U18s striker Kouyate signs pro deal

Friday, 11 September, 2020



Described on the official site as "a fast, skilful and direct attacker ... [capable of] operating as a central striker or from either flank," the highly-regarded 17-year-old has been part of the Finch Farm Academy since he was eight and has been rewarded for his impressive development throughout his time at the Club.

Born in Manchester and eligible to represent England and Ivory Coast, Kouyate will help Paul Tait's Everton U18s kick off their Premier League (North) season against Blackburn Rovers at USM Finch Farm this Saturday (11am kick-off).

