Seasons2020-21Everton News
Baines takes coaching role at Everton
Baines retired from the playing side of the game at the end of last season, bringing to a close a 13-year spell with the Toffees following his £6m move from Wigan Athletic.
At 35, he has elected to rejoin Everton and come on board to help players from the Under-18 and Under-23 sides both on and off the pitch.
Meanwhile, David Unsworth has been named Academy Director. He will retain his role as manager of the U23s.
Reader Comments (18)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:39:00
3 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:44:03
This is why he never really challenged Ashley Cole for the English job. Like I said, he had great attacking skill but as a purely defensive player? Meh
4 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:45:10
But seriously, since Ancelotti and Brands now appear to be calling the shots, it should be based on professional effectiveness and not sentiment.
5 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:46:21
6 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:49:47
7 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:55:14
8 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:55:14
Should, meaning "Likely is", not ought to be.
9 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:55:39
10 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:57:44
11 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:02:55
12 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:04:41
13 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:05:30
Glad Rhino will continue managing the U23s with the promotion. He's doing the job.
The sentiment doesn't bother me a bit. Class is class. And Bainesy clearly impressed Carlo enough in just their few months together that he wanted him on board.
Will and David, agreed, I was a bit taken aback when Jeffers came back on board. But then again, I was absolutely stunned that Ferguson was brought back in a coaching role, and that has worked out really well. So it's up to the individual to make it work with the club. I have no doubts that Baines will work out great.
14 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:06:26
15 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:10:37
16 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:26:05
Not an example to be giving young players
17 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:43:57
18 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:46:43
In Baines case he is a role model for young players in the game on how to become professional footballer both on and off the pitch, and I am sure he knows some of his own weaknesses and how he can improve younger players not to make them.
I am sure we will get the comment, just looking after the old boy's but this appointment seems to made because of Baines experience, and ability to pass it on to other players who listen and take note because of who is giving it.
Congratulations to Leighton Baines, another good signing.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:31:53
Man City and Liverpool have as far as I know no ex players in coaching roles, but they are hard nosed professional outfits, without sentiment.