it can't be taken lightly.
Some say it's a silly cup but we have never won it, and I want us to. This is the year!
42 Posted 06/09/2020 at 20:34:05
43 Posted 06/09/2020 at 23:22:51
Little money, little prestige but silverware and European football next season. Sounds good but I just want to use it as a 'play the kids' Cup.
I think avoiding embarrassment early on in the season is always a concern too. But it's good for the lower league teams and will boost Salfords Bank balance.
Although their owners probably put Moshiri's billions in the shade.
44 Posted 06/09/2020 at 23:41:08
I’m just bitter from when I lived in Manchester. I had a mate who’d always lure us out to Salford for “amazing” house parties or new clubs that were more a gathering in Last of the Summer Wine. I could never get anyone to go out in Liverpool.
45 Posted 06/09/2020 at 23:59:36
Apologies there but I have had a couple of sherbets in a pub run by a committed Blue (manager)!
Being serious though, and agreeing with many other previous comments, we DO NEED to take this Competition seriously for once, none of this fielding the kids as if it doesn't have any significance.
As has been well documented this IS an easy path into Europe, foot on the ladder etc. So come on boys let's get our hands on this Cup of many guises, whatever it's called now. Carrot-by you? :-)
1 Posted 06/09/2020 at 14:23:22