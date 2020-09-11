Baines takes coaching role at Everton

Baines retired from the playing side of the game at the end of last season, bringing to a close a 13-year spell with the Toffees following his £6m move from Wigan Athletic.

At 35, he has elected to rejoin Everton and come on board to help players from the Under-18 and Under-23 sides both on and off the pitch.

Meanwhile, David Unsworth has been named Academy Director. He will retain his role as manager of the U23s.

