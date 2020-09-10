Holgate to miss Spurs trip

Thursday, 10 September, 2020



As expected, Mason Holgate has been ruled out of Everton's season-opening clash with Tottenham Hotspur but Carlo Ancelotti says that André Gomes and Yerry Mina are available.

Holgate sustained a toe injury in a lunging tackle on an opponent during the Blues' pre-season friendly with Preston and faces an as-yet unspecified amount of time on the sidelines.

The defender missed the last few games of last season with a shin injury and was deputised by young centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite but Ancelotti say that he thinks Mina, who was injured at the end of 2019-20 himself with a thigh problem, will be cleared to start alongside Michael Keane.

Mason Holgate limped out of the friendly with Preston with a toe injury

It had been anticipated that, together with Lewis Gibson, Branthwaite would be sent out on loan to play regular football and continue his development and that may yet happen before the transfer window closes next month.

Everton are known to be looking at strengthening in that area of the team and, having lost out to Arsenal for Gabriel, they have been linked strongly with a loan move for Fikayo Tomori.

There had been rumours yesterday that the club had reached an agreement with Chelsea to take the young England international for the season but while negotiations are said to be ongoing, talk that he had already travelled to Merseyside for a medical was premature.

“I'm not aware of those conversations getting to a point where I will be talking about them,” Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said of Tomori today in his press conference. “He trained today and is in contention for Brighton.”

Ancelotti also indicated that Fabian Delph will be given a fitness test to see if he can be passed fit for the trip to North London. The midfielder has been working to get over a soft-tissue problem that has dogged him since June and forced him to miss all nine games under “Project Restart”.

Gomes, who had to leave Portugal's Nations League training camp with a minor injury, has trained as normal and will be in Everton's squad for the weekend.

