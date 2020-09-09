Seasons2020-21Everton News

Tosun plays down talk of Turkey return

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020
Cenk Tosun says he won't be going anywhere this transfer window, insisting that even if he weren't injured, he's not ready to return to his homeland.

The Turkish striker was linked with a move back to Besiktas before he joined Crystal Palace on loan last season but his chances of securing a permanent move to Selhurst Park were wrecked when he ruptured an ACL earlier this year.

Tosun isn't expected to be fit until the end of 2020 but that hasn't prevented media talk of interest from Fenerbahçe in recent weeks.

"I am injured so I have not held talks with anyone,” Tosun said, however.

“I won't be going anywhere before I have recovered. Even if a side were to sign me they wouldn't play me until the winter break.

I worked with Ancelotti for two to three weeks after returning. He does not want me to leave and asks how I am doing with my recovery every day.

“It is early for me to return to Turkey. I need to achieve my goals first and for that to happen my priority is to make a recovery.”

Quotes sourced from A Spor via Turkish Football

Reader Comments (8)

Alex Gray
1 Posted 09/09/2020 at 20:09:18
Weird one Tosun. Performs well internationally and looks quality but is just too slow for the prem.
Dan Nulty
2 Posted 09/09/2020 at 20:10:05
Fair enough.
Nick Page
3 Posted 09/09/2020 at 20:17:38
Of all the absolute dross we’ve signed, I think there is a player there in Tosun, and with better service I think he would be a decent striker. He knows where the goal is.
Danny Baily
4 Posted 09/09/2020 at 20:22:06
There's a squad role for Tosun here if he's up for it. His wages are far too high for that though.
Fran Mitchell
5 Posted 09/09/2020 at 20:26:46
I agree that there is a plac ein the squad for Tosun. Nota first choice, no way near, but with DCL and Kean vying for the main sriker role, Tosun as a back up seems reasonable. He seems a good guy, he seems content, and he's not a bad finisher. Too slow and not strong enough to have defined, first place role, but as a sub I'd rather see him in the squad to many others on the payroll.
Brian Williams
6 Posted 09/09/2020 at 20:33:13
After all the really good news he comes out and pisses on our chips! 😢😢😢
Tony Everan
7 Posted 09/09/2020 at 20:41:21
The Palace fans liked him, he was doing ok for them before the injury. He could definitely do a job for a mid/lower PL team or as squad player for us providing backup for injuries . I expect he will be sold or loaned in January though to get his wages of the books.
Bill Gienapp
8 Posted 09/09/2020 at 20:44:06
Tosun might do okay in a 4-2-2, especially with a more functional, higher caliber midfield providing service. He also seems committed to the club and trying to contribute. That being said, he's shelved until at least midseason, so there's not much to talk about until then.

