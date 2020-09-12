Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Saturday, 12 September, 2020



Match Preview



Everton fear Mason Holgate could be out of action until the end of October with the injury he sustained against Preston Everton fear Mason Holgate could be out of action until the end of October with the injury he sustained against Preston

It feels like only yesterday Everton's 2019-20 season petered out into a depressing conclusion with home defeat to a Bournemouth side whose relegation back to the Championship was confirmed despite earning those three points. With that 3-1 win, the Cherries did the league double over the Toffees for the first time in their history, achieving the feat against two different managers but against a team very much exhibiting the same problems.

Carlo Ancelotti's impact upon succeeding Marco Silva was to collect 30 points from 20 games but it was clear by the campaign's end that even one of Europe's most decorated managers wasn't able to overcome injuries to some key players or compensate for the one of the weakest midfields seen at Goodison Park in living memory.

Of course, thanks to weeks of groundwork and a whirlwind few days at Finch Farm, the Italian and Marcel Brands moved swiftly to address the squad's most glaring and pressing deficiencies with the addition of three vital midfield signings in the form of Allan, Abdoulaye Doucouré and James Rodriguez.

While those three signings alone probably won't be enough to transform Everton from mid-table mediocrity to Champions League qualifiers, their presence does make Ancelotti's side a very different proposition this coming season. As the engine room, springboard for attacks and protection for the back four, the midfield is an absolutely critical part of the team — you can't achieve much without one but you can be a hell of a lot more effective with a good one. Everton now have a very good midfield and the difference should be obvious as soon as all three new players are in their groove.

Do Evertonians sat in their armchairs or in front of screens get to see all three new acquisitions in the starting line-up when the team to face Tottenham this Sunday gets announced? Ancelotti has said that all three have trained and are fit and seeing as though most of their team-mates have barely played two pre-season friendlies, they won't be too far behind fitness-wise.

Perhaps because of James's injury record and lack of consistent playing time since last November, the assumption has been that the Colombian might start on the bench. He has certainly played a lot less football in recent months than Allan and Doucouré and with that mind, Ancelotti could opt for a touch of caution over the 29-year-old and keep him in reserve as a potentially explosive second-half option off the bench.

The other two are, you would think. much more likely starters but with André Gomes available as well, the question then revolves around what formation the manager goes for — a 4-3-3 with all three of the Portuguese, Brazilian and Frenchman in the middle behind Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin and, perhaps Theo Walcott for pace; or perhaps a 4-4-2 diamond that sacrifices one of them in favour of two wide players?

The permutations are as intriguing as the signings are exciting and it's likely that Jose Mourinho will be just as curious as Everton fans about how the Blues will line up. But it's almost certain that Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be leading the line in some kind of partnership and that if Yerry Mina is fit, he will play alongside Michael Keane in the absence of the injured Mason Holgate.

When the 2019-20 season was suspended over the Coronavirus pandemic, there were just four points between Everton and Spurs. Having replaced Mauricio Pochettino a few weeks before Ancelotti came on board at Goodison Park, Mourinho was himself a new boss adjusting to new surroundings and having to deal with a fair number of injuries of his own.

The shutdown came as a mixed blessing to the Portuguese, however, as it allowed Harry Kane and Son Hueng-Min to overcome injuries that would probably have kept them out for the remainder of the season had its conclusion not been delayed well into the summer. With those two key players back in the ranks, Spurs managed to move up to sixth place, secure a place in the Europa League and finish 10 points above Everton in the final table.

While they haven't added any talent to get the pulse racing — the January signing of Steven Bergwijn was more befitting of that description — the North Londoners did add a couple of very solid players in the current window in Matt Doherty from Wolves and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg from Southampton. With Serge Aurier subject to interest from the Continent and Giovanni Lo Celso a doubt with a hamstring complaint, both players could make their debuts this weekend.

It defies belief somewhat but not since the last-gasp heroics of Steve Pienaar and Nikica Jelavic way back in 2012 when David Moyes was still scowling on the touchline have Everton beaten Tottenham. (It's 11 years since they won on Spurs's home turf.) Seven draws and eight defeats have come since, yet the Blues have made Spurs look decidedly ordinary in the last three meetings between the two clubs… although the last encounter in the Capital in June, which the hosts won 1-0, did not show either team in a good light at all.

Tottenham will be very Mourinho-like — combative, organised defensively, hard to beat but also prone to mystifying lapses and if Everton can get amongst them early and ruffle their feathers, they could unsettle both the players and their manager's temper. The home side won't have their fans, of course, which theoretically evens the playing field a bit but the Everton of last season seemed lost at times without the energy created by spectators. Hopefully Ancelotti has been able to work on the mental side of their game as much as the tactical.

Worn down by too many false dawns and ephemeral promise, Evertonian expectations will very much be in check despite the optimism around the signings but it can't be ignored that what Ancelotti and Marcel Brands have added over the summer has significantly improved the team. In Doucouré and Allan, Everton now have power, tenacity and athleticism in the middle of the park and in Rodriguez, they have a genuine match-winner to go with Richarlison. It might not all come together in the first game but it should be entertaining to watch!

Kick-off: 4:30pm, Sunday 13 September, 2020

Referee: Martin Atkinson

VAR: Andre Marriner

Last Time: Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Everton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Allan, Gomes, Doucouré, Walcott, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

