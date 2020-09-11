Seasons2020-21Everton News

Baines takes coaching role at Everton

Lyndon Lloyd Friday, 11 September, 2020 18comments  |  Jump to last

Leighton Baines's association with Everton will continue beyond his playing days with the announcement that the ex-defender has become the club's first professional development coach.

Baines retired from the playing side of the game at the end of last season, bringing to a close a 13-year spell with the Toffees following his £6m move from Wigan Athletic.

At 35, he has elected to rejoin Everton and come on board to help players from the Under-18 and Under-23 sides both on and off the pitch.

Meanwhile, David Unsworth has been named Academy Director. He will retain his role as manager of the U23s.  

Joe McMahon
1 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:31:53
I'm not sure about this one, yes he was a good player in an Everton shirt, but we are being slightly incestuous with another ex player. Is this role needed, I really don't know.

Man City and Liverpool have as far as I know no ex players in coaching roles, but they are hard nosed professional outfits, without sentiment.

Alan J Thompson
2 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:39:00
Mr Brands and Mr Ancelotti will be over the moon with this extra help. Whose budget covers it or is it on the Chairman's mortgage?
Colin Glassar
3 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:44:03
Loved Bainsey. Loved Bainaar. Loved the marauding up the field, the pinpoint crosses, the free kicks etc but, imo, Leighton wasn’t a great defender! He always stood off. 9 out of 10 times he’d allow the attacking player whip in a cross, hands behind back,

This is why he never really challenged Ashley Cole for the English job. Like I said, he had great attacking skill but as a purely defensive player? Meh

Will Mabon
4 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:45:10
Straight from the had-to-happen department.

But seriously, since Ancelotti and Brands now appear to be calling the shots, it should be based on professional effectiveness and not sentiment.

David Pearl
5 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:46:21
I don't class this as sentiment. He has respect from the players and l'm sure he has a lot to pass on. I think its a good move
Stale Haverstadlokken
6 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:49:47
Good for Unsie, but didn't we have a Academy director when Unsie got U23 job?
Tony Everan
7 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:55:14
I am glad we have him, he was a fantastic professional and can pass on those high standards. If he didn’t coach with us he probably would have had a more than a few offers elsewhere.
Will Mabon
8 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:55:14
David, my wording wasn't the best there.

Should, meaning "Likely is", not ought to be.

Des Farren
9 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:55:39
"Slightly incestuous" Joe akin to slightly pregnant. I could not agree more with you. Too many coaches steeped in the Everton "Tradition", is not a good feel, for me at any rate. I have seen it tried and fail elsewhere as it tends to lead to a kind of myopic thinking which is not good in long run.
David Pearl
10 Posted 11/09/2020 at 17:57:44
Will, l would rather have Bainsey working with our kids than say... l don't know, Jeffers springs to mind hey
Will Mabon
11 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:02:55
Well he certainly presents a professional image and commitment that can't harm - which we can't say of Jeffers in the past. I hope he can help us. Will be interesting to see.
Andrew Hight
12 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:04:41
State of some of these comments. Baines alongside Wilson is the greatest left back in Everton’s history. He’s also one of the soundest professional footballers you could meet. Having him mentor and develop the younger generation is fantastic news.
Mike Gaynes
13 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:05:30
Can't imagine a better break for a young defender than to be schooled by Leighton Baines. Great decision by the club.

Glad Rhino will continue managing the U23s with the promotion. He's doing the job.

The sentiment doesn't bother me a bit. Class is class. And Bainesy clearly impressed Carlo enough in just their few months together that he wanted him on board.

Will and David, agreed, I was a bit taken aback when Jeffers came back on board. But then again, I was absolutely stunned that Ferguson was brought back in a coaching role, and that has worked out really well. So it's up to the individual to make it work with the club. I have no doubts that Baines will work out great.

Paul Smith
14 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:06:26
Future manager. A complete Evertonian.
Mark Dunford
15 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:10:37
He was a great player for the club and seems ideally placed to work with young players. It is a real shame that so many fail to break through to first team. DCL and Holgate did last year and hopefully Gordon will get a chance this year. Davies is still in the squad. However, you look back at the England U21 and younger set ups and see many Everton youngsters who didn’t make the grade.
Pete Cross
16 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:26:05
Now let’s get rid of Jeffers, just got driving ban in his fiesta (refused to give blood sample)
Not an example to be giving young players
Mike Gaynes
17 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:43:57
First Rooney in a Volkswagen, then Jeffers in a Fiesta. Gotta get these players away from the corrupting influence of these small cars.
Bill Gall
18 Posted 11/09/2020 at 18:46:43
I cant see anyone complaining about this as most coaches are ex professionals, so it doesn't matter were they come from, what matters is do they have the ability to do the job they are hired for..

In Baines case he is a role model for young players in the game on how to become professional footballer both on and off the pitch, and I am sure he knows some of his own weaknesses and how he can improve younger players not to make them.

I am sure we will get the comment, just looking after the old boy's but this appointment seems to made because of Baines experience, and ability to pass it on to other players who listen and take note because of who is giving it.
Congratulations to Leighton Baines, another good signing.

