Everton to launch new hummel Alan Ball trainer

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020



Everton and hummel are to launch a limited-edition Alan Ball trainer to mark 50 years since the Goodison legend wore his iconic white hummel boots.

The trainer will be available online only via evertondirect.com from 8am on Thursday 17 September 2020, with the on-sale time a nod to the former Everton midfielder's number 8 shirt.

The sight of world-cup winner Alan Ball seeming to glide across mud-heap football pitches in his famous white boots is still an iconic image for a generation of football fans.

Ball wore his white and black hummel boots for the first time in 1970, including Everton's 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Charity Shield at Stamford Bridge on 8 August, 1970.

He became synonymous with the footwear and Evertonians snapped up replica pairs in their thousands.

In a tribute to the famous football boots, the new limited edition hummel Alan Ball trainer is white with the iconic hummel chevrons in anthracite black on the inside and outside edges.

The black tongue label features the Everton legend's name, the Everton crest and the hummel logo in gold, while the back of shoe has the year ‘1970' also in gold, and the insole features a gold Everton crest. It is smartly finished with black laces replicating the original boot. The trainers will be available in adult sizes 6-11.

Alan's son Jimmy says that the Ball family are delighted that their dad still stirs the passion and the memories almost fifty years after he left Everton.

“Even after all this time people still associate white boots with my dad, which we all think is great!” said Jimmy.

“My dad loved Goodison Park and we, as a family, all love getting back there too - he'd be made up at the thought of Evertonians wearing white hummel trainers now.

“Everton was always his Club and he'd be so proud to know that he is still so well thought of by the fans.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads