Whitaker signs pro forms

Thursday, 17 September, 2020
Charlie Whitaker is the latest Academy player to sign a professional contract for Everton.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who joined the Blues five years ago from Blackburn, agreed a three-year deal with the club.  

