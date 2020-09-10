Seasons2020-21Everton News
Holgate to miss Spurs trip
As expected, Mason Holgate has been ruled out of Everton's season-opening clash with Tottenham Hotspur but Carlo Ancelotti says that André Gomes and Yerry Mina are available.
Holgate sustained a toe injury in a lunging tackle on an opponent during the Blues' pre-season friendly with Preston and faces an as-yet unspecified amount of time on the sidelines.
The defender missed the last few games of last season with a shin injury and was deputised by young centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite but Ancelotti say that he thinks Mina, who was injured at the end of 2019-20 himself with a thigh problem, will be cleared to start alongside Michael Keane.
Mason Holgate limped out of the friendly with Preston with a toe injury
It had been anticipated that, together with Lewis Gibson, Branthwaite would be sent out on loan to play regular football and continue his development and that may yet happen before the transfer window closes next month.
Everton are known to be looking at strengthening in that area of the team and, having lost out to Arsenal for Gabriel, they have been linked strongly with a loan move for Fikayo Tomori.
There had been rumours yesterday that the club had reached an agreement with Chelsea to take the young England international for the season but while negotiations are said to be ongoing, talk that he had already travelled to Merseyside for a medical was premature.
“I'm not aware of those conversations getting to a point where I will be talking about them,” Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said of Tomori today in his press conference. “He trained today and is in contention for Brighton.”
Ancelotti also indicated that Fabian Delph will be given a fitness test to see if he can be passed fit for the trip to North London. The midfielder has been working to get over a soft-tissue problem that has dogged him since June and forced him to miss all nine games under “Project Restart”.
Gomes, who had to leave Portugal's Nations League training camp with a minor injury, has trained as normal and will be in Everton's squad for the weekend.
2 Posted 10/09/2020 at 15:46:47
Steve , I think you have got the starting line up right there.
3 Posted 10/09/2020 at 15:48:47
Isn't Gomes injured? he was sent home by Portugal. I'd have though James is fitter at this point. If Carlo wants to work James in I would imagine Sig would be the man to play. Not that I would want that but just based on my sixth sense
4 Posted 10/09/2020 at 15:52:40
I'm not overly confident at getting a result against spurs, I'd take a draw at this stage given their firepower and our goalkeeper. So looking forward to seeing the new signings. I've not been this excited since we got Lukaku.
5 Posted 10/09/2020 at 15:53:58
6 Posted 10/09/2020 at 15:54:14
As for Sigurdsson ahead of Gomes, you may very well be right. Particularly if Gomes is not 100%, and I'm not talking fitness wise here. He might be fit, but just not be back to his best.
Dan, Carlo already said that Allan is ready, and he's been with us since before signing last Friday. Doucoure declared himself fit and ready last night. James looks fit and ready. The former two, though, should be more match fit, and perhaps, James might need to feel his way back into regular first team football and a game against Mourinho's Spurs is not the right one to start in.
7 Posted 10/09/2020 at 15:56:44
8 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:01:18
9 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:02:07
10 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:06:16
I think it was Yerry Mina? I know Keane injured his toe but he kept playing.
Steve
Yeah I see Docuore playing. The advantage he has is that he is well established in the prem. Whereas James being new here, Carlo may worry about Jose sending someone out to do a hatchet job on him and shake him up before he gets going.
I don't see much of a role for Bernard, Iwobi. With the three new guys in midfield none of them are wide boys. So four across the middle won't work. I suspect 4-3-3 with Walcott or Kean as the the third. Or wingbacks providing width with two up top. Either way I don't see where Bernard or Iwobi come into the picture.
11 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:07:29
12 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:09:03
13 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:10:17
lol. On Mina he said Carlo "thinks" Mina will be ready. Based on Mina's track record, if I see Mina anywhere other than in action I assume he is or will be unfit. So the "thinks" part is like a chasm of doubt to my mind.
14 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:12:06
[BRZ]
15 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:22:34
He was also asked if more incomings can be expected. Of course, he is not going to say an out and out 'yes'. Rather, he said the three signings we've made are what we wanted. The window closes on 5th October and maybe there could be more business if an opportunity arises, but he stressed he was happy with what he has.
James again impressed with his answers. Specifically asked how influential was Carlo Ancelotti's presence at the club in his signing for the Blues, he simply replied 'Mucho.' A lot.
James again impressed in his answers. His desire. His understanding of 'the project'. The need to win things at Everton.
Full presser here. Forward it to around 9m 30s to get to the actual presser.
16 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:25:56
As for holgate ive just got this horrible feeling its going to be one of those injuries that just seams to go on for ever.
Gomes was sent back with a small knock, he wasnt going to play so portugal alowed him to go back to the club, hes been training as normal.
[BRZ]
17 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:28:12
That is, the away teams travel and play the same day, rather than overnight as would be the case in normal conditions?
This is a considerable mitigating circumstance that hinders the away team and helps the home team.
The last game v Spurs was a dreadful affair. Both teams extremely poor, only won on a fortunate deflected own goal by Keane.
Being the first game of a new season in a completely different football calendar and so little time for a proper pre-season, it's anybody's guess how games will go.
Be nice to see some of the new boys play right from the off though.
18 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:32:09
Mourhino is encouraging them to be dirty bustards out on the pitch which may explain Sons tackle on Gomes last season.
I believe what goes around comes around and I wouldn't be disappointed if Son gets clattered early doors. Kane has looked short of pace since his injury but I am concerned about Moura and Son who can both run at defences and score goals.
I don't rate Mat Doherty nor Davies neither of whom are a patch on Kyle Walker and Danny Rose so I hope we can exploit the full back areas and with Vertonghen now gone and LLoris in decline I hope we can get a few.
Cant see us keeping a clean sheet so i'll go with 2-1 to us in a tight boring game.
19 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:33:08
Pickford
Coleman
Mina
Kean
Deign
Walcott
Dacoure
Allan
Richarlison
Rodríguez
DCL
20 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:35:47
More concerning, the pairing of Keane and Mina, which has never inspired confidence. Kane will be licking his lips. I would expect it to be:
Pickford
Coleman Keane Mina Digne
James Allan Doucoure Iwobi
DLC Richarlison
[BRZ]
21 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:37:08
Carlo is asked in today's presser if he watched the Spurs documentary. He smiled and said he had, that it was typical of every professional football club and that Mourinho shows himself to be a good 'dressing room manager'.
22 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:44:10
23 Posted 10/09/2020 at 16:45:49
He got fouled a number of times.
Carlo should be taking a leaf out of that unpleasant ex Manure manager Ferguson this weekend by calling in advance for "a strong referee." Putting a bit of pressure on the officials often worked for the Manure.
1 Posted 10/09/2020 at 15:45:28
Pickford
Coleman Keane Mina Digne
Allan Gomes Doucoure
Walcott Calvert-Lewin Richarlison