Tosun plays down talk of Turkey return

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020



The Turkish striker was linked with a move back to Besiktas before he joined Crystal Palace on loan last season but his chances of securing a permanent move to Selhurst Park were wrecked when he ruptured an ACL earlier this year.

Tosun isn't expected to be fit until the end of 2020 but that hasn't prevented media talk of interest from Fenerbahçe in recent weeks.

"I am injured so I have not held talks with anyone,” Tosun said, however.

“I won't be going anywhere before I have recovered. Even if a side were to sign me they wouldn't play me until the winter break.

I worked with Ancelotti for two to three weeks after returning. He does not want me to leave and asks how I am doing with my recovery every day.

“It is early for me to return to Turkey. I need to achieve my goals first and for that to happen my priority is to make a recovery.”

Quotes sourced from A Spor via Turkish Football

