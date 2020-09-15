Everton vs Salford City

Carabao Cup Preview



Everton continue their busy start to the new season with the first step of what they hope will be a long journey in the Carabao Cup as they host Salford City.

Buoyed by victory in Sunday's Premier League opener against Tottenham, the Blues will be looking to progress to the third round for the third season running (they received a bye in 2017 due to their participation in the Europa League) where Fleetwood Town would be their opponents following their victory over Port Vale.

Despite representing the obvious carrot of silverware and triumph in a competition they have never won in its 60-year history, winning the League Cup offers Everton a pathway to Europe in 2021-22, albeit not to the Europa League but to the playoff round of the new Europa Conference League.

Wednesday's opponents are recent newcomers to the English Football League, having been promoted from the National League last year, the next step in the club's progress under the leadership of Manchester United's “Class of '92” — Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes — who purchased them in 2014.

They finished in 11th place in League Two last season and sit in ninth having drawn their first match of this season ahead of their first ever meeting with Everton, a tie that will see ex-Blues midfielder Darron Gibson return to Goodison Park more than three years after he left for Sunderland.

Carlo Ancelotti, who takes charge of his first English League Cup tie in almost a decade since his Chelsea were beaten 4-3 at home by Newcastle United at the third round stage in 2010, faces the perennial dilemma for Premier League managers with designs on the top end of the Premier League table: how many changes to make to a winning team against lower-league opposition.

The question is a pertinent one given that the Blues travelled to London for a late-afternoon kick-off on Sunday, face West Bromwich Albion in the lunchtime game on Saturday and would be in action again a week from now in the cup again should they beat Salford.

Given that, with the exception of Djibril Sidibé, who is no longer with the club, and Mason Holgate, who is ruled out through injury, the Italian could field the same victorious side that Marco Silva did at the third-round stage last year at Sheffield Wednesday without having to use any of his new signings, making significant changes from Sunday needn't be all that risky.

There are inherent dangers in making wholesale changes, as Everton managers have discovered to their cost over the years, but with the congested fixture list, the need to give playing time to fringe players or put others in the shop window, it is expected that Ancelotti will go with a very different side.

Jordan Pickford might keep his place in goal and the lack of options in defence mean that one or both of Michael Keane and Yerry Mina could continue at centre-half — maybe one of then partners Jarrad Branthwaite — but it would not be a surprise to see Jonjoe Kenny and Niels Nkounkou in the full-back roles.

In midfield, all of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard, Tom Davies, Anthony Gordon, Yannick Bolasie, Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi are in with a shout of starting, with Muhamed Besic and Fabian Delph (fitness allowing) also in contention.

Up front, there might be one more chance for Sandro Ramirez to impress but Moise Kean will fancy himself to start, perhaps partnering Dominic Calvert-Lewin who will be keen for an opportunity to get a scoring run going.

As ever, whichever line-up the manager chooses should be more than capable of beating a team from League Two and there will be insurance on the bench in the form of the first-choice starters should the manager need help in the second half.

Kick-off: 8:15pm, Wednesday, 16 September, 2020



