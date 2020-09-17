Everton and Cazoo launch ‘Goals for Good’ initiative

Thursday, 17 September, 2020







Everton's new shirt sponsor and principal partner, Cazoo, have announced that they will donate £1,000 for every goal scored in the Premier League by the Blues this season to Everton in the Community.

The new ‘Goals for Good' charitable initiative, developed by Cazoo, could raise up to £50,000 for the Club's community scheme this season and it got off to a flying start thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header against Tottenham Hotspur on their opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season meaning that Everton in the Community's life-changing and life-saving work has already benefitted from a £1,000 ‘Goals for Good' donation.

Cazoo, the UK's leading online car retailer, which makes buying a car as easy as buying any other product online today, was announced as the club's new main partner at the end of the 2019/20 season and immediately started speaking to Everton in the Community after hearing about its impact and work across Liverpool City Region and will now become an official partner of the club's charitable arm.

Established in 1988, Everton in the Community delivers more than 40 programmes a year, specifically designed and developed to tackle social issues which are prevalent across Merseyside such as mental health, employability, dementia, education, disability, poverty and homelessness.

Everton in the Community's new partnership with Cazoo will also see the two pioneering organisations work together on a series of Corporate Social Responsibility and employee engagement initiatives.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads